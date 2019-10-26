THE GAME

• Coming off a 28-21 overtime loss to Georgia Tech last time out on Oct. 19, the Miami Hurricanes play their first road game in 50 days on Oct. 26 vs. Coastal foe Pittsburgh at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pa. Kickoff for the game - only Miami's second true road matchup of the year - is set for 12 p.m.

• The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Mark Jones (play by play), Dusty Dvoracek (color) and Olvia Dekker (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 18th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will also carry the game on Unanimo Deportes 990AM live from Heinz Field.

THE SERIES

• Saturday's game versus the Panthers is the 39th all-time matchup in the series, which Miami leads, 26-11-1, including 12-6 in games in Pittsburgh.

• The Coastal foes have met every year since 2013 (Pittsburgh's first year in the ACC), and Miami has a 4-2 lead in those games, including a win in 2018.

• In last year's matchup in Miami Gardens, the Hurricanes upset No. 25 Pittsburgh, 24-3, in the regular season finale. Miami ran for 297 yards in the win.

THE HURRICANES

• Miami returned 12 starters and 39 letterwinners from a 2018 team that finished with a trip to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York, N.Y. Mark Richt announced his retirement at season's end, and Manny Diaz was introduced as the 25th head coach in University of Miami program history on Jan. 2.

• Miami has played six one-possession games - tied for the most in all of FBS - and three games have come down to the final play of the game this year.

• The Hurricanes lost their most recent game vs. Georgia Tech on Oct. 19, 28-21, in a game that went to overtime at Hard Rock Stadium. RB Cam'Ron Harris rushed for a career-high 136 yards on 18 carries, while LB Shaquille Quarterman had 13 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

• On Aug. 12, Diaz named redshirt freshman Jarren Williams Miami's starting quarterback for the season. Williams, who beat out redshirt sophomores Tate Martell and N'Kosi Perry in a three-man battle during training camp, made his fifth career start on Oct. 5 but was replaced by Perry vs. Va Tech. Williams, who has battled an upper extremity injury, did not play vs. Virginia and did not start vs. Georgia Tech; Perry started both of those games.

• LB Shaq Quarterman has started all 46 games of his career since arriving on campus in January 2016; he has the second-longest start streak in FBS.

• Diaz, who spent the previous three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes (2016-18), retooled Miami's offensive staff upon his hire, bringing Dan Enos from Alabama as offensive coordinator and hiring four other new coaches for offense. He hired longtime colleague Blake Baker, who spent the last four seasons at Louisiana Tech, as defensive coordinator and added Todd Stroud as assistant head coach / defensive line coach.

THE OPPONENT

• Pittsburgh is under the direction of fifth-year head coach Pat Narduzzi, who has led the Panthers to a 33-26 mark during his tenure at the helm.

• QB Kenny Pickett has thrown for 1,602 yards with eight touchdowns and four interceptions in six games, while WR Maurice Ffrench leads the way with 56 catches for 488 yard. Defensively, the Panthers are led by Paris Ford (51 tackles) and Jaylen Twyman (eight tackles for loss, seven sacks).

UM PLAYS FIRST ROAD GAME IN 50 DAYS

• Miami plays its first road game in 50 days on Saturday, Oct. 26, when it battles the host Panthers at Heinz Field at 12 p.m.

• The Hurricanes have a 26-11-1 all-time series lead against the Panthers, including a 12-6 lead games played in Pitt. In Miami's last trip to Heinz Field, the Panthers snapped the nation's longest winning streak with a 24-14 win over No. 2 Miami.

• The Hurricanes returned the favor last season, upsetting the Coastal Division champion Panthers, 24-3, in the regular season finale for both teams at Hard Rock Stadium.

• The Canes have only one home game remaining; Miami hosts Louisville on Nov. 9 to close its schedule at Hard Rock Stadium.

JORDAN BALLING OUT IN SECOND YEAR

• Sophomore Brevin Jordan has been among Miami's top performers in his second season and leads the Canes with 28 receptions and 438 receiving yards.

• Jordan is ranked second nationally among Power-5 tight ends in receiving yards and, has already surpassed his freshman year total for receiving yards (287).

• The sophomore standout ranks fourth among all tight ends in FBS in yards.

• Jordan had a career-high 136 receiving yards and one touchdown against Virginia Tech on Oct. 5. He had three catches last time out vs. Georgia Tech.

• The Las Vegas native was high school teammates with Tate Martell and Bubba Bolden is ranked No. 58 in FBS in receiving yards this season.

CHAIN RETURNS, TD RINGS DEBUT IN 2019

• One of the most recognizable sights in all of college football over the previous two seasons, the latest version of the turnover chain was revealed in Miami's opener vs. Florida on Aug. 24 in in Orlando.

