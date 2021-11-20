Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. Virginia Tech

THE GAME

• The Hurricanes return home for their final game of the year at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20 against visiting Virginia Tech. Kick is set for 7:30 p.m.

• The game will be broadcast on ACC Network with Wes Durham (pxp), Roddy Jones (color) and Taylor Davis (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 20th season together while Josh Darrow manages the sideline duties. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game live on Mundial 990AM from Hard Rock Stadium. WVUM 90.5 will also broadcast.

• Saturday's game at Hard Rock Stadium represents Miami's annual Senior Day, where 23 Hurricanes will take part in honorary pregame festivities. THE SERIES

• Saturday's game vs. Virginia Tech is the 39th matchup in the history of the series; UM leads the series 23-15, including a 13-7 lead in games in Miami.

• The longtime foes have met every year since 1992, and UM has won three of the last four meetings; the Hurricanes won, 25-24, on the road in 2020.

• In the most recent matchup at Hard Rock Stadium in 2019, Miami erased a 28-0 deficit to tie the game 35-35, but ultimately fell, 42-35, to the Hokies. THE HURRICANES

• The Miami Hurricanes returned 19 of 22 starters from a 2020 team that finished 8-3 overall and 7-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Canes, who ended the year in the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl, became the third Miami team to win seven games in ACC play since joining the conference in 2004.

• On Oct. 11, head coach Manny Diaz announced starting QB D'Eriq King would miss the rest of the season due to shoulder surgery resulting from an injury versus Michigan State. In his first season as starting quarterback at UM, King had with 2,686 passing yards, 538 rushing yards and 27 total TDs.

• Last time out at Florida State (Nov. 13), Miami erased an early 17-0 deficit to take a 28-20 lead, but ultimately fell to the Seminoles, 31-28, in Tallahassee.

• QB Tyler Van Dyke has been sensational since taking over for King, throwing for 2,193 yards, 16 touchdowns and just six interceptions in seven starts. Van Dyke won three straight ACC Rookie of the Week honors, becoming the first player to do so since QB Jameis Winston of Florida State in 2013.

• WR Charleston Rambo became just the fourth wide receiver in Miami history to record 200 receiving yards in Miami's win over Georgia Tech on Nov. 6. Rambo currently ranks third in Miami history in single-season receptions (64) and fifth in single-season receiving yards (955) with two games left.

• For head coach Manny Diaz, 2021 marks a return to his roots as the program's defensive signal caller and defensive coordinator. Diaz was hired by Mark Richt in 2016 as the program's defensive coordinator, a role he served in for three seasons before being named head coach in January of 2019.

• In addition to re-assuming his role as defensive coordinator, Diaz hired Travaris Robinson - former defensive coordinator at South Carolina - to coach defensive backs, added Ishmael Aristide from Texas A&M to coach strikers and promoted DeMarcus Van Dyke from recruiting operations to coach corners. Diaz also brought back defensive line coach Jess Simpson, who spent the previous two years as d-line coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

• Several Miami Hurricanes were selected as preseason candidates for major college football awards; in addition to King, who was named a candidate for nearly every offensive award, Miami had Bubba Bolden named to the Thorpe Award watch list, Will Mallory to the Mackey Award, Lou Hedley to the Ray Guy Award, Mike Harley to the Biletnikoff Award, both Zion Nelson and Jarrid Williams to the Outland Trophy watch list, and others.

• Miami had more production returning than all but three Power 5 programs in America (Arizona State, UCLA, Rutgers) at 91%; the national average of returning production from 2020 into 2021 was 76.7% across FBS. UM was the only team in the ACC to rank in the top 25 of FBS returning production.

• The Miami Hurricanes will look to rebound from a heartbreaking loss to Florida State last time out when they host Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium on Nov. 20.

