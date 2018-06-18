FSU commit visited over weekend: Canes "have a good chance"
Lehigh (Fla.) High School DL Quashon Fuller is a Florida State commitment.But he took a second unofficial visit to Miami this past weekend and says the Canes are very much in it.Fuller drove down w...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news