CaneSport - Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes at Clemson

THE GAME

• After a bye week following a dominant 52-10 win over Florida State, the #7/#7 Hurricanes continue their second season under head coach Manny Diaz with a road matchup at #1/#1 Clemson. Kickoff for the game, slated for broadcast on ABC, is set for 7:30 p.m. from Clemson Memorial Stadium.

• Death Valley will serve as the site of ESPN's College GameDay Saturday; it's the third straight game for the Hurricanes being featured on GameDay.

• The matchup will be broadcast on ABC with Chris Fowler (pxp), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Allison Williams (sidelines) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 19th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. In addition to the broadcast on 560 WQAM, Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game on Unanimo Deportes 990AM.

THE SERIES

• The Hurricanes carry a 6-5 all-time series lead over the Tigers, but have dropped the last two matchups. UM is 2-0 all-time in road games in the series.

• Miami's last game against the Tigers came in the 2017 ACC Championship Game; Miami has not traveled to Clemson since 2010 - a 30-21 victory.

• In the last matchup in 2017, the two programs carried identical rankings into the game; Clemson was ranked No. 1 while Miami was ranked No. 7.

THE HURRICANES

• Miami returns 11 starters and 39 letterwinners from a team that finished in the 2019 Walk-On's Independence Bowl in Manny Diaz's first year as coach.

• Miami was ranked No. 7 in the both of the latest polls, the Associated Press top 25 and Coaches Poll, released Oct. 4 - its highest rankings since November 26, 2017 when UM was also ranked No. 7 by both AP and coaches. In last week's rankings (Sept. 27), Miami was No. 8 in both polls.

• Last time out on Sept. 26, the Hurricanes dominated their annual rivalry game with Florida State, capturing a 52-10 victory at Hard Rock Stadium.

• QB D'Eriq King earned his second straight ACC Quarterback of the Week honor Sept. 28 after throwing for 267 yards on 29-for-40 passing with two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Seminoles. For the season, King has thrown for 736 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.

• The nation's active career sacks leader, DE Quincy Roche has totaled 28.0 sacks; the veteran passrusher leads Miami with 5.5 tackles for loss this year.

• On July 27, Diaz named King Miami's starting quarterback for the season. King, who announced his decision to transfer to Miami in January 2020, compiled 82 total touchdowns, 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards during his 22 starts at Houston. He has 7,239 career yards of total offense.

• Diaz, who was the defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes from 2016-2018, retooled Miami's offensive staff this past offseason, hiring Rhett Lashlee as offensive coordinator from Southern Methodist. He also added wide receivers coach Rob Likens, who spent 2019 as offensive coordinator at Arizona State, and offensive line coach Garin Justice, who was offensive coordinator at UNLV. Diaz also added UM legend Ed Reed as Chief of Staff.

THE OPPONENT

• The top-ranked Tigers beat Virginia, 41-23, last time out on Oct. 3; Clemson is 3-0 on the season and has posted a perfect 2-0 mark in ACC play.

• On offense, the Tigers are led by QB Trevor Lawrence (848 passing yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs) and RB Travis Etienne (243 rushing yards, 2 TDs). On defense, Clemson is paced by LB Baylon Spector (20 tackles), DE Myles Murphy (5.0 tackles for loss, two sacks) and LB James Skalski (13 tackles).

TOP-10 SHOWDOWN IN DEATH VALLEY

• #7/#7 Miami travels to #1/#1 Clemson on Oct. 10 in its third straight ABC Saturday Night Football showcase and third straight appearance in a game picked for the site of ESPN's College GameDay.

• Miami has not traveled to Clemson since October 2, 2010 - a 31-20 victory for UM.

• Miami has lost its last two games against the Tigers, including the most recent matchup - the 2017 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, N.C., in December 2017.

• Saturday will mark the 24th game involving the Hurricanes picked as the site of ESPN's College GameDay; Miami is 15-8 in 23 previous games involved in the show.

A NEW 'KING' IN CORAL GABLES: D'ERIQ

• Redshirt senior D'Eriq King will make the fourth start of his Miami career on Saturday at Clemson; he was named Miami's starting quarterback by head coach Manny Diaz in late July.

