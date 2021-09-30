Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia

THE GAME

• The Miami Hurricanes wrap up a four-game homestand in their third season under the direction of head coach Manny Diaz on Thursday, Sept. 30 against Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kickoff for the matchup, slated for national broadcast, is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

• The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Matt Barrie (pxp), Roddy Jones (color) and Harry Lyles, Jr. (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 20th season together while Josh Darrow manages the sideline duties. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game live on WMYM 990AM from Hard Rock Stadium. WVUM 90.5 FM will also broadcast.

• UM will be celebrating the life of Howard Schnellenberger on Thursday night with an on-field ceremony, a special jersey patch and more planned.

THE SERIES

• Thursday's game between the Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Cavaliers is the 19th all-time meeting in the series; Miami leads, 11-7, including 7-2 in games played in Miami. Due to scheduling issues related to COVID-19, the Cavaliers are traveling to Miami for the third straight year dating to 2019.

• Miami has won five of the last six matchups dating back to 2015 and is looking for its third straight win over the Coastal Division foe Cavaliers.

THE HURRICANES

• The Miami Hurricanes return 19 of 22 starters from a 2020 team that finished 8-3 overall and 7-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Canes, who ended the year in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl, became the third Miami team to win seven games in ACC play since joining the conference in 2004.

• The Hurricanes feature several returners who opted for another season at The U over the NFL Draft, led by one of college football's most electric players, QB D'Eriq King. In his first season as starting quarterback, King finished with 2,686 passing yards, 538 rushing yards and 27 total TDs.

• Last time out against Central Connecticut State (Sept. 25), Miami topped the Blue Devils, 69-0, at Hard Rock Stadium. Making the first start of his collegiate career, QB Tyler Van Dyke a threw for 270 yards with three touchdowns, while S James Williams had three tackles and an interception.

• In its home opener on Sept. 11, the Hurricanes won against Appalachian State. Trailing 23-22 with less than five minutes remaining, freshman K Andy Borregales kicked a 43-yard field goal - his third made field goal of the game - to seal the victory versus the upset-minded Mountaineers.

• For head coach Manny Diaz, 2021 marks a return to his roots as the program's defensive signal caller and defensive coordinator. Diaz was hired by Mark Richt in 2016 as the program's defensive coordinator, a role he served in for three seasons before being named head coach in January of 2019.

• In addition to re-assuming his role as defensive coordinator, Diaz hired Travaris Robinson - former defensive coordinator at South Carolina - to coach defensive backs, added Ishmael Aristide from Texas A&M to coach strikers and promoted DeMarcus Van Dyke from recruiting operations to coach corners. Diaz also brought back defensive line coach Jess Simpson, who spent the previous two years as d-line coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

• Several Miami Hurricanes were selected as preseason candidates for major college football awards; in addition to King, who was named a candidate for nearly every offensive award, Miami had Bubba Bolden named to the Thorpe Award watch list, Will Mallory to the Mackey Award, Lou Hedley to the Ray Guy Award, Mike Harley to the Biletnikoff Award, both Zion Nelson and Jarrid Williams to the Outland Trophy watch list, and others.

• Miami had more production returning than all but three Power 5 programs in America (Arizona State, UCLA, Rutgers) at 91%; the national average of returning production from 2020 into 2021 was 76.7% across FBS. UM was the only team in the ACC to rank in the top 25 of FBS returning production.

CANES CLOSE OUT HOMESTAND VS. UVA

• Miami wraps up a four-game homestand with its conference opener against Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 30. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

• Miami has a 10-7 record all-time in ACC openers since joining the conference in 2004, and won last year's opener, 47-34, over Louisville on the road.

• The Hurricanes finished 4-1 at home in 2020 and are 26-7 in 33 regular season home games since Manny Diaz joined the UM staff as defensive coordinator in 2016.

• Miami is opening conference play at home for only the second time in the last eight years dating back to 2014 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020).

VAN DYKE REPLACED D'ERIQ VS. CCSU

• After recovery from reconstructive surgery on a torn ACL and meniscus in his right knee suffered in Miami's 2020 bowl game, D'Eriq King made the 14th start of his UM career against Michigan State on Sept. 18 at Hard Rock Stadium.

