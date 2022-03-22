Frank Ponce discusses QB room & more on Tuesday

In recent years, Miami’s quarterbacks coach was also the offensive coordinator.

Not this coming season.

New coordinator Josh Gattis will coach receivers, with Frank Ponce - who most recently was App State’s offensive coordinator - the Canes’ QB coach.

And he has a lot of talent with which to work.

Tyler Van Dyke is the returning starter, and all he did last year after taking over for injured D’Eriq King was throw 25 TD passes against six INTs in nine starts, averaging 293.1 pass yards with a 62.3-percent completion rate.

Ponce’s early impressions of Van Dyke?

“Tyler - very intellectual young man, asks questions,” Ponce said. “Always looking to get better and wants to know why. Tyler is a guy that watches a lot of film, understands what we do, has picked it up fast.”

Also back in the mix off injury this spring is Jake Garcia, who missed most of last year due to ankle surgery but is back full go. Garcia is very much the QB-in-waiting, with every possibility that Van Dyke will head to the NFL if he continues his progression in 2022. Let’s not forget he was neck-and-neck with Van Dyke before that injury took him out of the competition last year.

“(Garcia) is very smart, well coached and he is always in the office asking questions and wanting to get better,” Ponce said.

Also on board as a future Cane playmaker is early enrollee Jacurri Brown, who has looked good so far this spring and physically is the tallest of the QB group.

“Sometimes it goes a little fast for him, btu he’s taring to catch on and is improving,” Ponce said. “Today he had a great day. Very happy with his progress.”

Ponce says he recruited all three of the main Cane QBs to his prior stop, App State.

“So I got to know them a little bit, and they’re all fantastic young men,” Ponce said. “They’re bright, the drive, they want to get better every day. They listen, are coachable and it’s a pleasure to coach them.”

Also back is Peyton Matocha, but he’s expeced to be the No. 3 or 4 QB this year.

The bottom line is this position is very well stacked for this season and the future, and is perhaps the most talented QB room at Miami in a decade-plus.

Overall Ponce says of the team that “It looks very promising, we’re extremely happy with the process and progress of our players. That’s something everyone is excited about.”

A native of Miami, Ponce has strong ties to Mario Cristobal, serving as his wide receivers coach at FIU from 2007-12.

Ponce says a big draw to join UM and Cristobal was to develop himself as a coach and “you’re coaching at home, and the way (Cristobal) runs things.”

“It’s like family, the whole atmosphere (with this coaching staff),” Ponce said. “A lot of these guys I’ve known for many years, either coached against them or played against them in high school. … Just great people.