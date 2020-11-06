CaneSport - Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes at NC State

THE GAME

• Coming off an open date the weekend of Oct. 31, the #10/#11 Miami Hurricanes continue their second season under head coach Manny Diaz with a road matchup at NC State on Nov. 6. Kickoff for the Friday night contest is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN from Carter-Finley Stadium.

• The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN with Jason Benetti (pxp), Andre Ware (color) and Marty Smith (sidelines) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 19th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. In addition to the broadcast on 560 WQAM, Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game on Unanimo Deportes 990AM.

THE SERIES

• Friday's game vs. NC State is the 16th matchup in the history of the series; UM leads the series 9-5-1, including a 3-1 lead in games in Raleigh, N.C.

• The two teams have not met since 2016, when the Hurricanes emerged with a 27-13 road win over the Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium.

• Since joining the ACC, the Hurricanes have won three of five meetings vs. NC State (2004, 2012, 2016), with its two losses coming in 2007 and 2008.

THE HURRICANES

• Miami returns 11 starters and 39 letterwinners from a team that finished in the 2019 Walk-On's Independence Bowl in Manny Diaz's first year as coach.

• Miami was ranked #XX in the latest Amway Coaches Poll and #XX in the Associated Press top 25, released Nov. 1 - a rise from its previous rankings of #12 by both the coaches and AP. Miami's #7/#7 rankings from Oct. 4 marked UM's highest position in the polls since November 26, 2017.

• Last time out on Oct. 24, the Hurricanes won their second straight game, 19-14, over Virginia. With the win, Miami improved to 5-1 and 4-1 in ACC play.

• WR Michael Harley was named ACC Receiver of the Week for his game against the Cavaliers; the senior wideout hauled in a career-high 10 passes for a career-best 170 yards, including a 43-yard score. He was two catches shy of the school record and had the most receiving yards by a Cane since 2014.

• Miami became the first school to participate in the game selected for the site of ESPN College GameDay three times in the first five weeks of the year in the show's history; UM, who is 15-9 in games selected for GameDay site, was picked for games versus Louisville, Florida State & Clemson this fall.

• QB D'Eriq King, who has picked up ACC Quarterback of the Week honors two times this year, has thrown for 1,401 yards and 11 touchdowns while adding 301 rushing yards and two rushing scores. One of the nation's most electrifying players, King is a Heisman Trophy candidate at The U.

• On July 27, Diaz named King Miami's starting quarterback for the season. King, who announced his decision to transfer to Miami in January 2020, compiled 82 total touchdowns, 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards during his 22 starts at Houston. He has 8,048 career yards of total offense.

• Diaz, who was the defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes from 2016-2018, retooled Miami's offensive staff this past offseason, hiring Rhett Lashlee as offensive coordinator from Southern Methodist. He also added wide receivers coach Rob Likens, who spent 2019 as offensive coordinator at Arizona State, and offensive line coach Garin Justice, who was offensive coordinator at UNLV. Diaz also added UM legend Ed Reed as Chief of Staff.

THE OPPONENT

• On offense, NC State is led by RB Zonovan Knight (69 carries, 406 yards, 3 TDs) and WR Emeka Emezie (23 catches, 370 yards, 3 TDs). On defense, the Wolfpack are paced by LB Payton Wilson (53 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss) and LB Drake Thomas (46 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two sacks). MIAMI FACES OFF VS. PACK IN PRIMETIME

A NEW 'KING' IN CORAL GABLES: D'ERIQ

• Redshirt senior D'Eriq King is slated for the sixth start of his Miami career; he was named Miami's starting quarterback by head coach Manny Diaz in late July.

• In his sixth start on Oct. 24 against Virginia, King threw for 322 yards in a 19-14 win; the 300-yard passing game was the eighth of his career and second at Miami.

• King spent the first four seasons of his career at Houston before electing to transfer for his final year of eligibility; the Manvel, Texas native was selected to the watch lists for the Davey O'Brien Award and the Maxwell Award this preseason.

#10/#11 MIAMI TRAVELS TO TRIANGLE FOR MATCHUP WITH WOLFPACK

• Including Nov. 6, Miami has had one Friday night ACC game scheduled each of the last four years; Miami topped Duke on the road in 2017, fell to Boston College on the road in 2018 and beat Virginia at home in 2019. UM also fell to Pittsburgh on a Friday afternoon in 2017 on Thanksgiving weekend.

