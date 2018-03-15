HAYWARD, Calif. - Spring break is going to be big for four-star quarterback Michael Johnson, Jr.

The four-star quarterback from Eugene (Ore.) Sheldon plans to visit Miami, Alabama and Ole Miss and he’s serious about all three programs. His relationship with Mark and Jon Richt is only one reason why he likes the Hurricanes.

“I’ll say the coaching,” Johnson said last weekend at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas.

“My relationship with coach Richt and his son Jon Richt has really grown and I see myself in their offense. If I go somewhere like that, there’s a whole lot of talent around you at all times so that’s a really big thing. I’m just excited to get down there and see how it is.”

Ole Miss is a surprise program on Johnson’s list but one he is definitely serious about. Things could pick up even more after his trip to Oxford.

“Coach (Phil) Longo is really, really recruiting me hard and he’s been straightforward with me,” Johnson said.

“He’s given me a plan, ‘Hey if you come you may redshirt a year but I see you being a two- or three-year starter,’ and in the SEC that’s huge. If I go in and compete, he said if I’m the best one right away then I’ll play. I’m always really confident in myself so if I see that as an opportunity for me it’s something I might take. That’s really why I want to go see them, see how he and I are together and just kind of get it off to a good start.”

Johnson’s father, Mike, is an assistant coach at Oregon so the Ducks are definitely up there as well. While remaining open to every top school, there’s no question Oregon’s staff has made the four-star quarterback a priority.

“I don’t really think about it that much,” Johnson said. “I used to when it first started I used to worry about it but at this point things aren’t going to change. If schools want to shoot their shot, they can, I’m open to everything and I always have been. If they don’t they can do whatever they want so it’s up to them.

“Everyone on Oregon is recruiting me except for my dad. My dad’s told them, ‘I’m just going to be dad and not recruit him at all.’ The whole staff will recruit me. … They’ve been recruiting me really hard.”

Official visits are not being planned until the fall.