• King hurt his shoulder in Miami's game against the Spartans, missing his first game since arriving in Coral Gables in January 2020 last time out vs. CCSU (Sept. 25).

• King is responsible for more than 10,000 yards in his collegiate career: 8,378 passing yards, 2,055 rushing yards, 520 receiving yards, 29 punt return yards and 260 kick return yards - a total of 11,242 yards.

SCHNELLENBERGER CEREMONY PLANNED

• Miami will be honoring the life of iconic head coach Howard Schnellenberger on Thursday night against Virginia.

• Howard's wife, Beverlee Schnellenberger, and their sons, Tim and Stuart, will be participating in the coin toss ceremony and the halftime ceremony on Thursday.

• The Hurricanes, who have worn a helmet decal honoring Coach Schnellenberger all season, will be wearing a special patch that honors the coach for Thursday's game.

• Since shortly before his passing at age 87, UM has partnered with local shop All Canes and the UM Bookstore on a tribute tee with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Schnellenberger Family Foundation.

MIAMI ENDS HOMESTAND WITH VIRGINIA IN THURSDAY NIGHT MATCHUP

• Miami ends its early-season home stretch on Thurs., Sept. 30 against Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in a primetime matchup. Kickoff for the game is slated for 7:30 p.m. with broadcast slated for ESPN.

• After opening its season against #1/#1 Alabama in Atlanta, Miami is ending a four-game homestand followed by a bye week - 41 days will have elapsed in between non-home games for the Hurricanes. Miami's next scheduled road game - its first of the year - is Saturday, Oct. 16 at North Carolina.

• The Hurricanes are matching up with the Cavaliers for the 19th time in program history on Saturday. Miami leads the all-time series, 11-7, and has won five of the last six matchups dating back to 2015.

• Head coach Manny Diaz is currently in his third season at the helm in Coral Gables; Diaz led Miami to an 8-3 record in 2020, including a 7-2 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Miami won seven games in ACC play for just the second time in program history in 2020 - UM finished 7-1 in ACC play in 2017.

• UM's game versus the Cavaliers is slated for broadcast on 560 WQAM, WMYM 990 AM & WVUM 90.5.

LAST TIME OUT: HURRICANES TOP CCSU, 69-0, AT HARD ROCK STADIUM

• The Hurricanes captured a win in their home matchup with Central Connecticut State, 69-0, on Sept. 25 at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami was playing the Blue Devils for the first time in program history.

• QB Tyler Van Dyke, making the first start of his Miami career in place of an injured QB D'Eriq King, finished 10-for-11 for 270 yards. QB Jake Garcia also saw action, finishing 11-for-14 for 147 yards.

• Miami set a school record with 739 total yards of offense in the win - 322 rushing and 417 passing.

• Making the first start of his career, freshman S James Williams finished with three total tackles and wore the turnover chain for the first time in his career on an interception in the third quarter.

• Freshman RB Cody Brown rushed for 77 yards and two touchdowns - the first two of his career - while freshman RB Thad Franklin added 88 rushing yards and a score. RB Cam'Ron Harris had 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns, as Miami piled up 322 yards and five rushing touchdowns in the win.

HURRICANES ARE 4-1 IN ACC OPENERS SINCE DIAZ'S ARRIVAL IN 2016

• Ever since his arrival as a member of Mark Richt's staff in January 2016, Manny Diaz and the Miami Hurricanes have enjoyed impressive success in ACC openers, compiling a 4-1 mark in five seasons.

• In Diaz's three years as defensive coordinator, the Canes dominated at Georgia Tech (2016), at Duke (2017) and at home vs. North Carolina (2018), winning those games by an average of 25.3 points.

• After falling to North Carolina in its 2019 ACC opener - Diaz's first year as head coach - Miami bounced back with a 47-34 win over top-25 Louisville on the road in a College Gameday site matchup last year.

• UM is opening conference play at home for only the second time in the last eight years dating back to 2014 (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020). In 2018, UM topped UNC, 47-10, in its ACC opener at home.

