THE GAME

• Coming off an open date the weekend of Nov. 16, the Miami Hurricanes play their penultimate game of the season against crosstown foe FIU at Marlins Park on Nov. 23. Kickoff for the nonconference matchup, which will take place on the site of the old Orange Bowl, is set for 7 p.m.

• The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network with Rich Waltz (pxp), Aaron Murray (color) and Amanda Balionis (sidelines) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 18th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game on Unanimo Deportes 990AM live from Marlins Park in Little Havana.

• Miami returns to the site of the old Orange Bowl, where UM spent nearly its entire history (1937-2007) before moving to its current home venue.

THE SERIES

• Miami carries a perfect 3-0 all-time series record against the Panthers into Saturday's game, including a 31-17 win last year at Hard Rock Stadium.

• All three matchups in history have been played in the last 13 years, including a 35-0 win in 2006 and a 23-9 win in 2007, both at the Orange Bowl.

THE HURRICANES

• The Hurricanes won their most recent game vs. Louisville, 52-27, on Nov. 9 in their home finale at Hard Rock Stadium. The win was Miami's third straight overall and clinched the Hurricanes' bowl eligibility for the seventh straight season (2013-2019) and for the 43rd time in history (20-22).

• QB Jarren Williams was named ACC Quarterback of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week after throwing for a career-high six touchdown passes vs. the Cardinals, which set the single-game record for Miami (previous was five). Williams' six touchdowns also tied the ACC single-game record.

• LB Shaq Quarterman has started all 49 games of his career since arriving on campus in January 2016; he has the second-longest start streak in FBS and is tied for the second-longest in Miami history. With a start Saturday, Quarterman will tie William Joseph (50) for the UM straight start record.

• TE Brevin Jordan was named a semifinalist for the Mackey Award, honoring the nation's top tight end, on Monday; Jordan, who missed Miami's last game versus Louisville, has a team-high 495 receiving yards on 35 receptions through nine games, including a pair of touchdown catches.

• Miami returned 12 starters and 39 letterwinners from a 2018 team that finished with a trip to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York, N.Y. Mark Richt announced his retirement at season's end, and Manny Diaz was introduced as the 25th head coach in University of Miami program history on Jan. 2.

• Diaz, who spent the previous three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes (2016-18), retooled Miami's offensive staff upon his hire, bringing Dan Enos from Alabama as offensive coordinator and hiring four other new coaches for offense. He hired longtime colleague Blake Baker, who spent the last four seasons at Louisiana Tech, as defensive coordinator and added Todd Stroud as assistant head coach / defensive line coach.

THE OPPONENT

• FIU is under the direction of third-year head coach Butch Davis, who has led the Panthers to a 5-5 record in his two-plus seasons at the helm.

• Davis led the Hurricanes for six seasons as head coach, compiling a 51-20 record in six seasons, including a 11-1 mark in 2000 - his final year at The U.

• Offensively, the Panthers are led by RB Anthony Jones (638 yards, seven TDs) while defensively, FIU is paced by LB Jamal Gates (66 total tackles).

FOOTBALL IS BACK IN LITTLE HAVANA

• The Miami Hurricanes return to the site of the old Orange Bowl, their home for more than 70 seasons, when they face FIU at Marlins Park on Sat., Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.

• The Hurricanes played 468 games at the Orange Bowl from 1937 to 2007 and compiled a record of 318-143-7 during their time at the stadium, good for an all-time winning percentage of .679.

• Saturday's game against the Panthers is just the fourth all-time matchup between the two programs; Miami carries a perfect 3-0 record into the game, including a 31-17 victory last year at Hard Rock Stadium.

• The Hurricanes became bowl eligible for the 43rd time with a 52-27 win over Louisville last time out on Nov. 9.

WILLIAMS SETS SINGLE-GAME TD MARK

• QB Jarren Williams delivered one of the best single-game performances in Miami history last time out against Louisville, setting the Miami single-game standard for touchdown passes with six.

• Williams bested the previous standard (five), which was held by a a number of Miami QB legends, including Bernie Kosar, Steve Walsh and Ken Dorsey.

• For his efforts, Williams was named ACC Quarterback of the Week and ACC Rookie of the Week - it was his second quarterback honor and third rookie honor.

