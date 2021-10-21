From the other side: NC State using Van Dyke comments as motivation
When QB Tyler Van Dyke spoke with the media earlier this week, a couple of his comments caught the ears of NC State coaches and players.Specifically Van Dyke saying they could have scored 60 or 70 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news