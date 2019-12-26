THE GAME

• The Miami Hurricanes will travel to Shreveport, La., to face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in the 2019 Walk-On's Independence Bowl, which will take place Dec. 26 at Independence Stadium. Kickoff is 4 p.m. for the game, which will feature Miami for the second time ever and first time since 2014.

• The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Wes Durham (pxp), Roddy Jones (color) and Eric Wood (sidelines) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 18th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Daniel Ramirez (color) will carry the game on Unanimo Deportes 990AM live from Independence Stadium.

THE SERIES

• Miami carries a 4-0 all-time lead vs. La Tech, including a 1-0 lead in road games; Miami topped the Bulldogs in Ruston, La., 48-9, on Aug. 28, 2003.

• Three of UM's full-time coaches have coached at Louisiana Tech, including head coach Manny Diaz, who was defensive coordinator there in 2014.

• Hurricanes defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who is in his first season at Miami, spent the previous four years as the Bulldogs' defensive coordinator.

THE HURRICANES

• The Hurricanes dropped their most recent game at Duke, on Nov. 30 at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., in the Hurricanes' season finale.

• With a win over Louisville on Nov. 9, the Hurricanes clinched bowl eligibility for the seventh straight season (2013-2019) and 43rd time in history.

• Miami is taking a trip to Shreveport, La., for the second time in history; the Hurricanes dropped the 2014 Independence Bowl, 24-21, to South Carolina.

• DE Gregory Rousseau has hauled in several postseason accolades following a dominant season. Rousseau, who was honored at the ACC Night of Legends as the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, was named a second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

• LB Shaq Quarterman has started all 51 games of his career since arriving on campus in January 2016, which marks the second-longest active streak in FBS and stands alone as the longest in UM history. Quarterman's start streak trails only Ethan Reed of Louisiana Tech, who has started 52 straight.

• TE Brevin Jordan, named one of three finalists for the Mackey Award honoring the nation's top tight end, was also an All-ACC First Team selection.

• Miami returned 12 starters and 39 letterwinners from a 2018 team that finished with a trip to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York, N.Y. Mark Richt announced his retirement at season's end, and Manny Diaz was introduced as the 25th head coach in University of Miami program history on Jan. 2.

• Diaz, who spent the previous three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes (2016-18), retooled Miami's offensive staff upon his hire, bringing Dan Enos from Alabama as offensive coordinator and hiring four other new coaches for offense. He hired longtime colleague Blake Baker, who spent the last four seasons at Louisiana Tech, as defensive coordinator and added Todd Stroud as assistant head coach / defensive line coach.

THE OPPONENT

• Louisiana Tech is under the direction of head coach Skip Holtz, who has compiled a 55-36 record in seven seasons at the helm in Ruston, La.

• The Bulldogs offense is led by QB J'Mar Smith (17 touchdown passes, 2814 yards) and RB Justin Henderson (967 yards, 15 touchdowns).

• Louisiana Tech's defense is led by L'Jarius Sneed (72 total tackles, three interceptions) and Connor Taylor (66 tackles, 6.0 TFLs, two forced fumbles).

HURRICANES TRAVEL TO SHREVEPORT

• The Miami Hurricanes earned their second-ever berth to the Walk-On's Independence Bowl and will be facing Louisiana Tech in Shreveport, La., on Dec. 26, 2019.

• The Hurricanes are matched up with the Bulldogs for the fifth time in program history but first time in a bowl game; Miami is 4-0 all-time against Louisiana Tech.

• Miami has a 20-22 all-time record in 42 bowl games in program history, but is playing in its first bowl game under the direction of head coach Manny Diaz.

• In their last trip to Shreveport in 2014, the Hurricanes fell, 24-21, to South Carolina.

• The Hurricanes are looking for their first bowl win since the 2016 Russell Athletic Bowl, a 31-14 win over West Virginia.

ROUSSEAU EXPANDING TROPHY CASE

• DE Gregory Rousseau was among Miami's top performers in 2019, moving into fourth place in single-season sacks in Miami history with 14.0 in a breakout year.

• For his dominant campaign, the redshirt freshman was honored at the ACC Night of Legends in Charlotte, N.C., as the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year - Miami's first since LB Sean Spence in 2008.

• Rousseau, who was also selected to the All-ACC First Team, was named to the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) All-America Second Team.

• It was the second straight year a Hurricane has earned FWAA second-team All-America honors; DL Gerald Willis III earned the same distinction in 2018.

THE POWER OF TURNOVER CHAIN 3(05)

• One of the most recognizable sights in college football over the last two years, the latest version of the turnover chain was revealed in Miami's opener vs. Florida.

