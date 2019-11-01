THE LATEST: One of the top defensive backs in the class of 2021, Jason Marshall doesn’t lack options. His offer list reads like a who’s-who of college football powers. The four-star cornerback is taking his time, but doesn’t mind discussing the schools most involved at this juncture. Marshall updated his recruitment following his Miami Palmetto High School team’s recent 46-42 victory over South Dade -- a victory a member of the Florida coaching staff watched from the sidelines.



IN HIS WORDS

ON THE SCHOOLS HE’S IN REGULAR CONTACT WITH:



“Florida and Miami, but all the colleges really. Those two for sure.”





ON FLORIDA:

“I really like how Dan Mullen turned that around quick. I was surprised how quick he did it.”





ON IF HE WATCHES THEM MOST WEEKENDS:

“Yeah, I try to. I like the way that defense plays. I feel like they really step up on defense when the need to. I feel like CJ [Henderson] and all those boys are stepping up. CJ is making plays.”





ON FLORIDA ASSISTANT COACH BRIAN JOHNSON BEING AT HIS GAME:

“I saw him over there on the sideline, yeah. I knew he was coming though. They told me. They were saying they wanted to see me play. They wanted to see me playing hard and executing on everything. I think I did that.”





ON MIAMI:

“Really, I like the coaches. They are cool. I talk to Coach [Ephraim] Banda and Coach [Mike] Rumph and I like them. Really I like all the coaches there. They are real cool. That’s what I like most.”





ON THE APPEAL OF STAYING HOME AT UM:

“It doesn’t matter to me. If I pick Miami, it’ll be because of the program and how I fit, not that’s it’s home or that it’s close or anything.”





ON OTHER SCHOOLS IN THE MIX:

“Georgia, Clemson and Alabama.”





ON GEORGIA:

“With them, it’s about the coaches too. It’s also about the program. With Kirby Smart and them, everything seems good.”





ON HIS PAST UGA VISIT:

“Real nice campus. That’s what stood out. That and the coaches. I think those weethe two big things for me.”





ON WHAT HE LOOKS FOR IN SCHOOL:

“The education is first. That has to be right. Then I look at the program and how they are doing. I like a successful program. It’s early right now, but eventually I’m going to start looking at depth charts and all that.”



