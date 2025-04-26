Francisco Mauigoa drafted in the fifth round by the New York Jets

Former Miami linebacker Francisco "Kiko" Mauigoa was selected by the New York Jets in the fifth round of the NFL Draft (162nd overall).
The Washington State transfer spent two seasons with the Hurricanes and was named to the All-ACC second team in both years. Kiko has been one of the leaders of the Miami defense since his arrival to Coral Gables.
He tallied 178 tackles (99 solo), 29 for loss, eight passes defended, 9.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and two interceptions in his time in the orange and green.
According to Rivals.com, Mauigoa was a three-star talent from San Bernadino, CA, of the 2021 class.
In 51 total games played in four seasons, Mauigoa totaled 255 tackles (143 solo), 13 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, and three interceptions.
Mauigoa started all 26 games for Miami in two seasons and led the team in tackles in 2024 with 96 and 2023 with 82. Kiko also led the team in tackles for loss (18) and sacks during his junior season.
Scouting Report
At 6'3", 230 pounds, he has a good build and the requisite athleticism to play the position at the NFL level.
Productive three-year starter with the frame and physicality of a throwback banger. Mauigoa is limited athletically but works around it using his football intelligence and feel for blocking schemes.
He’s proactive downhill but too slow to patrol sideline to sideline and lacks the agility to tackle shifty runners in space. He’s too limited for third-down duties as a pro, so he’ll have to prove he’s a capable backup as a two-down run thumper and quality special-teams player.
Strengths
Mauigoa has a nose for the football and makes plays. He reads blocking schemes and shoots downhill into soft spots. Patience and instincts keep him from drifting into blocks unnecessarily. Can play on all special-teams groupings.
Weaknesses
Has heavy feet to slide or change direction in space and Lacks adequate speed for sideline-to-sideline range. Missing twitch to strike and play quickly off of blocks. Below-average body control for open-field tackles. He will struggle in man coverage in the pros.
Miami Athletics and NFL.com contributed to this report
