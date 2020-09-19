CaneSport - Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes at Louisville

THE GAME

• After a 31-14 win in their season opener, the Miami Hurricanes continue their second season under head coach Manny Diaz with their Atlantic Coast Conference opener at Louisville on Sept. 19. Kickoff for the matchup from Cardinal Stadium, slated for broadcast on ABC, is set for 7:30 p.m.

• Miami's game at Cardinal Stadium, its first visit to the stadium since 2014, could feature up to approximately 18,000 fans due to fan restrictions and regulations brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Hurricanes announced a capacity of 13,000 fans for Hard Rock Stadium in August.

• The game will be broadcast on ABC with Chris Fowler (pxp), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Allison Williams (sidelines) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 19th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game on Unanimo Deportes 990AM live from Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 10. THE SERIES

• The Hurricanes carry a commanding 10-3-1 all-time series lead against the Cardinals, including a 4-2 all-time lead in games played in Louisville.

• Miami hosted the Cardinals at Hard Rock Stadium in November 2019, emerging with a 52-27 victory to snap a three-game losing streak to Louisville.

• Former BIG EAST foes, Miami has dropped two straight games in Louisville, Ky., including the 2014 matchup - Louisville's first game in the ACC.

THE HURRICANES

• Miami returns 11 starters and 39 letterwinners from a 2019 team that finished 6-7 in head coach Manny Diaz's first year at the helm in Coral Gables.

• Miami was ranked No. 17 in the latest Associated Press top 25 and No. 18 in the latest Coaches Poll released Sept. 13 - its first ranking since Oct. 2018.

• In UM's season opener, QB D'Eriq King extended his own FBS record to 16 straight games with at least one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown in a 31-14 win. RB Cam'Ron Harris rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns, while TE Brevin Jordan had a touchdown catch in the win.

• Harris contributed to a rushing attack that posted 337 yards - the second-most versus an FBS opponent since Miami joined the ACC in 2004.

• The FBS' active leader in career sacks, DE Quincy Roche made his Miami debut in the season opener and recorded his 27th career sack in the win.

• On July 27, Diaz named redshirt senior D'Eriq King Miami's starting quarterback for the season. King, who announced his decision to transfer to Miami in January 2020, spent the first four seasons of his career at Houston, where he compiled 82 total touchdowns, 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards despite starting just 22 games. He was a 2018 Maxwell Award semifinalist honoring the sport's most outstanding offensive player.

• Diaz, who was the defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes from 2016-2018, retooled Miami's offensive staff this past offseason, hiring Rhett Lashlee as offensive coordinator from Southern Methodist. He also added wide receivers coach Rob Likens, who spent 2019 as offensive coordinator at Arizona State, and offensive line coach Garin Justice, who was offensive coordinator at UNLV. Diaz also added UM legend Ed Reed as Chief of Staff.

THE OPPONENT

• Louisville is under the direction of second-year head coach Scott Satterfield, who led the Cardinals to an 8-5 record in his first year as head coach.

• The Cardinals won their opener, 35-21, over Western Kentucky on Sept. 12; Louisville totaled 487 yards of offense, including 343 passing yards.

MIAMI OPENS ACC PLAY IN DERBY CITY

• Miami has a 9-7 record all-time in ACC openers since joining the conference in 2004, but lost last year's opener at North Carolina, 28-25, on Sept. 7, 2019.

• Miami will be opening ACC play on the road for the sixth time in the last seven years (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020).

• UM is opening ACC play with Louisville for the second time ever; the Hurricanes also opened with the Cardinals in 2014 in U of L's first football game as an ACC member.

• Louisville will be the site of College GameDay - the 22nd game involving the Hurricanes picked as the site of the show.

