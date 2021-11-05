Ga. CB lands out of blue Cane offer, sets official visit for Dec. 3
Sandy Springs (Ga.) Riverwood High School CB Jaden Harris added a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer on Thursday.It was his 19th offer.And UM quickly has jumped right up his list.Harris hadn’t hear...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news