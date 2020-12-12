CaneSport - Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. North Carolina

THE GAME

• Coming off a 48-0 win on the road at Duke on Dec. 5, the #8/#9 Miami Hurricanes continue their second season under head coach Manny Diaz with a matchup against #20/#20 North Carolina on Dec. 12. Kickoff for the contest is set for 3:30 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

• The matchup will be broadcast on ABC with Chris Fowler (pxp), Kirk Herbstreit (color) and Maria Taylor (sidelines) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 19th season together and will carry the game live. In addition to the broadcast on 560 WQAM, Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game live on Unanimo Deportes 990AM from Hard Rock Stadium.

• In a decision made in conjunction with the Miami Dolphins, all football games at Hard Rock Stadium will have a maximum of 13,000 fans this year.

THE SERIES

• North Carolina leads the all-time series by a narrow 12-11 margin; the two schools have met every single year since UM joined the ACC prior to 2004.

• The Hurricanes have won two of the last three matchups against North Carolina, but the Tar Heels won, 28-25, last year in Chapel Hill, N.C.

• Miami leads the series 8-6 all-time in games played at home versus the Tar Heels, including a 47-10 win at Hard Rock Stadium back in 2018.

THE HURRICANES

• The University of Miami had five football student-athletes named semifinalists for major college football awards on Dec. 7; S Bubba Bolden was select for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, K Jose Borregales for the Lou Groza Award, P Lou Hedley for the Ray Guy Award, QB D'Eriq King for the Maxwell Award and Davey O'Brien and DE Jaelan Phillips for the Bednarik Award. King was also named for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

• UM was ranked #8 in the latest Amway Coaches' Poll and #9 in the Associated Press top 25, released Dec. 6 - a hold from its previous ranking of #9 by AP and a one-spot rise in the coaches' poll. Miami's #7/#7 rankings from Oct. 4 marked the Hurricanes' highest poll position since Nov. 26, 2017.

• Miami was ranked #10 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings on Dec. 1; it was UM's second straight week at #10 in the CFP rankings.

• QB D'Eriq King, who was named ACC Quarterback of the Week after putting together one of the best performances in Miami history in the win at NC State, enjoyed another strong outing at Duke; King threw for 248 yards and three touchdown passes and added another rushing touchdown.

• King has picked up ACC Quarterback of the Week three times this year, including on Nov. 9; he has thrown for 2,334 yards and 20 touchdowns while adding 467 rushing yards and four rushing scores. One of the nation's most electrifying players, King is a Heisman Trophy candidate at The U.

• Miami became the first school to participate in the game selected for the site of ESPN College GameDay three times in the first five weeks of the year in the show's history; UM, who is 15-9 in games selected for GameDay site, was picked for games versus Louisville, Florida State & Clemson this fall.

• On July 27, Diaz named King Miami's starting quarterback for the season. King, who announced his decision to transfer to Miami in January 2020, compiled 82 total touchdowns, 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards during his 22 starts at Houston. He has 9,148 career yards of total offense.

• 11 starters and 39 letterwinners return from a team that finished in the 2019 Walk-On's Independence Bowl in Manny Diaz's first year as head coach.

• Diaz, who was the defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes from 2016-2018, retooled Miami's offensive staff this past offseason, hiring Rhett Lashlee as offensive coordinator from Southern Methodist. He also added wide receivers coach Rob Likens, who spent 2019 as offensive coordinator at Arizona State, and offensive line coach Garin Justice, who was offensive coordinator at UNLV. Diaz also added UM legend Ed Reed as Chief of Staff.

UM LOOKING FOR SIXTH STRAIGHT WIN

• Coming off a dominant 48-0 win over Duke last time out, #8/#9 Miami is looking for its sixth straight win Saturday at home versus North Carolina. The matchup is slated for 3:30 p.m. on ABC - only Miami's third non-primetime game of the season. • Miami's 48-point margin of victory vs. Duke on Dec. 5 was its largest ever in an ACC game, trumping the previous high (45). It was UM's first road shutout since 2000.

• With its win over Duke, the 2020 Hurricanes became the second Miami team to win seven ACC games (7-1) since joining the conference - both teams came with Manny Diaz on staff (2017, 2020).

A NEW 'KING' IN CORAL GABLES: D'ERIQ

• Redshirt senior D'Eriq King is slated for the 10th start of his Miami career on Saturday against North Carolina; he was named Miami's starting quarterback by head coach Manny Diaz in late July.

