Future 50 Takeaways: Thoughts About Canes Commits/Targets

The Under Armour Future 50 brought out several of the best high school players in the nation to IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. It is somewhat of a measuring stick to see how these highly regarded players will fare in college football. Miami had two commits and several targets participate in the event which consisted of typical football camp-like drills and ended with a seven-on-seven game. Here is what I gathered from the 2023 prospects that Miami has committed to the class and how targets fared.



MIAMI COMMITS

Francis Mauigoa Is On Another Plateau

The elite offensive tackle seems as though he will be the anchor for the Miami offensive line for years to come. Mauigoa was clearly a cut above the rest at his position winning the offensive line MVP award. He is the perfect combination of brute strength and extraordinary technique. He simply overpowered his adversaries when needed and locked in defenders once engaged. By his account, he has worked on his cardio and it showed with his footwork. Enlightening is his personality. He’s a young man that seems very grounded and does not let the hype around him affect his ego. He does have a sense of confidence about him that conveys that whatever he sets out to achieve will be accomplished. He goes about his work in a workmanlike fashion which will likely be contagious to those around him in Miami.

Riley Williams Has the Potential To Be Great

Besides Jaden Rashada (a no-show at the Future 50), I was most excited to see Riley Williams play against stiff competition. Williams delivered. The Oregon native was effective in getting open and catching the football. He was able to disengage at the line of scrimmage and catch the ball in traffic. He scored a touchdown in the seven-on-seven tournament and would likely have another if not for being grabbed in the end zone for a pass interference call. A long strider running the football, and can create distance between himself and defenders.



Seems very calculated in everything he does and he clearly enjoys football. Miami has a chance to develop him into a first-round NFL draft pick and is next in line for Tight End U.

MIAMI TARGETS

Olaus Alinen Is A Work In Progress

The Finnish-American has the will to be great and with his dad, a former NFL Europe player, helping to guide him, he should achieve his goal to become an NFL draft pick. Once he lives in a college football locker room he has the potential to be one of the best offensive linemen for the Hurricanes. Standing next to Francis Mauigoa, there is a clear difference in stature and ability at this point in their careers. Alinen needs to take it up a notch in strength, footwork, and technique to secure a spot on what will be a very talented O-Line in the future for Miami. Alinen is an open book once an exchange in banter begins. He is very personable and intentional with his answers.

Joenel Aguero Is Big

When watching Ageuro, he resembles a linebacker with cornerback-like quickness. The safety position seems like the natural fit for him but he likely will play in the box or serve as a nickel corner. Aguero is willing to play anywhere as a defensive back and can be very successful.



In the padless environment of the Future 50, we did not see just how effective he can be on the football field. Miami is inching closer to his commitment with Florida, Georiga, and Ohio State as contenders.

Cormani McClain Can Be Even Better

The top-ranked cornerback in the nation was not picture perfect when lined up against the supreme competition at the Future 50. He was beaten on several occasions in one-on-one drills, but his sheer athleticism allows him to recover and make up for his mistakes. He was in a battle with Johntay Cook for most of the evening during the seven-on-seven competition.