• Miami will honor 23 players in its annual Senior Day festivities, which will take place prior to Saturday's 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

• The Hurricanes and Hokies have met every year since 1992, and Miami carries a 23-15 in the all-time series. Miami has won three of the last four meetings overall (2017, 2018 and 2020).

• Miami topped Virginia Tech, 25-24, in last year's matchup at Lane Stadium. The Hurricanes are 13-7 all-time in games played against the Hokies.

VAN DYKE ON FIRE IN LAST FOUR STARTS

• QB Tyler Van Dyke will be making his eighth straight start under center when the Hurricanes take on Virginia Tech Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

• Van Dyke, who has compiled a 4-3 record in his seven starts this season, threw for the ninth-most yards in a single game in Miami history and the second most ever by a Hurricanes freshman when he threw for 426 yards against #17/#19 Pitt on Oct. 30.

• Van Dyke, who has totaled 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns over his last four games, became the first Miami quarterback to throw for more than 325 yards in three straight starts since Miami legend Bernie Kosar did it in 1984.

RAMBO NEARING TOP OF RECORD BOOKS

• After spending the first four seasons of his career at Oklahoma, WR Charleston Rambo joined the Hurricanes in January 2021 as one of the top-regarded wide receivers in the transfer portal.

• Rambo has delivered a dominant first season at The U, and now ranks third in Miami's history in single-season receptions (64) and fifth in single-season yards (955).

• With just 45 more receiving yards this year, Rambo would become just the fifth wide receiver in Miami Football history to compile a 1,000-yard season and first since Allen Hurns did it in 2013 (1,162).

• Rambo is nine catches away from moving into first place in single-season receptions.

• Coming off a disappointing 31-28 win last time out on the road at Florida State, Miami looks to clinch bowl eligibility on Senior Day at Hard Rock Stadium against Virginia Tech on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

• The Hurricanes will honor 23 players prior to Saturday's game during on-field Senior Day ceremonies.

• The former BIG EAST foes transitioned to the Atlantic Coast Conference together prior to the 2004 season, and have met every year since 1992. Miami leads the series 23-15, including 13-7 in Miami.

• The Hurricanes have won three of the last four head-to-head meetings against the Hokies, including a 25-24 win at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., in 2020. UM also won during the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

• Head coach Manny Diaz is currently in his third season at the helm in Coral Gables; Diaz led Miami to an 8-3 record in 2020, including a 7-2 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play. Miami won seven games in ACC play for just the second time in program history in 2020 - UM finished 7-1 in ACC play in 2017.

• Miami's game versus the the Seminoles is slated for broadcast on 560 WQAM and WMYM 990 AM.

LAST TIME OUT: MIAMI FALLS TO SEMINOLES, 31-28, IN HEARTBREAKER

• The Hurricanes fell in heartbreaking fashion last time out, dropping their annual rivalry matchup with Florida State, 31-28, at Doak Campbell Stadium. Miami came back from a 20-7 halftime deficit to take a second-half lead, but the Seminoles scored with less than a minute remaining and held on for the win.

• QB Tyler Van Dyke, making the seventh straight start for Miami, delivered a strong outing after a slow start for the Canes. Van Dyke finished with four touchdowns and totaled 317 passing yards in the loss.

• WR Charleston Rambo finished with six catches and 95 receiving yards. Four different Hurricanes caught a touchdown pass in the loss - WR Key'Shawn Smith had a score for the third straight game.

• LB Corey Flagg, Jr. finished with a team-high eight tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

• DL Nesta Jade Silvera wore the turnover chain for the first time, while DE Jahfari Harvey had two TFLs.

A LOOK BACK: UM CAME BACK TO TOP VIRGINIA TECH, 25-24, IN 2020

• In the 2020 game, Miami put together a come-from-behind 25-24 victory at Virginia Tech on Nov. 14. Trailing for most of the game, the Hurricanes held on for the win after going ahead with 5:59 remaining.

