THE GAME

• Coming off a 17-9 win over then-#19/#20 Virginia last time out on Oct. 11, the Miami Hurricanes wrap up a five-game homestand on Sat., Oct. 19 vs. Coastal foe Georgia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kickoff for the matchup - UM's penultimate home game - is set for 12 p.m.

• The game will be broadcast on ACC Network with Wes Durham (play by play), Roddy Jones (color) and Eric Wood (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 18th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game on WMYM 990 AM, and Miami student radio, WVUM 90.5 FM, will also call it live.

THE SERIES

• Saturday's game versus Georgia Tech is the 25th all-time matchup in the series, which is tied, 12-12. UM has a 6-2 lead in games played in Miami.

• The Coastal foes have met every year since 2004, and Miami has won three of the last four meetings overall and five straight in Miami Gardens.

• In last year's matchup in Atlanta, Miami scored first on DeeJay Dallas' one-yard touchdown run, but ultimately fell to the host Yellow Jackets, 27-21.

THE HURRICANES

• Miami returned 12 starters and 39 letterwinners from a 2018 team that finished with a trip to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York, N.Y. Mark Richt announced his retirement at season's end, and Manny Diaz was named the 25th head coach in University of Miami program history on Jan. 2.

• The Hurricanes won their most recent game vs. #19/#20 Virginia on Oct. 11, 17-9, in an ACC Coastal matchup at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami scored first on a 17-yard TD reception from DeeJay Dallas and held the high-scoring Cavaliers to a season-low nine points in Diaz's first ACC win as head coach.

• On Aug. 12, Diaz named redshirt freshman Jarren Williams Miami's starting quarterback for the season. Williams, who beat out redshirt sophomores Tate Martell and N'Kosi Perry in a three-man battle during training camp, made his fifth career start on Oct. 5 but was replaced by Perry vs. Va Tech. Williams, who has battled an upper extremity injury, did not play vs. Virginia; Perry threw for 182 yards and accounted for two touchdowns in the win.

• LB Shaq Quarterman has started all 45 games of his career since arriving on campus in January 2016; he has the second-longest start streak in FBS.

• Miami had eight players earn major preseason accolades, including multiple players named to more than one major award watch list. Among them were LB Shaq Quarterman (Butkus Award, Bednarik Award), DL Jonathan Garvin (Bednarik, Walter Camp POY) and WR K.J. Osborn (Biletnikoff)

• Diaz, who spent the previous three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes (2016-18), retooled Miami's offensive staff upon his hire, bringing Dan Enos from Alabama as offensive coordinator and hiring four other new coaches for offense. He hired longtime colleague Blake Baker, who spent the last four seasons at Louisiana Tech, as defensive coordinator and added Todd Stroud as assistant head coach / defensive line coach.

THE OPPONENT

• Georgia Tech is under the direction of head coach Geoff Collins, who is in his first season at the helm in Atlanta and his third season as a head coach.

• The Yellow Jackets are coming off a 41-23 loss to Duke last time out on Oct. 12. The Jackets racked up a season-high 379 yards of offense in the loss.

• QB James Graham threw for a career-high 206 passing yards last time out, while RB Jordan Mason had the first 100-yard rushing game of his career

Miami plays its final game of a seasonlong five-game homestand on Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. Georgia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium. Kickoff for the ACC Coastal Division clash is set for 12 p.m. on ACC Network.

• Manny Diaz and the Hurricanes finished 5-1 at home in 2018 and are 19-4 in 23 regular season home games since Diaz joined the staff as defensive coordinator in January 2016, including a 3-1 mark in 2019.

• The Hurricanes only have one remaining home game following Saturday's contest against Georgia Tech; Miami hosts Louisville on Nov. 9 to close out its home slate.

