Four-Star RB Christopher Johnson Commits to Miami Over Clemson, Ole Miss
Local explosive running back Christopher Johnson became the 23rd commit and first running back for Miami in the 2023 cycle on Sunday. Johnson was in Coral Gables for an official visit this weekend, less than two weeks out from Early Signing Day.
Head coach Mario Cristobal and staff were able to roll out the red carpet enough to convince the newly elevated four-star back to lock in and add to a running back room that has lost two former blue-chip players to the Transfer Portal.
“That’s a great fit for me,” Johnson stated. “They have been recruiting me hard. They don’t have anyone that can do what I do; I am a versatile back that can be used in a lot of different ways. They have been on me. I talk to coach (Mario) Cristobal every day."
That constant recruitment and opportunity to play running back is huge in keeping Miami in the picture for Johnson, who has had one of the bigger rises in recruiting since the summer. Before running 10.77 in the 100-meters and 20.73 in the 200-meters back in May, Johnson was a Rutgers commit with a short offer sheet. His track success and strong spring earned him interest from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. "CJ" took recent visits to Clemson and Ole Miss this season adding to the two schools to his unofficial top three.
Johnson expanded on his eye-opening summer with a highly productive senior year. The speedy back had nearly 1500 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns this season and had huge scores against national powers Chaminade-Madonna, Miami Central, and St. Thomas Aquinas. That high level of production kept Miami on his trail through the end of the cycle. Johnson finished the 2022 season with 125 carries. 1,118 yards, 17 touchdowns, and also caught 32 receptions for 280 yards, and four TDs.
"They show me how they’re going to utilize me, where I’m going to be used on the field. That’s the biggest thing for me, I wanna be able to go somewhere and play early. Get on the field right away. Coach Gattis said that you could be a freshman starting in his backfield, as long as you know how to play football."
The addition of Johnson in the 2023 class bumps Miami back to the seventh-ranked class in the country and he becomes the first running back in the class. With 23 commits in the class, Miami is likely to push past the typical 25 number and finish strong with a potential top-five class.
