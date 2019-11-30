THE GAME

• Coming off a 30-24 loss last time out vs. FIU at Marlins Park, the Miami Hurricanes play their final game of the regular season against ACC Coastal foe Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Nov. 30. Kickoff for the conference matchup in the Bull City is set for 3:30 p.m.

• The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Wes Durham (pxp), Roddy Jones (color) and Eric Wood (sidelines) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 18th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game on Unanimo Deportes 990AM live, as will Miami student radio, WVUM 90.5 FM.

THE SERIES

• Miami carries a dominant 13-3 all-time series lead against the Blue Devils, including a 7-1 lead in games of the series played in Durham, N.C.

• Since joining the ACC in 2004, Miami has played Duke 14 times and carries a 12-2 lead; UM has won back-to-back games in Durham (2015, 2017).

• The site was host to one of the most well-known endings in sports history in 2015, an eight-materal play as time expired that gave UM a 30-27 win.

THE HURRICANES

• The Hurricanes dropped their most recent game vs. FIU, 30-24, on Nov. 23 at Marlins Park in Miami's nonconference finale, snapping Miami's three-game winning streak. The Hurricanes have clinched bowl eligibility for the seventh straight season (2013-2019) and for the 43rd time in history.

• LB Shaq Quarterman has started all 50 games of his career since arriving on campus in January 2016; he is tied for the second-longest active streak in FBS and is tied for the longest in Miami history. With a start Saturday, Quarterman will surpass William Joseph (50) for the UM straight start record.

• TE Brevin Jordan was named a finalist for the Mackey Award, honoring the nation's top tight end, on Nov. 25; Jordan, who missed Miami's last two games vs. Louisville and FIU, has a team-high 495 receiving yards on 35 receptions in just nine games, including a pair of touchdown catches.

• QB Jarren Williams was named ACC Quarterback of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week after throwing for a career-high six touchdown passes vs. Louisville on Nov. 9, which set the single-game record for Miami (previous was five). Williams' six touchdowns also tied the ACC single-game record.

• Miami returned 12 starters and 39 letterwinners from a 2018 team that finished with a trip to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York, N.Y. Mark Richt announced his retirement at season's end, and Manny Diaz was introduced as the 25th head coach in University of Miami program history on Jan. 2.

• Diaz, who spent the previous three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes (2016-18), retooled Miami's offensive staff upon his hire, bringing Dan Enos from Alabama as offensive coordinator and hiring four other new coaches for offense. He hired longtime colleague Blake Baker, who spent the last four seasons at Louisiana Tech, as defensive coordinator and added Todd Stroud as assistant head coach / defensive line coach.

THE OPPONENT

• Since joining the ACC prior to 2004, Miami has made traveled to the Tar Heel State on 22 occasions and has compiled a 14-8 record in games played in the state and a 13-7 mark in ACC games.

• The Hurricanes have played 20 games that count towards ACC standings in N.C. and two that haven't; one was a 45-10 win over Appalachian State in 2017, the other a loss to Clemson for the 2017 ACC title.

• The Hurricanes have averaged 30.41 points per game in its 22 trips to the state since the 2004 season.

WILLIAMS SETS SINGLE-GAME TD MARK

• QB Jarren Williams delivered one of the best single-game performances in Miami history in a 52-27 win against Louisville, setting the Miami single-game standard for touchdown passes with six.

• Williams bested the previous standard (five), which was held by a a number of Miami QB legends, including Bernie Kosar, Steve Walsh and Ken Dorsey.

• For his efforts, Williams was named ACC Quarterback of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week - it was his second quarterback honor and third rookie honor. • Since Miami entered the ACC in 2004, only two other QBs had ever thrown six TDs ; it had been done only seven times ever in ACC history before Williams.

THE POWER OF TURNOVER CHAIN 3(05)

• One of the most recognizable sights in college football over the last two years, the latest version of the turnover chain was revealed in Miami's opener vs. Florida.

• The new chain, sporting a 10-inch '305' charm that contains more than 2,000 white sapphire stones, was worn four times vs. the Gators, including the first-ever appearance when DL Scott Patchan recovered a fumble.

• Since the inception of the chain prior to the 2017 season, no Power-5 school has forced more turnovers (74) than the Hurricanes, who lead P-5 in the category (two per game).

• 11 different Hurricanes have worn Turnover Chain 3(05), which came out three times in Miami's 52-27 win vs. Louisville.

• The Hurricanes carry a commanding 13-3 all-time series lead against the Blue Devils into Saturday's matchup, including a 7-1 mark in games played in Durham with back-to-back wins at Wallace Wade.

• Miami fell to the Blue Devils last season, 20-12, at Hard Rock Stadium to snap a four-game win streak over their divisional foes that dated to 2014. Saturday's game vs. Duke will be broadcast on ESPN2.

