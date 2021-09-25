Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. Central Connecticut State

THE GAME

• The Miami Hurricanes continue their third season under the direction of head coach Manny Diaz on Sat., Sept. 25 against Central Connecticut State at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kickoff for the matchup, slated for broadcast on RSN, is set for 12:30 p.m. ET.

• The game will be broadcast on RSN with Tom Werme (pxp), Charles Arbuckle (color) and Lauren Jbara (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 20th season together while Josh Darrow manages the sideline duties. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game live on WMYM 990AM from Hard Rock Stadium. WVUM 90.5 FM will also broadcast.

THE SERIES

• Saturday's game between the Miami Hurricanes and Central Connecticut State Blue Devils is the first meeting in the history of the two programs.

• Miami did not compete against an FCS opponent in 2020; the Hurricanes topped Bethune-Cookman, 63-0, in 2019 for Manny Diaz's first win as coach.

THE HURRICANES

• The Miami Hurricanes return 19 of 22 starters from a 2020 team that finished 8-3 overall and 7-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Canes, who ended the year in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl, became the third Miami team to win seven games in ACC play since joining the conference in 2004.

• The Hurricanes feature several returners who opted for another season at The U over the NFL Draft, led by one of college football's most electric players, QB D'Eriq King. In his first season as starting quarterback, King finished with 2,686 passing yards, 538 rushing yards and 27 total TDs.

• Last time out against Michigan State (Sept. 18), Miami fell to the Spartans, 38-17. WR Charleston Rambo had 12 catches for a career-high 156 yards.

• In its home opener, the Miami Hurricanes won against Appalachian State on Sept. 11. Trailing 23-22 with less than five minutes remaining, freshman K Andy Borregales kicked a 43-yard field goal - his third field goal of the game - to seal the victory versus the upset-minded Mountaineers.

• Miami was ranked #14 in the Associated Press preseason top 25 and #16 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released in August.

• Miami was ranked #18 in the final College Football Playoff rankings of 2020; it was UM's second time being included in the final CFP rankings.

• For head coach Manny Diaz, 2021 will mark a return to his roots as the program's defensive signal caller and defensive coordinator. Diaz was hired by Mark Richt in 2016 as the program's defensive coordinator, a role he served in for three seasons before being named head coach in January of 2019.

• In addition to re-assuming his role as defensive coordinator, Diaz hired Travaris Robinson - former defensive coordinator at South Carolina - to coach defensive backs, added Ishmael Aristide from Texas A&M to coach strikers and promoted DeMarcus Van Dyke from recruiting operations to coach corners. Diaz also brought back defensive line coach Jess Simpson, who spent the previous two years as d-line coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

• Several Miami Hurricanes were selected as preseason candidates for major college football awards; in addition to King, who was named a candidate for nearly every offensive award, Miami had Bubba Bolden named to the Thorpe Award watch list, Will Mallory to the Mackey Award, Lou Hedley to the Ray Guy Award, Mike Harley to the Biletnikoff Award, both Zion Nelson and Jarrid Williams to the Outland Trophy watch list, and others.

• Miami has more production returning than all but three Power 5 programs in America (Arizona State, UCLA, Rutgers) at 91%; the national average of returning production from 2020 into 2021 was 76.7% across FBS. UM was the only team in the ACC to rank in the top 25 of FBS returning production.

CANES HOST BLUE DEVILS AT HARD ROCK

• Miami continues its home slate with a nonconference matchup against Central Connecticut State on Sat., Sept. 25. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. on RSN.

• Saturday's meeting at Hard Rock Stadium is the first ever between the two programs.

• The Hurricanes did not compete against an FCS team in the 2020 season; Miami's last game against an FCS team was Sept. 14, 2019 versus Bethune-Cookman, a 63-0 win - Manny Diaz's first as head coach of the Hurricanes.

• The Hurricanes finished 4-1 at home in 2020 and are 25-7 in 32 regular season home games since Manny Diaz joined the UM staff as defensive coordinator in 2016. RETURN OF THE KING IN CORAL GABLES

• After recovery from reconstructive surgery on a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee suffered in Miami's 2020 bowl game, D'Eriq King made the 14th start of his UM career against Michigan State on Sept. 18 at Hard Rock Stadium.

• King is responsible for more than 10,000 yards in his collegiate career: 8,378 passing yards, 2,055 rushing yards, 520 receiving yards, 29 punt return yards and 260 kick return yards - a total of 11,242 yards.

• King spent the first four seasons of his career at Houston; the Manvel, Texas native was selected to the watch lists for the Davey O'Brien Award, Johnny Unitas Award and Maxwell Award this preseason.

'TURNOVER CHAIN' ICONIC ACROSS CFB

• Since the unveiling of the Turnover Chain during the 2017 season, Miami has ranked among the leaders in all of Power 5 in turnovers forced over the last four seasons.

