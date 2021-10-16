Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes at North Carolina

THE GAME

• The Miami Hurricanes play their first road game of the season on Oct. 16, traveling to Chapel Hill, N.C., for a clash with ACC Coastal foe North Carolina at Kenan Stadium. The Hurricanes opened the season with a neutral site game followed by four straight home games and an open date.

• The game will be broadcast on ACC Network with Wes Durham (pxp), Roddy Jones (color) and Alex Chappel (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 20th season together while Josh Darrow manages the sideline duties. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game live on WMYM 990AM from Hard Rock Stadium. WVUM 90.5 FM will also broadcast.

THE SERIES

• North Carolina leads the all-time series by a narrow 13-11 margin; the two schools have met every single year since UM joined the ACC prior to 2004.

• UM is looking to snap a slide of back-to-back losses to the Tar Heels, who won, 62-26, at Hard Rock Stadium in 2020 and 28-25 in Chapel Hill in 2019.

• The Hurricanes trail the all-time series, 6-3, in games played in Chapel Hill but lead, 8-7, all-time in games played in Miami or Miami Gardens.

THE HURRICANES

• The Miami Hurricanes return 19 of 22 starters from a 2020 team that finished 8-3 overall and 7-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Canes, who ended the year in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl, became the third Miami team to win seven games in ACC play since joining the conference in 2004.

• On Oct. 11, head coach Manny Diaz announced starting QB D'Eriq King would miss the rest of the season due to shoulder surgery resulting from an injury versus Michigan State. In his first season as starting quarterback, King finished with 2,686 passing yards, 538 rushing yards and 27 total TDs.

• Last time out against Virginia (Sept. 30), Miami fell, 30-28, at Hard Rock Stadium. Making the second start of his collegiate career in place of King, QB Tyler Van Dyke a threw for 203 yards and one touchdown, while RB Cam'Ron Harris rushed for a season-high 111 yards and two scores.

• Miami had an open date last weekend before its trip to North Carolina; 41 days will have elapsed between games away from home for Miami.

• In its home opener on Sept. 11, the Hurricanes won against Appalachian State. Trailing 23-22 with less than five minutes remaining, freshman K Andy Borregales kicked a 43-yard field goal - his third made field goal of the game - to seal the victory versus the upset-minded Mountaineers.

• For head coach Manny Diaz, 2021 marks a return to his roots as the program's defensive signal caller and defensive coordinator. Diaz was hired by Mark Richt in 2016 as the program's defensive coordinator, a role he served in for three seasons before being named head coach in January of 2019.

• In addition to re-assuming his role as defensive coordinator, Diaz hired Travaris Robinson - former defensive coordinator at South Carolina - to coach defensive backs, added Ishmael Aristide from Texas A&M to coach strikers and promoted DeMarcus Van Dyke from recruiting operations to coach corners. Diaz also brought back defensive line coach Jess Simpson, who spent the previous two years as d-line coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

• Several Miami Hurricanes were selected as preseason candidates for major college football awards; in addition to King, who was named a candidate for nearly every offensive award, Miami had Bubba Bolden named to the Thorpe Award watch list, Will Mallory to the Mackey Award, Lou Hedley to the Ray Guy Award, Mike Harley to the Biletnikoff Award, both Zion Nelson and Jarrid Williams to the Outland Trophy watch list, and others.

• Miami had more production returning than all but three Power 5 programs in America (Arizona State, UCLA, Rutgers) at 91%; the national average of returning production from 2020 into 2021 was 76.7% across FBS. UM was the only team in the ACC to rank in the top 25 of FBS returning production.

UM TRAVELS TO TOBACCO ROAD FOR UNC

• The Hurricanes travel to North Carolina for their first road game of the season on Oct. 16, when they battle the host Tar Heels at 3:30 p.m. ET at Kenan Stadium.

• Miami lost last year's matchup with the Tar Heels, 62-26, at Hard Rock Stadium to close out the 2020 regular season. In its last trip to Chapel Hill in 2019, the host Heels won, 28-25. UNC leads the all-time series, 13-11.

• Head coach Manny Diaz will be squaring off against his former boss at Texas, Mack Brown, who is in his third season at the helm in North Carolina after a five-year hiatus from coaching. Diaz worked at Texas from 2011-13 as defensive coordinator.

KING OUT FOR SEASON WITH INJURY

• After recovery from reconstructive surgery on a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee suffered in Miami's 2020 bowl game, D'Eriq King made the 14th start of his UM career against Michigan State.

• King hurt his shoulder in Miami's game against the Spartans and missed the first two starts of his career. Head coach Manny Diaz announced on Oct. 11 that King would miss the remainder of the season due to shoulder surgery.