• QB D'Eriq King had another strong outing for the Hurricanes, finishing with 255 yards on 24-for-38 passing and one touchdown. He added a 10-yard rushing touchdown - his third rushing score of the year.

• A week after being named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week, Jaelan Phillips put together another dominant game; Phillips had eight tackles and career-high totals of 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

• STRK Gilbert Frierson (eight tackles, two sacks) and CB Te'Cory Couch (first interception of career) also shined for the Hurricanes defense, which totaled 11 tackles for loss and six sacks in the victory.

'ROOSTER' NOW RB1, SHINING IN ROLE AS TOP BACK FOR HURRICANES

• After RB Cam'Ron Harris suffered a season-ending leg injury in a loss to North Carolina on Oct. 16, RB Jaylon Knighton assumed responsibility as UM's lead back. He will make his fifth start of 2021 Saturday.

• Knighton leads UM in touchdowns (8) and ranks second in all-purpose yards (724) in only six games.

• In a win against Georgia Tech on Nov. 6, Knighton finished with a career-high 162 yards on a career-high 32 carries for the first 100-yard rushing game of his career. He also scored a touchdown in the win.

• Nicknamed 'Rooster' by former Pop Warner football coach named Dave Williams for his reddish hair in a mohawk style as a kid, Knighton was named ACC Rookie of the Week on Mon., Oct. 18 after posting the best outing of his career vs. the Tar Heels. Knighton totaled 165 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

• Knighton upped the ante with his start against NC State on Oct. 23, finishing with 166 all-purpose yards, including 21 carries in the win. He was recognized as the ACC Running Back of the Week on Oct. 25.

• Knighton played in nine games and made two starts in his first year of college football in 2020 but was suspended for the first four games of 2021 due to a violation of team rules. He returned in Week 5.

• Knighton was a consensus four-star prospect by all major scouting services. He was listed as the No. 88 player in the ESPN300 and rated the No. 11 running back nationally and No. 15 player in Florida by ESPN.

'O' STARTING TO CLICK WITH LONG SCORING DRIVES OVER LAST FIVE

• Despite a myriad of different season-ending injuries to four opening day starters, the Hurricanes offense has begun to click over the last six games, all of which have been vs. Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

• Miami's offense had just five scoring drives of 70-plus yards over its first three games vs. Alabama, App State and Michigan State combined. It had five such drives vs. NC State (Oct. 23) and four vs. Pittsburgh (Oct. 30). In a win over Georgia Tech (Nov. 6), UM had its second-longest drive of 2021 by yards (93).

• After posting five scoring drives of 70-or-more yards over its first three games, the Hurricanes have managed 18 such drives over the last six games, including two versus Virginia (Sept. 30) and three versus UNC (Oct. 16). UM tied its season-long 97-yard scoring drive last time out against Florida State.

• In its 31-30 win over NC State, Miami compiled its longest scoring drive of the season by time (5:11).

VAN DYKE SHINING, HAS THROWN FOR 14 TOUCHDOWNS IN LAST FOUR

• Ever since his insertion into the starting lineup against Central Connecticut State on Sept. 25, QB Tyler Van Dyke has impressed with some of the best outings by a freshman in Miami Hurricanes history.

• Van Dyke has 19 touchdowns and six interceptions and has a 61.6 completion rate for 2,193 yards.

• Over Miami's three-game winning streak (Oct. 30 - Nov. 6), Van Dyke averaged 380.0 passing yards per game, completed 72% of his passes and compiled totals of 10 touchdowns and just one interception

• Over the last 15 seasons in the ACC, Van Dyke is one of just four quarterbacks to have ever thrown for 300-plus passing yards and had three passing TDs in three straight ACC games, joining FSU's Jameis Winston (four in 2013), UNC's Sam Howell (three in 2019) and NC State's Russell Wilson (three in 2010).

• The 6-foot-4, 224-pound signal caller became the first Hurricane since the legendary Bernie Kosar in 1984 to record three consecutive games of at least 325 yards passing in Miami's win vs. Georgia Tech.

