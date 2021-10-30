Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes at Pittsburgh

THE GAME

• The Miami Hurricanes hit the road for a matchup with ACC Coastal Division foe Pittsburgh at Heinz Field on Oct. 30. Kickoff is set for noon.

• The game will be broadcast on ACC Network with Chris Cotter (pxp), Mark Herzlich (color) and Jalyn Johnson (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp)

and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 20th season together while Josh Darrow manages the sideline duties. Alfredo

Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game live on Mundial 990AM from Hard Rock Stadium. WVUM 90.5 FM will also broadcast.

THE SERIES

• Saturday's game versus the Panthers is the 41st all-time matchup in the series, which Miami leads, 28-11-1, including a 13-6 advantage in Pittsburgh.

• The Coastal foes have met every year since 2013 (Pitt's first year in the ACC), and Miami has a 6-2 lead in those games, including three straight wins.

• The Hurricanes won last year's matchup 31-19, at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 17, 2020. Manny Diaz is 2-0 as head coach against the Panthers.

THE HURRICANES

• The Miami Hurricanes returned 19 of 22 starters from a 2020 team that finished 8-3 overall and 7-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Canes, who

ended the year in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl, became the third Miami team to win seven games in ACC play since joining the conference in 2004.

• On Oct. 11, head coach Manny Diaz announced starting QB D'Eriq King would miss the rest of the season due to shoulder surgery resulting from an

injury versus Michigan State. In his first season as starting quarterback, King finished with 2,686 passing yards, 538 rushing yards and 27 total TDs.

• Last time out against NC State (Oct. 23), the Hurricanes pulled off a 31-30 victory over NC State Wolfpack at Hard Rock Stadium. Making the fourth

start of his career, QB Tyler Van Dyke threw for 325 yards on 25-for-33 passing with four touchdowns and no interceptions in his best outing yet.

• RB Jaylan Knighton was named ACC Rookie of the Week for his performance against UNC, where he finished with 165 all-purpose yards & three TDs.

• In its home opener on Sept. 11, the Hurricanes won against Appalachian State. Trailing 23-22 with less than five minutes remaining, freshman K Andy

Borregales kicked a 43-yard field goal - his third made field goal of the game - to seal the victory versus the upset-minded Mountaineers.

• For head coach Manny Diaz, 2021 marks a return to his roots as the program's defensive signal caller and defensive coordinator. Diaz was hired by

Mark Richt in 2016 as the program's defensive coordinator, a role he served in for three seasons before being named head coach in January of 2019.

• In addition to re-assuming his role as defensive coordinator, Diaz hired Travaris Robinson - former defensive coordinator at South Carolina - to

coach defensive backs, added Ishmael Aristide from Texas A&M to coach strikers and promoted DeMarcus Van Dyke from recruiting operations to

coach corners. Diaz also brought back defensive line coach Jess Simpson, who spent the previous two years as d-line coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

• Several Miami Hurricanes were selected as preseason candidates for major college football awards; in addition to King, who was named a candidate

for nearly every offensive award, Miami had Bubba Bolden named to the Thorpe Award watch list, Will Mallory to the Mackey Award, Lou Hedley to

the Ray Guy Award, Mike Harley to the Biletnikoff Award, both Zion Nelson and Jarrid Williams to the Outland Trophy watch list, and others.

• Miami had more production returning than all but three Power 5 programs in America (Arizona State, UCLA, Rutgers) at 91%; the national average of

returning production from 2020 into 2021 was 76.7% across FBS. UM was the only team in the ACC to rank in the top 25 of FBS returning production.

KING, HARRIS TO MISS REST OF SEASON

• After recovery from reconstructive surgery on a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee suffered in Miami's 2020 bowl game, D'Eriq King made the 14th start of his UM career against Michigan State.

• King hurt his shoulder in Miami's game against the Spartans and missed the first two starts of his career. Head coach Manny Diaz announced on Oct. 11 that King would miss the remainder of the season due to shoulder surgery.

• On Monday, Oct. 18, Diaz announced starting RB Cam'Ron Harris would miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to a lower extremity injured suffered in Miami's game against North Carolina.

2001 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS HONORED

• The University of Miami hosted a 20-year reunion for the 2001 national champion Miami Hurricanes during their game against NC State on Oct. 23.

• Widely regarded as one of the greatest teams in college football history, more than 50 representatives from that team - including head coach Larry Coker, former players, assistant coaches and support staff - attended the game against the Wolfpack, which Miami won, 31-30.

• Saturday's game marked the second reunion of the year for a Miami title team; UM celebrated the 30-year reunion of the 1991 national championship team during its contest with Michigan State on Sept. 18.

MIAMI LOOKING FOR SECOND STRAIGHT WIN OVER RANKED OPPONENT

• Coming off a thrilling 31-30 win over #18/#18 NC State last time out, the Miami Hurricanes are looking for their second straight win over a ranked team when they travel to #17/#19 Pittsburgh on Oct. 30.