• King is responsible for more than 10,000 yards in his collegiate career: 8,378 passing yards, 2,055 rushing yards, 520 receiving yards, 29 punt return yards and 260 kick return yards - a total of 11,242 yards.

SCHNELLENBERGER INDUCTED INTO ROH

• Miami honored the life of iconic head coach Howard Schnellenberger in their matchup with Virginia (Sept. 30) last time out.

• Howard's wife, Beverlee Schnellenberger, and his sons, Tim and Stuart, participated in the coin toss ceremony and the halftime ceremony, where Schnellenberger was posthumously inducted into the Miami Football Ring of Honor. He was the first coach to be inducted into the Ring of Honor at Miami.

• The Hurricanes, who have worn a helmet decal honoring Coach Schnellenberger all season, wore a special jersey patch that honored the coach during that game.

MIAMI MAKES FIRST ROAD TRIP OF SEASON FOR MATCHUP WITH UNC

• The Miami Hurricanes will be making their first road trip of the season when they travel to Chapel Hill, N.C., for a matchup with North Carolina at Kenan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network.

• After opening its season against Alabama in Atlanta, Miami ended a four-game homestand on Sept. 30 followed by a bye week - 41 days will have elapsed in between non-home games for the Canes.

• The Hurricanes are matching up with the Tar Heels for the 25th time in program history on Saturday. North Carolina leads the all-time series, 13-11, including a 6-3 lead in games played in Chapel Hill.

• Head coach Manny Diaz is currently in his third season at the helm in Coral Gables; Diaz led Miami to an 8-3 record in 2020, including a 7-2 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Miami won seven games in ACC play for just the second time in program history in 2020 - UM finished 7-1 in ACC play in 2017.

• UM's game versus the Tar Heels is slated for broadcast on 560 WQAM, WMYM 990 AM & WVUM 90.5.

LAST TIME OUT: HURRICANES FALL, 30-28, TO VIRGINIA IN ACC OPENER

• The Hurricanes fell in heartbreaking fashion last time out against Virginia, dropping a 30-28 decision at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 30. UM missed a game-winning field goal as time expired in the loss.

• QB Tyler Van Dyke, making the second start of his Miami career in place of an injured QB D'Eriq King, finished 15-for-29 for 203 yards and one touchdown. RB Cam'Ron Harris had his second straight 100- yard rushing game, finishing with 111 yards and two scores, while WR Mike Harley had six catches.

• Playing without multiple starters due to injury, UM's defense finished with eight tackles for loss and three sacks. DE Zach McCloud had a sack while S Bubba Bolden had a team-high eight tackles.

• Freshman S James Williams started for the second straight game while freshman DL Leonard Taylor finished with three tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the best outing of his young career.

2021 HURRICANES HAVE FEATURED NEW FACES, FIRST-TIME STARTERS

• In addition to several key returners, the Miami Hurricanes have seen several newcomers and first-year starters feature through the first two games of the season on offense, defense and special teams.

• Miami's offense featured three new starters through three games: WR Key'Shawn Smith, who saw limited action as a backup last year, WR Charleston Rambo, who transferred from Oklahoma and is in his first year at UM, and OL Jalen Rivers, who started at left guard but is out for the season to injury.

• In addition to those three players, OL Justice Oluwaseun - a UNLV transfer - has made two starts.

• On defense, LB Corey Flagg has started all five games while LB Keontra Smith started through the first two games before an injury versus App State. DE Zach McCloud and DE Jahfari Harvey are in their first full seasons as starters; both started in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl for the first time at end.

• S James Williams made the first start of his career in a win over Central Connecticut State (Sept. 25).

• On special teams, K Andy Borregales took over for older brother Jose, who won the Lou Groza in 2021 as the nation's top kicker. Borregales had the game-winning 43-yard field goal versus App State.

D'ERIQ KING'S SEASON OVER, TO UNDERGO SURGERY ON SHOULDER

• After a dominant first season in Coral Gables, QB D'Eriq King announced his plans to return to the Hurricanes in 2021 on Dec. 26, 2020 - just before Miami's appearance in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl.

• King, who tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee during the bowl, fully recovered from the injury - but a shoulder injury versus Michigan State on Sept. 18 forced him to undergo season-ending surgery.

• King, who set Miami's single-season mark for completion percentage a year ago at 64.1, broke Miami's single-game passing record for completions (38) and attempts (59) in the game versus the Spartans.

• King spent the first four seasons of his career at the University of Houston; 2021 marks the first time since high school he has had the same coordinator in back-to-back years (Rhett Lashlee).