• The homestand is the longest singleseason stretch since playing five straight regular season games at home in 1987 (Nov. 6 - Dec. 5)

JORDAN BALLING OUT IN SECOND YEAR

• Sophomore Brevin Jordan has been among Miami's top performers in his second season and leads the Canes with 25 receptions and 417 receiving yards.

• Jordan is ranked first nationally among tight ends in receiving yards (417) and, in six games, has already surpassed his freshman year total for receiving yards (287).

• Jordan had a career-high 136 receiving yards and one touchdown against Virginia Tech on Oct. 5. Last time out on Oct. 11, he had two catches for 48 yards vs. Virginia.

• The Las Vegas native was high school teammates with Tate Martell and Bubba Bolden is ranked No. 58 in FBS in receiving yards this season.

• Jordan was named second-team All-ACC in his true freshman season of 2018.

CHAIN RETURNS, TD RINGS DEBUT IN 2019

• One of the most recognizable sights in all of college football over the last two seasons, the latest version of the turnover chain was on full display in Miami's opener vs. Florida on Aug. 24 in the season opener in Orlando.

• The new chain, sporting a 10-inch '305' charm that contains more than 2,000 white sapphire stones, was worn four times vs. the Gators, including the first-ever appearance when DL Scott Patchan recovered a fumble.

• The season opener vs. the Gators also served as the debut for Miami's offensive reward: the two touchdown rings, which combine to spell out "Hurricanes".

• Seven different Hurricanes have worn Turnover Chain 3(05); Miami has totaled 65 turnovers since the inception of the chain in 2017 - an average of 2.03 per game.

MIAMI WRAPS UP HARD ROCK HOMESTAND WITH YELLOW JACKETS

• Miami is coming off a 17-9 win over #19/#20 Virginia last time out at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct. 11

• Aftter its current five-game home stretch, the Hurricanes' next game is road matchup Oct. 26 at Pitt.

• The last time the Hurricanes had five home games in a row during a single regular season was 1987 - a year Miami won the national championship. The Hurricanes played the final five games of their 1987 season at home beginning on Nov. 7 vs. Miami (Ohio) and finishing Dec. 5 vs. South Carolina.

A LOOK BACK: MIAMI EARNS FIRST ACC 'W' UNDER DIAZ, 17-9 OVER UVA

• QB N'Kosi Perry, making the seventh start of his career but first this season, accounted for two total touchdowns - one passing and one rushing - to lead Miami past #19/#20 Virginia, 17-9, on Oct. 11.

• Perry opened the game's scoring with a touchdown pass on a screen play to RB DeeJay Dallas and iced the game with a touchdown run in the final minutes to improve his record to 5-2 as a starter.

• K Turner Davidson made his collegiate debut and connected on a 19-yard field goal and both extra point attempts in the win. DE Gregory Rousseau had seven tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

• Miami's defense held an offense that entered the game averaging 32.2 points to just nine points.

SOPHOMORE JORDAN DAZZLING, CONTINUING TIGHT END U TRADITION

• For the second straight year, TE Brevin Jordan has been among Miami's top contributors on offense.

• Jordan has the most receiving yards (417) of any tight end in all of FBS this season, and has already surpassed his freshman total for receiving yards. He leads Miami in catches (25) and receiving yards.

• Playing his first season of college football in 2018, Jordan emerged as a go-to target in the Miami offense; Jordan was second on Miami in receptions (32) and was second in touchdowns (four).

• Jordan was named to the All-ACC Second Team after a standout first year, starting 12 of 13 games.

• He has been even better in 2019, and is on pace for 50 catches and 834 yards by regular season end.

• In a win vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 5, Jordan had a career-high 136 receiving yards with one TD.

• Jordan enjoyed a strong opener vs. Florida (Aug. 24), starting the game and finishing with a teamhigh five-catches for 88 yards and one TD. He has at least five catches in three of six games this year.

• A Las Vegas native and high school teammate of QB Tate Martell and S Bubba Bolden, Jordan was named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list (nation's top tight end) and preseason All-ACC.

