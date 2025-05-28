Four-star OL Breck Kolojay looks back at Oklahoma, Colorado OVs

One of the most coveted offensive line recruits still on the board is in the thick of a massive official visit schedule.

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Breck Kolojay has a trip to Ohio State on deck this weekend, but he already has a pair of such trips in the books.

The four-star kicked off his official visit slate in mid April, returning to Oklahoma for the second time this year. The Sooners have a shot to stay in the thick of this race.

"It was fantastic," Kolojay told Rivals. "Really my whole family got to go and we had a really good time. I got to watch some practice and their spring game. It was just a great visit overall.

"They told me I'm their number one guy on the interior and I'm a fit for their program. (Bill) Bedenbaugh has been there for 12 years and developed Creed Humphrey and all these guys and he says I fit right in with them."

The word, and placement on the recruiting board, impressed the Kolojay camp. It means that much more coming from such an experienced staff in Norman.

"I always try to stay humble through the process but it feels good," he said. "Coach Bedenbaugh is as real as it gets and will shoot you straight.

"They have a really good plan for me, they see me at center or guard."