• After its matchup in Durham, Miami awaits its bowl fate, which will be announced on December 8.

• The game will also be carried by 560 WQAM The Joe, Unanimo Deportes 990 AM and WVUM 90.5 FM.

QUARTERMAN TO BREAK RECORD WITH 51st STRAIGHT START SATURDAY

• Miami senior LB Shaq Quarterman has tied the Miami record by starting all 50 games of his collegiate career since arriving as an early enrollee in January 2016, and is poised to break DL William Joseph's consecutive start record Saturday against Duke in Durham, N.C. - his 51st straight start as a Hurricane.

• Last time out against FIU on Nov. 23, Quarterman tied Joseph's streak with his 50th straight start.

• Quarterman, tied for the second-longest active FBS start streak behind Ethan Reed of Louisiana Tech, has been playing at an All-America level this season, and is tied for 14th in the nation with 15.5 tackles for loss. He leads the Hurricanes with 90 total tackles and has added two forced fumbles this year.

• In three-plus seasons at The U, Quarterman has racked up 339 total tackles, 46.5 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and one interception to go along with 14 PBUs.

ROUSSEAU DOMINATING AT D-END, IS AMONG TOP SACK ARTISTS IN FBS

• After missing all but one full game during his true freshman season of 2018 due to a right ankle fracture, DL Gregory Rousseau has shined in his first season as a major contributor on defense.

• Rousseau leads the ACC and ranks fourth in all of FBS with 12 total sacks this season (all solo).

• Rousseau's 12 sacks are already tied for the fourth-most in a single season in Miami history with one game remaining in the regular season; UM had not had a 12-sack season since 1996 (Kenard Lang).

• In a win at Pittsburgh on Oct. 26, Rousseau finished with three sacks, becoming the first Hurricane since 2011 with three sacks in a game. He topped that performance a week later with a career-best five tackles for loss and the first four-sack game by a Hurricane since at least 2000 at FSU (Nov. 2).

• The redshirt freshman is one of just 13 players in all FBS with double-digit sacks this season.

• The Coconut Creek, Fla., native was rewarded with his first career start in a win over Virginia (Oct. 11) and made it count with a then career-high seven tackles, two TFLs, one sack and a forced fumble.

• Rousseau has at least one sack in six of UM's 11 games and is first among all freshmen in sacks,.

• In a dominant game vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 21), the 6-foot-6 standout recorded his first strip-sack, recovering his own forced fumble to wear the turnover chain for the first time in his career.

• Rousseau was ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals out of high school; he had 10 sacks as a senior.

OSBORN LEADING THE WAY ON OFFENSE AFTER TRANSFER TO THE U

• One of Miami's most important additions of the offseason was transfer K.J. Osborn, who joined the Hurricanes for his final year of eligibility after an impressive four-year career at Buffalo with the Bulls.

• The 6-foot Osborn has started all 11 games at wide receiver this season and leads the Hurricanes in receptions (42) and touchdown receptions (five). He has 469 receiving yards - second-most on Miami.

• Osborn has emerged as Miami's top returner, and is averaging 17.1 yards on nine punt returns with a long return of 52 yards and has averaged 20.6 on nine kickoff returns with a long return of 31 yards.

• In a win at Pittsburgh on Oct. 26, Osborn had a career-high 94 yards and the game-winning 23-yard touchdown with less than a minute left. He led Miami with six catches in that win over the Panthers.

• Alongside LB Shaq Quarterman, Osborn was selected as one of two players to represent Miami at ACC Kickoff, the conference's annual media day, despite not having played a down and arriving in January.

• In three seasons of playing time at Buffalo, Osborn totaled 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns.

ONE OF THREE MACKEY FINALISTS, JORDAN BALLING AS SOPHOMORE

• TE Brevin Jordan was announced as one of three finalists for the Mackey Award on Mon., Nov. 25.

• Jordan missed the last two games vs. Louisville and FIU to injury, but has already surpassed his freshman total for receiving yards with 495 receiving yards this year - the most among all Hurricanes.

• In his last game at Florida State (Nov. 2), Jordan had a game-high six receptions totaling 48 yards.

• In a win vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 5, Jordan had a career-high 136 receiving yards with one TD.

• Jordan enjoyed a strong opener vs. Florida (Aug. 24), starting the game and finishing with a team-high five-catches for 88 yards and one TD. He has at least five catches in four of nine games played this year.

• Playing his first season of college football in 2018, Jordan emerged as a go-to target in the Miami offense; Jordan was second on Miami in receptions (32) and was second in touchdowns (four).

• Jordan was named to the All-ACC Second Team after a standout first year, starting 12 of 13 games.

• A Las Vegas native and high school teammate of QB Tate Martell and S Bubba Bolden, Jordan was named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list (nation's top tight end) and preseason All-ACC.

