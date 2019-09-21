THE GAME

• Fresh off a 63-0 win over FCS foe Bethune-Cookman in their home opener, the Miami Hurricanes continue a five-game homestand on Sat., Sept. 21 against Central Michigan at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kickoff for the game is set for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on ACC Network.

• The game will be Miami's thrid straight broadcast on the new ACC Network with Chris Cotter (play by play), Mark Herzlich (color) and Kelsey Riggs (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 18th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will also carry the game live on WMYM 990 AM.

• The Hurricanes' game against the Chippewas is the second of a season-long five-game homestand; Miami's next road game is Oct. 26 at Pittsburgh.

• Saturday's game against Central Michigan at Hard Rock Stadium marks the first head-to-head contest in the history of the two programs.

• Miami returns 12 starters and 39 letterwinners from a 2018 team that finished with a trip to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York, N.Y. Mark Richt announced his retirement at season's end, and Manny Diaz was named the 25th head coach in University of Miami program history on Jan. 2.

• The Hurricanes won their most recent game vs. Bethune-Cookman on Sept. 14, 63-0, in Miami's 2019 home opener at Hard Rock Stadium. The win was UM's first under Diaz and improved the Hurricanes to 12-0 at home openers at Hard Rock Stadium. UM has not lost a home opener since 2006.

• On Aug. 12, Diaz named redshirt freshman Jarren Williams Miami's starting quarterback for the season. Williams, who beat out redshirt sophomores Tate Martell and N'Kosi Perry in a three-man battle during training camp, made his third career start on Sept. 14 against the Wildcats. Williams is completing 73.1 percent of his passes (68-for-93) with 777 passing yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions through three starts.

• In his first year as Miami's starting running back, DeeJay Dallas is averaging 103.0 yards per game and is averaging 8.4 yards per rush (309 yards).

• The Hurricanes have won 18 straight nonconference home games, a streak that dates back to Oct. 1, 2011; its last such loss came on Sept. 24, 2011.

• Miami had eight players earn major preseason accolades, including multiple players named to more than one major award watch list. Among them were LB Shaq Quarterman (Butkus Award, Bednarik Award), DL Jonathan Garvin (Bednarik, Walter Camp POY) and WR K.J. Osborn (Biletnikoff)

• Diaz, who spent the previous three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes (2016-18), retooled Miami's offensive staff upon his hire, bringing Dan Enos from Alabama as offensive coordinator and hiring four other new coaches for offense. He hired longtime colleague Blake Baker, who spent the last four seasons at Louisiana Tech, as defensive coordinator and added Todd Stroud as assistant head coach / defensive line coach.

• Central Michigan is under the direction of first-year head coach Jim McElwain, who was named the head coach of the Chippewas in December 2018.

• Last time out, the Chippewas won their MAC opener over Akron, 45-24. QB Quinten Dormady is completing 65.3 percent of his passes (32-for-49), while RB Kobe Lewis has totaled 203 rushing yards and three TDs. LB Troy Brown leads the CMU defense with 24 tackles and 5.5 tackles for loss.

WILLIAMS FLASHING AS STARTING QB

• Redshirt freshman Jarren Williams has been impressive through the first three starts of his UM career. The quarterback is completing 73.1 percent of passes (68-for-93) with six TDs and zero interceptions.

• Williams made the first start of his career on Sat., Aug. 24 vs. Florida. He finished 19-for-30 for 214 yards and 1 TD.

• He followed that up with an even better performance at North Carolina on Sept. 7, throwing for 309 yards on 30-for-39 passing with two TDs and no picks.

• Williams beat out QBs Tate Martell and N'Kosi Perry in a three-man battle and was named starting QB on Mon., Aug. 12.

• Williams was ranked among the top-10 dual-threat passers in his class by every scouting site and No. 106 overall by ESPN.