• Jordan was named a Midseason Freshman All-America by ESPN in 2018. The talented sophomore was rated the No. 1 tight end in the country by ESPN and No. 2-rated TE by Rivals.

ROUSSEAU SHINING AFTER MISSING MOST OF FIRST SEASON TO INJURY

• After missing all but one full game during his true freshman season of 2018 due to a right ankle fracture, DL Gregory Rousseau has shined in his first major action through the first part of 2019.

• Rousseau leads Miami with 7.5 tackles for loss and is first on the Hurricanes with five sacks this season.

• The Coconut Creek, Fla., native was rewarded with his first career start last time out vs. Virginia (Oct. 11) and made the most of it with a career-high seven tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and a forced fumble. Rousseau has totaled more than one tackle for loss in three of six games this year.

• In a game vs Virginia Tech on Oct. 5, Rousseau had two tackles, including a solo sack - Rousseau has a sack in five of Miami's six games this season and ranks fourth in the ACC with five sacks this year.

• In a dominant game vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 21), the 6-foot-6 standout recorded his first strip-sack, recovering his own forced fumble to wear the turnover chain for the first time in his career.

• Rousseau was ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals coming out of high school; as a senior at Champagnat Catholic, he had 80 tackles and 10 sacks, with three sacks in the state title game.

DALLAS PUTS TOGETHER STRONG FIRST HALF AS MIAMI'S STARTING RB

• After playing behind current Seattle Seahawks RB Travis Homer the last two years, RB DeeJay Dallas has served as Miami's starting running back in 2019 put together a strong first half of the season.

• Through Miami's first six games, Dallas ranks sixth in the ACC with an average of 78.7 yards per game and ranks 12th in FBS among running backs and second in the ACC with a 6.7 yards-per-rush average.

• In his first career start vs. Florida on Aug. 24, Dallas had a game-high 131 all-purpose yards, including a game-high 94 rushing yards. He had a career-high four catches and scored on a 50-yard TD run.

• Dallas delivered the fourth 100-yard rushing performance of his career at North Carolina (Sept. 7), totaling 107 yards on 14 carries. He rushed for a career-high three touchdowns vs. Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14), the first such performance for a UM player since QB Malik Rosier did it at Toledo in 2018. In a game vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 5, Dallas had a season-long 62-yard rushing touchdown in the loss.

• Though he was not a starter last season, Dallas was all over the field for the Hurricanes. The Georgia native had the longest rush of any player (83 yards), the longest kick return of any player (53) and the longest punt return (65). He ranked first on the Hurricanes in all-purpose yards (1,260).

• Dallas ended 2018 ranked second in rushing yards (617) and tied for the team lead with six rushing TDs.

• In 32 career games, Dallas has found the end zone 16 times with 15 of them being rushing scores.

• Dallas became a father this offseason; though his own name is Demetrius, he named his son DeeJay.

TURNOVER CHAIN PART 3(05); CHAIN'S IMPACT MEASURABLE ON 'D'

• When DL Scott Patchan pounced on a Gators fumble in the first quarter of Miami's game on Aug. 24, fans inside the stadium and across the country awaited the unveil of the newest turnover chain.

• The chain, which previously featured a charm in the shape of the iconic 'U' (2017) and Sebastian the Ibis (2018), features a 10-inch charm with the famous '305' Miami area code with more than 2,000 white sapphires; the charm weighs 500 grams. The chain took roughly three months to complete.

• Since the unveiling of the turnover chain in 2017, the Hurricanes have compiled 65 turnovers in 32 games since, an average of 2.03 turnovers per game; UM had 19 takeaways the season before the chain.

• In addition to Patchan, LB Shaq Quarterman (fumble recovery), S Amari Carter (interception) and striker Romeo Finley (interception) each wore the turover chain in Miami's opener vs. the Gators.