NO POWER-5 TEAM HAS MORE TURNOVERS SINCE'S CHAIN'S INCEPTION

• When DL Scott Patchan pounced on a Gators fumble in the first quarter of Miami's game on Aug. 24, fans inside the stadium and across the country awaited the unveil of the newest turnover chain.

• The chain, which previously featured a charm in the shape of the iconic 'U' (2017) and Sebastian the Ibis (2018), features a 10-inch charm with the famous '305' Miami area code with more than 2,000 white sapphires; the charm weighs 500 grams. The chain took roughly three months to complete.

• 11 different Hurricanes have worn the new turnover chain this year, none more than CB DJ Ivey (three). • Since the unveiling of the chain in 2017, Miami has compiled a Power 5-high 74 turnovers in 37 games, an average of two turnovers per game; Miami had 19 takeaways the season before the chain.

• The Hurricanes are the only Power-5 team averaging two takeaways per game since the start of 2017.

• In a 17-12 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 21, Miami had three turnovers and two first-time chain wearers - CB Al Blades, Jr. (interception) and DL Gregory Rousseau (fumble recovery) both wore it.

AUSTRALIAN NEWCOMER HEDLEY HELPING UM WIN ON SPECIAL TEAMS

• Miami's punting unit struggled in 2018 with a 34.48 net punting average, ranking 117th in all of FBS.

• The addition of Australian punter Lou Hedley - who arrived to Miami after two years at City College of San Francisco and who is a former Australian Rules Football player - has been a key for the Hurricanes.

• Hedley was selected to the Ray Guy Award watch list after a standout first half of the season at The U.

• Hedley is averaging 46.0 yards per punt - ranking as the 11th best mark in FBS. In a game vs. Georgia Tech back on Oct. 19, Hedley boomed a career-long 67-yard punt. He has totaled 2,026 yards on punts.

• Thanks largely to Hedley's stellar play, Miami now ranks tenth in FBS in net punting (42.16 / punt).

• Standing 6-foot-4 and tattooed from the neck down, Hedley used to own a tattoo shop in Bali, Indonesia before moving to San Francisco from Melbourne, Australia where he was at ProKick Australia.

HARLEY, WIGGINS BREAKING OUT IN HURRICANE WIDE RECEIVER CORPS

• Sophomore WR Dee Wiggins and junior WR Mike Harley have been among Miami's top playmakers of late, and both enjoyed career outings in a 52-27 win over Louisville on Nov. 9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

• Both players posted career-high yardage outputs and both had the first multi-touchdown performances of their careers, with Harley and Wiggins each hauling in two of QB Jarren Williams' six touchdowns.

• Harley's 116 receiving yards marked the first 100-yard game of his career, while Wiggins had 85 yards.

• On the season, Harley's 447 receiving yards are third-most on Miami and represent more than his first two years combined (331). His 34 catches are also more than his first two years' totals combined (30).

• Over the last five games, Wiggins has 13 catches, 242 yards and four touchdown receptions.

MALLORY HAS CAREER GAME VERSUS PANTHERS, PICKING UP PACE AT TE

• With TE Brevin Jordan missing his second straight game due to injury, TE Will Mallory stepped up with a career game versus FIU (Nov. 23). Mallory had a career-high four catches for a career-high 71 yards.

• Mallory has five catches for 88 yards over the last two games after totaling just 70 yards through the first nine games of the season; he has two touchdown grabs, tied for the lead among all tight ends.

• Redshirt junior Michael Irvin II had the longest catch of his career versus FIU - a 25-yard reception.

HARRIS HAS BIG GAME VS. GT, COULD MAKES SECOND START IN DURHAM

• Seeing significant action due to an in-game injury to RB DeeJay Dallas, RB Cam'Ron Harris had the best performance of his young career in a loss to Georgia Tech on Oct. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium.

• Harris rushed for a career-high 136 yards on a career-high 18 carries and added his first receiving touchdown of the season in a three-catch game. Harris' previous career high for rush yards was 77.

• Harris was rewarded with his first career start vs. Pitt (Oct. 26); he finished with 60 yards and a rush TD.

• The Opa-Locka, Fla., native could make his second start Saturday after Dallas suffered an elbow injury last time out; against FIU, Harris rushed for 86 yards on just 11 carries (7.8 per rush) with one rush TD.

• Harris' 136 yards vs. GT were the most by a Hurricane back since Travis Homer rushed for 168 yards on eight carries in a win over Pittsburgh in November 2017. Harris averaged 7.56 yards per carry vs. GT.

• A consensus four-star prospect by every major scouting service, Harris - who went by Cam'Ron Davis last year but changed his last name to match his father's last name this past offseason - was ranked as the No. 9 running back in his high school class and No. 167 overall prospect in his class by ESPN.com.