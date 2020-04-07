Ga. 4-star RB with Deejay Dallas connection adds UM offer: "It's cool"
After Camden County (Ga.) High School Class of 2022 RB Jamie Felix picked up a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer yesterday he quickly got on the phone with former UM running back Deejay Dallas.Fel...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news