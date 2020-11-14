CaneSport - Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes at Virginia Tech

THE GAME

• Coming off a 44-41 win at NC State last time out, the #9/#9 Miami Hurricanes continue their second season under head coach Manny Diaz with a road matchup at Virginia Tech on Nov. 14. Kickoff for the contest is set for 12 p.m. on ESPN2 from Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

• The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Jason Benetti (pxp), Andre Ware (color) and Marty Smith (sidelines) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 19th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. In addition to the broadcast on 560 WQAM, Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game on Unanimo Deportes 990AM.

THE SERIES

• Saturday's game vs. Virginia Tech is the 38th matchup in the history of the series; UM leads the series 22-15, but trails 8-7 in games in Blacksburg.

• The longtime foes have met every year since 1992, and UM has won two of the last three meetings; the Hurricanes fell, 42-35, at home to VT last year.

• The Hurricanes have also won two of the last three meetings at Lane Stadium, including a 38-14 win over the Hokies in their last visit there in 2018.

THE HURRICANES

• Miami returns 11 starters and 39 letterwinners from a team that finished in the 2019 Walk-On's Independence Bowl in Manny Diaz's first year as coach.

• Miami was ranked #9 in both the latest Amway Coaches Poll and the Associated Press top 25, released Nov. 8 - a rise from its previous rankings of #10 by coaches and #11 by AP. Miami's #7/#7 rankings from Oct. 4 marked the Hurricanes' highest position in the polls since November 26, 2017.

• Last time out on Nov. 6, the Hurricanes came away with a thrilling 44-41 win on the road at NC State; UM trailed NC State by 10 in the fourth quarter.

• QB D'Eriq King was named ACC Quarterback of the Week after putting together one of the best performances in Miami history in the win at NC State; King threw for 430 yards and five touchdowns and added 105 rushing yards; it was only the third 400/100 game ever by an ACC quarterback.

• King has picked up ACC Quarterback of the Week three times this year, including this past week; he has thrown for 1,831 yards and 16 touchdowns while adding 406 rushing yards and two rushing scores. One of the nation's most electrifying players, King is a Heisman Trophy candidate at The U.

• Miami became the first school to participate in the game selected for the site of ESPN College GameDay three times in the first five weeks of the year in the show's history; UM, who is 15-9 in games selected for GameDay site, was picked for games versus Louisville, Florida State & Clemson this fall.

• On July 27, Diaz named King Miami's starting quarterback for the season. King, who announced his decision to transfer to Miami in January 2020, compiled 82 total touchdowns, 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards during his 22 starts at Houston. He has 8,584 career yards of total offense.

• Diaz, who was the defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes from 2016-2018, retooled Miami's offensive staff this past offseason, hiring Rhett Lashlee as offensive coordinator from Southern Methodist. He also added wide receivers coach Rob Likens, who spent 2019 as offensive coordinator at Arizona State, and offensive line coach Garin Justice, who was offensive coordinator at UNLV. Diaz also added UM legend Ed Reed as Chief of Staff.

THE OPPONENT

• On offense, Virginia Tech is led by RB Khalil Herbert (803 rushing yards, six rushing TDs) and QB Hendon Hooker (870 passing yards, 515 rushing yards). The Hokies are paced on defense by DB Chamarri Conner (58 total tackles) and LB Rayshard Ashby (39 total tackles, 6.5 TFLs, three sacks).

UM LOOKING FOR FOURTH STRAIGHT WIN

• Coming off a thrilling 44-41 over NC State on the road on Nov. 6, #9/#9 Miami travels to Virginia Tech for its second straight road game. The matchup is slated for 12 p.m. on ESPN2 - only Miami's second non-primetime game of the fall.

• Miami has a 22-15 lead in the all-time series, but fell to the Hokies, 42-35, in last year's matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. UM erased a 28-point deficit in the loss.

• Miami is looking to continue its strong start to 2020; with a win Saturday, the Hurricanes would have at least seven wins in their first eight games for the second time in the last four years (2017, 2020).

A NEW 'KING' IN CORAL GABLES: D'ERIQ

• Redshirt senior D'Eriq King is slated for the eighth start of his Miami career on Saturday against Virginia Tech; he was named Miami's starting quarterback by head coach Manny Diaz in late July.

• In his seventh start on Nov. 6 at NC State, King put together one of the best performances in Miami history with 430 passing yards, five passing TDs and 105 rushing yards in a 44-41 victory.

• King spent the first four seasons of his career at Houston; the Manvel, Texas native was selected to the watch lists for the Davey O'Brien Award and the Maxwell Award this preseason.

DIAZ RETOOLS, ADDS ED REED TO STAFF

• Head coach Manny Diaz hired Ed Reed as the University of Miami's chief of staff this past spring, adding the former College and Football Pro Hall of Famer to the program. Reed will serve in an advisory role to Diaz and assist in several different areas.

• Diaz also retooled Miami's offensive staff, hiring offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee from SMU, where he led the Mustangs to unprecedented offensive success there.

