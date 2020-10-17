CaneSport - Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. Pittsburgh

THE GAME

• Coming off a 42-17 loss to #1/#1 Clemson last time out, the #12/#13 Miami Hurricanes continue their second season under head coach Manny Diaz with a home matchup vs. Pitt. Kickoff for the game, Miami's first daytime game of 2020, is set for 12 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium.

• The matchup will be broadcast on ACC Network with Chris Cotter (pxp), Mark Herzlich (color) and Eric Wood (sidelines) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 19th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. In addition to the broadcast on 560 WQAM, Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game on Unanimo Deportes 990AM.

• In conjunction with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Hurricanes football games will have a maximum of 13,000 fans this year.

THE SERIES

• Saturday's game versus the Panthers is the 40th all-time matchup in the series, which Miami leads, 27-11-1, including a 14-5-1 lead in games in Miami.

• The Coastal foes have met every year since 2013 (Pitt's first year in the ACC), and Miami has a 5-2 lead in those games, including two straight wins.

• In last year's matchup in Pittsburgh, the Hurricanes pulled off a 16-12 win at Heinz Field, overcoming a fourth quarter deficit to win on the road.

THE HURRICANES

• Miami returns 11 starters and 39 letterwinners from a team that finished in the 2019 Walk-On's Independence Bowl in Manny Diaz's first year as coach.

• Miami was ranked No. 12 in the latest Amway Coaches Poll and No. 13 in the Associated Press top 25, released Oct. 11 - a fall from its previous rankings of #7 by both the AP and coaches. Last week's #7/#7 rankings (from Oct. 4) marked Miami's highest position in the polls since November 26, 2017.

• Last time out on Oct. 10, the Hurricanes fell to top-ranked Clemson, 42-17, at Clemson Memorial Stadium. The loss was Miami's first ever in Death Valley and snapped a three-game winning streak to open 2020. Miami was looking for a FBS-best 10th ever win over the No. 1 team in the country.

• Miami became the first school to participate in the game selected for the site of ESPN College GameDay three times in the first five weeks of the year in the show's history; Miami, who is now 15-9 in games selected for GameDay site, was picked for games versus Louisville, Florida State & Clemson.

• QB D'Eriq King, who has picked up ACC Quarterback of the Week honors after two of his four games, has thrown for 857 yards and six touchdowns while adding 241 rushing yards and two rushing scores. One of the nation's most electrifying players, King is a Heisman Trophy candidate at The U.

• On July 27, Diaz named King Miami's starting quarterback for the season. King, who announced his decision to transfer to Miami in January 2020, compiled 82 total touchdowns, 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards during his 22 starts at Houston. He has 7,444 career yards of total offense.

• Diaz, who was the defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes from 2016-2018, retooled Miami's offensive staff this past offseason, hiring Rhett Lashlee as offensive coordinator from Southern Methodist. He also added wide receivers coach Rob Likens, who spent 2019 as offensive coordinator at Arizona State, and offensive line coach Garin Justice, who was offensive coordinator at UNLV. Diaz also added UM legend Ed Reed as Chief of Staff.

THE OPPONENT

• On offense, Pitt is led by QB Kenny Pickett (1,389 passing yards, 8 passing touchdowns), RB Vincent Davis (242 rushing yards) and WR Jordan Addison (30 catches, 297 yards). On defense, the Panthers are paced by LB SirVocea Dennis (31 tackles, 6.5 TFLs) and S Paris Ford (31 tackles, 2 INTs).

MIAMI LOOKS TO REBOUND, HOSTS PITT

• #12/#13 Miami hosts Pittsburgh in the first of back-to-back home games at Hard Rock Stadium. The Oct. 17 matchup is slated for noon on ACC Network - Miami's first daytime game of the 2020 season.

• The Hurricanes have a commanding 27-11-1 all-time lead in the 40 games in the head-to-head series; the two teams were former BIG EAST foes before Pitt joined the ACC in 2013. Miami is 5-2 versus the Panthers since they joined the conference.

