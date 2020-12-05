CaneSport - Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes at Duke

THE GAME

• Coming off two straight open weekend dates, the #9/#9 Miami Hurricanes continue their second season under head coach Manny Diaz with a recently scheduled road trip to Duke for Dec. 5. Kickoff for the contest is set for 8 p.m. from Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C.

• Miami was originally slated to travel to Wake Forest on Dec. 5, but the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related issues at Wake Forest.

• The matchup will be broadcast on ACC Network with Dave O'Brien (pxp), Tim Hasselbeck (color) and Katie George (sidelines) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 19th season together. In addition to the broadcast on 560 WQAM, Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game live on Unanimo Deportes 990AM.

THE SERIES

• Saturday's game versus Duke is the 18th all-time matchup in the series, which Miami leads, 13-4 - including a 7-2 lead in games in Durham.

• The Coastal foes have met every year since 2005, and Miami has won 12 of the 15 head-to-head games since the Hurricanes joined the ACC in 2004.

• In last year's matchup - also at Wallace Wade Stadium - Duke emerged with a 27-17 victory. The Hurricanes have dropped two straight to Duke.

THE HURRICANES

• UM was ranked #9 in both the latest Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press top 25, released Nov. 29 - a hold from its previous ranking of #9 by coaches and a one-spot jump in the AP poll. Miami's #7/#7 rankings from Oct. 4 marked the Hurricanes' highest poll position since Nov. 26, 2017.

• Miami was ranked No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings released on Nov. 24; it was Miami's seventh time being ranked in the CFP top 10.

• QB D'Eriq King, who was named ACC Quarterback of the Week after putting together one of the best performances in Miami history in the win at NC State, enjoyed another strong outing vs. Virginia Tech; King threw for 255 yards on 24-for-38 passing and had one passing TD and one rushing TD.

• King has picked up ACC Quarterback of the Week three times this year, including on Nov. 9; he has thrown for 2,086 yards and 17 touchdowns while adding 421 rushing yards and three rushing scores. One of the nation's most electrifying players, King is a Heisman Trophy candidate at The U.

• Miami became the first school to participate in the game selected for the site of ESPN College GameDay three times in the first five weeks of the year in the show's history; UM, who is 15-9 in games selected for GameDay site, was picked for games versus Louisville, Florida State & Clemson this fall.

• On July 27, Diaz named King Miami's starting quarterback for the season. King, who announced his decision to transfer to Miami in January 2020, compiled 82 total touchdowns, 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards during his 22 starts at Houston. He has 8,854 career yards of total offense.

• Diaz, who was the defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes from 2016-2018, retooled Miami's offensive staff this past offseason, hiring Rhett Lashlee as offensive coordinator from Southern Methodist. He also added wide receivers coach Rob Likens, who spent 2019 as offensive coordinator at Arizona State, and offensive line coach Garin Justice, who was offensive coordinator at UNLV. Diaz also added UM legend Ed Reed as Chief of Staff.

THE OPPONENT

• On offense, Duke is led by RB Mataeo Durant (642 yards rushing yards, seven rushing TDs) and RB Deonte Jackson (634 yards, four touchdowns). The Blue Devils are paced on defense by DE Victor Dimujeke (8.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks) and DE Chris Rumph (12.5 tackles for loss, eight sacks).

UM LOOKING FOR FIFTH STRAIGHT WIN

• With its win over Virginia Tech, the 2020 Hurricanes became the third Miami team to win six ACC games (6-1) since joining the ACC and second with Manny Diaz on staff (2005, 2017, 2020).

A NEW 'KING' IN CORAL GABLES: D'ERIQ

• Redshirt senior D'Eriq King is slated for the ninth start of his Miami career on Saturday against Duke; he was named Miami's starting quarterback by head coach Manny Diaz in late July.

• In his eighth start on Nov. 14 at Virginia Tech, King threw for 255 yards with one passing TD and one rushing TD. He hit Mark Pope for the go-ahead TD with 5:59 remaining in the fourth quarter.

• King spent the first four seasons of his career at Houston; the Manvel, Texas native was selected to the watch lists for the Davey O'Brien Award and the Maxwell Award this preseason.

UM #10 IN FIRST CFP RANKINGS OF 2020

• The Miami Hurricanes football team checked in at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the fall released on Nov. 24.

• Miami’s appearance marks the program’s seventh ever time inside the top 10 of the CFP rankings and first such occasion since the final rankings of the 2017 season (Dec. 3, 2017), before Miami played in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl vs. Wisconsin.

• The Hurricanes, who checked in at No. 10 in the Associated Press top 25 this week, will be assured of a spot in the AP top 10 at the latest point in the calendar year since the 2005 season.