• The veteran entered 2021 as one of just 11 quarterbacks in FBS with more than 30 career starts at QB.

• King was named a preseason watch list for several major awards, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback) and the Maxwell Award (player of the year).

• The Manvel, Texas native is responsible for more than 11,000 yards during his illustrious career - 8,378 passing yards, 2,055 rushing yards, 520 receiving yards, 29 punt return yards and 260 kick return yards - a total of 11,242 yards. He totaled 3,224 yards (2,686 passing, 538 rushing) at Miami in 2020.

• King set an FBS record with at least one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown in 16 straight games, a streak that ended at Louisville in 2020; he bested Florida QB Tim Tebow's FBS record (15).

• King became the first Miami QB in history to rush for 100 yards in a game in a win at NC State in 2020.

• King had a prolific career with the Cougars, totaling 82 total touchdowns (50 passing, 28 rushing, three receiving, one kickoff return), 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards in just 22 starts.

• King became the first player in Houston history to throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown and return a kickoff for a touchdown in the same game when he managed the feat for Houston at Texas State.

VAN DYKE HAS IMPRESSED IN FIRST TWO STARTS OF CAREER AT MIAMI

• QB Tyler Van Dyke put together an impressive first start at quarterback, completing 10-of-11 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns in Miami's 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State on Sept. 25.

• Van Dyke took over as starter after QB D'Eriq King suffered a season-ending injury on Sept. 18.

• Van Dyke followed up his performance with 203 passing yards on 15-for-29 passing with one touchdown and no interceptions in Miami's ACC opener against Virginia on Sept. 30. He has four touchdowns and zero interceptions and is completing 61 percent of passes (25-for-41) for 473 yards.

• Despite splitting reps for the majority of the CCSU game with fellow QB Jake Garcia, Van Dyke's 270 passing yards were the third-most by a UM quarterback making the first start of his career since 1999.

• Van Dyke was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals coming out of high school. He ranked No. 105 nationally in the ESPN300 and was rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback nationally by ESPN.

• The Glastonbury, Conn., native totaled over 4,600 yards and 39 passing touchdowns over his final two high school seasons. He was named 2019 New England Prep Player of the Year after his final season.

UM's STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE RANKED AMONG TOUGHEST IN NATION

• Through Week 6, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) ranked Miami's strength of schedule as the 11thtoughest in the nation and second-highest in the ACC, trailing only Clemson, who ranked fifth.

‘THREE AMIGOS' SHOWING PROMISE AT WR IN FIRST SEASONS AT MIAMI

• Miami boasted three of the top-rated wide receivers in the Class of 2021: Romello Brinson, Jacolby George and Brashard Smith. All three freshmen scored TDs in Miami's win over Central Conn. State.

• The trio of wide receivers has been nicknamed the 'Three Amigos' - the three are close friends and live together with QB Jake Garcia. The trio combined for nine catches, 160 yards and three TDs vs. CCSU.

• All three are South Florida natives: Brinson and Smith are from Miami and George is from Fort Lauderdale.

• Both Brinson and George were ESPN300 prospects, while Smith was an Under Armour All-American.

• In a win over CCSU, Brinson had a one-handed catch in the end zone that made several national highlight reels as one of the top plays of Week 4. Smith showed off his speed with a 75-yard touchdown, while George - making his collegiate debut - was on the receiving end of a 44-yard scoring pass from Garcia.

TRUE FRESHMEN "EAT": TOTALED 411 TOTAL YARDS, SIX TDs VS. CCSU

• Miami true freshmen showed off in a 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State on Sept. 25; the Hurricanes group of first-year players finished with 411 total yards of offense and combined for six touchdowns.

• RB Cody Brown had two touchdowns while RB Thad Franklin, WR Romello Brinson, WR Jacolby George and WR Brashard Smith each finished with one score. Smith led the way with 126 all-purpose yards.

• QB Jake Garcia finished 11-for-14 for 147 yards with two touchdown passes and had a 45-yard rush.

RAMBO THE LATEST GREAT ADDITION FROM TRANSFER PORTAL FOR UM

• When WR Charleston Rambo put together a dominant performance against Michigan State on Sept. 18, he managed a feat that had been done only twice in Miami history: 12 receptions in a single game.

• Rambo became the first Hurricane to haul in 12 catches since Phillip Dorsett did it versus USF in 2012, and only the third Hurricane ever. Rambo's 12 catches were the most he ever had in any college game, and his 156 receiving yards bested his previous high of 122, set in 2019 versus Texas Tech at Oklahoma.

• Rambo has started all five games at wide receiver and leads Miami with 31 catches and 387 yards.