• In his third start for UM on Sept. 26, King totaled 267 passing yards and two passing touchdowns and a game-high 65 rushing yards in a 52-10 romp of Florida State.

• King spent the first four seasons of his career at Houston before electing to transfer for his final year of eligibility; the Manvel, Texas native was selected to the watch lists for the Davey O'Brien Award and the Maxwell Award this preseason.

DIAZ RETOOLS, ADDS ED REED TO STAFF

• Head coach Manny Diaz hired Ed Reed as the University of Miami's chief of staff this past spring, adding the former College and Football Pro Hall of Famer to the program. Reed will serve in an advisory role to Diaz and assist in several different areas.

• Diaz also retooled Miami's offensive staff, hiring OC Rhett Lashlee from Southern Methodist, where he led the Mustangs to unprecedented offensive success during his two years there

• Joining Lashlee on Miami's offensive staff were WR coach Rob Likens, who spent last year as offensive coordinator at Arizona State, and OL coach Garin Justice, who was OC at UNLV in 2019.

#7/#7 MIAMI LOOKING TO UPSET TOP-RANKED TIGERS IN PRIMETIME

• #7/#7 Miami (3-0, 2-0 ACC) hits the road to face #1/#1 Clemson (3-0, 2-0 ACC) on Oct. 10 in its first top-10 matchup since an ACC Championship Game appearance against the Tigers in December 2017.

• The Hurricanes are looking for their first win over the nation's No. 1 team since an October 7, 2000 win over Florida State. UM's last win over a No. 1 team on the road was Nov. 16, 1991 at Florida State.

• In the last 40 seasons, Miami has posted a 9-5 record against the top-ranked team by the Associated Press; its only game versus the No. 1 team since 2000 was in the 2017 ACC title game, a 38-3 loss.

• With an adjusted 2020 slate due to COVID-19, Miami played just one nonconference game and has 10 ACC games scheduled; after its game versus Clemson, Miami has a home date with Pitt on Oct. 17.

• For the season, it was determined that the two teams with the best ACC record of the 15 members for 2020 will play in the ACC Championship Game; there is no Atlantic or Coastal Division this fall.

• Saturday also marks UM's 24th appearance as a participant in the game picked for the site of ESPN's College GameDay; UM's all-time record in "GameDay" games is 15-8, including a 7-1 record in Miami.

• Saturday's game will be broadcast live by 560 WQAM "The Joe" and Unanimo Deportes 990 AM.

A LOOK BACK: MIAMI DOMINATES FLORIDA STATE IN HISTORIC 52-10 W

• Last time out, Miami continued its undefeated start to the 2020 season with a 52-10 thumping of rival Florida State on Sept. 26; the 52 points were the most ever scored by Miami against FSU.

• Miami scored 38 points in the first half of the game - the most ever by either team in one half in the rivalry's history. The 35-point deficit was Florida State's second biggest ever halftime deficit in program history, while the 50-point performance was the first by either team in the rivalry's history

• QB D'Eriq King threw for 267 yards and two touchdown passes in the win, while Miami's rushing attack totaled 200 yards and four touchdowns - including a pair by freshman RB Donald Chaney, Jr.

• Miami's defense total 13 tackles for loss and six sacks and also forced three turnovers in the win; junior CB Al Blades, Jr., S Bubba Bolden and DE Jaelan Phillips all recorded interceptions vs. FSU.

• Among Miami's top statistical performers in the win over Florida State were Bolden (four tackles, 2 TFLs, one forced fumble, one interception) and DE Quincy Roche (three tackles, 2 TFLs, one sack).

• King was named ACC Quarterback of the Week for the second straight week after the victory.

A NEW KING IN CORAL GABLES: D'ERIQ NAMED MIAMI'S STARTING QB

• QB D'Eriq King was announced as Miami's starting quarterback by head coach Manny Diaz on July 27. King transferred to Miami in January for his final year of eligibility after four years at Houston.

• King, who totaled 6,346 yards of offense at UH, entered 2020 with an FBS record of 15 straight games with at least one passing and one rushing TD; he broke Tim Tebow's record (14) at Houston.

