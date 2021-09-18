Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. Michigan State

THE GAME

• The #24/RV Miami Hurricanes continue their third season under the direction of head coach Manny Diaz on Sat., Sept. 18 against Michigan State at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kickoff for the matchup, slated for national broadcast on ABC, is set for 12 p.m. ET from Miami Gardens.

• The game will be broadcast on ABC with Joe Tessitore (pxp), Greg McElroy (color) and Katie George (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 20th season together while Josh Darrow manages the sideline duties. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game live on WMYM 990AM from Hard Rock Stadium. WVUM 90.5 FM will also broadcast.

THE SERIES

• The Hurricanes carry a perfect 4-0 all-time record against Michigan State into Saturday's game; the two teams have not matched up since 1989.

• In Miami's last game against Michigan State, the No. 2-ranked Hurricanes topped the Spartans in East Lansing by a final score of 26-20 on Sept. 30, 1989, a year Miami would go on to win its third national championship. UM is 3-0 all-time against Michigan State in games played in Miami.

THE HURRICANES

• The Miami Hurricanes return 19 of 22 starters from a 2020 team that finished 8-3 overall and 7-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Canes, who ended the year in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl, became the third Miami team to win seven games in ACC play since joining the conference in 2004.

• The Hurricanes feature several returners who opted for another season at The U over the NFL Draft, led by one of college football's most electric players, QB D'Eriq King. In his first season as starting quarterback, King finished with 2,686 passing yards, 538 rushing yards and 27 total TDs.

• Last time out, the Miami Hurricanes won their home opener against Appalachian State on Sept. 11. Trailing 23-22 with less than five minutes remaining, freshman K Andy Borregales kicked a 43-yard field goal - his third field goal of the game - to seal the victory versus upstart App State.

• Miami was ranked #14 in the Associated Press preseason top 25 and #16 in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released in August.

• Miami was ranked #18 in the final College Football Playoff rankings of 2020; it was UM's second time being included in the final CFP rankings.

• For head coach Manny Diaz, 2021 will mark a return to his roots as the program's defensive signal caller and defensive coordinator. Diaz was hired by Mark Richt in 2016 as the program's defensive coordinator, a role he served in for three seasons before being named head coach in January of 2019.

• In addition to re-assuming his role as defensive coordinator, Diaz hired Travaris Robinson - former defensive coordinator at South Carolina - to coach defensive backs, added Ishmael Aristide from Texas A&M to coach strikers and promoted DeMarcus Van Dyke from recruiting operations to coach corners. Diaz also brought back defensive line coach Jess Simpson, who spent the previous two years as d-line coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

• Several Miami Hurricanes were selected as preseason candidates for major college football awards; in addition to King, who was named a candidate for nearly every offensive award, Miami had Bubba Bolden named to the Thorpe Award watch list, Will Mallory to the Mackey Award, Lou Hedley to the Ray Guy Award, Mike Harley to the Biletnikoff Award, both Zion Nelson and Jarrid Williams to the Outland Trophy watch list, and others.

• Miami has more production returning than all but three Power 5 programs in America (Arizona State, UCLA, Rutgers) at 91%; the national average of returning production from 2020 into 2021 was 76.7% across FBS. UM was the only team in the ACC to rank in the top 25 of FBS returning production.

CANES HOST MICHIGAN STATE AT NOON

#24/RV Miami continues its home slate with a nonconference matchup against RV/ RV Michigan State on Sat., Sept. 18. Kickoff is set for noon on ABC.

• The Hurricanes have not matched up with a B1G team in the regular season since hosting Nebraska on Sept. 19, 2015 - a 36-33 overtime win.

• UM's last game against a B1G team was the 2018 New Era Pinstripe Bowl vs. Wisconsin; UM also matched up with UW in the 2017 Capital One Orange Bowl.

• The Hurricanes finished 4-1 at home in 2020 and are 25-6 in 31 regular season home games since Manny Diaz joined the UM staff as defensive coordinator in 2016.

RETURN OF THE KING IN CORAL GABLES

• After recovery from reconstructive surgery on a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee suffered in Miami's 2020 bowl game, D'Eriq King is slated for the 14th start of his UM career against Michigan State on Sept. 18 at Hard Rock Stadium.

