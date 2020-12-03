Four-star QB Jake Garcia discusses his decommitment
Jake Garcia decommitted from USC on Thursday night, ending a pledge that lasted for more than a year and came just weeks before the early signing period.The Trojans had Garcia and four-star Miller ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news