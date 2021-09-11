Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. App State

THE GAME

• The Miami Hurricanes continue their third season under the direction of head coach Manny Diaz on Sat., Sept. 11 against Appalachian State

at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.. Kickoff for Miami's home opener, slated for national broadcast on ESPNU, is set for 7 p.m. ET.

• The game will be broadcast on ESPNU with Clay Matvick (pxp), Rocky Boiman (color) and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 20th season together while Josh Darrow manages the sideline duties. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game live on WMYM 990AM from Hard Rock Stadium. WVUM 90.5 FM will also broadcast.

THE SERIES

• The Hurricanes and Mountaineers have matched up only one time in history - a 2016 early-season showdown on the road in Boone, N.C.

• Miami thumped Appalachian State, 45-10, in the lone prior meeting between the two teams on Sept. 17, 2016. The victory was Miami's first on

the road of the Mark Richt era, and improved the then-#25/#25 Hurricanes to 3-0 on the season. Miami finished 9-4 in Richt's first year at Miami.

THE HURRICANES

• The Miami Hurricanes return 19 of 22 starters from a 2020 team that finished 8-3 overall and 7-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Canes, who ended the year in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl, became the third Miami team to win seven games in ACC play since joining the conference in 2004.

• The Hurricanes feature several returners who opted for another season at The U over the NFL Draft, led by Heisman Trophy candidate D'Eriq King. In his first season as starting quarterback at The U, King finished with 2,686 passing yards, 538 rushing yards and 27 total touchdowns.

• Last time out, the Miami Hurricanes dropped their season opener to defending national champion #1/#1 Alabama, 44-13, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The game marked the third time in the last four seasons that the Hurricanes took part in a neutral-site season opener.

• Miami was ranked #14 in the Associated Press preseason top 25 and #16 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released in August.

• Miami was ranked #18 in the final College Football Playoff rankings of 2020; it was UM's second time being included in the final CFP rankings.

• For head coach Manny Diaz, 2021 will mark a return to his roots as the program's defensive signal caller and defensive coordinator. Diaz was hired by

Mark Richt in 2016 as the program's defensive coordinator, a role he served in for three seasons before being named head coach in January of 2019.

• In addition to re-assuming his role as defensive coordinator, Diaz hired Travaris Robinson - former defensive coordinator at South Carolina - to coach defensive backs, added Ishmael Aristide from Texas A&M to coach strikers and promoted DeMarcus Van Dyke from recruiting operations to coach corners. Diaz also brought back defensive line coach Jess Simpson, who spent the previous two years as d-line coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

• Several Miami Hurricanes were selected as preseason candidates for major college football awards; in addition to King, who was named a candidate for nearly every offensive award, Miami had Bubba Bolden named to the Thorpe Award watch list, Will Mallory to the Mackey Award, Lou Hedley to

the Ray Guy Award, Mike Harley to the Biletnikoff Award, both Zion Nelson and Jarrid Williams to the Outland Trophy watch list, and others.

• Miami has more production returning than all but three Power 5 programs in America (Arizona State, UCLA, Rutgers) at 91%; the national average of returning production from 2020 into 2021 was 76.7% across FBS. UM was the only team in the ACC to rank in the top 25 of FBS returning production.

CANES HOST APP STATE IN HOME OPENER

• Miami opens its home slate with a nonconference matchup against Appalachian State on Sat., Sept. 11. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPNU.

• Miami has not lost a home opener since 2006, and has emerged victorious in its last 14 home openers - including a 31-14 win over UAB in its 2020 home opener.

• The Hurricanes finished 4-1 at home in 2020 and are 24-6 in 30 regular season home games since Manny Diaz joined the UM staff as defensive coordinator in 2016.

• Miami has never lost a home opener at Hard Rock Stadium, racking up an impres­sive 13-0 record in openers at the facility since moving there in 2008.

RETURN OF THE KING IN CORAL GABLES

• After recovery from reconstructive surgery on a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee suffered in Miami's 2020 bowl game, D'Eriq King is slated for the 13th start of his UM career against Appalachian State on Sept. 11.