• Joining Lashlee on Miami's offensive staff were WR coach Rob Likens, who spent last year as offensive coordinator at Arizona State, and OL coach Garin Justice, who was offensive coordinator at UNLV in 2019.

#9 MIAMI HEADS TO BLACKSBURG LOOKING FOR FOURTH STRAIGHT WIN

• Winners of three straight games, #9/#9 Miami (6-1, 5-1 ACC) will make the trip to Blacksburg, Va. to battle the host Hokies (4-3, 4-2 ACC) in a Saturday afternoon matchup at Lane Stadium (12 p.m.).

• Miami has a 22-15 lead in the all-time series, but fell to the Hokies, 42-35, in last year's matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes erased a 28-point deficit, but ultimately lost on Oct. 5, 2019.

• Miami has won four of the last six matchups against the Hokies, including a 38-14 win in its last trip to Blacksburg in 2018. Miami has won two of the last three matchups at Lane Stadium (2014, 2018).

• The Canes and Hokies have met every year since 1992 - the Coastal rivals were former BIG EAST foes.

• With an adjusted 2020 slate due to COVID-19, Miami played just one nonconference game and had 10 ACC games scheduled; after its game vs the Hokies, UM has a home game vs. Georgia Tech on Nov. 21.

• For the season, it was determined that the two teams with the best ACC record of the 15 members for 2020 will play in the ACC Championship Game; there is no Atlantic or Coastal Division for this fall.

• Saturday's game will be broadcast live by 560 WQAM "The Joe" and Unanimo Deportes 990 AM.

A LOOK BACK: MIAMI COMES BACK TO TOP NC STATE, 44-41, IN RALEIGH

• Last time out, Miami maintained its winning ways with a come-from-behind 44-41 victory at NC State on Nov. 6. The Canes were trailing by 10 points in the fourth quarter but emerged with a road win.

• QB D'Eriq King had one of the best performances ever by a Miami quarterback in the win; King became just the third ACC quarterback in history to throw for more than 400 yards (430) and rush for 100 yards (105). He added five touchdown passes - one short of the Miami single-game standard (6).

• King's 430 passing yards were the seventh most by a Miami QB in a single game in program history.

• The two ACC QBs to record 400/100 games were Louisville's Lamar Jackson and Clemson's Tajh Boyd.

• King was named ACC Quarterback of the Week and Walter Camp National Off. Player of the Week.

• WR Michael Harley finished with eight catches and 153 yards, as well as two touchdowns in the win.

• DL Jaelan Phillips led Miami with a career-high 10 total tackles while CB DJ Ivey had an interception.

• Harley was named ACC Receiver of the Week while Phillips was ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

NEW KING IN CORAL GABLES: D'ERIQ A HEISMAN CANDIDATE AT THE U

• QB D'Eriq King was announced as Miami's starting quarterback by head coach Manny Diaz on July 27. King transferred to Miami in January for his final year of eligibility after four years at Houston.

• King, who totaled 6,346 yards of offense at UH, entered 2020 with an FBS record of 15 straight games with at least one passing and one rushing TD; he broke Tim Tebow's record (14) at Houston.

• Though his FBS record streak came to an end at 16 games in Miami's win over Louisville, King has 1,831 passing yards and 406 rushing yards in seven starts; he has 18 total touchdowns with 16 passing TDs.

• King became the first Miami QB in history to rush for 100 yards in a game last time out at NC State.

• King was named ACC Quarterback of the Week, a Manning Award Star of the Week, Maxwell Award Offensive Player of the Week and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week after Miami's win against Louisville. He was named ACC Quarterback of the Week after the win over Florida State.

• King had a prolific career with the Cougars, totaling 82 total touchdowns (50 passing, 28 rushing, three receiving, one kickoff return), 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards in just 22 starts.

• King, who split time at wide receiver and quarterback as a true freshman with the Cougars in 2016, became the first player in school history to throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown and return a kickoff for a touchdown in the same game when he managed the feat for Houston at Texas State.

HARLEY EMERGING AS FORCE AT WIDE RECEIVER IN SENIOR SEASON

• WR Michael Harley was named ACC Receiver of the Week after a standout performance against Virginia on Oct. 24; Harley hauled in a career-high 10 passes for a career-high 170 yards with one touchdown.

• The senior doubled down with another dominant game versus NC State; Harley had eight catches totaling 153 yards including two touchdowns. He scored a game-winning 54-yard touchdown with 2:43 remaining.

• Harley became the third Hurricane with back-to-back 150-yard receiving games, joining Phillip Dorsett and Andre Johnson. He became just the sixth Hurricane to record multiple 150-yard receiving games ever.

• Harley leads the Hurricanes in receptions (35) and receiving yards (497) and has added four touchdowns.

• The Fort Lauderdale native has 103 catches totaling 1,313 yards and seven touchdowns for his career.

• Through seven games, Harley has nearly eclipsed his entire 2019 output (38 catches, 487 yards, 3 TDs).