• Though his FBS record streak came to an end at 16 games in Miami's win over Louisville, King has 736 passing yards and 157 rushing yards in three starts; he has seven total touchdowns and no turnovers.

• King was named ACC Quarterback of the Week, a Manning Award Star of the Week, Maxwell Award Offensive Player of the Week and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week after Miami's win against Louisville. He was named ACC Quarterback of the Week after the win over Florida State.

• King had a prolific career with the Cougars, totaling 82 total touchdowns (50 passing, 28 rushing, three receiving, one kickoff return), 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards in just 22 starts.

• King, who split time at wide receiver and quarterback as a true freshman with the Cougars in 2016, became the first player in school history to throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown and return a kickoff for a touchdown in the same game when he managed the feat at Texas State.

• The Manvel, Texas native was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award (nation's most outstanding player) and Davey O'Brien Award (nation's top quarterback) during the 2020 preseason.

"BREAK OUT THE CHAIN AGAIN!" TURNOVER CHAIN IS BACK FOR 2020

• When CB Al Blades, Jr., intercepted a pass in the second quarter of a road win over Louisville on Sept. 19, fans across the country awaited the unveil of the newest turnover chain - version 4.0 for 2020.

• The chain, which previously featured a charm in the shape of the iconic 'U' (2017), Sebastian the Ibis (2018), and the notorious '305' Miami area code (2019), showcases a charm with the famous school logo inside the state of Florida. The charm weights 300 grams while the chain is 30 inches in length.

• Since the unveiling of Miami's now infamous turnover chain in 2017, Miami led all of Power-5 with an average of 1.95 turnovers forced per game from 2017-2019. The Hurricanes were tied with Wisconsin for No. 1 among all Power-5 teams with 76 turnovers forced over the span, including 20 last season.

• 15 different Canes wore the '305' chain last year, none more than CB DJ Ivey - who wore it three times.

TOUCHDOWN RINGS ARE BACK, HAVE COME OUT OFTEN IN THREE GAMES

• When RB Cam'Ron Harris took a 4th-and-1 carry 66 yards in the first quarter of Miami's win over UAB, a familiar jewelry made its season debut on the Miami sidelines: the Touchdown Rings, version 2.0.

• Also designed by famous Miami-based jeweler Anthony Machado, the Touchdown Rings are made of orange and green sapphires and contain 829 stones. The rings weigh 100 grams combined.

• The rings, which took roughly three months to complete, spell out the words "THE CRIB" when held together - an homage to a quote from Broward County-born DL Nesta Jade Silvera, who, on National Signing Day 2018, asked, "Why not make the crib great?" in announcing his decision to sign with the Hurricanes. Miami's coaching and recruiting staffs rallied behind Silvera's proclamation on NSD '18.

SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINEL (Feb. 16, 2018) — On National Signing Day, Nesta Silvera walked onto the stage at American Heritage in Plantation with a handful of his teammates, three of whom — like him — were among the most highly recruited high school football prospects in the nation. And on that stage, in the spotlight cast by ESPN, Silvera smiled and uttered a phrase that thrilled the Miami coaching staff and immediately endeared him to the Hurricanes fan base. "Why not make the crib great?" Silvera responded when asked why he'd just signed with Miami while three of his Heritage teammates had chosen to attend Florida, Alabama and Georgia. "I could go to Tuscaloosa, I could go to Gainesville, I could go to Tallahassee and make those schools great. Why not make the crib great?" In Coral Gables, Hurricanes coaches cheered his words — and shared that celebratory video on social media. Across South Florida, Miami fans latched on to a new rallying cry and Silvera, almost immediately, became the bright spot on a day when the Hurricanes weren't able to sway a few of their late recruiting targets.

ANSWERING THE CALL: COUNTERPUNCHING OPPOSITION WITH POINTS

• Miami's defense has come through for the Hurricanes, but nearly anytime the opposition has managed to score points, the Hurricanes offense has delivered a counterpunch on almost every single drive.

• Miami's three opponents have combined to score points on 10 total drives this season (two by UAB, six by Louisville, two by Florida State); on all but one of those drives featuring an ensuing return of possession to Miami, the Hurricanes were able to score points - this excludes an onside kick recovered by Louisville on Sept. 19. Florida State's final scoring drive on Sept. 26 was the lone "unanswered" drive.

