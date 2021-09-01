From DC to The U: Christian Watson commits to Canes Hoops

Christian Watson, a 6-6 wing player with point guard skills from St. John's College High in Washington D.C., has committed to the University of Miami.

Watson picked the Canes over Pittsburgh, Providence, Penn State and Xavier and is considered by many to be the top Junior coming out of the Washington D.C. area.

The Hurricanes benefitted from having the last visit of Watson's recruitment. He visited Coral Gables the weekend of August 27.

Watson plays multiple positions and can defend guards and forwards. He has a solid three-point shot and has a chance to develop offensively in the mold of former Hurricane Davon Reed.