RUN IT BACK: MIAMI AMONG NATION'S MOST EXPERIENCED 2021 TEAMS

• By nearly every metric, the Hurricanes entered 2021 as one of the nation's most experienced groups. QB D'Eriq King's December 2020 announcement regarding his plans to return for another year spurred a flurry of similar announcements from veterans across offense, defense and special teams.

• The Hurricanes returned 19 of 22 starters on offense and defense; Miami only lost TE Brevin Jordan (Houston Texans, fifth round), DE Jaelan Phillips (Miami Dolphins, first round) and DE Quincy Roche (Pittsburgh Steelers, sixth round) to the 2021 NFL Draft, as well as K Jose Borregales on special teams.

• According to Bill Connelly of ESPN, Miami returned 91% of its production from 2020 into 2021 - the highest of any program in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the fourth-most among any Power 5 program and the 13th-most in FBS. The national average for all of FBS entering 2021 was 76.7%.

2021 HURRICANES ALSO FEATURE NEW FACES, FIRST-TIME STARTERS

• In addition to several key returners, the Miami Hurricanes have seen several newcomers and first-year starters feature through the first two games of the season on offense, defense and special teams.

• Miami's offense featured three new starters through three games: WR Key'Shawn Smith, who saw limited action as a backup last year, WR Charleston Rambo, who transferred from Oklahoma and is in his first year at UM, and OL Jalen Rivers, who started at left guard but is out for the season to injury.

• In addition to those three players, OL Justice Oluwaseun - a UNLV transfer - has made two starts.

• On defense, LB Corey Flagg and LB Keontra Smith both started through the first two games of the season - Smith was injured versus App State. DE Zach McCloud and DE Jahfari Harvey are in their first full seasons as starters; both started in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl for the first time at defensive end.

• S James Williams made the first start of his career in a win over Central Connecticut State (Sept. 25).

• On special teams, K Andy Borregales took over for older brother Jose, who won the Lou Groza in 2021 as the nation's top kicker. Borregales had the game-winning 43-yard field goal versus App State.

'THREE AMIGOS' SHOWED OUT AGAINST BLUE DEVILS WITH THREE TDs

• Miami boasted three of the top-rated wide receivers in the Class of 2021: Romello Brinson, Jacolby George and Brashard Smith. All three freshmen scored touchdowns last time out in a win over CCSU.

• The trio of wide receivers has been nicknamed the 'Three Amigos' - the three are close friends and live together with QB Jake Garcia. The trio combined for nine catches, 160 yards and three TDs last time out.

• All three are South Florida natives: Brinson and Smith are from Miami and George is from Fort Lauderdale.

• Both Brinson and George were ESPN300 prospects, while Smith was an Under Armour All-American.

• In a win over CCSU, Brinson had a one-handed catch in the end zone that made several national highlight reels as one of the top plays of Week 4. Smith showed off his speed with a 75-yard touchdown, while George - making his collegiate debut - was on the receiving end of a 44-yard scoring pass from Garcia.

TRUE FRESHMEN "EAT": TOTALED 411 TOTAL YARDS, SIX TDs VS. CCSU

• Miami true freshmen showed off in a 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State last time out; the Hurricanes group of first-year players finished with 411 total yards of offense and combined for six touchdowns.

• RB Cody Brown had two touchdowns while RB Thad Franklin, WR Romello Brinson, WR Jacolby George and WR Brashard Smith each finished with one score. Smith led the way with 126 all-purpose yards.

• QB Jake Garcia finished 11-for-14 for 147 yards with two touchdown passes and had a 45-yard rush. MIAMI'S STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE RANKED AMONG TOUGHEST IN NATION

• Through three games, TeamRankings.com scored Miami's strength of schedule as a 6.8 - the seventhhighest such mark in the nation. The Hurricanes' strength of schedule ranking only trails Clemson (13.9), Georgia (12.4), Alabama (12.2), Florida (8.6), West Virginia (8.6) and Wisconsin (7.5).

VAN DYKE'S FIRST START AT QB STANDS OUT OVER LAST TWO DECADES

• QB Tyler Van Dyke put together an impressive first start at quarterback, completing 10-of-11 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns in Miami's 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State on Sept. 25.

• Despite splitting reps for the majority of the game with fellow QB Jake Garcia, Van Dyke's 270 passing yards were the third-most by a Hurricane quarterback making the first start of his career since 1999.

