From no power in Texas to sunny Miami: An inside look at UM's new OLB coach
When Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz worked last week to close a deal with his new outside linebackers coach, Ishmael Aristide, mother nature might have provided a nice little push. It probably d...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news