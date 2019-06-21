Friday in Paradise: Corn hole, Karaoke, Wild 'n Out and food, lots of food
Paradise weekend is here.And boy did it kick off with a bang.With numerous top prospects from around the nation focusing on the Hurricanes tonight and tomorrow, coach Manny Diaz & Co. toured numero...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news