• Harley's 170 yards vs. UVA were the most versus an ACC team since Allen Hurns had 173 vs. Pitt in 2013.

• Harley's 10 vs. UVA catches were tied for the second-most by a Miami player since Miami joined the ACC and came two short of tying the program record; it marked the most catches by a Hurricane since 2017.

• The 170 yards were the most by a Hurricane since Phil Dorsett had 201 versus Arkansas State in 2014.

• Harley's 10 catches tied TE Christopher Herndon (10 versus Syracuse in 2017) and were two shy of tying Dorsett (12 versus USF in 2012) for the most by a Hurricane player since Miami joined the ACC in 2004.

BOLDEN BREAKING OUT IN SECONDARY AS A TOP DEFENSIVE PERFORMER

• One of Miami's top defenders this season has been S Bubba Bolden, who has has started five of seven games and who leads the Hurricanes with 40 tackles this season. He has also added four tackles for loss.

• Bolden, who had 11 total tackes in an injury-shortened 2019 season, was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week and Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week after a standout game against Louisville on Sept. 19.

• Bolden matched his 2019 season tackle total with a career-high 11 vs. UofL and added a forced fumble.

• In Miami's game at #1 Clemson (Oct. 10), Bolden totaled 10 tackles, two blocked field goals and a forced fumble. He won his second ACC Defensive Back of the Week Award for his performance against the Tigers.

• Bolden, a high school teammate of Miami TE Brevin Jordan at national power Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, spent his freshman year of 2017 at Southern Cal before transferring to UM prior to the 2019 season.

WREAKING HAVOC: ROCHE, PHILLIPS ARE DISRUPTIVE DUO AT D-END

• Despite the decision of Gregory Rousseau to opt out of 2020, Miami has a pair of talented book ends on the defensive line in redshirt junior Jaelan Phillips and redshirt senior Quincy Roche. Those two ends start outside of interior linemen Nesta Jade Silvera, a first-year starter for Miami, and returner Jon Ford.

• Miami is one of just 20 teams in all of FBS averaging more than 8.0 tackles for loss per game (8.1).

• Roche is one of just 14 players in FBS with more than 9.0 tackles for loss (10.0) and ranks first in active career sacks in FBS with 28.5. He has averaged 1.08 tackles for loss per game and 0.62 sacks for his career.

• Last time out, Phillips had a career-high 10 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack in a win at NC State.

• Though both ends had never suited up for Miami, Phillips was previously ranked the No. 1 recruit in the country out of high school and spent the first two years of his career at UCLA. He redshirted 2019 while recovering from multiple ankle injuries and a wrist injury suffered during a car accident on his scooter.

• Roche was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year at Temple in 2019.

HEDLEY, BORREGALES MAKE UP TOP SPECIAL TEAMS DUO IN ALL OF FBS

• Miami has been bolstered in the early going by arguably the best punter / kicker combination in the country: P Lou Hedley, in his second season with the Hurricanes, and K Jose Borregales, in his first year.

• Thanks to the stellar work of Hedley, Miami ranks No. 12 in FBS in net punting, averaging a whopping 43.63 net yards per punt. Hedley was selected to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award for top punter.

• Borregales, who is fourth among ACC kickers with 66 points this season (13 field goals, 27 XPs), is 13-for-14 on field goal attempts this year and was named ACC Specialist of the Week after a standout performance against Louisville where he tied the Hurricanes record with a 58-yard field goal and went 4-for-4 on FGs.

• Hedley ranked No. 26 in FBS in punting in his first year at The U (2019), averaging 43.9 yards per punt.

• Borregales ranks No. 2 in FBS in career field goals made with 63, trailing only Jake Verity of ECU (72).

MALLORY CARRYING ON FOOTBALL FAMILY, TIGHT END U LEGACIES

• The Hurricanes have missed All-ACC TE Brevin Jordan for the last three games; TE Will Mallory has more than made up in Jordan's absence. Mallory has totaled 10 catches, 187 yards and three TDs in that time.

• Mallory had just three catches totaling 32 yards with one touchdown through the first four games in 2020.

• The junior is on pace to shatter his sophomore numbers, when he had 16 catches, 293 yards and two TDs.

• A football legacy, Mallory's grandfather Bill Mallory is the winningest coach in Indiana University history. His father, Mike, is currently the assistant special teams coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

SOUTHRIDGE TRIO PLAYING KEY ROLES IN JUNIOR SEASONS FOR MIAMI

• Junior trio WR Mark Pope, OL DJ Scaife and WR Dee Wiggins are all playing important roles for the Hurricanes in 2020. The trio played together in high school, spending 2017 at Miami Southridge High.

• Scaife, last year's offensive team MVP, has started every game this year at right guard for Miami.

• Pope has had a breakout year, totaling 25 catches and 333 yards across his seven starts this fall.

• Wiggins has also started every game this year and ranks third in catches (19) and fourth in yards (231).