• King is responsible for more than 10,000 yards in his collegiate career: 7,790 passing yards, 1,969 rushing yards, 520 receiving yards, 29 punt return yards and 260 kick return yards - a total of 10,568 yards.

• King spent the first four seasons of his career at Houston; the Manvel, Texas native was selected to the watch lists for the Davey O'Brien Award, Johnny Unitas Award and Maxwell Award this preseason.

'TURNOVER CHAIN' ICONIC ACROSS CFB

• Since the unveiling of the Turnover Chain during the 2017 season, Miami has ranked among the leaders in all of Power 5 in turnovers forced over the last four seasons.

• Entering the 2021 season, the Hurricanes were tied with Iowa and Syracuse with 92 turnovers forced since the chain's inception - the third-most in Power 5, behind only Clemson (97) and Alabama (95).

• The Hurricanes' average of 1.84 turnovers forced per game since the unveiling of the chain is also the third-most among all Power 5 teams.

• Miami's newest chain - featuring a sapphire-encrusted helmet charm - made its debut in the season opener vs. Alabama.

HURRICANES OPEN HOME STRETCH WITH APPALACHIAN STATE

• Miami opens its home slate on Sat., Sept. 11 against Appalachian State at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPNU. Miami opens a stretch of four straight home games on Saturday.

• The Hurricanes are matching up with the Mountaineers for the first time since 2016, when they traveled to Boone, N.C., and won, 45-10, in Mark Richt's first road game as head coach at Miami.

• Head coach Manny Diaz is entering his third season at the helm in Coral Gables; Diaz led Miami to an 8-3 record in 2020, including a 7-2 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Miami won seven games in ACC play for just the second time in program history in 2020 - UM finished 7-1 in ACC play in 2017.

• Miami's Saturday home opener is slated for broadcast on 560 WQAM, WMYM 990 AM & WVUM 90.5.

HOME SWEET HOME OPENERS: MIAMI BACK AT HARD ROCK STADIUM

• The Miami Hurricanes open their 14th season at world-class Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 11 vs. Appalachian State; UM holds a 13-0 all-time mark in home openers at the stadium, having outscored opponents 594-83 for an average margin of victory of 39.3 points in those 13 home openers.

• The Hurricanes have not lost a home opener since 2006, when they fell to Florida State 13-10 at the Orange Bowl on Sept. 4, 2006. Miami has won 14 straight home openers since - each one since 2007.

• Since joining the ACC prior to the 2004 season, Miami has played a conference opponent in only three of its 18 home openers: Florida State twice (2004, 2006) and Georgia Tech once (2009).

• In the modern era of Miami Hurricanes football (since 1979), UM has opened the season at home 17 times and is 15-2 in those games. The Hurricanes are 31-12 in regular season openers dating to 1979.

THE KING IS BACK IN CORAL GABLES: D'ERIQ A HEISMAN CANDIDATE

• After a dominant first season in Coral Gables, QB D'Eriq King announced his plans to return to the Hurricanes in 2021 on Dec. 26, 2020 - just before Miami's appearance in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl.

• King, who tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee during that bowl game, is fully recovered from the injury and will be under center when the Hurricanes take on Appalachian State on Sept. 11.

• King spent the first four seasons of his career at the University of Houston; 2021 will mark the first time since high school he has had the same coordinator in back-to-back years (Rhett Lashlee).

• The veteran entered 2021 as one of just 11 quarterbacks in FBS with more than 30 career starts at QB.

• King was named a preseason watch list for several major awards, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback) and the Maxwell Award (player of the year).

• The Manvel, Texas native is responsible for more than 10,000 yards during his illustrious career - 7,790 passing yards, 1,969 rushing yards, 520 receiving yards, 29 punt return yards and 260 kick return yards - a total of 10,568 yards. He totaled 3,224 yards (2,686 passing, 538 rushing) at Miami in 2020.