• The new chain, sporting a 10-inch '305' charm that contains more than 2,000 white sapphire stones, was worn four times vs. the Gators, including the first-ever appearance when DL Scott Patchan recovered a fumble.

• The season opener vs. the Gators also served as the debut for Miami's offensive reward: the two touchdown rings, which combine to spell out "Hurricanes".

• Seven different Hurricanes have worn Turnover Chain 3(05); Miami has totaled 66 turnovers since the 2017 inception of the chain - an average of two per game.

MIAMI HEADS NORTH TO STEEL CITY FOR FIRST ROAD GAME IN 50 DAYS

• After the longest single-season homestand in more than 30 years, the Miami Hurricanes play their first road game in 50 days when they travel to Pittsburgh to battle host Pitt on Sat., Oct. 26 (ESPN).

• Entering Saturday's game, the Hurricanes had played five straight home games dating to Sept. 14. Miami's last road game was a Sept. 7 matchup at North Carolina; UM is 0-2 away from home this year.

• The Hurricanes have a commanding 26-11-1 all-time series lead over the Panthers, including a 12-6 mark in road games. As ACC counterparts, the two teams have met six times (Miami leads, 4-2).

• The two teams have traded similar results in the last two years; as ACC Coastal champions in 2017, the #2 Hurricanes were upset by the Panthers to snap the nation's longest winning streak. Last year, UM upended the Coastal champion Panthers, 24-3, at Hard Rock Stadium in the regular season finale.

• Miami's lone remaining home game is a Nov. 9 game vs. Louisville on Homecoming Weekend.

• The game will also be carried by 560 WQAM The Joe and Unanimo Deportes 990 AM (Spanish radio).

A LOOK BACK: HURRICANES DROP OVERTIME GAME TO JACKETS, 28-21

• QB N'Kosi Perry, making the eighth start of his career and second straight start, accounted for three touchdowns - two passing and one rushing - but Miami fell, 28-21, in overtime to Georgia Tech Oct. 19.

• The Jackets recorded one defensive touchdown and one special teams touchdown, scoring on a stripsack in the end zone and a fake punt pass play. The Hurricanes were stopped inches short of coverting a first down in overtime; it was Miami's first loss in overtime since a home game vs. Clemson in 2009.

• RB Cam'Ron Harris recorded a game-high 136 rushing yards in a dazzling performance, averaging 7.6 yards per rush on a career-high 18 carries. Harris added a 19-yard receiving touchdown in the loss.

• Perry hit WR K.J. Osborn for a 13-yard touchdown pass for Osborn's team-leading fourth TD grab.

• Defensively, the Hurricanes were led by LB Shaq Quarterman, who made his 46th straight start and posted 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and two QB hurries.

HARRIS PUTS TOGETHER BIG GAME VS. GA TECH, RUSHES FOR 136 YARDS

• Seeing significant action due to an in-game injury to RB DeeJay Dallas, RB Cam'Ron Harris had the best performance of his young career last time out in a loss to Georgia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium.

• Harris rushed for a career-high 136 yards on a career-high 18 carries and added his first receiving touchdown of the season in a three-catch game. Harris' previous career high for rush yards was 77.

• Harris' 136 yards were the most by a Hurricane running back since Travis Homer rushed for 168 yards on eight carries in a win over Pittsburgh in November 2017. Harris averaged 7.56 yards per carry vs. GT.

• The Miami native has a team-high five PBUs this year and has totaled 16 tackles (12 solo) in six games.

• A consensus four-star prospect by every major scouting service, Harris - who went by Cam'Ron Davis last year but changed his last name to match his father's last name this past offseason, was ranked as the No. 9 running back in his high school class and No. 167 overall prospect in his class by ESPN.com.

• Harris picked Miami over offers from Georgia, Oregon and Wisconsin, among others.

SOPHOMORE JORDAN DAZZLING, CONTINUING TIGHT END U TRADITION

• For the second straight year, TE Brevin Jordan has been among Miami's top contributors on offense.

• Jordan has the second-most receiving yards (438) of any Power 5 tight end this season, and has surpassed his freshman total for receiving yards. He leads UM in catches (28) and receiving yards.

• Playing his first season of college football in 2018, Jordan emerged as a go-to target in the Miami offense; Jordan was second on Miami in receptions (32) and was second in touchdowns (four).

• Jordan was named to the All-ACC Second Team after a standout first year, starting 12 of 13 games.

• He has been even better in 2019, and is on pace for 48 catches and 750 yards by regular season end.

• In a win vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 5, Jordan had a career-high 136 receiving yards with one TD.

