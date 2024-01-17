Francis Mauigoa and Rueben Bain make FWAA Freshman All-America Team
Freshmen standouts Rueben Bain Jr. and Francis Mauigoa were named to the Football Writers Association of America All-America Team. Founded in 1941, the Football Writers Association of America consists of men and women across North America who cover college football for a living.
The membership includes journalists, broadcasters, publicists, and key executives in all the areas involving the game. The FWAA governs areas with game-day operations, major awards, and an All-America team.
The two started improving each other since their senior years in high school and were major contributors for Miami in the 2023 season.
Rueben Bain Jr., Defensive End
Bain played multiple positions on the defensive line and was one of the most significant contributors to the Hurricanes in 2023.
The freshman ended the season with 44 total tackles (23 solo), 7.5 sacks (led the team), three forced fumbles, and a pass defensed. Bain is an absolute game-wrecker.
Bain moves inside and outside, stunts through the middle of the offensive line and creates big plays in the backfield.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bain ranked third in overall defensive grade (90.3) and second in pressure grade (89.4) among freshmen edges.
Francis Mauigoa, Offensive Tackle
In 2023, Mauigoa has started every game at the right tackle position since game one. He is undoubtedly a future NFL player and will be a staple for this Miami offensive line for years.
According to PFF, Mauigoa ranked 11th in run block among (70.7) all freshman tackles.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk, Inside Canes Hoops, and Canes on the Diamond
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook