Frederick Eaford commits: WR picked up offer on Sunday
Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High School Class of 2021 Frederick Eaford picked up a Miami offer on Sunday after showing off his skills at the Manny Diaz Camp.He told CaneSport at the time he planned to g...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news