• King is responsible for more than 10,000 yards in his collegiate career: 7,990 passing yards, 2,048 rushing yards, 520 receiving yards, 29 punt return yards and 260 kick return yards - a total of 10,847 yards.

• King spent the first four seasons of his career at Houston; the Manvel, Texas native was selected to the watch lists for the Davey O'Brien Award, Johnny Unitas Award and Maxwell Award this preseason.

TURNOVER CHAIN' ICONIC ACROSS CFB

• Since the unveiling of the Turnover Chain during the 2017 season, Miami has ranked among the leaders in all of Power 5 in turnovers forced over the last four seasons.

• Entering the 2021 season, the Hurricanes were tied with Iowa and Syracuse with 92 turnovers forced since the chain's inception - the third-most in Power 5, behind only Clemson (97) and Alabama (95).

• The Hurricanes' average of 1.84 turnovers forced per game since the unveiling of the chain is also the third-most among all Power 5 teams.

• Miami's newest chain - featuring a sapphire-encrusted helmet charm - made its debut in the season opener vs. Alabama.

• #24/RV Miami continues its early-season home stretch on Sat., Sept. 18 against Michigan State at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff for the matchup is set for 12 p.m. with national broadcast on ABC.

• After opening its season against #1/#1 Alabama in Atlanta, Miami is in the midst of a four-game home stretch followed by a bye week - 41 days will have elapsed in between non-home games for the Hurricanes. Miami's next scheduled road game - its first of the year - is Oct. 16 at North Carolina.

• The Hurricanes are matching up with the Spartans for the first time since 1989, when No. 2-ranked Miami traveled to East Lansing, Mich., and delivered a 26-20 win en route to the 1989 national title.

• Head coach Manny Diaz is entering his third season at the helm in Coral Gables; Diaz led Miami to an 8-3 record in 2020, including a 7-2 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Miami won seven games in ACC play for just the second time in program history in 2020 - UM finished 7-1 in ACC play in 2017.

• UM's game versus the Spartans is slated for broadcast on 560 WQAM, WMYM 990 AM & WVUM 90.5.

LAST TIME OUT: BORREGALES BOOTS MIAMI PAST APP STATE, 25-23

• The Miami Hurricanes opened their 14th season at world-class Hard Rock Stadium with a 25-23 win over Appalachian State on Sept. 11. A 43-yard field goal by freshman K Andy Borregales with 2:04 remaining in the contest pushed UM past the upstart Mountaineers, who took a fourth-quarter lead.

• Borregales nailed three of four field goal attempts on the day, including two in the fourth quarter. He hit a 37-yard field goal earlier in the fourth before connecting on the career-long, game-winning kick.

• QB D'Eriq King threw for 200 yards and added 79 rushing yards. STRK Amari Carter wore the turnover chain for the first time in 2021 on an interception off a tipped pass from DE Chantz Williams.

• Miami held Appalachian State's patented outside zone rushing game to just 127 rush yards in the win.

• With the victory over App State, Miami improved to 14-0 all-time in home openers at the stadium.

RUN IT BACK: MIAMI AMONG NATION'S MOST EXPERIENCED TEAMS

• By nearly every metric, the Hurricanes entered 2021 as one of the nation's most experienced groups. QB D'Eriq King's December 2020 announcement regarding his plans to return for another year spurred a flurry of similar announcements from veterans across offense, defense and special teams.

• The Hurricanes returned 19 of 22 starters on offense and defense; Miami only lost TE Brevin Jordan (Houston Texans, fifth round), DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami Dolphins, first round) and DE Quincy Roche (Pittsburgh Steelers, sixth round) to the 2021 NFL Draft, as well as K Jose Borregales on special teams.

• According to Bill Connelly of ESPN, Miami returns 91% of its production from 2020 into 2021 - the highest of any program in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the fourth-most among any Power 5 program and the 13th-most in FBS. The national average for all of FBS entering 2021 was 76.7%.

2021 HURRICANES ALSO FEATURE NEW FACES, FIRST-TIME STARTERS

• In addition to several key returners, the Miami Hurricanes have seen several newcomers and first-year starters feature through the first two games of the season on offense, defense and special teams.

• Miami's offense has featured three new starters so far this season: WR Key'Shawn Smith, who saw limited action as a backup last year, WR Charleston Rambo, who transferred from Oklahoma and is in his first year at The U, and OL Jalen Rivers, who has started left guard in the first two games of 2021.

