Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-10 18:09:57 -0600') }} football Edit

Ga. standout picks up Cane offer on Thursday

Adh9fzjb6aqc9qilmcqa
Rivals.com
CaneSport.com
Staff

Woodstock (Va.) High School Class of 2021 DB David Daniel picked up a Miami offer on Thursday afternoon.He now has 11 early offers.“I was talking to (a Miami staffer) - he said he likes how I play,...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}