Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School wide receiver Amari Jefferson has cut his initial Top 12 list in half, now focused on six programs that include Alabama , Georgia , Tennessee , Miami , Oklahoma , and South Carolina .

Among his new Top 6, it seems three teams are standing out above the rest as the four-star talent has official visits scheduled with Alabama on June 9th, Georgia on June 16th, and Tennessee on June 23rd.

Jefferson has visited all three programs on multiple occasions already and he is ready to take a deeper dive into each this month.

"They’ve been very consistent in my recruitment," Jefferson noted. "I feel like I have a great relationship with all of the staffs and every time I visit they make it feel like home."

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect committed to Tennessee in baseball after his ninth grade year, so he's already quite familiar with the Volunteers. However, powerhouses like Alabama and Georgia are certainly giving the talented pass-catcher something to think about when it comes to his future on the gridiron.

Jefferson is coming off a monster junior season, hauling in 72 catches for 1,370 yards and 17 touchdowns while helping lead his team to a 11-2 record and a DII-AA state championship.