• Miami is looking to shake off its first loss of the season, which came at the hands of #1/#1 Clemson on Oct. 10 - Miami's first ever loss in Death Valley; UM was a perfect 2-0.

MIAMI LOOKING TO REBOUND IN HOME TILT WITH PITTSBURGH

• #12/#13 Miami (3-1, 2-1 ACC) returns home for the first of two straight games at Hard Rock Stadium; the Hurricanes play host to Pittsburgh on Oct. 17 in a matchup slated for broadcast on ACC Network.

• Miami has a dominant 27-11-1 mark against Pitt in 40 previous matchups, and is looking for its third straight win over PItt. A fourth-quarter surger propelled Miami in last year's 16-12 win at Heinz Field.

• In Pitt's last trip to Hard Rock Stadium in 2018, the Canes knocked off the then-No. 25 Panthers, 24-3.

• With an adjusted 2020 slate due to COVID-19, Miami played just one nonconference game and has 10 ACC games scheduled; after its game versus Pitt, Miami has a home date with Virginia on Oct. 24.

• For the season, it was determined that the two teams with the best ACC record of the 15 members for 2020 will play in the ACC Championship Game; there is no Atlantic or Coastal Division for this fall.

• Saturday's game will represent the Hurricanes' sixth ever time playing on ACC Network, which debuted last fall; Miami is 3-2 in games all-time on ACC Network, including 3-1 in home games.

• Saturday's game will be broadcast live by 560 WQAM "The Joe" and Unanimo Deportes 990 AM.

A LOOK BACK: HURRICANES FALL SHORT VS. #1 TIGERS IN DEATH VALLEY

• Last time out, Miami lost to top-ranked Clemson in a top-10 showdown in Death Valley, falling 42-17.

• The loss was Miami's first in Death Valley; the Hurricanes had entered the game a perfect 2-0 all time at the stadium. The matchup versus Clemson was UM's first since the 2017 ACC Championship Game.

• The Hurricanes became only the second team in FBS history to block three field goals in a game in the loss to Clemson; S Bubba Bolden blocked two kicks while DL Jared Harrison-Hunte blocked one field goal that was returned by CB DJ Ivey for a touchdown with no time remaining in the first half.

• QB D'Eriq King finished 12-for-28 for 121 passing yards and totaled a season-high 84 rushing yards with one rushing touchdown. He threw his first two interceptions of the season in the loss.

• Bolden totaled a game-high 10 tackles with one forced fumble in addition to his two blocked kicks.

• Striker Gilbert Frierson had six tackles, three tackles for loss, one PBU and one fumble recovery.

• Ivey's blocked field goal returned for a touchdown was the first by a Miami player since CB Ladarius Gunter returned a field goal blocked by CB Artie Burns in a win at North Carolina on October 17, 2013.

NEW KING IN CORAL GABLES

• QB D'Eriq King was announced as Miami's starting quarterback by head coach Manny Diaz on July 27. King transferred to Miami in January for his final year of eligibility after four years at Houston.

• King, who totaled 6,346 yards of offense at UH, entered 2020 with an FBS record of 15 straight games with at least one passing and one rushing TD; he broke Tim Tebow's record (14) at Houston.

• Though his FBS record streak came to an end at 16 games in Miami's win over Louisville, King has 857 passing yards and 241 rushing yards in four starts; he has eight total touchdowns and two turnovers.

• King was named ACC Quarterback of the Week, a Manning Award Star of the Week, Maxwell Award Offensive Player of the Week and Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Player of the Week after Miami's win against Louisville. He was named ACC Quarterback of the Week after the win over Florida State.

• King had a prolific career with the Cougars, totaling 82 total touchdowns (50 passing, 28 rushing, three receiving, one kickoff return), 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards in just 22 starts.

• King, who split time at wide receiver and quarterback as a true freshman with the Cougars in 2016, became the first player in school history to throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown and return a kickoff for a touchdown in the same game when he managed the feat for Houston at Texas State.