A NEW 'KING' IN CORAL GABLES: D'ERIQ

DIAZ RETOOLS, ADDS ED REED TO STAFF

#17/#18 MIAMI OPENS ACC SLATE ON SATURDAY AT CARDINAL STADIUM

• The Hurricanes will be facing off against the Cardinals for the second straight year; Miami emerged with a 52-27 win at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019. Miami is 10-3-1 all time against the Cardinals.

• With an adjusted 2020 slate due to COVID-19, Miami played just one nonconference game and has 10 ACC games scheduled; after Saturday's game at Louisville, Miami hosts Florida State on Sept. 26.

• For the season, it was determined that the two teams with the best ACC record of the 15 members for 2020 will play in the ACC Championship Game; there is no Atlantic or Coastal Division this fall.

• Saturday also marks UM's 22nd appearance as a participant in the game picked for the site of ESPN's College GameDay; Miami's all-time record in "GameDay" games is 13-8, including a 6-4 road record.

• Saturday's game will be broadcast live by 560 WQAM "The Joe" and Unanimo Deportes 990 AM.

A LOOK BACK: HURRICANES TOPPLE BLAZERS, 31-14, AT HARD ROCK

• The Miami Hurricanes opened their 13th season at world-class Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 10 vs. UAB, improving their mark to a perfect 13-0 in home openers at the facility with a 31-14 victory.

• In his first game as a Hurricane, QB D'Eriq King finished 16-for-24 for 144 passing yards and one touchdown. He rushed for 83 yards and another score, extending his own FBS record to 16 games with at least one rushing TD and one passing TD - this time a four-yard strike to TE Brevin Jordan.

• RB Cam'Ron Harris rushed for 134 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns - he was one carry shy of tying a career high (18) and two yards shy of tying a career mark (136). He scored on a career-long 66-yard rush in the game's first quarter, and keyed a running attack that totaled 337 yards - the second-most rush yards versus an FBS team since UM joined the ACC in 2004 and most since 2014.

• Freshmen Jaylan Knighton (59 yards) and Donald Chaney, Jr. (52) added to Miami's ground game.

• The active FBS sacks leader, DE Quincy Roche recorded his 27th career sack and first as a Hurricane.

• In the modern era of Miami Hurricanes football (since 1979), UM has opened the season at home 18 times and is 16-2 in those games. The Hurricanes are 30-11 in regular season openers dating to 1979

THREE MORE GRAD TRANSFERS OFF TO GOOD STARTS IN FINAL YEARS

• It wasn't just QB D'Eriq King who elected to spend 2020 at The U; DE Quincy Roche (Temple), K Jose Borregales (FIU) and OL Jarrid Williams (Houston) will also be suiting up for the Hurricanes.

• Roche delivered a dominant career at Temple, totaling 137 tackles, 39.5 tackles for loss and 26.0 sacks in three seasons. He was named American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, ranking No. 5 in FBS with 13 sacks and No. 11 in FBS with 19.0 tackles for loss with the Owls.

• Roche had four tackles and his FBS-leading 27th career sack - his first as a Hurricane - versus UAB.

• Borregales, the all-time leading scorer at crosstown FIU, finished his Panthers career with 281 career points. He was a Lou Groza Award finalist as FBS' top kicker in 2018 and has 50 career field goals.

• Borregales connected on his only field goal versus UAB, a 25-yarder, and went 4-for-4 on extra points.

• Williams, who started the season opener at right tackle for Miami, started all 13 games at the position for the Cougars in 2018. He saw action in four games last year before suffering a season-ending injury.

TOUCHDOWN RINGS 2.0 MAKE DEBUT IN SEASON OPENER VERSUS UAB

• When RB Cam'Ron Harris took a fourth-and-one carry 66 yards in the first quarter to tie the game 7-7, a familiar jewelry made its season debut on the Miami sidelines: the Touchdown Rings, version 2.0.

• Designed by famous Miami-based jeweler Anthony "AJ The Jeweler" Machado, the Touchdown Rings are made of orange and green sapphires and contain 829 stones. The rings weigh 100 grams combined.