• Van Dyke, who took over as starter after QB D'Eriq King suffered a season-ending injury on Sept. 18, completed 10-of-11 passes for 270 yards and three touchdowns in the win vs. Central Connecticut State.

• In a victory over NC State (Oct. 23), Van Dyke had the best game of his career by nearly every margin - he set career marks for completions, passing yards and touchdowns in a 31-30 victory. He one-upped himself against #17/#19 Pitt (Oct. 30), throwing for career-high 426 yards on 32-for-42 passing.

• Van Dyke has won three straight ACC Rookie of the Week honors following Miami's last three wins.

• Despite splitting reps for the majority of the CCSU game with fellow QB Jake Garcia, Van Dyke's 270 passing yards were the third-most by a UM quarterback making the first start of his career since 1999.

• Van Dyke was rated a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals coming out of high school. He ranked No. 105 nationally in the ESPN300 and was rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback nationally by ESPN.

• The Glastonbury, Conn., native totaled over 4,600 yards and 39 passing touchdowns over his final two high school seasons. He was named 2019 New England Prep Player of the Year after his final season.

MIAMI RANKS SECOND IN CONFERENCE WINS SINCE 2015 SEASON

• Since the beginning of 2015, the Hurricanes trail only Clemson's 51 wins in conference play: ACC Wins Since Beginning of 2015 Season

1) Clemson: 51

2) Miami: 35

3) Pitt: 34

4) Virginia Tech: 32

5) North Carolina: 29

6) NC State: 29

7) Louisville: 26

8) Florida State: 25

T-9) Virginia: 24

T-9) Wake Forest: 24

T-11) Georgia Tech: 21

T-11) Boston College: 21

13) Syracuse: 17

14) Duke: 15

MALLORY MAKING BIG IMPACT OVER THE LAST FOUR GAMES FOR MIAMI

• After a slow start to the season, TE Will Mallory has been instrumental over the last four games. He had a career-long 57-yard score vs. Pitt and has 14 catches for 213 yards with three TDs in the last four games.

• In Miami's first six games of the season, Mallory totaled 10 catches and 73 yards with no touchdowns.

ONE OF NATION'S TOP WRs, RAMBO CLIMBING UP UM's RECORD BOOKS

• One of Miami's top playmakers this year has been WR Charleston Rambo, who arrived after spending the first four seasons of his career at Oklahoma, where had had 1,180 receiving yards and 76 career catches.

• Rambo delivered a scintillating performance in UM's win against Georgia Tech (Nov. 6), finishing with 210 receiving yards - only the fourth time a Miami player has ever eclipsed 200 receiving yards in one game.

• Rambo's 210 yards were the most by any ACC receiver in a game this season and only the 19th 200-yard game by any receiver in FBS in 2021 through Week 11. It was the 13th-best single game total so far in 2021.

• On Nov. 3, Rambo was one of six players added to the midseason watch list for the Biletnikoff Award.

• Rambo currently ranks No. 3 in single-season catches (64) and No. 5 in single-season yards (955) at UM.

• When Rambo put together a dominant performance against Michigan State on Sept. 18, he managed a feat that had been done only twice in University of Miami history: 12 receptions in a single game.

• Rambo became the first Hurricane to haul in 12 catches since Phillip Dorsett did it versus USF in 2012, and only the third Hurricane ever. Rambo's 12 catches were the most he ever had in any college game, and his 156 receiving yards bested his previous high of 122, set in 2019 versus Texas Tech at Oklahoma.

• Rambo has started all nine games at wide receiver and leads Miami with 58 catches and 860 yards.

• The Cedar Hills, Texas native is one of just seven receivers in the ACC to have recorded 50 catches through Week 10. Rambo's average of 6.44 receptions per game ranks as the fourth-best mark in the conference.