• The Hurricanes are 28-11-1 all-time against the Panthers, including a 6-2 lead in games played as ACC opponents. Manny Diaz is 2-0 in two previous matchups as head coach against Pitt (2019, 2020).

• Miami is making only its second true road trip of the 2021 season when it travels to the Steel City. After opening its season against Alabama in Atlanta on Sept. 4, Miami ended a four-game homestand on Sept. 30 vs. Virginia followed by an open date before playing North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Oct. 16. 41 days elapsed between the Hurricanes' first two games away from home so far this season.

• Head coach Manny Diaz is currently in his third season at the helm in Coral Gables; Diaz led Miami to an 8-3 record in 2020, including a 7-2 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Miami won seven games in ACC play for just the second time in program history in 2020 - UM finished 7-1 in ACC play in 2017.

• UM's game versus the Panthers is slated for broadcast on 560 WQAM, WMYM 990 AM & WVUM 90.5.

LAST TIME OUT: MIAMI TOPS WOLFPACK, 31-30, BEHIND TVD'S BIG DAY

• The Hurricanes enjoyed a thrilling 31-30 win over #18/#18 NC State last time out, emerging victorious at home to snap a three-game losing streak. It was Miami's fourth straight win over the Wolfpack.

• QB Tyler Van Dyke, making the fourth straight start for Miami, delivered the best performance of his young career in the win. Van Dyke set career marks for completions, passing yards and touchdowns in a 25-for-33, 325-yard, four-touchdown effort. The Miami offense finished with 420 yards in the win.

• A week after being named ACC Rookie of the Week, RB Jaylan Knighton had another dominant outing with 166 all-purpose yards. He had a 53-yard touchdown catch and a career-high 21 carries.

• WR Charleston Rambo had another dominant performance, finishing with nine catches totaling 127 yards with two touchdown catches. Rambo leads the Hurricanes with 44 catches so far this season.

• LB Waynmon Steed led the Hurricanes with six total tackles, while STRK Amari Carter had five stops.

A LOOK BACK: CANES TOPPED PANTHERS, 31-19, AT HARD ROCK IN 2020

• In the 2020 matchup between the two ACC Coastal Division foes, Miami topped Pitt, 31-19, at home.

• QB D'Eriq King threw for four touchdown passes in the victory, including two to TE Will Mallory. King finished with 222 yards and completed 16 of 31 passes on the day with two interceptions.

• UM's defense held Pittsburgh to just 22 total rushing yards and 300 yards of total offense in the win.

• DE Quincy Roche was among Miami's top defensive performers in the win, finishing with a seasonbest seven tackles including a game-high four tackles for loss. He also forced and recovered a fumble.

• DL Jared Harrison-Hunte had two tackles for loss and a sack, while S Gurvan Hall had eight tackles.

• P Lou Hedley had one of his most outstanding performances, averaging 51.7 yards on six punts with a season-long 60 yarder - the best single-game average (six punt minimum) by a Hurricane since 2007.

'ROOSTER' NOW RB1, HAS SHINED IN BACK-TO-BACK WEEKS FOR CANES

• After RB Cam'Ron Harris suffered a season-ending leg injury in a loss to North Carolina on Oct. 16, RB Jaylon Knighton began preparations to assume lead back responsibilities against NC State on Oct. 23.

• Nicknamed 'Rooster' by former Pop Warner football coach named Dave Williams for his reddish hair in a mohawk style as a kid, Knighton was named ACC Rookie of the Week on Mon., Oct. 18 after posting the best outing of his career vs. the Tar Heels. Knighton totaled 165 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

• Knighton upped the ante with his start against the Wolfpack, finishing with 166 all-purpose yards, including a career-high 21 carries in the win. He was named ACC Running Back of the Week on Oct. 25.

• Knighton played in nine games and made two starts in his first year of college football in 2020 but was suspended for the first four games of 2021 due to a violation of team rules. He returned versus Virginia.

• Knighton was a consensus four-star prospect by all major scouting services. He was listed as the No. 88 player in the ESPN300 and rated the No. 11 running back nationally and No. 15 player in Florida by ESPN.

'O' STARTING TO CLICK WITH LONG SCORING DRIVES OVER LAST THREE

• Despite a myriad of different season-ending injuries to four opening day starters, the Hurricanes offense has begun to click over the last three games, all of which have been vs. Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

• Miami's offense had just five scoring drives of 70-plus yards over its first three games vs. Alabama, App State and Michigan State combined. It had five such drives last time out versus NC State (Oct. 23).

• After posting five scoring drives of 70-or-more yards over its first three games, the Hurricanes have managed 10 such drives over the last three games, including two versus Virginia (Sept. 30) and three versus UNC (Oct. 16). UM had a season-long 97-yard drive against the Tar Heels on its final scoring drive.