• Since Miami entered the ACC in 2004, only two other QBs had ever thrown six TDs ; it had been done only seven times ever in ACC history before Williams.

THE POWER OF TURNOVER CHAIN 3(05)

• One of the most recognizable sights in college football over the last two years, the latest version of the turnover chain was revealed in Miami's opener vs. Florida.

• The new chain, sporting a 10-inch '305' charm that contains more than 2,000 white sapphire stones, was worn four times vs. the Gators, including the first-ever appearance when DL Scott Patchan recovered a fumble.

• Since the inception of the chain prior to the 2017 season, no Power-5 school has forced more turnovers (74) than the Hurricanes, who lead P-5 in the category (2.05 per game).

• 11 different Hurricanes have worn Turnover Chain 3(05), which came out three times in Miami's 52-27 win vs. Louisville.

MIAMI HURRICANES FOOTBALL RETURNS TO LITTLE HAVANA ON NOV. 23

• After an open date following a 52-27 win over Louisville in their home finale on Nov. 9, the Hurricanes return to Little Havana Nov. 23 for a game vs. FIU at Marlins Park - the former site of the Orange Bowl.

• The Hurricanes will be returning to their old stomping grounds for the first time since 2007, when they played their last of 71 seasons spent at the Orange Bowl, where UM compiled a .679 win percentage.

• UM carries a 3-0 all-time mark vs. the Panthers into Saturday's head-to-head matchup, including a 31-17 win over FIU at Hard Rock Stadium in 2018. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

• After Saturday's game, Miami's lone regular season game remaining is a Nov. 30 road game at Duke at Wallace Wade Stadium; the Hurricanes' bowl destination will be announced later on in December.

• The game will also be carried by 560 WQAM The Joe, Unanimo Deportes 990 AM and WVUM 90.5 FM.

A LOOK BACK: WILLIAMS SETS TOUCHDOWN RECORD IN 52-27 VICTORY

• A week after throwing for a career high in yards, QB Jarren Williams broke Miami's all-time singlegame passing touchdown record with six passing scores in a 52-27 romp over Louisville on Nov. 9.

• Williams bested the longtime record of five, which was originally set by Bernie Kosar on Oct. 13, 1984 and had been tied on five other occasions, most recently by Stephen Morris on Sept. 29, 2012.

• Since Miami joined the ACC in 2004, six passing touchdowns had been totaled by only two other quarterbacks in the conference: Deshaun Watson of Clemson and Tom Savage of North Carolina.

• The six-touchdown game by Williams was only the eighth such game in the history of the ACC.

• For his efforts, WIlliams was named ACC Quarterback of the Week for the second time and ACC Rookie of the Week for the third time. WR Dee Wiggins and WR Mike Harley each caught two scores.

• Miami added three turnovers, and Michael Pinckney earning ACC Linebacker of the Week honors.

• UM's 52 points vs. Louisville tied the most in program history in an ACC game, done four other times.

QUARTERMAN SET FOR MILESTONE - 50th STRAIGHT START SATURDAY

• Miami senior LB Shaq Quarterman has started all 49 games of his collegiate career since arriving on campus as an early enrollee in January 2016, and is poised to tie DL Wlliam Joseph's consecutive start record at Miami on Saturday against FIU at Marlins Park - his 50th straight start as a Miami Hurricane.

• Quarterman, tied for the second-longest active FBS start streak behind Ethan Reed at Louisiana Tech, has been playing at an All-America level this season, and is tied for 11th in the nation with 14.5 tackles for loss. He leads the Hurricanes with 78 total tackles and has added two forced fumbles this year.

• In three-plus seasons at The U, Quarterman has racked up 327 total tackles, 45.5 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries and one interception to go along with 13 PBUs.

ROUSSEAU DOMINATING AT D-END, IS AMONG TOP SACK ARTISTS IN FBS

• After missing all but one full game during his true freshman season of 2018 due to a right ankle fracture, DL Gregory Rousseau has shined in his first season as a major contributor on defense.

• Rousseau leads the ACC and ranks fourth in all of FBS with 12 total sacks this season (all solo).

