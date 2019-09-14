THE GAME

• The Miami Hurricanes play their first home game under the direction of head coach Manny Diaz on Sat., Sept. 14 against FCS foe Bethune-Cookman University at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kickoff for Miami's home opener is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network.

• The Hurricanes open their 12th season at Hard Rock Stadium this fall; Miami holds a perfect 11-0 all-time mark in home openers at the stadium, having outscored opponents 500-69 for an average victory margin of 39.2 points. UM won last year's home opener, 77-0, vs. Savannah State.

• The game will be Miami's second straight broadcast on the new ACC Network with Bill Roth (play by play), John Congemi (color) and Jerry Punch (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 18th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will also carry the game live on WMYM 990 AM.

THE SERIES

• Miami has a perfect 4-0 mark against the Wildcats all-time, with all four games coming at home and entire series history being played since 2011.

• In the last meeting between the two teams, Miami emerged with a 41-13 victory in its 2017 season opener. Miami also won the previous matchups in 2011 (45-14), 2012 (38-10) and 2015 (45-0). The Hurricanes have played B-CU to open their home schedule three other times (2012, 2015, 2017).

• UM's last game vs. Bethune-Cookman, on Sept. 2, 2017, marked the debut of the first Turnover Chain, worn by DB Malek Young on an interception.

THE HURRICANES

• Miami returns 12 starters and 39 letterwinners from a 2018 team that finished with a trip to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York, N.Y. Mark Richt announced his retirement at season's end, and Manny Diaz was named the 25th head coach in University of Miami program history on Jan. 2.

• The Hurricanes dropped their most recent game at North Carolina on Sept. 7, falling, 25-28, in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

• On Aug. 12, Diaz named redshirt freshman Jarren Williams Miami's starting quarterback for the season. Williams, who beat out redshirt sophomores Tate Martell and N'Kosi Perry in a three-man battle during training camp, made his second career start on Sept. 7 against the Tar Heels. He finished 30-for-39 for 309 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Williams is completing 71.0 percent of his passes through two starts.

• Miami had eight players earn major preseason accolades, including multiple players named to more than one major award watch list. Among them were LB Shaq Quarterman (Butkus Award, Bednarik Award), DL Jonathan Garvin (Bednarik, Walter Camp POY) and WR K.J. Osborn (Biletnikoff)

• Diaz, who spent the previous three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes (2016-18), retooled Miami's offensive staff upon his hire, bringing Dan Enos from Alabama as offensive coordinator and hiring four other new coaches for offense. He hired longtime colleague Blake Baker, who spent the last four seasons at Louisiana Tech, as defensive coordinator and added Todd Stroud as assistant head coach / defensive line coach.

THE OPPONENT

• Bethune-Cookman is under the direction of Terry Sims, who led the Wildcats to a 36-15 win over Jackson State in Atlanta in their season opener.

• B-CU is led by QB Akevious Williams, who threw for 144 yards in the opener, and LB Rashon McNeil, who had a sack and a forced fumble vs. JSU.

UM OPENS HOME SCHEDULE VS. B-CU

• Miami plays its first home game under under head coach Manny Diaz in a Sept. 14 matchup vs. Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.

• Miami has not lost a home opener since 2006, and have emerged victorious in its last 12 home openers - including a 77-0 victory vs. Savannah State in 2018.

• The Hurricanes finished 5-1 at home in 2018 and are 16-3 in 19 regular season home games since Diaz joined the Miami staff as defensive coordinator in January 2016.

• Each of UM's last six full-time head coaches prior to Diaz won their first ever home game; the last coach to fall in such a contest was Jimmy Johnson vs. Florida State in 1984.

QB WILLIAMS HAS IMPRESSED EARLY

• Redshirt freshman Jarren Williams made the first start of his collegiate career on Sat., Aug. 24 vs. #8/#8 Florida. Williams finished 19-for-30 for 214 yards and 1 TD.

• He followed that up with an even better performance at North Carolina on Sept. 7, throwing for 309 yards on 30-for-39 passing with two touchdowns and no picks.

• Williams beat out QBs Tate Martell and N'Kosi Perry in a three-man battle and was named starting QB on Mon., Aug. 12.

• Williams, a consensus four-star prospect in high school, saw action in just one game in 2018, vs. Savannah State (Sept. 8).