#9/#9 MIAMI TRAVELS TO DUKE, LOOKING FOR FIFTH STRAIGHT 'W'

• Winners of four straight, #9/#9 Miami (7-1, 6-1 ACC) his the road again for a matchup at Duke on Dec. 5. The Hurricanes were originally slated to travel to Wake Forest before the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related issues inside the Wake Forest Football program. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m.

• The Hurricanes have a commanding 13-4 all-time lead in the series, including a 12-3 lead in games played since Miami joined the ACC's Coastal Division, which also includes Duke, prior to 2005.

• Though Duke has won the last two matchups for the first time in series history, Miami leads 7-2 in games played in Durham. Miami is traveling to Wallace Wade Stadium for the second straight year.

• With an adjusted 2020 slate due to COVID-19, Miami played just one nonconference game and has 10 ACC games scheduled; after its game vs Duke, UM has a home game versus North Carolina on Dec. 12.

• For the season, it was determined that the two teams with the best ACC record of the 15 members for 2020 will play in the ACC Championship Game; there is no Atlantic or Coastal Division for this fall.

• Saturday's game will be broadcast live by 560 WQAM "The Joe" and Unanimo Deportes 990 AM.

A LOOK BACK: MIAMI COMES BACK AGAIN TO TOP VIRGINIA TECH, 25-24

• Last time out, Miami maintained its winning ways with a come-from-behind 25-24 victory at Virginia Tech on Nov. 14. Trailing for most of the game, Miami held on after going ahead with 5:59 remaining.

• QB D'Eriq King had another strong outing for the Hurricanes, finishing with 255 yards on 24-for-38 passing and one touchdown. He added a 10-yard rushing touchdown - his third rushing score of 2020.

• WR Dee Wiggins was King's favorite target in the win against the Hokies; Wiggins finished with a career-high eight catches for a career-best 106 yards. It was his first career 100-yard game at Miami.

• RB Cam'Ron Harris rushed for a score, while WR Mark Pope had the go-ahead touchdown catch.

• A week after being named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, Jaelan Phillips put together another dominant game; Phillips had eight tackles and career-high totals of 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

• STRK Gilbert Frierson (eight tackles, two sacks) and CB Te'Cory Couch (first interception of career) also shined for the Hurricanes defense, which totaled 11 tackles for loss and six sacks in the victory.

• Phillips (Defensive Lineman of the Week) and P Lou Hedley (Specialist) were honored by the ACC.

HARLEY EMERGING AS FORCE AT WIDE RECEIVER IN SENIOR SEASON

• WR Michael Harley was named ACC Receiver of the Week after a standout performance against Virginia on Oct. 24; Harley hauled in a career-high 10 passes for a career-high 170 yards with one touchdown.

• The senior doubled down with another dominant game versus NC State; Harley had eight catches totaling 153 yards including two touchdowns to capture his second straight ACC Receiver of the Week honor.

• Harley leads the Hurricanes in receptions (41) and receiving yards (548) and has added four touchdowns.

• The Fort Lauderdale native has 109 catches totaling 1,364 yards and seven touchdowns for his career.

• Through eight games, Harley has already eclipsed his entire 2019 output (38 catches, 487 yards, 3 TDs).

• Harley became the third Hurricane with back-to-back 150-yard receiving games, joining Phillip Dorsett and Andre Johnson. He became just the sixth Hurricane to record multiple 150-yard receiving games ever.

• Harley's 170 yards vs. UVA were the most versus an ACC team since Allen Hurns had 173 vs. Pitt in 2013.

• Harley's 10 vs. UVA catches were tied for the second-most by a Miami player since Miami joined the ACC and came two short of tying the program record; it marked the most catches by a Hurricane since 2017.

• The 170 yards were the most by a Hurricane since Phil Dorsett had 201 versus Arkansas State in 2014.

• Harley's 10 catches tied TE Christopher Herndon (10 versus Syracuse in 2017) and were two shy of tying Dorsett (12 versus USF in 2012) for the most by a Hurricane player since Miami joined the ACC in 2004.

BOLDEN BREAKING OUT IN SECONDARY AS A TOP DEFENSIVE PERFORMER

• One of Miami's top defenders this season has been S Bubba Bolden, who has has started five of eight games and who leads the Hurricanes with 43 tackles this season. He has also added four tackles for loss.

• Bolden, who had 11 total tackes in an injury-shortened 2019 season, was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week and Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week after a standout game against Louisville on Sept. 19.

• Bolden matched his 2019 season tackle total with a career-high 11 vs. UofL and added a forced fumble.

• In Miami's game at #1 Clemson (Oct. 10), Bolden totaled 10 tackles, two blocked field goals and a forced fumble. He won his second ACC Defensive Back of the Week Award for his performance against the Tigers.