• Jordan enjoyed a strong opener vs. Florida (Aug. 24), starting the game and finishing with a teamhigh five-catches for 88 yards and one TD. He has at least five catches in three of six games this year.

• A Las Vegas native and high school teammate of QB Tate Martell and S Bubba Bolden, Jordan was named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list (nation's top tight end) and preseason All-ACC.

• Jordan was named a Midseason Freshman All-America by ESPN in 2018. The talented sophomore was rated the No. 1 tight end in the country by ESPN and No. 2-rated TE by Rivals.

A RAY GUY AWARD NOMINEE, HEDLEY PAYING DIVIDENDS ON SPECIALS

• Miami's punting unit struggled in 2018 with a 34.48 net punting average - ranking 117th in FBS.

• The addition of Australian punter Lou Hedley - who arrived to Miami after two years at City College of San Francisco and who is a former Australian Rules Football player - has been a key for the Hurricanes.

• Hedley was selected to the Ray Guy Award watch list after a standout first half of the season at The U.

• Hedley is averaging 45.4 yards per punt - which would be tied for the 14th best mark in FBS (lack of attempts). Last time out vs. Georgia Tech, Hedley boomed a career-long 67-yard punt on Oct. 19.

• Thanks largely to Hedley's stellar play, Miami's unit now ranks 26th in FBS in net punting (41.35 / punt).

• Standing 6-foot-4 and tattooed from the neck down, Hedley used to own a tattoo shop in Bali, Indonesia before moving to San Francisco from Melbourne, Australia where he was at ProKick Australia.

OSBORN STEPPING UP IN FINAL SEASON, HAS BEEN KEY ADDITION AT WR

• One of Miami's most important additions of the offseason was transfer K.J. Osborn, who joined the Hurricanes for his final year of eligibility after an impressive four-year career at Buffalo with the Bulls.

• The 6-foot Osborn has started all seven games at wide receiver this season and ranks second in receptions (27) and leads Miami in TD catches (4). He has totaled 324 receiving yards (second-most).

• Last time out vs. Georgia Tech (Oct. 19), Osborn tied for the team lead with four catches and a 13-yd TD.

• Osborn was selected as one of two players to represent Miami at ACC Kickoff, the conference's annual media day, despite not having played a down at that point. Osborn has been cited by coaches and teammates as a key locker room influence. He was selected one of four captains for the season opener.

• Making his second start on offense, Osborn tied for the team lead with seven receptions at UNC (Sept. 7), including a six-yard TD reception. He also scored TDs vs. Bethune (Sept. 14) and CMU (Sept. 21)

• In three seasons of playing time at Buffalo, Osborn totaled 1,490 yards and 12 touchdown receptions.

ROUSSEAU SHINING AFTER MISSING MOST OF FIRST SEASON TO INJURY

• After missing all but one full game during his true freshman season of 2018 due to a right ankle fracture, DL Gregory Rousseau has shined in his first major action through the first part of 2019.

• Rousseau is tied for the UM lead with 7.5 tackles for loss and ranks first on Miami with five sacks in 2019.

• The Coconut Creek, Fla., native was rewarded with his first career startin a win over Virginia (Oct. 11) and made the most of it with a career-high seven tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble.

• Rousseau has a sack in five of UM's seven games and is one of just 10 ACC players with five sacks.

• In a dominant game vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 21), the 6-foot-6 standout recorded his first strip-sack, recovering his own forced fumble to wear the turnover chain for the first time in his career.

• Rousseau was ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals coming out of high school; as a senior at Champagnat Catholic, he had 80 tackles and 10 sacks, with three sacks in the state title game.

HILL PLAYING BIG ROLE IN FIRST SEASON AS MEMBER OF HURRICANES 'D'

• Another one of Miami's big additions this past offseason was DE Trevon Hill, who spent the first part of his career at Virginia Tech before arriving at Miami as a grad transfer prior to the 2019 season.

• Hill, who earned the first start of his Miami career last time out against Georgia Tech (Oct. 19), has totaled three sacks - tied for second-most on the Hurricanes - and has compiled 5.0 tackles for loss.

• The Virginia native is one of just four players on Miami with at least five tackles for loss this season.

• In 30 games with Virginia Tech, Hill made 16 starts and finished with 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

HALL, JR. IMPRESSIVE AS FIRST-YEAR STARTER IN MIAMI SECONDARY

• The Hurricanes lost two-year starting safeties to the NFL Draft in 2019 when Sheldrick Redwine (Cleveland Browns) and Jaquan Johnson (Buffalo Bills) were both selected after standout careers.