FIVE STARTERS (FOUR ON OFFENSE) OUT FOR SEASON DUE TO INJURIES

• In addition to its two most productive offensive players in QB D'Eriq King and RB Cam'Ron Harris, the Hurricanes are missing team captain and center Corey Gaynor and left guard Jalen Rivers for the season.

• Miami will miss S Bubba Bolden for the rest of the year, as announced by HC Manny Diaz on Oct. 25, due to a shoulder injury. Bolden and King were two of three players selected to represent Miami at ACC Kickoff.

RESTREPO SEEING INCREASED ROLE, SHARING REPS AS SLOT RECEIVER

• Second-year WR Xavier Restrepo set the tone for his 2021 season with three catches totaling 55 yards, including the first score of his career on a 29-yard contested catch vs. Alabama in Miami's opener.

• In a road win at Pittsburgh (Oct. 30), Restrepo had the best game of his career: seven catches for 89 yards, including a long reception of 22 yards. Restrepo has shared slot reps with WR Mike Harley in 2021.

• In a win over Georgia Tech (Nov. 6), Restrepo had two receptions totaling 11 yards in the victory.

• In a win over CCSU, Restrepo had a then-career-high four catches totaling a then-career-best 75 yards - before his big game against Pitt on the road. Restrepo ranks fifth on Miami in receptions with 22.

• Through ten games this season, Restrepo has totaled 22 catches for 343 yards with one touchdown.

• As a true freshman in 2020, Restrepo saw action in nine games and had just one 12-yard reception.

• A former high school teammate of RB Jaylan Knighton, Restrepo was a four-star prospect by Rivals. A versatile player, he scored 48 touchdowns and totaled 3,000+ receiving yards in his high school career.

FRESHMEN "EAT" AT MIAMI: ARROYO, WILLIAMS LATEST TO BREAK OUT

• In a win over #17/#19 Pitt, TE Elijah Arroyo hauled in the first touchdown of his career and S James Williams was named ACC Defensive of the Week after having nine tackles and one interception.

• Miami's group of freshmen showed off their playmaking ability in its 45-42 loss to North Carolina on Oct .16; the Hurricanes group - comprised of true freshmen like RB Cody Brown, second-year freshmen like RB Jaylan Knighton and third-year redshirt freshmen like DE Jahfari Harvey - were responsible for every point scored vs. UNC. Knighton led Miami with three touchdowns while K Andy Borregales had two field goals.

• Second-year freshman QB Tyler Van Dyke threw for one touchdown and 264 yards in his first road start.

• Miami true freshmen dominated in a 69-0 win over Central Connecticut State on Sept. 25; the Hurricanes group of first-year players finished with 411 total yards of offense and combined for six touchdowns.

• Brown two touchdowns while RB Thad Franklin, WR Romello Brinson, WR Jacolby George and WR Brashard Smith each finished with one score. Smith led the way with 126 all-purpose yards.

• QB Jake Garcia finished 11-for-14 for 147 yards with two touchdown passes and had a 45-yard rush. Garcia split reps with Van Dyke, who started and finished with 270 passing yards and three touchdowns.

• DL Leonard Taylor had a career-high 2.5 tackles for loss in Miami's win over Georgia Tech on Nov. 6.

HARLEY MOVING UP RECORD BROOKS IN CAREER RECEPTIONS, NOW 3RD

• WR Michael Harley delivered the best season of his career in Miami's new up-tempo offense a year ago, hauling in a career-high, team-best 57 receptions for a team-high 799 receiving yards with seven TDs.

• A third-team All-ACC selection, Harley set career marks in every category, nearly eclipsing his first three season totals combined. In his first three years at The U, Harley had 68 catches, 816 yards and three TDs.

• Harley has 160 career receptions, which ranks as the third-most in the history of Miami Football. In 2020, Harley moved past Phillip Dorsett (121) and Allen Hurns (121) into eighth in the record books.