• In his ninth start on Dec. 5 at Duke, King threw for 248 yards with three passing TDs and one rushing TD. He hit Michael Harley on an 89-yard touchdown vs. Duke - the fourth-longest pass play in UM history.

• King spent the first four seasons of his career at Houston; the Manvel, Texas native was selected to the watch lists for the Davey O'Brien Award and the Maxwell Award this preseason.

UM #10 IN FIRST CFP RANKINGS OF 2020

• The Miami Hurricanes football team checked in at No. 10 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the fall released on Nov. 24 and held on to that spot Dec. 1.

• Miami’s appearance at No. 10 on Dec. 1 marked the eighth time inside the top 10 of the CFP rankings; when it cracked the top-10 of the first CFP rankings released on Nov. 24, it was the first such occasion since the final rankings of 2017 (Dec. 3, 2017).

• The Hurricanes, who checked in at No. 9 in the Associated Press top 25 this week, will be assured of a spot in the AP top 10 at the latest point in the calendar year since the 2005 season.

#8/#9 MIAMI HOSTING TAR HEELS, LOOKING FOR SIXTH STRAIGHT WIN

• Winners of five straight, #8/#9 Miami (8-1, 7-1 ACC) will return home for the first time since October when it hosts #20#20 North Carolina on Dec. 12. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium.

• The Heels have a slight 12-11 all-time lead in the series, but UM leads, 8-6, in games played at home.

• 48 days will have elapsed between home game days for Miami when it hits the field on Dec. 12.

• Miami is 4-0 at Hard Rock Stadium in 2020, with its last win coming on Oct. 24, 19-14, over Virginia.

• With an adjusted 2020 slate due to COVID-19, Miami played just one nonconference game and has 10 ACC games scheduled; after its game vs. UNC, UM has a home game versus Georgia Tech on Dec. 19.

• For the season, it was determined that the two teams with the best ACC record of the 15 members for 2020 will play in the ACC Championship Game; there is no Atlantic or Coastal Division for this fall.

• Saturday's game will be broadcast live by 560 WQAM "The Joe" and Unanimo Deportes 990 AM.

A LOOK BACK: UM ROUTS DUKE, POSTS FIRST ROAD SHUTOUT SINCE '00

• Last time out, Miami maintained its winning ways with its most dominant win of the season - a 48-0 romp of Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium on Dec. 5. The Hurricanes posted their first road shutout since 2000 (versus Syracuse) and their first shutout of a Power-5 opponent - also vs. Syracuse - since 2001.

• Miami's 48-point margin of victory was its largest ever in an ACC game, besting the previous high of 45, which had been done twice ever - against Wake Forest in 2004 (52-7) and Duke in 2005 (52-7).

• QB D'Eriq King had another strong outing for the Hurricanes, finishing with 248 yards with three passing touchdowns and one rushing score. He linked up with WR Michael Harley on a 89-yard touchdown in the win - the fourth-longest pass play in Miami history and the longest since 2007.

• TE Brevin Jordan had four receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown, RB Donald Chaney, Jr., added four receptions for 81 yards and WR Dee Wiggins had a touchdown. Harley had 105 yards in the win.

• RB Cam'Ron Harris rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns while King added an 11-yard TD rush.

• Miami forced five turnovers and held the Blue Devils to a paltry 177 total yards of offense. Miami's elite tandem of DE Jaelan Phillips and DE Quincy Roche combined for four sacks and 6.5 tackles for loss.

• Roche, CB Marcus Clarke, LB Corey Flagg, TE Dom Mammarelli and S Amari Carter each wore the turnover chain. Clarke recorded his first interception while the others recorded fumble recoveries.

NEW KING IN CORAL GABLES: D'ERIQ A HEISMAN CANDIDATE AT THE U

• QB D'Eriq King was announced as Miami's starting quarterback by head coach Manny Diaz on July 27.

• King, who totaled 6,346 yards of offense at UH, entered 2020 with an FBS record of 15 straight games with at least one passing and one rushing TD; he broke Tim Tebow's record (14) at Houston.

• Though his FBS record streak came to an end at 16 games in UM's win over Louisville, King has 2,334 passing yards and 467 rushing yards in nine starts; he has 24 total touchdowns with 20 passing TDs.

• King became the first Miami QB in history to rush for 100 yards in a game in Miami's win at NC State.