• King set an FBS record with at least one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown in 16 straight games, a streak that ended at Louisville in 2020; he bested Florida QB Tim Tebow's FBS record (15).

• King became the first Miami QB in history to rush for 100 yards in a game in a win at NC State in 2020.

• King had a prolific career with the Cougars, totaling 82 total touchdowns (50 passing, 28 rushing, three receiving, one kickoff return), 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards in just 22 starts.

• King became the first player in Houston history to throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown and return a kickoff for a touchdown in the same game when he managed the feat for Houston at Texas State.

RUN IT BACK: MIAMI AMONG NATION'S MOST EXPERIENCED TEAMS

• By nearly every metric, the Hurricanes enter 2021 as one of the nation's most experienced groups. QB D'Eriq King's December 2020 announcement regarding his plans to return for another year spurred a flurry of similar announcements from veterans across all three units: offense, defense & special teams.

• The Hurricanes return 19 of 22 starters on offense and defense; Miami only lost TE Brevin Jordan (Houston Texans, fifth round), DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami Dolphins, first round) and DE Quincy Roche (Pittsburgh Steelers, sixth round) to the 2021 NFL Draft, as well as K Jose Borregales on special teams.

• According to Bill Connelly of ESPN, Miami returns 91% of its production from 2020 into 2021 - the highest of any program in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the fourth-most among any Power 5 program and the 13th-most in FBS. The national average for all of FBS entering 2021 was 76.7%.

"BREAK OUT THE CHAIN AGAIN!" NEWEST CHAIN COMES OUT VS. BAMA

• When DL Jordan Miller recovered a fumble in the third quarter of Miami's season opener versus Alabama, fans across the country awaited the unveil of the newest turnover chain - version 5.0 for 2021.

• The chain has previously featured a charm in the shape of the iconic 'U' (2017), Sebastian the Ibis (2018), the notorious '305' Miami area code (2019) and the famous school logo inside the state of Florida (2020). The newest charm, in the shape of a Miami helmet, weighs one kilogram and is encrusted with 2,754 sapphires. The chain itself is 34 inches long and weighs roughly 3.5 kilograms.

• The chain took roughly three and a half months to complete, and was designed by famed jeweler Anthony "AJ the Jeweler" Machado. He is the architecht behind all five chains and "Touchdown Rings."

• From the start of 2017 - the year of unveiling of the first turnover chain - thorugh 2020, UM is tied for third

among all Power 5 programs in turnovers forced (92) and ranks No. 3 in turnovers forced per game (1.84).

MIAMI SET FBS RECORD FOR NET PUNTING, HEDLEY OFF TO GOOD START

• A finalist for the Ray Guy Award honoring the nation's top punter a year ago, P Lou Hedley delivered one of the best seasons by a punter in FBS history in 2020 - his second year with the Miami Hurricanes.

• UM set the FBS record (minimum 40 punts) for net punting with an average of 44.96 yards per punt, besting the mark by San Diego State in 1996 (44.94). Hedley ranked second in FBS in punting (47.3).

• Hedley was named to the All-America Second Team by the Associated Press and the All-ACC Second Team. A former Australian Rules Football player, the 28-year-old Hedley hails from Mandurah Australia.

• The veteran averaged 47.4 yards on five punts versus Alabama with a long punt of 54 yards in Atlanta.

DEFENSE POSTED 10 TFLs VS. CRIMSON TIDE, LOOKING TO WREAK HAVOC

• Miami Football fans will enjoy a familiar sight on Saturdays this fall when Manny Diaz assumes his responsibilities as playcaller and defensive coordinator; Diaz was coordinator from 2016 through 2019.

• Miami was one of just 11 teams in FBS and the only one from ACC to record 10 tackles for loss in Week 1.

• The Hurricanes defense has featured at least one player with 15 tackles for loss for three straight years; Jaelan Phillips (15.5) in 2020, Gregory Rousseau (19.5) in 2019 and Jonathan Garvin (18.0) in 2018.

