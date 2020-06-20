CaneSport - Frenk planning campus reopening but noncommital Saturday about football





University of Miami President Dr. Julio Frenk served as the Minister of Health of Mexico from 2000 to 2006 which has made him a global expert on the current coronavirus pandemic while he tries to manage it on campus.

Saturday Frenk went on CNN to discuss preparations to reopen the University to students this fall as well as plans to play college football this season.

"We are obviously monitoring everything very carefully, and I said from the beginning, that the absolute priority is the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff," Frenk said. "We need to make sure we have those conditions. We are getting ready for that."

Complicating matters is a spike in cases throughout Florida and in Dade County in particular with a record of 4,049 new cases revealed Friday.

"The current spike in cases was expected, given that we relaxed some of the constraints and the stay-at-home orders," Frenk said. "And it’s not surprising that the median age has shifted because older people and people who have underlying conditions have tended to stay home.

"It’s mostly younger people who are going out as those measures get relaxed. But we are very carefully monitoring everything and we will open. We are getting ready to take measures to keep everyone safe. We will do that."

Frenk was asked about what kind of plan can be put together knowing that the numbers have ballooned at such a rapid pace.

"The key both to reopening everything, not just universities but reactivating the economy, is to return to normalcy in a careful way.," Frenk said. "We know exactly the measures that work. The first and foremost is wearing masks. The second is keeping a safe distance. The third is hand hygiene. Those are key issues that not only protect health but to reopen the economy."

What can Miami students expect this fall? Frenk gave some hints Saturday and wearing a mask sounds like it will be a big part of the campus plan.

"I believe we need to depoliticize this issue. This is not a political issue," Frenk said. "I am a great defender of civil liberties. But my liberty ends when I put somebody else at risk.

"The reason for wearing a mask is not so much to protect myself, but to protect others. It only works if everyone wears them. It’s the same reason that we don’t allow people to drive a car while drunk or intoxicated. It protects them for sure, but it protects others. It’s the same reason we don’t allow people to smoke in public. It protects them but it also protects everyone else. It is not a political issue. It is a key to reactivating the economy and it is the key to defeating the pandemic."

Obviously the upcoming football season is a hot topic of conversation on campus. Several Miami players have begun having informal workouts. But Frenk was not willing to commit in either direction Saturday about the season starting on time.

"We are worrying and we are working against the worry," Frenk said. "The key here is that we have a very sophisticated operation to test and trace contacts and we are redesigning all the spaces and keeping safe distance.

"We are making the wearing of masks mandatory. I protect you. You protect me. This is a mutual responsibility. We are redesigning every space so that we can keep safe distances. If we do that, both the public health and economic objectives will be achieved."























