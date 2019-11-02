THE GAME

• Coming off a 16-12 win last time out on the road at Pittsburgh, the Miami Hurricanes play their second straight road game on Nov. 2 in a matchup against longtime rival Florida State at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Kickoff for the contest is set for 3:30 p.m. from the state capital.

• The game will be broadcast on ABC with Bob Wischusen (play by play), Dan Orlovsky (color) and Allison Williams (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 18th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will also carry the game on Unanimo Deportes 990AM live from Doak Campbell Stadium. THE RIVALRY

• The Hurricanes carry a 33-30 all-time series lead against the Seminoles into Saturday's game, but trail by a 20-17 mark in games in Tallahassee.

• Miami has won back-to-back rivalry matchups against the Seminoles, including a thrilling 24-20 victory in its last trip to Doak Campbell in 2017.

• In last year's matchup at Hard Rock Stadium, the Hurricanes overcame a 20-point second-half deficit to capture a 28-27 win over the Noles.

• The Hurricanes have not won three straight against Florida State since a stretch of winning six straight games over their rivals from 2000-2004.

THE HURRICANES

• Miami returned 12 starters and 39 letterwinners from a 2018 team that finished with a trip to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York, N.Y. Mark Richt announced his retirement at season's end, and Manny Diaz was introduced as the 25th head coach in University of Miami program history on Jan. 2.

• Miami has played seven one-possession games - tied for most in all of FBS - and three games have come down to the final play of the game this year.

• The Hurricanes won their most recent game at Pittsburgh on Oct. 26, 16-12, for Diaz's first road win as head coach. WR K.J. Osborn caught the gamewinning touchdown from QB Jarren Williams with less than a minute remaining in the game, and Miami's defense held Pitt to just four field goals.

• On Aug. 12, Diaz named Williams Miami's starting quarterback for the season. Williams, who beat out redshirt sophomores Tate Martell and N'Kosi Perry in a three-man battle during training camp, started the first five games of the season; Perry has started the last three games at quarterback.

• LB Shaq Quarterman has started all 47 games of his career since arriving on campus in January 2016; he has the second-longest start streak in FBS.

• Diaz, who spent the previous three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes (2016-18), retooled Miami's offensive staff upon his hire, bringing Dan Enos from Alabama as offensive coordinator and hiring four other new coaches for offense. He hired longtime colleague Blake Baker, who spent the last four seasons at Louisiana Tech, as defensive coordinator and added Todd Stroud as assistant head coach / defensive line coach.

THE OPPONENT

• Florida State is under the direction of second-year head coach Willie Taggart, who has led the Seminoles to a 9-11 record in his first 20 games as coach.

• RB Cam Akers (917 yards, 12 touchdowns) and WR Tamorrion Terry (606 yards, six touchdowns) lead the Florida State offense, while QB James Blackman has thrown for 1,340 yards with 11 touchdowns. FSU's defense is led by Hamsah Nasrildeen (58 tackles) and DL Marvin Wilson (41 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, five sacks). Last time out, the Seminoles snapped a two-game losing streak with a 35-17 win over Syracuse at Doak Campbell Stadium.

ROUSSEAU EXPLODING IN YEAR TWO

• After missing nearly all of his freshman season with an ankle fracture, DE Greg Rousseau has been among Miami's top perfomers on defense this season.

• Rousseau leads the Hurricanes with 10.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks this season; last time out at Pitt (Oct. 26), Rousseau had a career-best three sack performance.

• The Coconut Creek, Fla., native, who has started the past three games at defensive end, leads the ACC and ranks ninth nationally in sacks this year (one per game).

• Rousseau's three-sack game against Pittsburgh was only the seventh three-sack game by a Hurricane since 2000.

• Rousseau also tied a career high with seven tackles in Miami's win over Pitt.

THE POWER OF TURNOVER CHAIN 3(05)

• One of the most recognizable sights in college football over the last two years, the latest version of the turnover chain was revealed in Miami's opener vs. Florida.

• The new chain, sporting a 10-inch '305' charm that contains more than 2,000 white sapphire stones, was worn four times vs. the Gators, including the first-ever appearance when DL Scott Patchan recovered a fumble.

• The season opener vs. the Gators also served as the debut for Miami's offensive reward: the two touchdown rings, which combine to spell out "Hurricanes".