D-LINE FEATURING THREE NEW STARTERS STILL WREAKING HAVOC

• Despite the decision of Gregory Rousseau to opt out of 2020, Miami has a pair of talented book ends on the defensive line in redshirt junior Jaelan Phillips and redshirt senior Quincy Roche. Those two ends start outside of interior linemen Nesta Jade Silvera, a first-year starter for Miami, and returner Jon Ford.

• The four starting defensive linemen combined for a disruptive opener, totaling 13 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and one sack. Silvera led the way with five total tackles against UAB.

• Though both ends had never suited up for Miami, Phillips was previously ranked the No. 1 recruit in the country out of high school and spent the first two years of his career at UCLA. He redshirted 2019 while recovering from multiple ankle injuries and a wrist injury suffered during a car accident on his scooter.

• Roche was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. Roche was ranked among the FBS leaders in sacks and tackles for loss in 2019; he is tied for second in the ACC with 5.5 TFLs. Last time out, Phillips had the first interception of his career in the win over Florida State.

HARRIS HAS HELPED CARRY MIAMI OFFENSE IN FIRST YEAR AS STARTER

• Making the fifth start of his career and his second as full-time starting running back, RB Cam'Ron Harris delivered a 134-yard performance in the Hurricanes' 47-34 on the road at Louisville on Sept. 19.

• Harris had a career-long 75-yard touchdown run in the win - Miami's longest rush since DeeJay Dallas had an 83-yard touchdown versus Duke in 2018. He ranks No. 11 in FBS with 311 rushing yards this year.

• Harris had a 134-yard, two-touchdown performance in Miami's 31-14 win over UAB in the season opener.

• Harris' 134 yards were two shy of tying his career high, set last year vs. Georgia Tech. His 17 carries vs. UAB came just one shy of tying his career high - set in the same game vs. the Yellow Jackets in 2018.

• Not only did Harris record his first multi-rush TD game in the win over the Blazers, but he added a 66-yard touchdown run to open Miami's scoring. It was a career-long run - until he bested it at Louisville.

• A consensus four-star prospect by every major scouting service, Harris - who went by Cam'Ron Davis in 2018 but changed his last name to match his father's last name prior to the 2019 season - was ranked as the No. 9 running back in his high school class and No. 167 overall prospect in the 2018 class by ESPN.

• Harris played behind Travis Homer (2018) and DeeJay Dallas (2019), who are with the NFL's Seahawks.

TWO-HEADED TIGHT END MONSTER HAS DELIVERED FOR HURRICANES

• Miami boasts one of the nation's top tight end tandems in juniors Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory, who have been listed as co-starters on the offensive depth chart for the first four games of the season.

• Jordan, who has started all three games, put on a show versus Louisville, finishing with seven catches for 120 yards and a 47-yard touchdown. He added five catches for 41 yards with one touchdown against FSU.

• Mallory opened Miami's scoring with a 17-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of the win at Louisville. It was his fourth career touchdown; he went on to start in Miami's win over Florida State.

• Jordan, who was the only Hurricane selected to the All-ACC Preseason Team, was one of three Mackey Award finalists last year as the nation's top tight end and was selected to the 2019 All-ACC First Team.

McCLOUD HAS BEEN AMONG TOP PERFORMERS ON MIAMI DEFENSE IN 2020

• One of Miami's most important returners for 2020 played in only four games last year: Zach McCloud.

• McCloud, who enrolled at Miami in January 2016, elected to redshirt 2019 to return for a final year. The veteran linebacker has totaled 141 career tackles in 45 career games and had two tackles versus UAB.

• McCloud had one of the best games of his career in Miami's win over Louisville, ranking second on the Hurricanes with nine tackles and adding one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one sack.

• The heart and soul of Miami's defense, the Palm Beach County native started 31 games in four previous seasons, including 11 as a true freshman in 2016, when Miami was the only team in the country to start three true freshman linebackers: McCloud, Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney.

• Outside of the football field, McCloud is one of Miami's team leaders in the community; the redshirt senior is an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and the University of Miami Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He was named UM's Community Service Man of the Year in