• The latest chain, sporting a 10-inch '305' charm that contains more than 2,000 white sapphire stones, was worn four times vs. the Gators, including the first-ever appearance when DL Scott Patchan recovered a fumble.

• Since the inception of the chain prior to the 2017 season, no Power-5 school has forced more turnovers (75) than Miami, who is tied with Wisconsin for the Power-5 lead.

• 12 different Hurricanes have worn Turnover Chain 3(05); the Hurricanes have averaged a Power-5 best 1.97 turnovers per game since its inception in 2017.

HURRICANES TRAVELING TO LOUISIANA FOR BOWL GAME VS. BULLDOGS

• Following a 27-17 loss to Duke last time out on Nov. 30 in Durham, N.C., in its regular season finale, the Hurricanes return to the gridiron after a 25-day layoff for the 2019 Walk-On's Independence Bowl versus Louisiana Tech on Dec. 26. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN from Shreveport, Louisiana.

• The Hurricanes have never lost to the Bulldogs in four previous matchups, carrying a perfect 4-0 mark into the bowl game. Three of the games in the series were played in Miami (1979, 2000 and 2004).

• Miami has played in the Independence Bowl just one previous time in history - a 24-21 loss to South Carolina in 2014. The Hurricanes earned a postseason berth for the seventh straight year (2013 - 2019).

• UM's bowl matchup against the Gamecocks was also the program's last trip to the state of Louisiana.

• The game will be carried by 560 WQAM The Joe and Unanimo Deportes 990 AM live from Shreveport.

QUARTERMAN TO EXTEND MARK WITH 52ND STRAIGHT START IN BOWL

• Last time out, senior LB Shaq Quarterman set the Miami record by starting the 51st straight game of his collegiate career since arriving as an early enrollee in January 2016 - a stretch that encompasses his entire career at The U. He broke DL William Joseph's consecutive start record, which was 50.

• One of Miami's top performers during a stellar four-year career, Quarterman was named to the All-ACC First Team for the second straight year earlier in December. For his career, Quarterman has totaled a whopping 345 tackles - the 10th-most in Miami history - 46.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

• Quarterman, tied for the second-longest active FBS start streak behind Ethan Reed of Louisiana Tech, has been playing at an All-America level this season, with career highs in tackles (96) and TFLs (15.5).

• At team team's annual awards banquet, Quarterman was named one four 'permanent' team captains for the second straight year. He was also named the Jack Harding Team Most Valuable Player for 2019.

ROUSSEAU AN ALL-AMERICAN, ACC DEFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

• After missing all but one full game during his true freshman season of 2018 due to a right ankle fracture, DL Gregory Rousseau emerged as one of the career's premier pass rushers this year.

• Rousseau, who led the ACC and is tied for second in all of FBS with 14 total sacks this season (all solo), was named ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and a Football Writers Association (FWAA) second team All-American. He was also named to the All-ACC First Team - one of three Hurricanes to do so.

• Rousseau became the first Hurricane to post a 12-sack season since 1996. With two sacks in Miami's regular season finale vs. Duke, he moved into sole possession of fourth place in single-season sacks.

• Rousseau entered bowl season tied for ninth in all of FBS and first among freshmen with 18.0 TFLs.

• In a win at Pittsburgh on Oct. 26, Rousseau finished with three sacks, becoming the first Hurricane since 2011 with three sacks in a game. He topped that performance a week later with a career-best five tackles for loss and the first four-sack game by a Hurricane since at least 2000 at FSU (Nov. 2).

• The redshirt freshman is one of just 18 players in all FBS with double-digit sacks this season.

• The Coconut Creek, Fla., native was rewarded with his first career start in a win over Virginia (Oct. 11) and made it count with a then career-high seven tackles, two TFLs, one sack and a forced fumble.

• Rousseau has at least one sack in seven of UM's 12 games and is first among all freshmen in sacks,.

• Rousseau was ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals out of high school; he had 10 sacks as a senior.

ONE OF THREE MACKEY FINALISTS, JORDAN BALLED AS SOPHOMORE

• TE Brevin Jordan was announced as one of three finalists for the Mackey Award on Mon., Nov. 25.

• Jordan missed two games vs. Louisville and FIU to injury, and saw extremely limited action versus Duke on Nov. 30, but surpassed his freshman total for receiving yards with a team-high 495 receiving yards.

• A second-team All-ACC selection in 2018, he was named to the 2019 All-ACC First Team in December.

• In his last major action at Florida State (Nov. 2), Jordan had a game-high six catches totaling 48 yards.