• Williams was ranked among the top-10 dual-threat passers in the Class of 2018 by every scouting service, and was ranked the No. 106 overall prospect by ESPN.

CHAIN RETURNS, TD RINGS DEBUT IN 2019

• One of the most recognizable sights in all of college football over the last two seasons, the latest version of the turnover chain was on full display in Miami's opener vs. Florida.

• The new chain, sporting a 10-inch '305' charm that contains more than 2,000 white sapphire stones, was worn four times vs. the Gators, including the first-ever appearance when DL Scott Patchan recovered a fumble.

• The season opener vs. the Gators also served as the debut for Miami's offensive reward: the touchdown rings, which combine to spell out "Hurricanes".

• Miami did not record any turnovers versus North Carolina on Sep. 7, snapping a streak of 13 straight games with at least one turnover - one of the top-10 longest streaks in FBS.

MIAMI OPENS HOME SLATE WITH B-CU, FACE WILDCATS AT HARD ROCK

• After two games away from home to start the season - one at a neutral site, and one on the road - the Hurricanes open their 2019 home schedule on Sept. 7 against Bethune-Cookman at 4 p.m.

• The Hurricanes will be playing the the Wildcats for just the fifth time in history; Miami has won all four of the prior games, which came in 2011, 2012, 2015 and 2017 - its last win, 41-13, on Sept. 2, 2017. • Three other seasons where UM opened its home schedule with the Wildcats: 2012, 2015 and 2017.

• Saturday's game will represent the Hurricanes' second straight broadcast on the newly minted ACC Network; UM dropped its first game on the channel, 28-25, last time out at North Carolina (Sept. 7).

• The game will also be carried by 560 WQAM, WMYM 990 AM and student radio WVUM 90.5 FM.

HOME SWEET HOME OPENERS

• The Miami Hurricanes open their 12th season at world-class Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 14 vs. Bethune-Cookman; Miami holds a 11-0 all-time mark in home openers at the stadium, having outscored opponents 500-69 for an average margin of victory of 39.2 points in those 11 games.

• The Hurricanes have not lost a home opener since 2006, when they fell to Florida State 13-10 at the Orange Bowl on Sept. 4, 2006. Miami has won 12 straight home openers since - each one since 2007.

• Since joining the ACC prior to the 2004 season, Miami has played a conference opponent in only three of its 16 home openers: Florida State twice (2004, 2006) and Georgia Tech once (2009).

• In the modern era of Miami Hurricanes football (since 1979), UM has opened the season at home 17 times and is 15-2 in those games. Miami is 29-11 in regular season openers dating to 1979.

WILLIAMS HAS IMPRESSED THROUGH FIRST TWO STARTS OF CAREER

• QB Jarren Williams was announced as Miami's starting quarterback by head coach Manny Diaz on Monday, Aug. 12 after winning a quarterback battle that started in spring ball and lasted into camp.

• Despite the 0-2 start to 2019, Williams has impressed in two outings in difficult environments; he ranks fourth in the ACC at 261.5 yards per game with three TDs and has thrown no interceptions.

• In his first start as quarterback vs. Florida on Aug. 24, Williams finished 19-for-30 for 214 yards and the first passing TD of his career. He became UM's seventh freshman QB to start a game since 2008.

• He was even better at North Carolina on Sept. 7, throwing for a career-best 309 yards on 30-for-39 passing with two touchdowns. The 30 completions were the most by a Miami QB since Brad Kaaya vs. Pitt in 2016, while the 300-yard passing game was UM's first since Malik Rosier at UNC in 2017.

• Williams beat out QBs Tate Martell and N'Kosi Perry for the starting spot. Williams will make the third start of his career on Sept. 14 vs. Bethune-Cookman; he was the first freshman to start a season opener since Brad Kaaya started as a true freshman against Louisville on Labor Day weekend 2014.

• Williams saw action in one game as a substitute during his true freshman year; he finished 1-for-3 with one 17-yard pass and a one-yard rushing touchdown against Savannah State on Sept. 8, 2018.

• A consensus four-star prospec, Williams was ranked as the No. 6 dual threat quarterback by ESPN.

• Williams chose Miami over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State, among other schools.

