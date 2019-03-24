Friday commit goes public on Canes' Jr. Day, 4-star back in class
You can go ahead and call South Dade High School DB/Athlete Keshawn Washington a Junior Day commitment for Miami.But that’s not quite accurate.Yes, Washington made his re-commitment to Miami public...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news