• With an adjusted 2020 slate due to COVID-19, Miami played just one nonconference game and had 10 ACC games scheduled; after its game versus NC State, UM has a road trip to Virginia Tech on Nov. 14.

• For the season, it was determined that the two teams with the best ACC record of the 15 members for 2020 will play in the ACC Championship Game; there is no Atlantic or Coastal Division for this fall.

• Friday's game will be broadcast live by 560 WQAM "The Joe" and Unanimo Deportes 990 AM.

A LOOK BACK: HARLEY LEADS MIAMI TO 'W', MIAMI IMPROVES TO 5-1

• Last time out, Miami maintained its winning ways with a 19-14 home victory over Virginia on Oct. 24.

• The Hurricanes, who had an open date the weekend of Oct. 31, saw QB D'Eriq King throw for 322 yards in the victory. It was the eighth 300-yard passing game of his career and second at Miami.

• WR Michael Harley was named ACC Receiver of the Week after a standout performance against the Cavaliers; Harley hauled in a career-high 10 passes for a career-high 170 yards with one touchdown.

• Harley's 170 yards were the most versus an ACC opponent since Allen Hurns had 173 vs. Pitt in 2013.

• Miami's offense got off to a hot start, needing two offensive plays before scoring in 28 seconds - King hit TE Will Mallory for a 32-yard gain on the first play before a touchdown connection with Harley.

• Freshman RB Donald Chaney, Jr. added 43 yards and a touchdown run on his 10 carries in the win.

• DL Jaelan Phillips led Miami with seven total tackles while LB Bradley Jennings, Jr. added a sack.

HARLEY RECOGNIZED BY ACC

BOLDEN BREAKING OUT IN SECONDARY AS A TOP DEFENSIVE PERFORMER

• One of Miami's top defenders this season has been S Bubba Bolden, who has has started four of six games and who leads the Hurricanes with 38 tackles this season. He has also added four tackles for loss.

• Bolden, who had 11 total tackes in an injury-shortened 2019 season, was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week and Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week after a standout game against Louisville on Sept. 19.

• Bolden matched his 2019 season tackle total with a career-high 11 vs. UofL and added a forced fumble.

• In Miami's game at #1 Clemson (Oct. 10), Bolden totaled 10 tackles, two blocked field goals and a forced fumble. He won his second ACC Defensive Back of the Week Award for his performance against the Tigers.

WREAKING HAVOC: ROCHE ANCHORING DISRUPTIVE HURRICANE D-LINE

• Despite the decision of Gregory Rousseau to opt out of 2020, Miami has a pair of talented book ends on the defensive line in redshirt junior Jaelan Phillips and redshirt senior Quincy Roche. Those two ends start outside of interior linemen Nesta Jade Silvera, a first-year starter for Miami, and returner Jon Ford.

• Roche is tied for fifth in all of FBS in tackles for loss (9.5) and is first in active career sacks in FBS with 28.5.

• The four starting defensive linemen combined for a disruptive opener, totaling 13 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and one sack. Silvera led the way with five total tackles against UAB.

• Though both ends had never suited up for Miami, Phillips was previously ranked the No. 1 recruit in the country out of high school and spent the first two years of his career at UCLA. He redshirted 2019 while recovering from multiple ankle injuries and a wrist injury suffered during a car accident on his scooter.

• Roche was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. Roche was ranked among the FBS leaders in sacks and tackles for loss in 2019; he is tied for second in the ACC with 5.5 TFLs. Last time out, Phillips had the first interception of his career in the win over Florida State.

HEDLEY, BORREGALES MAKE UP TOP SPECIAL TEAMS DUO IN ALL OF FBS

• Miami has been bolstered in the early going by arguably the best punter / kicker combination in the counry: P Lou Hedley, in his second season with the Hurricanes, and K Jose Borregales, in his first year.

• Thanks to the stellar work of Hedley, Miami ranks No. 8 in the nation in net punting, averaging a whopping 44.39 net yards per punt. Hedley was selected to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award for top punter.

• Borregales, who is fifth among ACC kickers with 52 points this season (10 field goals, 22 XPs), is 10-for-11 on field goal attempts this year and was named ACC Specialist of the Week after a standout performance against Louisville where he tied the Hurricanes record with a 58-yard field goal and went 4-for-4 on FGs.

• Hedley ranked No. 26 in FBS in punting in his first year at The U (2019), averaging 43.9 yards per punt.

• Borregales ranks No. 2 in FBS in career field goals made with 60, trailing only Jake Verity of ECU (72).