Miami's final wave in the 2023 class continued with the commitment of four-star Mark Fletcher. Head coach Mario Cristobal and staff were able to edge out Florida for the massive blue-chip back after an official visit to Miami this weekend.

"I admire the hunger the coaches have to put Miami back on top and it's a blessing that they believe I can be a impactful player to be part of that," said Fletcher on what pushed him to lock in.

It came down to the very end for Fletcher. Florida emerged as a favorite according to many after his de-commitment from Ohio State back in November. The push from running back coach Jabbar Juluke and analyst Benedict Hyppolite, plus the intrigue of playing in a college town had the Gators in high esteem heading down to the final week.

Despite the rumors that he was a Gators lock amid a couple of visits to Gainesville, Miami still kept in contact, and family influence kept Miami in the race. In the end, consistent effort and love won out for the Canes.

"The relationship with coach Cristobal and coach [Kevin] Smith was a huge factor. They never stopped recruiting me from the day they hit the office. They just showed me how much of a priority I was for them."

Fletcher is the second running back in this class for Miami, joining fellow local four-star Christopher Johnson Jr. out of Dillard, who committed just a week ago. The combination of Fletcher's strength and power with Johnson's explosive skill set combines for a thunder-and-lightning duo that can elevate a Miami rushing attack that has not had a 1000-yard rusher since 2016.

The addition of Fletcher in this class gives Miami 25 commitments in 2023 and all but locks in a top-five class while helping the push for top-three status. It also helps in the pursuit of teammate four-star cornerback Damari Brown and his brother, UCF transfer, Davonte Brown, while keeping the pipeline going between Miami and national power American Heritage Plantation.

This season Fletcher broke the American Heritage rushing record with 1934 yards and 23 touchdowns while helping lead the Patriots to the 2-Metro State Championship against Miami Central. Overall, Fletcher totaled over 5000 yards and 53 scores in his four year career.