• Entering the 2021 season, the Hurricanes were tied with Iowa and Syracuse with 92 turnovers forced since the chain's inception - the third-most in Power 5, behind only Clemson (97) and Alabama (95).

• The Hurricanes' average of 1.84 turnovers forced per game since the unveiling of the chain is also the third-most among all Power 5 teams.

• Miami's newest chain - featuring a sapphire-encrusted helmet charm - made its debut in the season opener vs. Alabama.

CANES HOST CCSU BLUE DEVILS AT HARD ROCK STADIUM SATURDAY

• Miami continues its early-season home stretch on Sat., Sept. 25 against Central Connecticut State at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff for the matchup is set for 12:30 p.m. with broadcast slated for RSN.

• After opening its season against #1/#1 Alabama in Atlanta, Miami is in the midst of a four-game home stretch followed by a bye week - 41 days will have elapsed in between non-home games for the Hurricanes. Miami's next scheduled road game - its first of the year - is Oct. 16 at North Carolina.

• The Hurricanes are matching up with the Blue Devils for the first time in program history on Saturday.

• Head coach Manny Diaz is entering his third season at the helm in Coral Gables; Diaz led Miami to an 8-3 record in 2020, including a 7-2 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Miami won seven games in ACC play for just the second time in program history in 2020 - UM finished 7-1 in ACC play in 2017.

• UM's game versus the Spartans is slated for broadcast on 560 WQAM, WMYM 990 AM & WVUM 90.5.

LAST TIME OUT: UM FALLS SHORT DESPITE RAMBO'S RECORD-TYING DAY

• The Hurricanes dropped their home matchup with Michigan State, 38-17, on Sept. 18 at Hard Rock Stadium. UM took an early lead but the Spartans put together a 21-point fourth quarter for a road win.

• WR Charleston Rambo enjoyed a record-tying day for the Hurricanes, matching the program's single game record with 12 receptions. Rambo finished with a career-high 156 yards and two touchdowns.

• QB D'Eriq King threw for 388 yards and set Miami's single-game mark for both completions (38) and attempts (59). He threw for two touchdowns - both to Rambo - and two interceptions in the defeat.

• Making his first start of the season, LB Waynmon Steed posted eight tackles and his first career sack. Miami finished with three sacks, including one each from LB Corey Flagg and DE Chantz Williams.

• K Andy Borregales had the longest field goal by a freshman in UM history - a 55-yarder - in the loss.

RUN IT BACK: MIAMI AMONG NATION'S MOST EXPERIENCED 2021 TEAMS

• By nearly every metric, the Hurricanes entered 2021 as one of the nation's most experienced groups. QB D'Eriq King's December 2020 announcement regarding his plans to return for another year spurred a flurry of similar announcements from veterans across offense, defense and special teams.

• The Hurricanes returned 19 of 22 starters on offense and defense; Miami only lost TE Brevin Jordan (Houston Texans, fifth round), DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami Dolphins, first round) and DE Quincy Roche (Pittsburgh Steelers, sixth round) to the 2021 NFL Draft, as well as K Jose Borregales on special teams.

• According to Bill Connelly of ESPN, Miami returns 91% of its production from 2020 into 2021 - the highest of any program in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the fourth-most among any Power 5 program and the 13th-most in FBS. The national average for all of FBS entering 2021 was 76.7%.

2021 HURRICANES ALSO FEATURE NEW FACES, FIRST-TIME STARTERS

• In addition to several key returners, the Miami Hurricanes have seen several newcomers and first-year starters feature through the first two games of the season on offense, defense and special teams.

• Miami's offense has featured three new starters so far this season: WR Key'Shawn Smith, who saw limited action as a backup last year, WR Charleston Rambo, who transferred from Oklahoma and is in his first year at The U, and OL Jalen Rivers, who has started left guard in the first three games of 2021.

• In addition to those three players, OL Justice Oluwaseun - a UNLV transfer - has made two starts.

• On defense, LB Corey Flagg and LB Keontra Smith both started through the first two games of the season - Smith was injured versus App State. DE Zach McCloud and DE Jahfari Harvey are in their first full seasons as starters; both started in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl for the first time at defensive end.

• On special teams, K Andy Borregales took over for older brother Jose, who won the Lou Groza in 2021 as the nation's top kicker. Borregales had the game-winning 43-yard field goal versus App State.

• 13 Hurricanes have made their debuts through two games in 2021, including eight true freshmen.

SMITH OFF TO FAST START IN YEAR TWO, AMONG LEADERS AT WIDEOUT

• After seeing limited action in 2020 and finishing his true freshman season with just two catches, WR Key'Shawn Smith has played a big role for the Hurricanes' offense early on in 2021.