• Last time out versus NC State, Miami compiled its longest scoring drive of the season by time (5:11).

VAN DYKE DAZZLED VERSUS NC STATE, NAMED ACC ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

• QB Tyler Van Dyke put together an impressive first start at quarterback, completing 10-of-11 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns in Miami's 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State on Sept. 25.

• Van Dyke took over as starter after QB D'Eriq King suffered a season-ending injury on Sept. 18.

• Van Dyke followed up his performance with 203 passing yards on 15-for-29 passing with one touchdown and no interceptions in Miami's ACC opener against Virginia (Sept. 30). Van Dyke has nine touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 58.8 percent of passes (70-for-119) for 1,062 yards.

• Last time out against NC State (Oct. 23), Van Dyke had the best game of his career by nearly every margin - he set career marks for completions, passing yards and touchdowns in a 31-30 victory.

• Despite splitting reps for the majority of the CCSU game with fellow QB Jake Garcia, Van Dyke's 270 passing yards were the third-most by a UM quarterback making the first start of his career since 1999.

• Van Dyke was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals coming out of high school. He ranked No. 105 nationally in the ESPN300 and was rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback nationally by ESPN.

• The Glastonbury, Conn., native totaled over 4,600 yards and 39 passing touchdowns over his final two high school seasons. He was named 2019 New England Prep Player of the Year after his final season

RAMBO THE LATEST GREAT ADDITION FROM TRANSFER PORTAL FOR UM

• One of Miami's top playmakers this year has been WR Charleston Rambo, who arrived after spending the first four seasons of his career at Oklahoma, where had had 1,180 receiving yards and 76 career catches.

• Last time out against NC State (Oct. 23), Rambo recorded nine catches totaling 127 yards and two scores.

• When Rambo put together a dominant performance against Michigan State on Sept. 18, he managed a feat that had been done only twice in University of Miami history: 12 receptions in a single game.

• Rambo became the first Hurricane to haul in 12 catches since Phillip Dorsett did it versus USF in 2012, and only the third Hurricane ever. Rambo's 12 catches were the most he ever had in any college game, and his 156 receiving yards bested his previous high of 122, set in 2019 versus Texas Tech at Oklahoma.

• Rambo has started all seven games at wide receiver and leads Miami with 44 catches and 549 yards.

• The Cedar Hills, Texas native is one of just five receivers in the ACC to have recorded 40 catches through Week 8. Rambo's average of 6.29 receptions per game ranks as the fourth-best mark in the conference.

FIVE STARTERS (FOUR ON OFFENSE) OUT FOR SEASON DUE TO INJURIES

• In addition to its two most productive offensive players in QB D'Eriq King and RB Cam'Ron Harris, the Hurricanes will miss team captain and center Corey Gaynor and left guard Jalen Rivers for the season.

• Miami will host miss S Bubba Bolden for the year, as announced by HC Manny Diaz on Oct. 25, due to a shoulder injury. Bolden and King were two of three players selected to represent Miami at ACC Kickoff.

FRESHMEN "EAT" AT MIAMI: FROSH SCORED EVERY POINT AGAINST UNC

• Miami's group of freshmen showed off their playmaking ability in its 45-42 loss to North Carolina; the Hurricanes group - comprised of true freshmen like RB Cody Brown, second-year freshmen like RB Jaylan Knighton and third-year redshirt freshmen like DE Jahfari Harvey - were responsible for every point scored vs. UNC. Knighton led Miami with three touchdowns while K Andy Borregales had two field goals.

• Second-year freshman QB Tyler Van Dyke threw for one touchdown and 264 yards in his first road start.

• Miami true freshmen showed off in a 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State on Sept. 25; the Hurricanes group of first-year players finished with 411 total yards of offense and combined for six touchdowns.

• Brown two touchdowns while RB Thad Franklin, WR Romello Brinson, WR Jacolby George and WR Brashard Smith each finished with one score. Smith led the way with 126 all-purpose yards.

• QB Jake Garcia finished 11-for-14 for 147 yards with two touchdown passes and had a 45-yard rush. Garcia split reps with Van Dyke, who started and finished with 270 passing yards and three touchdowns.

MIAMI SET FBS RECORD FOR NET PUNTING, HEDLEY OFF TO GOOD START

• A finalist for the Ray Guy Award honoring the nation's top punter a year ago, P Lou Hedley delivered one of the best seasons by a punter in FBS history in 2020 - his second year with the Miami Hurricanes.

• UM set the FBS record (minimum 40 punts) for net punting with an average of 44.96 yards per punt, besting the mark by San Diego State in 1996 (44.94). Hedley ranked second in FBS in punting (47.3).

• Hedley was named to the All-America Second Team by the Associated Press and the All-ACC Second Team. A former Australian Rules Football player, the 28-year-old Hedley hails from Mandurah Australia.

• The veteran averaged 47.4 yards on five punts versus Alabama with a long punt of 54 yards in Atlanta.