• Bolden, a high school teammate of Miami TE Brevin Jordan at national power Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, spent his freshman year of 2017 at Southern Cal before transferring to UM prior to the 2019 season.

WREAKING HAVOC: ROCHE, PHILLIPS ARE DISRUPTIVE DUO AT D-END

• Despite the decision of Gregory Rousseau to opt out of 2020, Miami has a pair of superstar book ends on the defensive line in redshirt junior Jaelan Phillips and redshirt senior Quincy Roche. Those two ends start outside of interior linemen Nesta Jade Silvera, a first-year starter for Miami, and returner Jon Ford.

• Miami is one of just seven teams in all of FBS averaging 8.5 tackles for loss or more per game (8.5).

• Roche and Phillips are two of just 23 players in FBS with 10 or more tackles for loss, while Roche ranks first in active career sacks in FBS with 28.5. The duo has combined for 21.5 tackles for loss this season.

• Over his last two games, Phillips has 18 tackles, 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in back-to-back wins.

• After an eight-tackle game that included 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks at Virginia Tech on Nov. 14, Phillips was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Chuck Bednarik National Player of the Week.

• Though both ends had never suited up for Miami, Phillips was previously ranked the No. 1 recruit in the country out of high school and spent the first two years of his career at UCLA. He redshirted 2019 while recovering from multiple ankle injuries and a wrist injury suffered during a car accident on his scooter.

HEDLEY, BORREGALES MAKE UP TOP SPECIAL TEAMS DUO IN ALL OF FBS

• Miami has been bolstered this season by arguably the best punter / kicker combination in the country: P Lou Hedley, in his second season with the Hurricanes, and K Jose Borregales, in his first year at The U.

• Thanks to the work of Hedley, Miami ranks No. 4 in FBS in net punting, averaging a whopping 44.67 net yards per punt. Hedley has won ACC Specialist of the Week twice this year and ranks No. 5 in FBS punting.

• Borregales, who is ranked among the ACC leaders with 73 points (15 field goals, 28 XPs), is 15-for-16 on field goal attempts this year and was named ACC Specialist of the Week after a standout performance against Louisville where he tied the Hurricanes record with a 58-yard field goal and went 4-for-4 on FGs.

• Hedley ranked No. 26 in FBS in punting in his first year at The U (2019), averaging 43.9 yards per punt.

• Borregales is tied for No. 2 in FBS in career field goals made with 65, trailing only Jake Verity of ECU (74).

MALLORY CARRYING ON FOOTBALL FAMILY, TIGHT END U LEGACIES

• Though he returned at Virginia Tech, UM had missed All-ACC TE Brevin Jordan for the prior three games.

• In Miami's three games without Jordan, TE Will Mallory has totaled 10 catches, 187 yards and three TDs.

• Mallory had just three catches totaling 32 yards with one touchdown through the first four games in 2020.

• The junior is on pace to shatter his sophomore numbers, when he had 16 catches, 293 yards and two TDs.

• A football legacy, Mallory's grandfather Bill Mallory is the winningest coach in Indiana University history. His father, Mike, is currently the assistant special teams coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

SOUTHRIDGE TRIO PLAYING KEY ROLES IN JUNIOR SEASONS FOR MIAMI

• Junior trio WR Mark Pope, OL DJ Scaife and WR Dee Wiggins are all playing important roles for the Hurricanes in 2020. The trio played together in high school, spending 2017 at Miami Southridge High.

• Scaife, last year's offensive team MVP, has started every game this year at right guard for Miami.

• Pope has had a breakout year, totaling 29 catches and 383 yards across his eight starts this fall.

• Wiggins has also started every game this year and ranks third in both catches (27) and in yards (337)

EVERYBODY EATS - MIAMI AMONG FBS LEADERS IN TACKLES FOR LOSS

• Since Manny Diaz's first arrival as defensive coordinator in 2016, Miami has posted 22 individual performances of 3.0 tackles for loss in a game; DL Quincy Roche (4.0) did it in the win vs. Pitt (Oct. 24).

• DL Jaelan Phillips had a career-high 4.5 tackles for loss last time out versus Virginia Tech (Nov. 14).

• The Canes have ranked in the top five in the country in tackles for loss in all five of Diaz's years at UM.

• Miami ranked No. 4 in FBS in 2019 averaging 8.3 tackles for loss per game; the Hurricanes currently are one of just 20 teams in the country averaging more than 8.0 tackles for loss in 2020 (8.1 this season).

• UM led FBS in tackles for loss in 2018, averaging 10.5 per game in Diaz's final year as coordinator.

• The Hurricanes ranked No. 4 in tackles for loss in 2017 (8.5 per game) and No. 5 in 2016 (8.3).