• Smith earned a starting wide receiver spot after a strong offseason, and been up to the task with 12 catches totaling 160 yards through the first three games of the season. Last time out against Michigan State, Smith finished with four catches totaling 50 yards. He has at least 40 yards in every game.

• Against App State, Smith had a game-high 70 yards on four receptions including one acrobatic grab.

• Originally a Washington State signee, Smith was able to join the Hurricanes after a coaching change in Pullman. A native of San Diego, the young speedster totaled 46 catches for 808 yards as a HS senior.

• Headlined by Smith, Miami's group of four second-year freshmen wide receivers have combined for 13 catches and 186 yards in 2021; last year, the quartet totaled six catches for a combined 66 yards.

DEFENSE RANKS IN TOP 10 IN TFLs THROUGH FIRST THREE GAMES

• Miami Football fans witness a familiar sight on Saturdays this fall as Manny Diaz assumed his responsibilities as playcaller and defensive coordinator; Diaz was coordinator at UM from 2016- 2019.

• Miami was one of just 11 teams in FBS and the only one from ACC to record 10 tackles for loss in Week 1.

• UM posted another eight tackles for loss in a win against App State, with DT Nesta Jade Silvera leading the way with 2.0. 11 players have at least one TFL this year, with Jared-Harrison Hunte (3.5) leading UM.

• The Hurricanes defense has featured at least one player with 15 tackles for loss for three straight years; Jaelan Phillips (15.5) in 2020, Gregory Rousseau (19.5) in 2019 and Jonathan Garvin (18.0) in 2018.

• Including Diaz's time as head coach, Miami has had multiple defensive players record double-digit tackles for loss in four of his five seasons at The U, including Phillips (15.5) and Quincy Roche (14.5) a season ago.

• The Hurricanes are the only team since Diaz's arrival to Coral Gables in 2016 to rank among the top five in all of FBS in tackles for loss each year; Miami was No. 4 in 2020 (8.6 per game), No. 4 in 2019 (8.3), No. 1 in 2020 (10.5), No. 4 in 2017 (8.5) and No. 5 in 2016 (8.3). So far, Miami ranks No. 10 in FBS at 8.7 per game.

RESTREPO SEEING INCREASED ROLE IN SECOND YEAR IN OFFENSE

• Second-year WR Xavier Restrepo hauled in a career-high three passes totaling 55 yards, including the first score of his career on a 29-yard contested catch vs. Alabama on a connection with QB D'Eriq King.

• Restrepo added an 18-yard catch versus App State last time out; he had just one 12-yard catch in 2020.

• Through three games this season, Restrepo has totaled five catches for 80 yards with one touchdown.

MIAMI'S STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE RANKS AMONG TOUGHEST IN NATION

• Through three games, TeamRankings.com scored Miami's strength of schedule as a 10.1 - the sixthhighest such mark in the nation. The Hurricanes' strength of schedule ranking only trails Georgia (14.2), Clemson (13.1), Alabama (12.6) and Penn State (11.8) and Ohio State (10.9) in all of FBS.

BROTHERLY LOVE: BORREGALES HITS LONGEST KICKER EVER BY A FROSH

• A year after his older brother Jose became the first Lou Groza Award winner in program history, Andres "Andy" Borregales entered his true freshman season at The U as Miami's starting placekicker for 2021.

• Last time out, Andy connected on a 55-yard field goal that was the longest by a freshman in UM history.

• Andy connected on his lone two field goal attempts and one extra point attempt versus Alabama in the opener; he hit from 38 yards out at the end of the first half and also converted from 27 yards in the loss.

• The freshman went 3-for-4 vs. App State, including the game-winning 43-yard field goal with 2:04 left.

• Jose was Miami's first consensus All-America since 2004 in his lone season at The U, finishing 20-for-22 on field goal attempts and a perfect 37-for-37 on extra point attempts. He passed on #30 to his brother.

MIAMI SET FBS RECORD FOR NET PUNTING, HEDLEY OFF TO GOOD START

• A finalist for the Ray Guy Award honoring the nation's top punter a year ago, P Lou Hedley delivered one of the best seasons by a punter in FBS history in 2020 - his second year with the Miami Hurricanes.

• UM set the FBS record (minimum 40 punts) for net punting with an average of 44.96 yards per punt, besting the mark by San Diego State in 1996 (44.94). Hedley ranked second in FBS in punting (47.3).

• Hedley was named to the All-America Second Team by the Associated Press and the All-ACC Second Team. A former Australian Rules Football player, the 28-year-old Hedley hails from Mandurah Australia.

• The veteran averaged 47.4 yards on five punts versus Alabama with a long punt of 54 yards in Atlanta.