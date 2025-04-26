Francisco Mauigoa drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets

Former Miami linebacker Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa was selected by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the NFL Draft (162nd overall). The Washington State transfer spent two seasons with the Hurricanes and was named to the All-ACC second team in both years. Kiko has been one of the leaders of the Miami defense since his arrival to Coral Gables. He tallied 178 tackles (99 solo), 29 for loss, eight passes defended, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions in his time in the orange and green. According to Rivals.com, Mauigoa was a three-star talent from San Bernadino, CA, of the 2021 class.

In 51 total games played in four seasons, Mauigoa totaled 255 tackles (143 solo), 13 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, and three interceptions. Mauigoa started all 26 games for Miami in two seasons and led the team in tackles in 2024 with 96 and 2023 with 82. Kiko also led the team in tackles for loss (18) and sacks during his junior season.