CHAIN RETURNS, TD RINGS DEBUT IN 2019

• One of the most recognizable sights in all of college football over the last two seasons, the latest version of the turnover chain was on full display in Miami's opener vs. Florida.

• The new chain, sporting a 10-inch '305' charm that contains more than 2,000 white sapphire stones, was worn four times vs. the Gators, including the first-ever appearance when DL Scott Patchan recovered a fumble.

• The season opener vs. the Gators also served as the debut for Miami's offensive reward: the touchdown rings, which combine to spell out "Hurricanes".

• Miami did not record any turnovers vs. UNC on Sep. 7, snapping a streak of 13 straight games with at least one turnover - then one of the top-10 longest FBS streaks. UM had one turnover vs. B-CU on Sept. 14.

MIAMI'S RUSHING DEFENSE, THIRD DOWN DEFENSE IMPRESSING IN 2019

• One of Miami's top-performing units this season has been its rushing defense, which has allowed an average of 69.3 yards this season - the eighth-lowest mark in FBS and lowest mark in the entire ACC.

• Miami's third-down defense is ranked similarly highly; the Hurricanes are allowing teams to convert only 20.0 percent of third-down chances, the fifth-best mark in FBS and the top mark in the conference.

• The Hurricanes have not allowed any of its three opponents - including top-25 ranked Florida and North Carolina - to rush for 100 yards in any game this season. The Gators rushed for just 50 yards in the season opener on Aug. 24, while the Tar Heels rushed for 97 yards on Sept. 7. Last time out on Sept. 14, Miami held the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats to just 61 rushing yards and a long rush of 11 yards.

• Only three other schools in the ACC are holding opponents to under 100 rushing yards per game.

HURRICANES PROTECTING THE BALL, RANK 15TH IN TURNOVER MARGIN

• While Miami has earned national acclaim for its penchant for takeaways, its offense is impressing in 2019 with its ability to maintain possession of the football. The Hurricanes offense have totaled one lost fumble and zero interceptions, good for the 15th-best turnover margin in all of FBS (+1.33 per game).

• The Hurricanes ability to maintain possession of the ball have helped the team rank seventh in FBS and second in the ACC in time of possession (35:44) - a category where Miami struggled in 2018 (86th).

UM ONE OF THREE WITH OFFENSE & DEFENSE RANKED IN ACC'S TOP FIVE

• Miami ranks No. 4 in total defense (276.7 yards per game) and No. 5 in total offense (459.7). The only two other teams ranked in the top-five of both categories are defending national champion Clemson (first in offense, first in defense) and North Carolina State (third in offense, third in defense).

TOUCHDOWN RINGS UNVEILED IN OPENER, JORDAN FIRST TO WEAR

• After QB Jarren Williams hit TE Brevin Jordan for a touchdown pass in the second quarter, the newest reward was showcased: the Touchdown Rings. Made mostly of orange and green sapphires, the Touchdown Rings weigh 100 grams and contain close to 500 stones between the pair. The rings were designed by Miami's own "A.J. the Jeweler" - the same man responsible for all three Turnover Chains.

• RB DeeJay Dallas also wore them in the opener, while WR K.J. Osborn and TE Will Mallory wore them after receiving TDs at North Carolina. RB Cam'Ron Harris rocked the rings after his rushing TD vs. UNC.

• TE Larry Hodges wore the touchdown rings twice last time out, while RB Jimmy Murphy did so once.

MURPHY LIVING THE HURRICANE DREAM, SCORES FIRST TD VS. BETHUNE

• Redshirt senior RB Jimmy Murphy was rewarded for his hard work last time out, scoring a touchdown and celebrating with an enthusiastic front flip on the first score of his University of Miami career.

• Murphy, a fan favorite, has been among Miami's top special teams performers for the last two years and was voted a team captain in 2018. He plans to attend medical school once his Miami career is finished.