• The Cedar Hills, Texas native is one of just six receivers in the ACC to have eclipsed 30 catches through Week 6. Rambo's average of 6.2 receptions per game ranks as the fifth-best mark in the conference.

HARLEY MOVING UP RECORD BROOKS IN CAREER RECEPTIONS, NOW 3RD

• WR Michael Harley delivered the best season of his career in Miami's new up-tempo offense a year ago, hauling in a career-high, team-best 57 receptions for a team-high 799 receiving yards with seven TDs.

• A third-team All-ACC selection, Harley set career marks in every category, nearly eclipsing his first three season totals combined. In his first three years at The U, Harley had 68 catches, 816 yards and three TDs.

• Harley has 147 career receptions, which ranks as the sixth-most in the history of Miami Football. In 2020, Harley moved past Phillip Dorsett (121) and Allen Hurns (121) into eighth place in the record books.

• Harley had four receptions against Michigan State to jump Leonard Hankerson into sixth place in UM history. With six receptions last time out against Virginia, Harley moved all the way up to third place.

DEFENSE RANKS No. 13 IN FBS IN TFLs THROUGH FIRST SIX WEEKS OF 2021

• Miami Football fans witness a familiar sight on Saturdays this fall as Manny Diaz assumed his responsibilities as playcaller and defensive coordinator; Diaz was defensive coordinator at UM from 2016- 2019.

• Miami was one of just 11 teams in FBS and the only one from ACC to record 10 tackles for loss in Week 1.

• UM was tied for No. 13 in FBS tackles for loss after Week 6; Miami is averaging 7.8 tackles for loss per game.

• The Hurricanes defense has featured at least one player with 15 tackles for loss for three straight years; Jaelan Phillips (15.5) in 2020, Gregory Rousseau (19.5) in 2019 and Jonathan Garvin (18.0) in 2018.

• Including Diaz's time as head coach, Miami has had multiple defensive players record double-digit tackles for loss in four of his five seasons at The U, including Phillips (15.5) and Quincy Roche (14.5) a season ago.

• The Hurricanes are the only team since Diaz's arrival to Coral Gables in 2016 to rank among the top five in all of FBS in tackles for loss each year; Miami was No. 4 in 2020 (8.6 per game), No. 4 in 2019 (8.3), No. 1 in 2020 (10.5), No. 4 in 2017 (8.5) and No. 5 in 2016 (8.3). So far, Miami ranks No. 10 in FBS at 8.7 per game.

RESTREPO SEEING INCREASED ROLE, HAD CAREER GAME VERSUS CCSU

• Second-year WR Xavier Restrepo hauled in three passes totaling 55 yards, including the first score of his career on a 29-yard contested catch vs. Alabama on a connection with QB D'Eriq King in Atlanta.

• In a win over CCSU, Restrepo had a career-high four catches totaling a career-best 75 yards, including a 42- yard catch. Restrepo added an 18-yard catch vs. App State; he had just one 12-yard catch in 2020.

• Through five games this season, Restrepo has totaled 10 catches for 200 yards with one touchdown.

BROTHERLY LOVE: BORREGALES HITS LONGEST KICKER EVER BY A FROSH

• A year after his older brother Jose became the first Lou Groza Award winner in program history, Andres "Andy" Borregales entered his true freshman season at The U as Miami's starting placekicker for 2021.

• Earlier this year, Andy connected on a 55-yard field goal that was the longest by a freshman in UM history.

• Andy connected on his lone two field goal attempts and one extra point attempt versus Alabama in the opener; he hit from 38 yards out at the end of the first half and also converted from 27 yards in the loss.

• The freshman went 3-for-4 vs. App State, including the game-winning 43-yard field goal with 2:04 left.

• Jose was Miami's first consensus All-America since 2004 in his lone season at The U, finishing 20-for-22 on field goal attempts and a perfect 37-for-37 on extra point attempts. He passed on #30 to his brother.

MIAMI SET FBS RECORD FOR NET PUNTING, HEDLEY OFF TO GOOD START

• A finalist for the Ray Guy Award honoring the nation's top punter a year ago, P Lou Hedley delivered one of the best seasons by a punter in FBS history in 2020 - his second year with the Miami Hurricanes.

• UM set the FBS record (minimum 40 punts) for net punting with an average of 44.96 yards per punt, besting the mark by San Diego State in 1996 (44.94). Hedley ranked second in FBS in punting (47.3).

• Hedley was named to the All-America Second Team by the Associated Press and the All-ACC Second Team. A former Australian Rules Football player, the 28-year-old Hedley hails from Mandurah Australia.

• The veteran averaged 47.4 yards on five punts versus Alabama with a long punt of 54 yards in Atlanta.