• In addition to those three players, OL Justice Oluwaseun - a UNLV transfer - started versus App State.

• On defense, LB Corey Flagg and LB Keontra Smith both started through the first two games of the season - Smith was injured versus App State. DE Zach McCloud and DE Jahfari Harvey are in their first full seasons as starters; both started in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl for the first time at defensive end.

• On special teams, K Andy Borregales took over for older brother Jose, who won the Lou Groza in 2021 as the nation's top kicker. Last time out, Borregales had the game-winning 43-yard field goal.

• 13 Hurricanes have made their debuts through two games in 2021, including eight true freshmen.

SMITH OFF TO FAST START IN YEAR TWO, AMONG LEADERS AT WIDEOUT

• After seeing limited action in 2020 and finishing his true freshman season with just two catches, WR Key'Shawn Smith has played a big role for the Hurricanes' offense early on in 2021.

• Smith earned a starting wide receiver spot after a strong offseason, and has earned the role with eight catches totaling a team-high 110 yards through the first two games of the season. Last time out against App State, Smith had a game-high 70 yards on four receptions including one acrobatic grab.

• Originally a Washington State signee, Smith was able to join the Hurricanes after a coaching change in Pullman. A native of San Diego, the young speedster totaled 46 catches for 808 yards as a HS senior.

• Headlined by Smith, Miami's group of four second-year freshmen wide receivers have combined for 13 catches and 186 yards in 2021; last year, the quartet totaled six catches for a combined 66 yards

THE KING IS BACK IN CORAL GABLES: D'ERIQ A HEISMAN CANDIDATE

• After a dominant first season in Coral Gables, QB D'Eriq King announced his plans to return to the Hurricanes in 2021 on Dec. 26, 2020 - just before Miami's appearance in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl.

• King, who tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee during that bowl game, is fully recovered from the injury and will be under center when the Hurricanes take on MIchigan State on Sept. 18.

• King spent the first four seasons of his career at the University of Houston; 2021 marks the first time since high school he has had the same coordinator in back-to-back years (Rhett Lashlee).

• The veteran entered 2021 as one of just 11 quarterbacks in FBS with more than 30 career starts at QB.

• King was named a preseason watch list for several major awards, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback) and the Maxwell Award (player of the year).

• The Manvel, Texas native is responsible for more than 10,000 yards during his illustrious career - 7,990 passing yards, 2,048 rushing yards, 520 receiving yards, 29 punt return yards and 260 kick return yards - a total of 10,847 yards. He totaled 3,224 yards (2,686 passing, 538 rushing) at Miami in 2020.

• King set an FBS record with at least one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown in 16 straight games, a streak that ended at Louisville in 2020; he bested Florida QB Tim Tebow's FBS record (15).

• King became the first Miami QB in history to rush for 100 yards in a game in a win at NC State in 2020.

• King had a prolific career with the Cougars, totaling 82 total touchdowns (50 passing, 28 rushing, three receiving, one kickoff return), 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards in just 22 starts.

• King became the first player in Houston history to throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown and return a kickoff for a touchdown in the same game when he managed the feat for Houston at Texas State.

DEFENSE AVERAGING 9.0 TFLs THROUGH FIRST TWO GAMES OF SEASON

• Miami Football fans enjoy a familiar sight on Saturdays this fall as Manny Diaz assumes his responsibilities as playcaller and defensive coordinator; Diaz was coordinator at Miami from 2016 through 2019.

• Miami was one of just 11 teams in FBS and the only one from ACC to record 10 tackles for loss in Week 1.

• UM posted another eight tackles for loss last time out against App State, with DT Nesta Jade Silvera leading the way with 2.0. Nine players have at least one TFL this year, with Silvera (3.0) leading the way.

• The Hurricanes defense has featured at least one player with 15 tackles for loss for three straight years; Jaelan Phillips (15.5) in 2020, Gregory Rousseau (19.5) in 2019 and Jonathan Garvin (18.0) in 2018.

• Including Diaz's time as head coach, Miami has had multiple defensive players record double-digit tackles for loss in four of his five seasons at The U, including Phillips (15.5) and Quincy Roche (14.5) a season ago.