• Rousseau's 12 sacks are already tied for the fourth-most in a single season in Miami history with three games remaining in the regular season; UM has not had a 12-sack season since 1996 (Kenard Lang).

• In a win at Pittsburgh on Oct. 26, Rousseau finished with three sacks, becoming the first Hurricane since 2011 with three sacks in a game. He topped that performance a week later with a career-best five tackles for loss and the first four-sack game by a Hurricane since at least 2000 at FSU (Nov. 2).

• The redshirt freshman is one of just nine players in all FBS with more than 15 tackles for loss this year.

• The Coconut Creek, Fla., native was rewarded with his first career start in a win over Virginia (Oct. 11) and made it count with a then career-high seven tackles, two TFLs, one sack and a forced fumble.

• Rousseau has at least one sack in six of UM's 10 games and is first among all freshmen in sacks.

• In a dominant game vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 21), the 6-foot-6 standout recorded his first strip-sack, recovering his own forced fumble to wear the turnover chain for the first time in his career.

• Rousseau was ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals out of high school; he had 10 sacks as a senior.

OSBORN LEADING THE WAY ON OFFENSE AFTER TRANSFER TO THE U

• One of Miami's most important additions of the offseason was transfer K.J. Osborn, who joined the Hurricanes for his final year of eligibility after an impressive four-year career at Buffalo with the Bulls.

• The 6-foot Osborn has started all 10 games at wide receiver this season and leads the Hurricanes in receptions (39) and touchdown receptions (5). He has 444 receiving yards - third-most on Miami.

• In a win at Pittsburgh on Oct. 26, Osborn had a career-high 94 yards and the game-winning 23-yard touchdown with less than a minute left. He led Miami with six catches in the win over Pittsburgh.

• Alongside LB Shaq Quarterman, Osborn was selected as one of two players to represent Miami at ACC Kickoff, the conference's annual media day, despite not having played a down and arriving in January.

• In three seasons of playing time at Buffalo, Osborn totaled 1,490 yards and 12 touchdowns.

A MACKEY AWARD SEMIFINALIST, JORDAN BALLING IN SOPHOMORE YEAR

• TE Brevin Jordan was announced as one of eight semifinalists for the Mackey Award on Mon., Nov. 18.

• Jordan, who missed the last game vs. Louisville due to injury, has fifth-most receiving yards (495) of any Power 5 tight end this season, and has surpassed his freshman total for receiving yards.

• In his last game at Florida State (Nov. 2), Jordan had a game-high six receptions totaling 48 yards.

• In a win vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 5, Jordan had a career-high 136 receiving yards with one TD.

• Jordan enjoyed a strong opener vs. Florida (Aug. 24), starting the game and finishing with a team-high five-catches for 88 yards and one TD. He has at least five catches in four of nine games this year.

• Playing his first season of college football in 2018, Jordan emerged as a go-to target in the Miami offense; Jordan was second on Miami in receptions (32) and was second in touchdowns (four).

• Jordan was named to the All-ACC Second Team after a standout first year, starting 12 of 13 games.

• A Las Vegas native and high school teammate of QB Tate Martell and S Bubba Bolden, Jordan was named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list (nation's top tight end) and preseason All-ACC.

• Jordan was named a Midseason Freshman All-America by ESPN in 2018. The talented sophomore was rated the No. 1 tight end in the country by ESPN and the No. 2-rated TE by Rivals.

NO POWER-5 TEAM HAS MORE TURNOVERS SINCE'S CHAIN'S INCEPTION

• When DL Scott Patchan pounced on a Gators fumble in the first quarter of Miami's game on Aug. 24, fans inside the stadium and across the country awaited the unveil of the newest turnover chain.

• The chain, which previously featured a charm in the shape of the iconic 'U' (2017) and Sebastian the Ibis (2018), features a 10-inch charm with the famous '305' Miami area code with more than 2,000 white sapphires; the charm weighs 500 grams. The chain took roughly three months to complete.

• 11 different Hurricanes have worn the new turnover chain this year, none more than CB DJ Ivey (three).

• Since the unveiling of the chain in 2017, Miami has compiled a Power 5-high 74 turnovers in 36 games, an average of 2.06 turnovers per game; Miami had 19 takeaways the season before the chain.