• The rings, which took roughly three months to complete, spell out the words "THE CRIB" when held together - an homage to a quote from Broward County-born DL Nesta Jade Silvera, who, on National Signing Day 2018, explained, "Why not make the crib great?" in announcing his decision to sign with the Hurricanes. Miami's coaching and recruiting staffs rallied behind Silvera's proclamation on NSD '18.

• QB D'Eriq King shared the Touchdown Rings with his offensive linemen after his rushing touchdown.

DEFENSIVE LINE FEATURED THREE NEW STARTERS IN SEASON OPENER

• Despite the decision of Gregory Rousseau to opt out of 2020, Miami has a pair of talented book ends on the defensive line in redshirt junior Jaelan Phillips and redshirt senior Quincy Roche. Those two ends started alongside Nesta Jade Silvera, making his first start, and returning starter Jon Ford.

• The four starting defensive linemen combined for a disruptive opener, totaling 13 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and one sack. Silvera led the way with five total tackles.

• Though both ends had never suited up for Miami, Phillips was previously ranked the No. 1 recruit in the country out of high school and spent the first two years of his career at UCLA. He redshirted 2019 while recovering from multiple ankle injuries and a wrist injury suffered during a car accident on his scooter.

• Roche was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019; he was one of just two players in FBS to record 6.0 solo tackles for loss in a game last season, when he managed the feat against Tulane. He was ranked among the nation's leaders in both sacks and tackles for loss in 2019.

• In addition to Rousseau, OL Kai-Leon Herbert and OL Zalon'tae Hillery both opted out of the season.

HARRIS POSTS SECOND CAREER 100-YARD RUSH GAME IN 31-14 VICTORY

• Making the fourth start of his career and his first as full-time starting running back, RB Cam'Ron Harris delivered a 134-yard, two-touchdown performance in the Hurricanes' 31-14 win over UAB on Sept. 10.

• Harris' 134 yards were two shy of tying his career high, set last year vs. Georgia Tech. His 17 carries came just one shy of tying his career high - set in the same game versus the Yellow Jackets in 2018.

• Not only did Harris record his first multi-rush TD game in the win over the Blazers, but he added a career-long 66-yard touchdown run to open Miami's scoring and led UM with four catches in the game.

• A consensus four-star prospect by every major scouting service, Harris - who went by Cam'Ron Davis in 2018 but changed his last name to match his father's last name prior to the 2019 season - was ranked as the No. 9 running back in his high school class and No. 167 overall prospect in the 2018 class by ESPN.

• Harris played behind Travis Homer (2018) and DeeJay Dallas (2019), who are with the NFL's Seahawks.

KING, WILLIAMS, HALL AMONG TOP-RATED PLAYERS BY PFF IN OPENER

• Among Miami's top-rated offensive players by PFF in the Hurricanes' opener versus UAB include QB D'Eriq King (80.3), OL Jarrid Williams (74.2), RB Jaylan Knighton (71.0) and C Corey Gaynor (70.6).

• Among Miami's top-rated defensive players by PFF in Miami's game vs. the Blazers were S Gurvan Hall, Jr. (75.2), DE Cam Williams (74.9), DE Jaelan Phillips (73.5) and S Bubba Bolden (69.2).

15 NEW HURRICANES, 11 FRESHMEN MAKE DEBUTS IN GAME VS. BLAZERS

• Among the 15 Hurricanes to make their debuts against the Blazers on Sept. 10, 11 were either true freshmen or redshirt freshmen. True freshmen with the most snaps in Week 1 included RB Jaylan Knighton and RB Donald Chaney, Jr. The redshirt freshman with the most was WR Jeremiah Payton.

• Seven players made the first starts of their UM careers vs. UAB: QB D'Eriq King, OL Jarrid Williams, OL Ousman Traore, DE Jaelan Phillips and DE Quincy Roche, DT Nesta Jade Silvera and LB Bradley Jennings, Jr. King (Houston), Phillips (UCLA) and Williams (Houston) had all started previously.