TOUCHDOWN RINGS UNVEILED IN OPENER, JORDAN FIRST TO WEAR

• After QB Jarren Williams hit TE Brevin Jordan for a touchdown pass in the second quarter, the newest reward was showcased: the Touchdown Rings. Made mostly of orange and green sapphires, the Touchdown Rings weigh 100 grams and contain close to 500 stones between the pair. The rings were designed by Miami's own "A.J. the Jeweler" - the same man responsible for all three Turnover Chains.

• RB DeeJay Dallas also wore them in the opener, while WR K.J. Osborn and TE Will Mallory wore them after receiving TDs at North Carolina. RB Cam'Ron Harris rocked the rings after his rushing TD vs. UNC.

DALLAS HAS ANOTHER BIG GAME AS MIAMI'S STARTING RUNNING BACK

• After playing behind current Seattle Seahawks RB Travis Homer the last two years, RB DeeJay Dallas was listed as the Hurricanes' starting running back after an impressive offseason and fall camp.

• In his first career start vs. Florida on Aug. 24, Dallas had a game-high 131 all-purpose yards, including a game-high 94 rushing yards. He had a career-high four catches and scored on a 50-yard TD run.

• Dallas delivered the fourth 100-yard rushing performance of his career last time out at North Carolina (Sept. 7). The Georgia native rushed for 107 yards on 14 carries, averaging 7.6 yards per rush vs. UNC.

• Dallas is one of just four running backs in the ACC averaging more than 100 yards per game (100.5).

• Though he was not a starter last season, Dallas was all over the field for the Hurricanes. The Georgia native had the longest rush of any player (83 yards), the longest kick return of any player (53) and the longest punt return (65). He ranked first on the Hurricanes in all-purpose yards (1,260).

• Dallas ended the year second in rushing yards (617) and tied for the team lead with six rushing TDs.

• In 28 career games, Dallas has found the end zone 11 times (10 rushing TDs) despite starting two games.

• Dallas became a father this offseason; though his own name is Demetrius, he named his son DeeJay.

JORDAN STARTING HOT IN YEAR 2, SETTING STANDARD AT TIGHT END U

• Playing his first season of college football in 2018, TE Brevin Jordan emerged as a go-to target in the Miami offense; Jordan was second on Miami in receptions (32) and was second in touchdowns (four).

• Jordan was named to the All-ACC Second Team after a standout first year, starting 12 of 13 games.

• Jordan enjoyed a strong opener vs. Florida on Aug. 24, starting the game and finishing with a teamhigh five-catches for a career-best 88 yards and one TD, on a 25-yard pass from QB Jarren Williams.

• The 6-foot-3 sophomore enjoyed another strong game at North Carolina on Sept. 7, hauling in six passes for 73 yards. Through two games, Jordan leads Miami with 161 receiving yards (80.5 per game).

• A Las Vegas native and high school teammate of QB Tate Martell and S Bubba Bolden, Jordan was named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list (nation's top tight end) and was preseason All-ACC.

• Jordan was named a Midseason Freshman All-America by ESPN. The talented sophomore was rated the No. 1 tight end in the country by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com and was the No. 2-rated TE by Rivals.

• Jordan and fellow sophomore Will Mallory are expected to play a major role in their first years under offensive coordinator Dan Enos. Jordan missed most of the spring due to an injury, helping Mallory earn major reps as the team's primary tight end. Redshirt junior Michael Irvin II will also be a key factor.

OSBORN SCORES FIRST TOUCHDOWN, HAS BEEN LOCKER ROOM LEADER

• One of Miami's most important additions of the offseason was transfer K.J. Osborn, who transferred to Miami for his final year of eligibility after an impressive four-year career at Buffalo with the Bulls.

• Making his second straight start on offense, Osborn tied for the team lead with seven receptions last time out at North Carolina (Sept. 7), including a six-yard TD reception - his first as a Hurricane player.

• The 6-foot Osborn is tied for the team lead with 11 receptions through the first two games of the year.

• Osborn was selected as one of two players to represent Miami at ACC Kickoff, the conference's annual media day, despite not having played a down at that point. Osborn has been cited by coaches and teammates as a key locker room influence. He was selected one of four captains for the Florida game.