• The Hurricanes are the only team since Diaz's arrival to Coral Gables in 2016 to rank among the top five in all of FBS in tackles for loss each year; Miami was No. 4 in 2020 (8.6 per game), No. 4 in 2019 (8.3), No. 1 in 2020 (10.5), No. 4 in 2017 (8.5) and No. 5 in 2016 (8.3).

RESTREPO SEEING INCREASED ROLE IN SECOND YEAR IN OFFENSE

• Second-year WR Xavier Restrepo hauled in a career-high three passes totaling 55 yards, including the first score of his career on a 29-yard contested catch vs. Alabama on a connection with QB D'Eriq King.

• Restrepo added an 18-yard catch versus App State last time out; he had just one 12-yard catch in 2020.

BROTHERLY LOVE: BORREGALES CARRIES ON LEGACY, NAILS WINNER

• A year after his older brother Jose became the first Lou Groza Award winner in program history, Andres "Andy" Borregales entered his true freshman season at The U as Miami's starting placekicker for 2021.

• Andy connected on his lone two field goal attempts and one extra point attempt versus Alabama in the opener; he hit from 38 yards out at the end of the first half and also converted from 27 yards in the loss.

• The freshman went 3-for-4 vs. App State, including the game-winning 43-yard field goal with 2:04 left.

• Jose was Miami's first consensus All-America since 2004 in his lone season at The U, finishing 20-for-22 on field goal attempts and a perfect 37-for-37 on extra point attempts. He passed on #30 to his brother.

• One of the top-ranked kickers in the country, Andy was one of Miami's early enrollees in January 2021.

MIAMI SET FBS RECORD FOR NET PUNTING, HEDLEY OFF TO GOOD START

• A finalist for the Ray Guy Award honoring the nation's top punter a year ago, P Lou Hedley delivered one of the best seasons by a punter in FBS history in 2020 - his second year with the Miami Hurricanes.

• UM set the FBS record (minimum 40 punts) for net punting with an average of 44.96 yards per punt, besting the mark by San Diego State in 1996 (44.94). Hedley ranked second in FBS in punting (47.3).

• Hedley was named to the All-America Second Team by the Associated Press and the All-ACC Second Team. A former Australian Rules Football player, the 28-year-old Hedley hails from Mandurah Australia.

• The veteran averaged 47.4 yards on five punts versus Alabama with a long punt of 54 yards in Atlanta.

VETERAN OFFENSIVE LINE RANKS AMONG NATION'S MOST EXPERIENCED

• The University of Miami entered the 2021 season with one of the nation's most experienced offensive lines in the nation. UM's 169 combined FBS OL starts are the second-most, trailing only Minnesota (185).

• The Hurricanes' offensive line features 10 players who have made at least one start at the FBS level.

• Among Miami's most battle-tested veterans include Navaughn Donaldson (37 starts), DJ Scaife (32), Jarrid Williams (29), Corey Gaynor (28), Jakai Clark (22), Justice Oluwaseun (22) and Zion Nelson (23).

TRANSFER PORTAL ADDITIONS HAVE PLAYED BIG ROLES IN EARLY GOING

• Miami added several important players via transfer portal once again this offseason, including CB Tyrique Stevenson (from Georgia), WR Charleston Rambo (from Oklahoma), DE Deandre Johnson (from Tennesee) and OL Justice Oluwaseun (from UNLV). All have factored heavily into MIami's first two games.

• Stevenson ranks second on the Hurricanes with 14 total tackles, while Rambo leads Miami with 12 catches totaling 86 yards. Oluwaseun made his first start as a Hurricane last time out in UM's win over App State.

HARLEY CLIMBING UP RECORD BROOKS, PASSES BENJAMIN VS. APP STATE

• WR Michael Harley delivered the best season of his career in Miami's new up-tempo offense a year ago, hauling in a career-high, team-best 57 receptions for a team-high 799 receiving yards with seven TDs.

• A third-team All-ACC selection, Harley set career marks in every category, nearly eclipsing his first three season totals combined. In his first three years at The U, Harley had 68 catches, 816 yards and three TDs.

• Harley has 133 career receptions, which ranks as the seventh-most in the history of Miami Football. In 2020, Harley moved past Phillip Dorsett (121) and Allen Hurns (121) into eighth place in the record books.

• Harley had five receptions last time out to jump Travis Benjamin into seventh place in Miami history.