• The Manvel, Texas native was named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award (nation's most outstanding player) and Davey O'Brien Award (nation's top quarterback) during the 2020 preseason.

BOLDEN BREAKING OUT IN SECONDARY AS A TOP DEFENSIVE PERFORMER

• One of Miami's top defenders this season has been S Bubba Bolden, who has has started three of four games and who leads the Hurricanes with 27 tackles this season. He has also added three tackles for loss.

• Bolden, who had 11 tackles in an injury-shortened 2019 season, was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week and Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week after a standout game against Louisville on Sept. 19.

• Bolden matched his 2019 season tackle total with a career-high 11 vs. UofL and added a forced fumble.

• Last time out vs. Clemson (Oct. 10), Bolden totaled 10 tackles, two blocked field goals and a forced fumble.

DEFENSIVE LINE IMPRESSING THROUGH FOUR GAMES

• Despite the decision of Gregory Rousseau to opt out of 2020, Miami has a pair of talented book ends on the defensive line in redshirt junior Jaelan Phillips and redshirt senior Quincy Roche. Those two ends start outside of interior linemen Nesta Jade Silvera, a first-year starter for Miami, and returner Jon Ford.

• The four starting defensive linemen combined for a disruptive opener, totaling 13 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three quarterback hurries and one sack. Silvera led the way with five total tackles against UAB.

• Last time out against Clemson (Oct. 10), Silvera had one TFL and Phillips had the first solo sack of his Hurricanes career. DE Jahfari Harvey added a career-high two tackles for loss in the trip to Death Valley.

• Though both ends had never suited up for Miami, Phillips was previously ranked the No. 1 recruit in the country out of high school and spent the first two years of his career at UCLA. He redshirted 2019 while recovering from multiple ankle injuries and a wrist injury suffered during a car accident on his scooter.

• Roche was named the American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year in 2019. Roche was ranked among the FBS leaders in sacks and tackles for loss in 2019; he is tied for second in the ACC with 5.5 TFLs. Last time out, Phillips had the first interception of his career in the win over Florida State.

HEDLEY, BORREGALES AMONG TOP SPECIAL TEAMS PERFORMERS IN FBS

• Miami has been bolstered in the early going by arguably the best punter / kicker combination in the counry: P Lou Hedley, in his second season with the Hurricanes, and K Jose Borregales, in his first year.

• Thanks to the stellar work of Ray Guy Award candidate Hedley, Miami ranks No. 6 in the nation in net punting, averaging a whopping 45.41 net yards per punt. Hedley was named to the Ray Guy watch list.

• Borregales, who leads all ACC kickers with 38 points this season (seven field goals, 17 extra points), is a perfect 7-for-7 on field goal attempts and was named ACC Specialist of the Week after a standout performance against Louisville where he tied the UM record with a 58-yard field goal and went 4-for-4.

• Hedley ranked No. 26 in FBS in punting in his first year at The U (2019), averaging 43.9 yards per punt.

• Borregales ranks No. 2 in FBS in career field goals made with 57, trailing only Jake Verity of ECU (66).

TWO-HEADED TIGHT END MONSTER HAS DELIVERED FOR HURRICANES

• Miami boasts one of the nation's top tight end tandems in juniors Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory, who have been listed as co-starters on the offensive depth chart for the first four games of the season.

• Jordan, who has started all four games, put on a show versus Louisville, finishing with seven catches for 120 yards and a 47-yard touchdown. He added five catches for 41 yards with one touchdown against FSU.

• Mallory opened Miami's scoring with a 17-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter of the win at Louisville. It was his fourth career touchdown; he went on to start in Miami's games vs. FSU & Clemson.

• Jordan, who was the only Hurricane selected to the All-ACC Preseason Team, was one of three Mackey Award finalists last year as the nation's top tight end and was selected to the 2019 All-ACC First Team.