• In his first ever game at The U, Osborn started and caught four passes for 41 yards - both second-most on Miami. He had a long catch of 18 yards and tied for third-most catches of any player in the game.

• In three seasons at Buffalo, Osborn totaled 1,490 yards and 12 touchdown receptions. He was a secondteam All-MAC selection as a junior. Born in Ypsilanti, Mich., he went to IMG Academy for high school.

STARTING OFFENSIVE LINE INCLUDED TWO TRUE FROSH VS. TAR HEELS

• UM's starting offensive line vs. Florida (Aug. 24) included two freshman - true freshman LT Zion Nelson and redshirt freshman RT John Campbell, Jr. - and got even younger at North Carolina (Sept. 7).

• Joining Nelson on the offensive line and making his University of Miami debut was true freshman Jakai Clark, who started at right guard. Sophomore DJ Scaife, Jr., slid over to right tackle vs. the Tar Heels.

• According to research from The Athletic, the Hurricanes were one of only three programs in the country to start a true freshman at left tackle in their opener. Tennessee and UCLA also started a true frosh LT.

• According to the same research, Miami was also one of just three programs in the country to start freshmen at both tackle spots in the opener; Duke and Michigan started two redshirt freshmen tackles.

ROUSSEAU SHINING AFTER MISSING MOST OF FIRST SEASON TO INJURY

• After missing all but one full game during his true freshman season of 2018 thanks to a right ankle fracture, DL Gregory Rousseau has shined in his first major action through the first two games of 2019.

• Rousseau leads UM with 3.5 tackles for loss and is the only Cane who had a sack in the first two games.

• Through two games, Rousseau is tied with four other players for the ACC lead with 3.5 tackles for loss.

• Rousseau was ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals coming out of high school; as a senior at Champagnat Catholic, he had 80 tackles and 10 sacks, with three sacks in the state championship game.

MALLORY'S FIRST CATCH OF SEASON IS A TOUCHDOWN...ONCE AGAIN

• For the second straight season, TE Will Mallory made the most of his first grab of the year, scoring a touchdown on the play. Mallory's 11-yard TD put the Hurricanes ahead late at North Carolina (Sept. 7).

• Mallory recorded his first career TD on his very first catch, a 2-yarder vs. Savannah State (Sept. 8, 2018.)

THREE MORE HURRICANES DEBUT IN GAME VERSUS NORTH CAROLINA

• Nine Hurricanes made their debuts in Miami's season opener vs. the Gators, including two players who started: LT Zion Nelson and WR K.J. Osborn. Nelson was one of just four freshmen to debut vs. Florida.

• Joining Nelson as true freshmen were DL Jahfari Harvey, DB Te'Cory Couch and DB Christian Williams.

• Osborn was among five players who transferred to Miami this offseason and made their debuts; the other who debuted were P Louis Hedley, DL Trevon Hill, QB Tate Martell and DL Chigozie Nnoruka.

• Three Hurricanes debuted at UNC (Sept. 7): STRK Ryan Ragone, OL Jakai Clark and TE Larry Hodges.

QUARTERMAN AN IRON MAN AT THE U, HEADS SENIOR LINEBACKER TRIO

• Miami's three-headed monster - senior trio Zach McCloud, Michael Pinckney & Shaq Quarterman - has started nearly every game together since arriving to University of Miami as early enrollees in 2016.

• McCloud has started 31 of 41 games in his career. He has totaled 131 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss.

• One of Miami's most instinctive players, Pinckney started all 12 of the games he played in last season and finished with 74 total tackles and 11.0 tackles for loss. He was named All-ACC Honorable Mention.

• Quarterman, who has started all 41 games for the Hurricanes in three-plus seasons at The U, ranked second on UM with 82 total tackles. An All-ACC first-team selection in 2018, he has 253 career tackles. Quarterman's 41-game start streak is the second-longest in FBS, trailing Ethan Reed of Louisiana Tech, who has started 42 straight. He is one of 13 FBS players to have started 40 or more straight games.

• All three linebackers elected to return for their senior seasons after Manny Diaz, their coordinator for all three seasons, was named head coach. The trio cited the importance of their collective legacy at Miami and a disappointing 2018 as key reasons for the return. Both Pinckey and Quarterman are on track to earn their undergraduate degrees; McCloud has begun work towards a master's degree.