• Nine different Hurricanes have worn Turnover Chain 3(05); Miami is tied for the Power-5 lead with 69 turnovers since the 2017 inception of the chain (2.02 / game).

A LOOK BACK: HURRICANES PULL OFF WIN OVER PITTSBURGH AT HEINZ

• QB Jarren Williams, who entered off the bench in the fourth quarter, hit WR K.J. Osborn for the game-winning score on a 23-yard pass with less than a minute left to topple Pitt, 16-12, on Oct. 26.

• Led by a three-sack game from DL Gregory Rousseau and a two-interception game from CB DJ Ivey, Miami's defense held Pittsburgh to four field goals, as Manny Diaz won the first road game as coach.

• Osborn was among Miami's top performers Saturday, hauling in a team-high six catches for a gamehigh 94 yards and a touchdown. WR Mike Harley finished with four receptions totaling 31 yards.

• Rousseau finished with three sacks, marking the first three-sack game by a Hurricane since DL Marcus Robinson in 2011 and only the seventh such performance by a Hurricane since the 2000 season.

• LB Zach McCloud likely played his fourth and final game of the year to preserve a redshirt for 2020.

• LB Shaq Quarterman started his 47th straight game and had a game-high 12 tackles in the victory.

ROUSSEAU SHINING IN SECOND SEASON, IS CONFERENCE SACK LEADER

• After missing all but one full game during his true freshman season of 2018 due to a right ankle fracture, DL Gregory Rousseau has shined in his first season as a major contributor on defense.

• Rousseau leads the ACC with eight sacks this year and is one of only 11 players in FBS with eight sacks.

• Last time out in a win over Pittsburgh (Oct. 26), Rousseau finished with a career-best three sacks, becoming the first Hurricane since Marcus Robinson in 2011 with three sacks in a game. He also tied a career high with seven tackles (six solo) and was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

• The Coconut Creek, Fla., native was rewarded with his first career start in a win over Virginia (Oct. 11) and made it count with a career-high seven tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble.

• Rousseau has at least one sack in five of UM's eight games and is first among all freshmen nationally in sacks, averaging one per game; no other freshman in FBS has more than six sacks this season.

• In a dominant game vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 21), the 6-foot-6 standout recorded his first strip-sack, recovering his own forced fumble to wear the turnover chain for the first time in his career.

• Rousseau was ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals out of high school; he had 10 sacks as a senior.

OSBORN LEADING THE WAY ON OFFENSE AFTER TRANSFER TO THE U

• One of Miami's most important additions of the offseason was transfer K.J. Osborn, who joined the Hurricanes for his final year of eligibility after an impressive four-year career at Buffalo with the Bulls.

• The 6-foot Osborn has started all eight games at wide receiver this season and ranks second in receptions (33) and leads Miami in TD catches (5). He has totaled 418 receiving yards (second-most).

• Last time out vs. Pittsburgh (Oct. 26), Osborn had a career-high 94 yards and the game-winning 23- yard touchdown with less than a minute left. He led Miami with six catches in the win over Pittsburgh.

• Alongside LB Shaq Quarterman, Osborn was selected as one of two players to represent Miami at ACC Kickoff, the conference's annual media day, despite not having played a down and arriving in January.

• In three seasons of playing time at Buffalo, Osborn totaled 1,490 yards and 12 touchdown receptions.

SOPHOMORE TE JORDAN DAZZLING AS A MACKEY AWARD CANDIDATE

• For the second straight year, TE Brevin Jordan has been among Miami's top contributors on offense.

• Jordan has the third-most receiving yards (447) of any Power 5 tight end this season, and has surpassed his freshman total for receiving yards. He is second on UM in catches (29) and leads in yards.

• Playing his first season of college football in 2018, Jordan emerged as a go-to target in the Miami offense; Jordan was second on Miami in receptions (32) and was second in touchdowns (four).

• Jordan was named to the All-ACC Second Team after a standout first year, starting 12 of 13 games.

• In a win vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 5, Jordan had a career-high 136 receiving yards with one TD.

• Jordan enjoyed a strong opener vs. Florida (Aug. 24), starting the game and finishing with a team-high five-catches for 88 yards and one TD. He has at least five catches in three of eight games this year.