• Last time out, he connected on an 89-yard touchdown pass to WR Michael Harley at Duke - the fourth-longest passing play in UM history. King has not thrown an interception in his last 143 attempts.

• King was named ACC Quarterback of the Week, a Manning Award Star of the Week, Maxwell Award Offensive Player of the Week and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week after Miami's win against Louisville. He was named ACC Quarterback of the Week after the win over Florida State.

• King had a prolific career with the Cougars, totaling 82 total touchdowns (50 passing, 28 rushing, three receiving, one kickoff return), 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards in just 22 starts.

• King became the first player in Houston history to throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown and return a kickoff for a touchdown in the same game when he managed the feat for Houston at Texas State.

HARLEY EMERGING AS FORCE AT WIDE RECEIVER IN SENIOR SEASON

• WR Michael Harley was named ACC Receiver of the Week after a standout performance against Virginia on Oct. 24; Harley hauled in a career-high 10 passes for a career-high 170 yards with one touchdown.

• The senior doubled down with another dominant game versus NC State; Harley had eight catches totaling 153 yards including two touchdowns to capture his second straight ACC Receiver of the Week honor.

• In Miami's last game at Duke (Dec. 5), he posted another 100-yard outing (105) - including an 89-yard touchdown reception that now stands as the fourth-longest passing play in Miami football history.

• Harley leads the Hurricanes in receptions (43) and receiving yards (653) and has added five touchdowns.

• The Fort Lauderdale native has 111 catches totaling 1,469 yards and eight touchdowns for his career.

• Through nine games, Harley has already eclipsed his entire 2019 output (38 catches, 487 yards, 3 TDs).

• Harley became the third Hurricane with back-to-back 150-yard receiving games, joining Phillip Dorsett and Andre Johnson. He became just the sixth Hurricane to record multiple 150-yard receiving games ever.

• Harley's 170 yards vs. UVA were the most versus an ACC team since Allen Hurns had 173 vs. Pitt in 2013.

• Harley's 10 vs. UVA catches were tied for the second-most by a Miami player since Miami joined the ACC and came two short of tying the program record; it marked the most catches by a Hurricane since 2017.

• The 170 yards were the most by a Hurricane since Phil Dorsett had 201 versus Arkansas State in 2014.

• Harley's 10 catches tied TE Christopher Herndon (10 versus Syracuse in 2017) and were two shy of tying Dorsett (12 versus USF in 2012) for the most by a Hurricane player since Miami joined the ACC in 2004.

BOLDEN BREAKING OUT IN SECONDARY, THORPE AWARD SEMIFINALIST

• One of Miami's top defenders this season has been S Bubba Bolden, who has has started six of nine games and who leads the Hurricanes with 52 tackles this season. He has also added four tackles for loss.

• On Dec. 7, Bolden was announced as one of just 12 semifinalists for the Jim Thorpe Award honoring the nation's top defensive back back. Bolden was the lone Thorpe Award semifinalist from the conference.

• Bolden, who had 11 total tackes in an injury-shortened 2019 season, was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week and Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week after a standout game against Louisville on Sept. 19.

• Bolden matched his entire 2019 year tackle total with a career-high 11 vs. UofL and added a forced fumble.

• In Miami's game at #1 Clemson (Oct. 10), Bolden totaled 10 tackles, two blocked field goals and a forced fumble. He won his second ACC Defensive Back of the Week Award for his performance against the Tigers.

• Bolden, a high school teammate of Miami TE Brevin Jordan at national power Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, spent his freshman year of 2017 at Southern Cal before transferring to UM prior to the 2019 season.

ROCHE, PHILLIPS WREAKING HAVOC, AMONG TOP FBS D-END PAIRINGS

• Despite the decision of Gregory Rousseau to opt out of 2020, the Hurricanes have a pair of superstar book ends on the defensive line in redshirt junior Jaelan Phillips and redshirt senior Quincy Roche.

• Thanks largely to the work of Phillips and Roche - both playing in their first seasons with the Hurricanes - Miami is one of just five teams in all of FBS averaging 9.0 tackles for loss or more per game (9.0) in 2020.

• Roche and Phillips are two of just 10 players in FBS with 14 or more tackles for loss this season, while Roche ranks first in active career sacks in FBS with 30.0 and first in active career tackles for loss with 53.5

• Roche ranks first among active FBS players in tackle for loss yards (249) & solo sacks per game (0.63).