• The Hurricanes are the only Power-5 team averaging more than two takeaways per game since 2017.

• In a 17-12 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 21, Miami had three turnovers and two first-time chain wearers - CB Al Blades, Jr. (interception) and DL Gregory Rousseau (fumble recovery) both wore it.

WILLIAMS IMPRESSING THROUGH EARLY GOING OF CAREER AS QB1 AT UM

• QB Jarren Williams was announced as Miami's starting quarterback by head coach Manny Diaz on Monday, Aug. 12 after winning a quarterback battle that started in spring ball and lasted into camp.

• Williams, who threw for a career-high 313 passing yards with two touchdowns in a win over Florida State on Nov. 2, delivered one of the best performances in program history vs. Louisville on Nov. 9; the Lawrenceville, Ga., native threw for a program-record six touchdown passes, tying the ACC record.

• Injured during Miami's game vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 5, he did not start for three games, but came off the bench in the fourth quarter at Pitt (Oct. 26) and orchestrated the game-winning touchdown drive.

• Williams has totaled the second-best pass efficiency in the ACC (164.8.3) and 10th-best mark in all of FBS. His 67.0% completion percentage is second-best in the ACC and 20th overall in all of FBS.

• In his first start as quarterback versus Florida on Aug. 24, Williams finished 19-for-30 for 214 yards and the first passing TD of his career. He became UM's seventh freshman QB to start a game since 2008.

• He was even better at North Carolina on Sept. 7, throwing for 309 yards on 30-for-39 passing with two touchdowns. The 30 completions were the most by a Miami QB since Brad Kaaya vs. Pitt in 2016.

• Williams beat out QBs Tate Martell and N'Kosi Perry for the starting spot. He was the first freshman to start a season opener since Brad Kaaya started as a true freshman on the road at Louisville in 2014.

• Williams played in one game as a reserve during his true freshman year Savannah State (Sept. 8, 2018).

• A consensus four-star prospect, Williams was ranked as the No. 6 dual threat quarterback by ESPN.

• Williams chose Miami over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State, among other schools.

AUSTRALIAN NEWCOMER HEDLEY HELPING UM WIN ON SPECIAL TEAMS

• Miami's punting unit struggled in 2018 with a 34.48 net punting average, ranking 117th in all of FBS.

• The addition of Australian punter Lou Hedley - who arrived to Miami after two years at City College of San Francisco and who is a former Australian Rules Football player - has been a key for the Hurricanes.

• Hedley was selected to the Ray Guy Award watch list after a standout first half of the season at The U.

• Hedley is averaging 45.6 yards per punt - ranking as the 14th best mark in FBS. In a game vs. Georgia Tech back on Oct. 19, Hedley boomed a career-long 67-yard punt. He has totaled 1,870 yards on punts.

• Thanks largely to Hedley's stellar play, Miami now ranks ninth in FBS in net punting (42.38 / punt).

• Standing 6-foot-4 and tattooed from the neck down, Hedley used to own a tattoo shop in Bali, Indonesia before moving to San Francisco from Melbourne, Australia where he was at ProKick Australia.

HARLEY, WIGGINS BREAKING OUT IN HURRICANE WIDE RECEIVER CORPS

• Sophomore WR Dee Wiggins and junior WR Mike Harley have been among Miami's top playmakers of late, and both enjoyed career outings last time out in a 52-27 win over Louisville at Hard Rock Stadium.

• Both players posted career-high yardage outputs and both had the first multi-touchdown performances of their careers, with Harley and Wiggins each hauling in two of QB Jarren Williams' six touchdowns.

• Harley's 116 receiving yards marked the first 100-yard game of his career, while Wiggins had 85 yards.

• On the season, Harley's 447 receiving yards are second-most on Miami and represent more than his first two years combined (331). His 34 catches are also more than his first two years' totals combined (30).

• Over the last four games, Wiggins has 10 catches, 233 yards and three touchdown receptions.

YOUNG O-LINE IMPRESSING, HAS BEEN STURDY IN LAST THREE GAMES

• UM's starting offensive line vs. Florida (Aug. 24) included two freshman - true freshman LT Zion Nelson and redshirt freshman RT John Campbell, Jr. - and has gotten even younger as the season moves on.