• Sophomore Gurvan Hall, Jr., who totaled eight tackles as a freshman playing mostly on special teams, has been a key member of the Hurricanes' secondary and ranks second on UM with 44 tackles.

• Hall, Jr., has been credited with 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and two PBUs and has started five games.

• A West Palm Beach native, Hall, Jr., picked Miami over Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and others.

SOUTHRIDGE TRIO PLAYING BIGGER ROLE IN OFFENSE AS SOPHOMORES

• Miami added three former Miami Southridge high teammates in the 2018 recruiting class who saw limited action as true freshman last season: WR Mark Pope, OL DJ Scaife, Jr. and WR Dee Wiggins.

• Scaife finished with seven starts on the o-line, while Pope and Wiggins combined for eight catches.

• This season, Scaife has started all seven games on the offensive line (six at right tackle, one at right guard), while Wiggins (eight catches) and Pope (10 catches) have both seen playing time increase.

• Wiggins caught a career-long 50-yard pass last time out vs. Georgia Tech (Oct. 19), while Pope had the first touchdown of his career on a 'hail mary' pass to end the first half vs. Virginia Tech (Oct. 5).

TURNOVER CHAIN PART 3(05); CHAIN'S IMPACT MEASURABLE ON 'D'

• When DL Scott Patchan pounced on a Gators fumble in the first quarter of Miami's game on Aug. 24, fans inside the stadium and across the country awaited the unveil of the newest turnover chain.

• The chain, which previously featured a charm in the shape of the iconic 'U' (2017) and Sebastian the Ibis (2018), features a 10-inch charm with the famous '305' Miami area code with more than 2,000 white sapphires; the charm weighs 500 grams. The chain took roughly three months to complete.

• Since the unveiling of the turnover chain in 2017, the Hurricanes have compiled 66 turnovers in 33 games, an average of two turnovers per game; Miami had 19 takeaways the season before the chain.

• In addition to Patchan, LB Shaq Quarterman (fumble recovery), S Amari Carter (interception) and striker Romeo Finley (interception) each wore the turover chain in Miami's opener vs. the Gators.

• In a 17-12 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 21, Miami had three turnovers and two first-time chain wearers - CB Al Blades, Jr. (interception) and DL Gregory Rousseau (fumble recovery) both wore it.

• CB Trajan Bandy, DL Pat Bethel and S Rob Knowles have worn the chain on fumble recoveries in 2019.

MIAMI DEFENSE RANKS AMONG BEST IN FBS SEVEN GAMES INTO 2019

• The Hurricanes have posted some impressive defensive numbers; UM ranks No. 19 in FBS and No. 3 in the ACC in total defense (298.0 yards per game) and No. 19 nationally in tackles for loss (7.6 per game)

• Miami's scoring defense is No. 27 in the nation at just 20.4 points per game - third-best in ACC.

• One of Miami's top-performing units this season has been its rushing defense, which has allowed an average of 96.1 yards this season - the 15th-lowest mark in FBS and third-lowest in the ACC.

• The Hurricanes have allowed two of its seven opponents - Virginia Tech (Oct. 5) and Georgia Tech (Oct. 19) to surpass the 100-yard rushing mark this season. The Gators rushed for just 50 yards in the opener.

• Miami's defense has recovered seventh fumbles - the 12th-most in FBS and tied for the ACC lead.

• The Hurricanes are averaging 3.0 sacks per game, which is the 21st-best total in FBS, headlined by Gregory Rousseau, who is one of just 10 players in the ACC with at least five sacks so far this season.

BANDY HAS BIG GAME VS. VIRGINIA, HONORED AS ACC DB OF THE WEEK

• Miami's lone returner in the secondary to start the season, junior CB Trajan Bandy had one of his best games of the season in a victory vs. Virginia (Oct. 11) and was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week.

• Bandy, who made his sixth straight start this season and 22nd of his career vs. UVA, was third on Miami with six tackles and wore the turnover chain for the first time this year with a fumble recovery vs. UVA.

• Bandy added a solo sack, his third of the season, and finished with a season-high six tackles in the win.

• The Miami native has a team-high five PBUs and has totaled 17 tackles (12 solo) in seven games.

PERRY ENJOYS BIG GAME VERSUS HOKIES, THROWS FOR 400+ YARDS

• QB N'Kosi Perry was ready when his number was called in a loss to Virginia Tech (Oct. 5), entering in place of QB Jarren Williams in the first half; Perry set career marks in nearly every stat category.

• Perry set personal bests in completions with 28 (previous high was 21), attempts with 47 (previous high was 35), passing yards with 422 (previous high was 224) and longest pass with 51 (previous was 42).

• Perry also tied a career mark with four touchdown passes and threw just one interception vs. VT.