• A Las Vegas native and high school teammate of QB Tate Martell and S Bubba Bolden, Jordan was named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list (nation's top tight end) and preseason All-ACC.

• Jordan was named a Midseason Freshman All-America by ESPN in 2018.

TURNOVER CHAIN PART 3(05); CHAIN'S IMPACT MEASURABLE ON 'D'

• When DL Scott Patchan pounced on a Gators fumble in the first quarter of Miami's game on Aug. 24, fans inside the stadium and across the country awaited the unveil of the newest turnover chain.

• The chain, which previously featured a charm in the shape of the iconic 'U' (2017) and Sebastian the Ibis (2018), features a 10-inch charm with the famous '305' Miami area code with more than 2,000 white sapphires; the charm weighs 500 grams. The chain took roughly three months to complete.

• Since the unveiling of the turnover chain in 2017, the Hurricanes have compiled 69 turnovers in 34 games, an average of 2.03 turnovers per game; Miami had 19 takeaways the season before the chain.

• In addition to Patchan, LB Shaq Quarterman (fumble recovery), S Amari Carter (interception) and striker Romeo Finley (interception) each wore the turover chain in Miami's opener vs. the Gators.

• In a 17-12 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 21, Miami had three turnovers and two first-time chain wearers - CB Al Blades, Jr. (interception) and DL Gregory Rousseau (fumble recovery) both wore it.

IVEY HAS FIRST TWO INTERCEPTIONS OF CAREER IN WIN OVER PANTHERS

• Sophomore DJ Ivey picked up the first two interceptions of his career last time out in a win vs. Pitt (Oct. 26), wearing the turnover chain twice in the first half in one of the best games of his young career.

• Ivey's multi-interception game was the first by a Hurricane since Trajan Bandy had two picks at Virginia on Oct. 13, 2018; it also marked the third straight year a Miami has recorded a multi-interception game.

• Prior to Ivey and Bandy, CB Michael Jackson, Sr., had two interceptions vs. Syracuse on Oct. 21, 2017.

A RAY GUY AWARD NOMINEE, HEDLEY PAYING DIVIDENDS ON SPECIALS

• Miami's punting unit struggled in 2018 with a 34.48 net punting average, ranking 117th in all of FBS.

• The addition of Australian punter Lou Hedley - who arrived to Miami after two years at City College of San Francisco and who is a former Australian Rules Football player - has been a key for the Hurricanes.

• Hedley was selected to the Ray Guy Award watch list after a standout first half of the season at The U.

• Hedley is averaging 45.5 yards per punt - ranking as the 14th best mark in FBS. In a game vs. Georgia Tech back on Oct. 19, Hedley boomed a career-long 67-yard punt. He has totaled 1,456 yards on punts.

• Thanks largely to Hedley's stellar play, Miami's unit now ranks 16th in FBS in net punting (42.27 / punt).

• Standing 6-foot-4 and tattooed from the neck down, Hedley used to own a tattoo shop in Bali, Indonesia before moving to San Francisco from Melbourne, Australia where he was at ProKick Australia.

YOUNG O-LINE HAD ONE OF ITS BEST GAMES LAST TIME OUT VS. PITT

• UM's starting offensive line vs. Florida (Aug. 24) included two freshman - true freshman LT Zion Nelson and redshirt freshman RT John Campbell, Jr. - and has gotten even younger as the season moves on.

• Last time out against Pitt (Oct. 26), Miami held the nation's number one sacks defense to a season-low two sacks in a 16-12 win. The Panthers entered the game against UM averaging an FBS-best 5.14 sacks.

• Joining Nelson on the offensive line and making his University of Miami debut was true freshman Jakai Clark, who has started at right guard each of the next seven games after the season opener vs. Florida.

• OL Navaughn Donaldson was the only returning starter on the offensive line with at least 10 starts.

• According to research from The Athletic, the Hurricanes were one of only three programs in the country to start a true freshman at left tackle in their opener. Tennessee and UCLA also started a true frosh LT.

• According to the same research, Miami was also one of just three programs in the country to start freshmen at both tackle spots in the opener; Duke and Michigan started two redshirt freshmen tackles.