• Including Diaz's time as head coach, Miami has had multiple defensive players record double-digit tackles for loss in four of his five seasons at The U, including Phillips (15.5) and Quincy Roche (14.5) a season ago.

• The Hurricanes are the only team since Diaz's arrival to Coral Gables in 2016 to rank among the top five in all of FBS in tackles for loss each year; Miami was No. 4 in 2020 (8.6 per game), No. 4 in 2019 (8.3), No. 1 in 2020 (10.5), No. 4 in 2017 (8.5) and No. 5 in 2016 (8.3). The Hurricanes, along with Alabama, are the only two programs to have had at least one player record eight sacks each of the last five years (2016-2020).

VETERAN OFFENSIVE LINE RANKS AMONG NATION'S MOST EXPERIENCED

• The University of Miami entered the 2021 season with one of the nation's most experienced offensive lines in the nation. UM's 164 combined FBS OL starts are the second-most, trailing only Minnesota (185).

• The Hurricanes' offensive line features 10 players who have made at least one start at the FBS level.

• Among Miami's most battle-tested veterans include Navaughn Donaldson (35 starts), DJ Scaife (32), Jarrid Williams (29), Corey Gaynor (26), Jakai Clark (22), Justice Oluwaseun (21) and Zion Nelson (21).

BOLDEN ENJOYED BREAKOUT 2020 SEASON, NOW A THORPE CANDIDATE

• One of Miami's top defenders last season was S Bubba Bolden, who started eight of 11 games and led the Hurricanes with 74 tackles at the end of the year. Bolden was named to the 2020 All-ACC Second Team.

• Last year, Bolden was announced as one of just 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award honoring the nation's top defensive back back. Bolden was the lone Thorpe Award semifinalist from the ACC.

• Bolden, who had just 11 tackes in an injury-shortened 2019 season, was one of three representatives from Miami to attend ACC Kickoff in Charlotte, the conference's annual media day features coaches and players.

• In Miami's game at #1 Clemson a year ago, Bolden totaled 10 tackles, two blocked field goals and a forced fumble. He won his second ACC Defensive Back of the Week Award for his performance against the Tigers.

• Bolden, who starred at national power Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas during his high school career, spent his freshman year of 2017 at Southern Cal before transferring to the Hurricanes prior to the 2019 season.

TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS PLAYED IMPORTANT ROLES IN WEEK ONE

• Miami added several important players via transfer portal once again this offseason, including CB Tyrique Stevenson (from Georgia), WR Charleston Rambo (from Oklahoma), DE Deandre Johnson (from Tennesee) and OL Justice Oluwaseun (from UNLV). All factored heavily into Saturday's season opener.

• Stevenson tied for a game-high nine total tackles, including five solo. Rambo led all players with seven catches in the season opener, while Oluwaseun saw significant action at right tackle in the loss in Atlanta.

LASHLEE'S "POWER SPREAD" OFFENSE PAID DIVIDENDS IN YEAR ONE

• In his first year as Miami's offensive coordinator, Rhett Lashlee's installation of an up-tempo "power spread" offense made a clear impact for Miami. Lashlee joined the Hurricanes in January 2020 from SMU.

• Teaming up with QB D'Eriq King, the Hurricanes shot up the NCAA leaderboards in nearly every category. 2021 will mark the first time since high school King will have the same coordinator two straight years.

• In Lashlee's first season as coordinator in Coral Gables, the Hurricanes jumped to No. 32 in FBS in total offense (from No. 98), No. 29 in passing offense (from No. 52), No. 26 in scoring offense (from No. 90), No. 17 in red zone offense (from No. 122) and No. 20 in first downs gained offense (from No. 84).

RESTREPO CATCHES FIRST TOUCHDOWN PASS IN LOSS TO ALABAMA

• Second-year WR Xavier Restrepo hauled in a career-high three passes totaling 55 yards, including the first score of his career on a 29-yard contested catch vs. Alabama on a connection with QB D'Eriq King.