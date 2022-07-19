Four-Star Will Fowles High On Hometown Hurricanes, Learning From Gattis
In consecutive weeks, local seven-on-seven tournaments have provided an abundance of William Fowles highlight plays. The 2023 four-star receiver has lived in the endzone for Dade Christian, especia...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news