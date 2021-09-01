From DC to The U: Christian Watson commits to Canes Hoops
Christian Watson, a 6-6 wing player with point guard skills from St. John's College High in Washington D.C., has committed to the University of Miami.
Watson picked the Canes over Pittsburgh, Providence, Penn State and Xavier and is considered by many to be the top Junior coming out of the Washington D.C. area.
The Hurricanes benefitted from having the last visit of Watson's recruitment. He visited Coral Gables the weekend of August 27.
Watson plays multiple positions and can defend guards and forwards. He has a solid three-point shot and has a chance to develop offensively in the mold of former Hurricane Davon Reed.
Rivals basketball analyst Jamie Shaw has been impressed by what he has seen of Watson to this point.
"Watson is a lengthy, hyper-athletic wing. He is able to get out in transition and put pressure on the rim, but what stands out with him is his ability to catch and shoot from across the 3-point line," Shaw said. "He finishes at the rim and he has the measurables and athleticism that would lead you to believe he could become a very good defender in time. There are a lot of tools here, especially with the shot looking like it does.".