HARRIS ENJOYS BIG GAME VS. GT, EARNS FIRST CAREER START AT PITT

• Seeing significant action due to an in-game injury to RB DeeJay Dallas, RB Cam'Ron Harris had the best performance of his young career in a loss to Georgia Tech on Oct. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium.

• Harris rushed for a career-high 136 yards on a career-high 18 carries and added his first receiving touchdown of the season in a three-catch game. Harris' previous career high for rush yards was 77.

• Harris was rewarded with his first career start vs. Pitt (Oct. 26); he finished with 60 yards and a rush TD.

• Harris' 136 yards vs. GT were the most by a Hurricane back since Travis Homer rushed for 168 yards on eight carries in a win over Pittsburgh in November 2017. Harris averaged 7.56 yards per carry vs. GT.

• A consensus four-star prospect by every major scouting service, Harris - who went by Cam'Ron Davis last year but changed his last name to match his father's last name this past offseason - was ranked as the No. 9 running back in his high school class and No. 167 overall prospect in his class by ESPN.com.

• Harris picked Miami over offers from Georgia, Oregon and Wisconsin, among others.

HILL PLAYING BIG ROLE IN FIRST SEASON AS MEMBER OF HURRICANES 'D'

• Another one of Miami's big additions this past offseason was DE Trevon Hill, who spent the first part of his career at Virginia Tech before arriving at Miami as a grad transfer prior to the 2019 season.

• Hill, who earned the first start of his Miami career in a game against Georgia Tech (Oct. 19), has totaled three sacks - tied for second-most on the Hurricanes - and has compiled 6.0 tackles for loss.

• The Virginia native is one of just four players on Miami with at least six tackles for loss this season.

• In 30 games with Virginia Tech, Hill made 16 starts and finished with 20 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks.

MIAMI DEFENSE RANKS AMONG BEST IN FBS EIGHT GAMES INTO SEASON

• The Hurricanes have posted some impressive defensive numbers; UM ranks No. 15 in FBS and No. 4 in the ACC in total defense (301.0 yards per game) and No. 18 nationally in tackles for loss (7.5 per game)

• Miami's scoring defense is No. 21 in the nation at just 19.4 points per game - second-best in ACC.

• One of Miami's top-performing units this season has been its rushing defense, which has allowed an average of 106.1 yards this season - the 17th-best mark in FBS and second-lowest in the ACC.

• The Hurricanes have allowed just three of eight opponents - Virginia Tech (Oct. 5), Georgia Tech (Oct. 19) and Pitt (Oct. 26) to surpass the 100-yard rushing mark this season. Florida rushed for just 50 yards.

• Miami's defense has recovered eight fumbles - the 11th-most in FBS and the most in the ACC.

• The Hurricanes are averaging 3.13 sacks per game, which is the 18th-best total in FBS, headlined by Gregory Rousseau, who is atop the ACC leaderboard and 10th in FBS with eight sacks this season.

HALL, JR. IMPRESSIVE AS FIRST-YEAR STARTER IN MIAMI SECONDARY

• The Hurricanes lost two-year starting safeties to the NFL Draft in 2019 when Sheldrick Redwine (Cleveland Browns) and Jaquan Johnson (Buffalo Bills) were both selected after standout careers.

• Sophomore Gurvan Hall, Jr., who totaled eight tackles as a freshman playing mostly on special teams, has been a key member of the Hurricanes' secondary and ranks second on UM with 47 tackles.

• Hall, Jr., has been credited with 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and two PBUs and has started five games.

• A West Palm Beach native, Hall, Jr., picked Miami over Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and others.

SOUTHRIDGE TRIO PLAYING BIGGER ROLE IN OFFENSE AS SOPHOMORES

• Miami added three former Miami Southridge high teammates in the 2018 recruiting class who saw limited action as true freshman last season: WR Mark Pope, OL DJ Scaife, Jr. and WR Dee Wiggins.

• Scaife finished with seven starts on the o-line, while Pope and Wiggins combined for eight catches.

• This season, Scaife has started all eight games on the offensive line (seven at right tackle, one at right guard), while Wiggins (nine catches) and Pope (11 catches) have both seen playing time increase.

• Wiggins caught a career-long 50-yard pass in a game vs. Georgia Tech (Oct. 19), while Pope had the first touchdown of his career on a 'hail mary' pass to end the first half vs. Virginia Tech (Oct. 5).