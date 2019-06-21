News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-21 21:36:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday in Paradise: Corn hole, Karaoke, Wild 'n Out and food, lots of food

Mrobnagrtg8dh1dz04bq
Cooney takes over with assists from Donaldson, Quarterman and Brown
CaneSport.com
Staff

Paradise weekend is here.And boy did it kick off with a bang.With numerous top prospects from around the nation focusing on the Hurricanes tonight and tomorrow, coach Manny Diaz & Co. toured numero...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}