OSBORN FIRST AMONG PASS-CATCHERS, HAS BEEN VETERAN LEADER

• One of Miami's most important additions of the offseason was transfer K.J. Osborn, who transferred to Miami for his final year of eligibility after an impressive four-year career at Buffalo with the Bulls.

• The 6-foot Osborn has started all three games at wide receiver this season. Last time out, Osborn caught four passes for 58 yards and his second touchdown as a Hurricane. This season, Osborn leads Miami in receptions (15), receiving yards (175) and receiving touchdowns (two). His long catch is 29.

• Making his second start on offense, Osborn tied for the team lead with seven receptions at North Carolina (Sept. 7), including a six-yard TD reception - his first as a Hurricane player. He had 12 at Buffalo.

• Osborn was selected as one of two players to represent Miami at ACC Kickoff, the conference's annual media day, despite not having played a down at that point. Osborn has been cited by coaches and teammates as a key locker room influence. He was selected one of four captains for the Florida game.

• In his first ever game at The U, Osborn started and caught four passes for 41 yards - both second-most on Miami. He had a long catch of 18 yards and tied for third-most catches of any player in the game.

• In three seasons of playing time at Buffalo, Osborn totaled 1,490 yards and 12 touchdown receptions.

JORDAN STARTING HOT IN YEAR 2, SETTING STANDARD AT TIGHT END U

• Playing his first season of college football in 2018, TE Brevin Jordan emerged as a go-to target in the Miami offense; Jordan was second on Miami in receptions (32) and was second in touchdowns (four).

• Jordan was named to the All-ACC Second Team after a standout first year, starting 12 of 13 games.

• Jordan enjoyed a strong opener vs. Florida on Aug. 24, starting the game and finishing with a teamhigh five-catches for a career-best 88 yards and one TD, on a 25-yard pass from QB Jarren Williams.

• The 6-foot-3 sophomore enjoyed another strong game at North Carolina on Sept. 7, hauling in six passes for 73 yards. Through two games, Jordan is second on UM with 173 receiving yards (57.6/game).

• A Las Vegas native and high school teammate of QB Tate Martell and S Bubba Bolden, Jordan was named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list (nation's top tight end) and was preseason All-ACC.

• Jordan was named a Midseason Freshman All-America by ESPN. The talented sophomore was rated the No. 1 tight end in the country by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com and was the No. 2-rated TE by Rivals.

• Jordan and fellow sophomore Will Mallory are playing major roles in their first years under offensive coordinator Dan Enos. Jordan missed most of spring to an injury, allowing Mallory to earn major reps.

STARTING OFFENSIVE LINE INCLUDED TWO TRUE FROSH ONCE AGAIN

• UM's starting offensive line vs. Florida (Aug. 24) included two freshman - true freshman LT Zion Nelson and redshirt freshman RT John Campbell, Jr. - and got even younger for the next two games.

• Joining Nelson on the offensive line and making his University of Miami debut was true freshman Jakai Clark, who started at right guard vs. both North Carolina (Sept. 7) and Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14).

• According to research from The Athletic, the Hurricanes were one of only three programs in the country to start a true freshman at left tackle in their opener. Tennessee and UCLA also started a true frosh LT.

• According to the same research, Miami was also one of just three programs in the country to start freshmen at both tackle spots in the opener; Duke and Michigan started two redshirt freshmen tackles.

ROUSSEAU SHINING AFTER MISSING MOST OF FIRST SEASON TO INJURY

• After missing all but one full game during his true freshman season of 2018 thanks to a right ankle fracture, DL Gregory Rousseau has shined in his first major action through the first part of 2019.

• Rousseau leads UM with 3.5 tackles for loss and is the only Cane who had a sack in the first two games.

• Through three games, Rousseau is one of only 12 players in the ACC with more than 3.0 tackles for loss.

• Rousseau was ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals coming out of high school; as a senior at Champagnat Catholic, he had 80 tackles and 10 sacks, with three sacks in the state title game.