• Over his last three games, Phillips has 22 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 6.0 sacks in three straight wins.

• After an eight-tackle game that included 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks at Virginia Tech on Nov. 14, Phillips was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Chuck Bednarik National Player of the Week.

• Though both ends had never suited up for Miami, Phillips was previously ranked the No. 1 recruit in the country out of high school and spent the first two years of his career at UCLA. He redshirted 2019 while recovering from multiple ankle injuries and a wrist injury suffered during a car accident on his scooter.

HEDLEY, BORREGALES MAKE UP TOP SPECIAL TEAMS DUO IN NATION

• Miami has been bolstered this season by arguably the best punter / kicker combination in the counry: P Lou Hedley, in his second season with the Hurricanes, and K Jose Borregales, in his first year at The U.

• The Hurricanes were one of just five teams with a player who was named a semfinalist for the Ray Guy Award (top punter) and a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award (top place kicker), as announced Dec. 7.

• Thanks to the work of Hedley, Miami ranks No. 2 in FBS in net punting, averaging a whopping 44.51 net yards per punt. Hedley has won ACC Specialist of the Week twice this year and ranks No. 5 in FBS punting.

• Borregales, who is ranked among the ACC leaders with 85 points (17 field goals, 34 XPs), is 17-for-19 on field goal attempts this year and was named ACC Specialist of the Week after a standout performance against Louisville where he tied the Hurricanes record with a 58-yard field goal and went 4-for-4 on FGs.

• Hedley ranked No. 26 in FBS in punting in his first year at The U (2019), averaging 43.9 yards per punt.

• Borregales ranks No. 2 in FBS in career field goals made with 67, trailing only Jake Verity of ECU (74).

HURRICANES WIDEOUTS PUTTING TOGETHER IMPRESSIVE '100' STREAK

• Miami's pass-catching contingent, thanks largely to a surge by WR Mike Harley, have enjoyed a streak of four consecutive games with at least one player posting a 100-yard receiving game dating back to Oct. 24.

• Harley, enjoying a career year, is responsible for three of those games; WR Dee Wiggins has the other.

• The Hurricanes' current four-game streak of 100-yard receiving games is the fourth time since 1992 - when UM had Heisman Trophy winner Gino Torretta at quarterback - that Miami has managed the feat.

• 1992 (five straight): Coleman Bell / Coleman Bell / Lamar Thomas / Horace Copeland / Horace Copeland & Lamar Thomas

• 2020 (four) Mike Harley (Virginia) / Mike Harley (NC State) / Dee Wiggins (Virginia Tech) / Mike Harley (Duke)

• 2016 (four): Ahmmon Richards / Ahmmon Richards / Ahmmon Richards / Stacy Coley & David Njoku

• 2013 (four): Allen Hurns / Herb Waters & Allen Hurns / Allen Hurns / Allen Hurns

STARTING TO CLICK: 10 80-YARD SCORING DRIVES IN LAST FOUR GAMES

• After posting just two scoring drives of 80-or-more yards in its first five games, the Miami offense has posted 10 such scoring drives in its last four games - including three last time out at Duke (Dec. 5).

• Miami's final touchdown drive versus Duke - of 91 yards - was its longest scoring drive of the season.

• Miami had just six scoring drives of 80 yards or more in all of 2019 and none in its final three games.

EVERYBODY EATS - MIAMI AMONG FBS LEADERS IN TACKLES FOR LOSS

• Since Manny Diaz's arrival as defensive coordinator in 2016, Miami has had 24 individual performances of 3.0 tackles for loss in a game; DL Quincy Roche and DL Jaelan Phillips did it last time out at Duke.

• Phillips also posted a career-high 4.5 tackles for loss in Miami's win versus Virginia Tech (Nov. 14).

• The Canes have ranked in the top five in the country in tackles for loss in all five of Diaz's years at UM.

• Miami ranked No. 4 in FBS in 2019 averaging 8.3 tackles for loss per game; the Hurricanes currently are one of just five teams in the country averaging 9.0 tackles for loss or more in 2020 (9.0 this season).

• UM led FBS in tackles for loss in 2018, averaging 10.5 per game in Diaz's final year as coordinator.

• The Hurricanes ranked No. 4 in tackles for loss in 2017 (8.5 per game) and No. 5 in 2016 (8.3).