• Van Dyke was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals coming out of high school. He ranked No. 105 nationally in the ESPN300 and was rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback nationally by ESPN.

• The Glastonbury, Conn., native totaled over 4,600 yards and 39 passing touchdowns over his final two high school seasons. He was named 2019 New England Prep Player of the Year after his final season.

SPECIAL CELEBRATION PLANNED FOR SCHNELLENBERGER THURSDAY

• The University of Miami will host a special night of recognition for iconic coach Howard Schnellenberger on Thursday before and during the Hurricanes' matchup with Virginia. Miami will wear special jersey patches honoring him, while his wife, Beverlee, and two sons, will partake in pregame and in-game celebration.

SMITH OFF TO FAST START IN YEAR TWO, AMONG LEADERS AT WIDEOUT

• After seeing limited action in 2020 and finishing his true freshman season with just two catches, WR Key'Shawn Smith has played a big role for the Hurricanes' offense early on in 2021.

• Smith earned a starting wide receiver spot after a strong offseason, and been up to the task with 12 catches totaling 160 yards through the first four games of the season. In UM's game against Michigan State, Smith finished with four catches totaling 50 yards. He was held catchless last time out vs. CCSU.

• Against App State, Smith had a game-high 70 yards on four receptions including one acrobatic grab.

• Originally a Washington State signee, Smith was able to join the Hurricanes after a coaching change in Pullman. A native of San Diego, the young speedster totaled 46 catches for 808 yards as a HS senior.

• Headlined by Smith, Miami's group of four second-year freshmen wide receivers have combined for 13 catches and 186 yards in 2021; last year, the quartet totaled six catches for a combined 66 yards.

RESTREPO SEEING INCREASED ROLE, HAD CAREER GAME LAST TIME OUT

• Second-year WR Xavier Restrepo hauled in three passes totaling 55 yards, including the first score of his career on a 29-yard contested catch vs. Alabama on a connection with QB D'Eriq King in Atlanta.

• Last time out, Restrepo had a career-high four catches totaling a career-best 75 yards, including a 42-yard catch. Restrepo added an 18-yard catch vs. App State; he had just one 12-yard catch in 2020.

• Through four games this season, Restrepo has totaled nine catches for 155 yards with one touchdown.

D'ERIQ MISSES FIRST GAME AS HURRICANE

• After a dominant first season in Coral Gables, QB D'Eriq King announced his plans to return to the Hurricanes in 2021 on Dec. 26, 2020 - just before Miami's appearance in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl.

• King, who tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee during the bowl, is fully recovered from the injury. He started the first three games of the season under center before a shoulder injury in Game 3.

• King, who set Miami's single-season mark for completion percentage a year ago at 64.1, broke Miami's single-game passing record for completions (38) and attempts (59) in a game versus Michigan State.

• King spent the first four seasons of his career at the University of Houston; 2021 marks the first time since high school he has had the same coordinator in back-to-back years (Rhett Lashlee).

• The veteran entered 2021 as one of just 11 quarterbacks in FBS with more than 30 career starts at QB.

• King was named a preseason watch list for several major awards, including the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, the Davey O'Brien Award (top quarterback) and the Maxwell Award (player of the year).

• The Manvel, Texas native is responsible for more than 11,000 yards during his illustrious career - 8,378 passing yards, 2,055 rushing yards, 520 receiving yards, 29 punt return yards and 260 kick return yards - a total of 11,242 yards. He totaled 3,224 yards (2,686 passing, 538 rushing) at Miami in 2020.

• King set an FBS record with at least one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown in 16 straight games, a streak that ended at Louisville in 2020; he bested Florida QB Tim Tebow's FBS record (15).

• King became the first Miami QB in history to rush for 100 yards in a game in a win at NC State in 2020.

• King had a prolific career with the Cougars, totaling 82 total touchdowns (50 passing, 28 rushing, three receiving, one kickoff return), 4,925 passing yards and 1,421 rushing yards in just 22 starts.

• King became the first player in Houston history to throw a touchdown, catch a touchdown and return a kickoff for a touchdown in the same game when he managed the feat for Houston at Texas State.