• In a win vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 5, Jordan had a career-high 136 receiving yards with one TD.

• Jordan enjoyed a strong opener vs. Florida (Aug. 24), starting the game and finishing with a team-high five-catches for 88 yards and one TD. He has at least five catches in four of 10 games played this year.

• Playing his first season of college football in 2018, Jordan emerged as a go-to target in the Miami offense; Jordan was second on Miami in receptions (32) and was second in touchdowns (four).

• A Las Vegas native and high school teammate of QB Tate Martell and S Bubba Bolden, Jordan was named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list (nation's top tight end) and preseason All-ACC.

• Jordan was named a Midseason Freshman All-America by ESPN in 2018. The talented sophomore was rated the No. 1 tight end in the country by ESPN and No. 2-rated TE by Rivals.

NO POWER-5 TEAM HAS MORE TURNOVERS SINCE'S CHAIN'S INCEPTION

• When DL Scott Patchan pounced on a Gators fumble in the first quarter of Miami's game on Aug. 24, fans inside the stadium and across the country awaited the unveil of the newest turnover chain.

• The chain, which previously featured a charm in the shape of the iconic 'U' (2017) and Sebastian the Ibis (2018), features a 10-inch charm with the famous '305' Miami area code with more than 2,000 white sapphires; the charm weighs 500 grams. The chain took roughly three months to complete.

• 12 different Hurricanes have worn the new turnover chain this year, none more than CB DJ Ivey (three).

• Since the unveiling of the chain in 2017, Miami has compiled a Power 5-high 75 turnovers in 38 games, an average of 1.97 turnovers per game; Miami had 19 takeaways the season before the chain in 2016.

• In a 17-12 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 21, Miami had three turnovers and two first-time chain wearers - CB Al Blades, Jr. (interception) and DL Gregory Rousseau (fumble recovery) both wore it.

ONCE AGAIN, HURRICANES DEFENSE RANKS AMONG NATION'S TOP UNITS

• The Miami Hurricanes defense ranks No. 13 in FBS and No. 3 in the ACC in total defense, allowing just 307.6 yards per game; UM is one of just 13 units in FBS allowing 310 yards or fewer per game this year.

• Miami's scoring defense is No. 25 in the nation at just 20.2 points per game - second-best in the ACC.

• One of Miami's top-performing units this season has been its rushing defense, which has allowed an average of 109.7 yards this season - the 16th-best mark in FBS and third-best performing ACC unit.

• Miami has allowed just six of 12 opponents - Virginia Tech (Oct. 5), Georgia Tech (Oct. 19), Pitt (Oct. 26) and Louisville (Nov. 9), FIU (Nov. 23) and Duke (Nov. 30) to surpass the 100-yard rushing mark.

• One of the most important statistics when measuring a defense in modern day college football - opponent yards per play - is another stat where Miami has excelled this year (4.6, 11th-best in FBS).

• The Hurricanes are averaging 8.6 tackles for loss per game - the fourth-best mark and very best total in ACC - and are averaging the sixth-most sacks per game of any team (3.58, second-best mark in ACC).

HARRIS HAS BIG GAME VS. GT, COULD MAKE THIRD START IN SHREVEPORT

• Seeing significant action due to an in-game injury to RB DeeJay Dallas, RB Cam'Ron Harris had the best performance of his young career in a loss to Georgia Tech on Oct. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium.

• Harris rushed for a career-high 136 yards on a career-high 18 carries and added his first receiving touchdown of the season in a three-catch game. Harris' previous career high for rush yards was 77.

• Harris was rewarded with his first career start vs. Pitt (Oct. 26); he finished with 60 yards and a rush TD.

• The Opa-Locka, Fla., native could make his third start in the bowl game after Dallas suffered an elbow injury against FIU; in that game, Harris rushed for 86 yards on 11 carries (7.8 per rush) with one rush TD.

• Harris' 136 yards vs. GT were the most by a Hurricane back since Travis Homer rushed for 168 yards on eight carries in a win over Pittsburgh in November 2017. Harris averaged 7.56 yards per carry vs. GT.

• A consensus four-star prospect by every major scouting service, Harris - who went by Cam'Ron Davis last year but changed his last name to match his father's last name this past offseason - was ranked as the No. 9 running back in his high school class and No. 167 overall prospect in his class by ESPN.com.

IVEY HAS FIRST TWO INTERCEPTIONS OF CAREER IN WIN OVER PANTHERS

• Sophomore DJ Ivey picked up the first two interceptions of his career in a win at Pittsburgh (Oct. 26), wearing the turnover chain twice in the first half in one of the best games of his young career.

