Local explosive running back Christopher Johnson became the 23rd commit and first running back for Miami in the 2023 cycle on Sunday. Johnson was in Coral Gables for an official visit this weekend, less than two weeks out from Early Signing Day.

Head coach Mario Cristobal and staff were able to roll out the red carpet enough to convince the newly elevated four-star back to lock in and add to a running back room that has lost two former blue-chip players to the Transfer Portal.

“That’s a great fit for me,” Johnson stated. “They have been recruiting me hard. They don’t have anyone that can do what I do; I am a versatile back that can be used in a lot of different ways. They have been on me. I talk to coach (Mario) Cristobal every day."

That constant recruitment and opportunity to play running back is huge in keeping Miami in the picture for Johnson, who has had one of the bigger rises in recruiting since the summer. Before running 10.77 in the 100-meters and 20.73 in the 200-meters back in May, Johnson was a Rutgers commit with a short offer sheet. His track success and strong spring earned him interest from Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. "CJ" took recent visits to Clemson and Ole Miss this season adding to the two schools to his unofficial top three.