• Joining Nelson on the offensive line and making his University of Miami debut was true freshman Jakai Clark, who has made nine straight starts at right guard following the season opener versus Florida.

• Louisville (Nov. 9) had just one sack and Miami piled up 449 yards of offense in a dominant 52-27 win.

• In a win on the road at Pitt (Oct. 26), UM held the nation's number one sacks defense to a season-low two sacks in a 16-12 win. The Panthers entered that averaging what was an FBS-best 5.14 sacks / game.

• A talented Seminoles defense was held to just two sacks in UM's 27-10 win on the road at FSU (Nov. 2).

• OL Navaughn Donaldson was the only returning starter on the offensive line with at least 10 starts.

• According to research from The Athletic, the Hurricanes were one of only three programs in the country to start a true freshman at left tackle in their opener. Tennessee and UCLA also started a true frosh LT.

• According to the same research, Miami was also one of just three programs in the country to start freshmen at both tackle spots in the opener; Duke and Michigan started two redshirt freshmen tackles.

MIAMI DEFENSE WREAKING HAVOC, RANKS AMONG NATION'S TOP UNITS

• The Miami Hurricanes defense ranks No. 16 in FBS and No. 3 in the ACC in total defense, allowing just 310.7 yards per game; UM is one of just 20 units in FBS allowing 320 yards or fewer per game this year.

• Miami's scoring defense is No. 17 in the nation at just 19.2 points per game - second-best in the ACC.

• One of Miami's top-performing units this season has been its rushing defense, which has allowed an average of 104.8 yards this season - the 13th-best mark in FBS and second-best performing ACC unit.

• Miami has allowed just four of 10 opponents - Virginia Tech (Oct. 5), Georgia Tech (Oct. 19), Pitt (Oct. 26) and Louisville (Nov. 9)to surpass the 100-yard rushing mark. Florida (Aug. 24) rushed for 50 yards.

• One of the most important statistics when measuring a defense in modern day college football - opponent yards per play - is another stat where Miami has excelled this year (4.7, 18th-best in FBS).

• The Hurricanes are averaging 9.0 tackles for loss per game - the third-best mark and the best total in the ACC - and are averaging the fourth-most sacks per game of any team in FBS (3.70, second in ACC).

HARRIS ENJOYS BIG GAME VS. GT, EARNS FIRST CAREER START AT PITT

• Seeing significant action due to an in-game injury to RB DeeJay Dallas, RB Cam'Ron Harris had the best performance of his young career in a loss to Georgia Tech on Oct. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium.

• Harris rushed for a career-high 136 yards on a career-high 18 carries and added his first receiving touchdown of the season in a three-catch game. Harris' previous career high for rush yards was 77.

• Harris was rewarded with his first career start vs. Pitt (Oct. 26); he finished with 60 yards and a rush TD.

• Harris' 136 yards vs. GT were the most by a Hurricane back since Travis Homer rushed for 168 yards on eight carries in a win over Pittsburgh in November 2017. Harris averaged 7.56 yards per carry vs. GT.

• The Opa-Locka, Fla., native has rushed for 415 yards and three touchdowns this season, ranking behind Dallas in both categories. Harris is averaging 5.0 yards / rush and has 80 receiving yards on 12 catches.

• A consensus four-star prospect by every major scouting service, Harris - who went by Cam'Ron Davis last year but changed his last name to match his father's last name this past offseason - was ranked as the No. 9 running back in his high school class and No. 167 overall prospect in his class by ESPN.com.

IVEY HAS FIRST TWO INTERCEPTIONS OF CAREER IN WIN OVER PANTHERS

• Sophomore DJ Ivey picked up the first two interceptions of his career in a win at Pittsburgh (Oct. 26), wearing the turnover chain twice in the first half in one of the best games of his young career.

• Ivey's multi-interception game was the first by a Hurricane since Trajan Bandy had two picks at Virginia on Oct. 13, 2018; it also marked the third straight year a Miami has recorded a multi-interception game.

• Prior to Ivey and Bandy, CB Michael Jackson, Sr., had two interceptions vs. Syracuse on Oct. 21, 2017.

• Ivey recorded the third interception of his career last time out in a 52-27 win over Louisville (Nov. 9).