• Ivey's multi-interception game was the first by a Hurricane since Trajan Bandy had two picks at Virginia on Oct. 13, 2018; it also marked the third straight year a Miami has recorded a multi-interception game.

• Prior to Ivey and Bandy, CB Michael Jackson, Sr., had two interceptions vs. Syracuse on Oct. 21, 2017.

• Ivey recorded his third career interception in a 52-27 win over Louisville (Nov. 9) in Miami's home finale.

HALL, JR. IMPRESSIVE AS FIRST-YEAR STARTER IN MIAMI SECONDARY

• The Hurricanes lost two-year starting safeties to the NFL Draft in 2019 when Sheldrick Redwine (Cleveland Browns) and Jaquan Johnson (Buffalo Bills) were both selected after standout careers.

• Sophomore Gurvan Hall, Jr., who totaled eight tackles as a freshman playing mostly on special teams, has been a key member of the Hurricanes' secondary and ranks second on Miami with 61 tackles.

• Hall has worn the turnover chain twice, on one interception and one fumble recovery, and has started nine games in the secondary. He has posted career high numbers in every statistical category this year.

• Hall has been credited with 3.5 tackles for loss and added three PBUs in a breakout season.

• A West Palm Beach native, Hall, Jr., picked Miami over Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and others.

SOUTHRIDGE TRIO PLAYING BIGGER ROLE IN OFFENSE AS SOPHOMORES

• Miami added three former Miami Southridge high teammates in the 2018 recruiting class who saw limited action as true freshman last season: WR Mark Pope, OL DJ Scaife, Jr. and WR Dee Wiggins.

• Scaife finished with seven starts on the o-line, while Pope and Wiggins combined for eight catches.

• This season, Scaife has started all 12 games on the offensive line (10 at right tackle, one at right guard) and was named Offensive MVP at the team's annual awards banquet in December. Wiggins (19 catches, 323 yards) and Pope (15 catches, 243 yards) have both seen playing time increase as sophomores.

• Pope earned his first start as a Hurricane in a victory at Florida State (Nov. 2), while Wiggins caught the first touchdown of his career on a 56-yard reception against the Seminoles. He finished with 74 yards.

• In the Hurricanes' game against FIU (Nov. 23), both players scored touchdowns at Marlins Park.

PERRY READY WHEN NUMBER HAS BEEN CALLED, IS 6-3 AS STARTING QB

• QB N'Kosi Perry was ready when his number was called in a loss to Virginia Tech (Oct. 5), entering in place of QB Jarren Williams in the first half; Perry set career marks in nearly every stat category.

• Perry set personal bests in completions with 28 (previous high was 21), attempts with 47 (previous high was 35), passing yards with 422 (previous high was 224) and longest pass with 51 (previous was 42).

• Perry also tied a career mark with four touchdown passes and threw just one interception vs. VT. Pope finished with two catches for 49 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown, while Wiggins had three receptions, including a 3-yard score. Wiggins is second among wide receivers with four TDs this year.

DALLAS PUT TOGETHER STRONG FIRST YEAR AS STARTING BACK IN 2019

• After playing behind current Seattle Seahawks RB Travis Homer the last two years, RB DeeJay Dallas has served as Miami's starting running back in 2019 put together a strong campaign in his first year as starter.

• Through Miami's first six games, Dallas ranked sixth in the ACC with an average of 78.7 yards per game

• Dallas started but was injured in Miami's game versus Georgia Tech (Oct. 19); he had just three carries.

• The standout junior was injured against versus FIU (Nov. 23), suffering a left elbow injury in the loss.

• In his first career start vs. Florida on Aug. 24, Dallas had a game-high 131 all-purpose yards with a TD.

• Dallas delivered the fourth 100-yard rushing performance of his career at North Carolina (Sept. 7), totaling 107 yards on 14 carries. He rushed for a career-high three touchdowns vs. Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14), the first such performance for a UM player since QB Malik Rosier did it at Toledo in 2018.

• Though he was not a starter last season, Dallas was all over the field for the Hurricanes. The Georgia native had the longest rush of any player (83 yards), the longest kick return of any player (53) and the longest punt return (65). He ranked first on the Hurricanes in all-purpose yards (1,260).

• Dallas became a father this offseason; though his own name is Demetrius, he named his son DeeJay.

KEEPING IT IN THE "U FAMILY"

• As is often the case at the University of Miami, a number of Canes have family ties to 'The U'

• Four Hurricanes had fathers who suited up in orange and green: TE Michael Irvin II (father is Michael) II, DL Scott Patchan (Matt), DL Pat Bethel (Randy), and DB Al Blades, Jr. (Al, Sr.).