Franklin confirmed signing with Canes in Tallahassee, a “freak” athlete
The COVID-19 shutdown didn't allow recruits to take official visits this cycle.And while that was difficult for recruits and college coaches alike, it saved what probably would have been quite a bi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news