TWO-HEADED MONSTER AT TIGHT END PLAYS BIG ROLE FOR CANES 'O'

• Miami boasts one of the nation's top tight end tandems in juniors Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory, who were listed as co-starters on Miami's first game week depth chart heading into Saturday's game.

• Jordan, who started Miami's season opener against UAB, led the Hurricanes with 51 yards receiving and finished with three catches, including a 25-yard reception. He had a four-yard receiving touchdown.

• Jordan, who was the only Hurricane selected to the All-ACC Preseason Team, was one of three Mackey Award finalists last year as the nation's top tight end and was selected to the 2019 All-ACC First Team.

• Jordan started all 10 games he played in and ranked third on the team with 35 receptions and second with 495 receiving yards. In two years, Jordan has made 21 starts and totaled 67 catches and 782 yards.

• Mallory saw action in all 13 games and made eight starts last year. He caught 16 passes for 293 yards with two scores. Over the final two games of last year, Mallory totaled eight catches and 135 yards.

• Behind Jordan and Mallory are redshirt freshman Larry Hodges and true freshman Dom Mammarelli.

McCLOUD BACK FOR FIFTH YEAR, WILL ANCHOR HURRICANES DEFENSE

• One of Miami's most important returners for 2020 played in only four games last year: Zach McCloud.

• McCloud, who enrolled at Miami in January 2016, elected to redshirt 2019 to return for a final year.The veteran linebacker has totaled 141 career tackles in 45 career games and had two tackles versus UAB.

• The heart and soul of Miami's defense, the Palm Beach County native has started 31 games in four previous seasons, including 11 as a true freshman in 2016, when Miami was the only team in the country to start three true freshman linebackers: McCloud, Shaquille Quarterman and Michael Pinckney.

• Outside of the football field, McCloud is one of Miami's team leaders in the community; the redshirt senior is an active member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and the University of Miami Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He was named UM's Community Service Man of the Year in 2019 and is on the watch list for the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy, honoring college football's man of the year.

GAYNOR, ACC OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE WEEK, ANCHORS UM O-LINE

• Miami's top-graded offensive lineman versus UAB, redshirt junior Corey Gaynor, was recognized as ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Monday. Gaynor made his 14th straight start at center vs. UAB.

• Miami's starting offensive line versus Louisville will include an impressive amount of veterans, if the Hurricanes' first game vs. UAB is any indication. Redshirt sophomore John Campbell, Jr. is slated to make the fourth start of his career on the line and second at left tackle, while Houston transfer Jarrid Williams should start at right tackle. He started all 13 games at right tackle for the Cougars in 2018.

• DJ Scaife, Jr., who was last year's starting right tackle and named the team's offensive MVP, slid inside to right guard vs. UAB - it will be his third start at the position if he makes the start on Saturday.

• Miami's starting left guard versus Louisville is slated to be Jakai Clark, who started 12 games in 2019.

NO POWER-5 TEAM HAS MORE TURNOVERS SINCE'S CHAIN'S INCEPTION

• Since the unveiling of Miami's now infamous turnover chain in 2017, Miami led all of Power-5 with an average of 1.95 turnovers forced per game from 2017-2019. The Hurricanes were tied with Wisconsin for No. 1 among all Power-5 teams with 76 turnovers forced over the span, including 20 last season.

• When Miami recovered a fumble in the first quarter of last year's season opener against Florida on Aug. 24, fans inside the stadium and across the country awaited the unveil of the newest turnover chain.

• The chain, which previously featured a charm in the shape of the iconic 'U' (2017) and Sebastian the Ibis (2018), featured a 10-inch charm with the famous '305' Miami area code. The chain weighed 500 grams.

• 15 different Canes wore the '305' chain last year, none more than CB DJ Ivey - who wore it three times.