• In a 17-12 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 21, Miami had three turnovers and two first-time chain wearers - CB Al Blades, Jr. (interception) and DL Gregory Rousseau (fumble recovery).

HEDLEY'S ADDITION PAYING DIVIDENDS FOR MIAMI'S SPECIAL TEAMS

• Miami's punting unit struggled in 2018 with a 34.48 net punting average - ranking 117th in FBS.

• The addition of Australian punter Lou Hedley - who arrived to Miami after two years at City College of San Francisco and who is a former Australian Rules Football player - has been a key for the Hurricanes.

• Hedley is averaging 45.7 yards per punt - the 14th-best total in FBS and the fourth-best mark in ACC.

• Thanks largely to Hedley's stellar play, Miami's unit now ranks 26th in FBS in net punting (41.09 / punt).

• Standing 6-foot-4 and tattooed from the neck down, Hedley used to own a tattoo shop in Bali, Indonesia before moving to San Francisco from Melbourne, Australia where he was at ProKick Australia.

BANDY HAS BIG GAME VS. VIRGINIA, HONORED AS ACC DB OF THE WEEK

• Miami's lone returner in the secondary to start the season, junior CB Trajan Bandy had one of his best games of the season last time out vs. Virginia (Oct. 11) and was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week.

• Bandy, who made his sixth straight start this season and 22nd of his career, was third on the Hurricanes with six tackles and wore the turnover chain for the first time this year with a fumble recovery vs. UVA.

• Bandy added a solo sack, his third of the season, and finished with a season-high six tackles in the win.

• The Miami native has a team-high five PBUs this year and has totaled 16 tackles (12 solo) in six games.

MIAMI DEFENSE RANKS AMONG BEST IN FBS AT HALFWAY POINT of 2019

• The Hurricanes have posted some impressive defensive numbers; UM ranks No. 18 in FBS and No. 3 in the ACC in total defense (288.8 yards per game) and No. 23 nationally in tackles for loss (7.5 per game)

• Miami's scoring defense is up to No. 25 in the nation at just 19.2 points per game - third-best in ACC.

• One of Miami's top-performing units this season has been its rushing defense, which has allowed an average of 77.7 yards this season - the seventh-lowest mark in FBS and second-lowest in the ACC.

• The Hurricanes have allowed one of its six opponents - Virginia Tech, in a home loss back on Oct. 5 - to surpass the 100-yard rushing mark this season. The Gators rushed for just 50 yards in the opener.

• Miami's defense has recovered six fumbles - the 11th-most in FBS and second-most in the ACC (FSU, 7).

• The Hurricanes are averaging 3.0 sacks per game, which is the 22nd-best total in FBS, headliend by Gregory Rousseau, who is tied for 25th in FBS with five sacks this season. He is 43rd in TFLS with 7.5.

OSBORN HAS BEEN KEY ADDITION, AMONG TOP OFFENSIVE PERFORMERS

• One of Miami's most important additions of the offseason was transfer K.J. Osborn, who transferred to Miami for his final year of eligibility after an impressive four-year career at Buffalo with the Bulls.

• The 6-foot Osborn has started all six games at wide receiver this season and ranks third in receptions (23) and leads Miami in touchdown receptions (3). He has totaled 285 receiving yards - second-most.

• Osborn was selected as one of two players to represent Miami at ACC Kickoff, the conference's annual media day, despite not having played a down at that point. Osborn has been cited by coaches and teammates as a key locker room influence. He was selected one of four captains for the season opener.

• Making his second start on offense, Osborn tied for the team lead with seven receptions at UNC (Sept. 7), including a six-yard TD reception. He also scored TDs vs. Bethune (Sept. 14) and CMU (Sept. 21)

• In his first game at The U, Osborn started and caught four passes for 41 yards, including an 18-yarder.

• In three seasons of playing time at Buffalo, Osborn totaled 1,490 yards and 12 touchdown receptions.

PERRY ENJOYS BIG GAME VERSUS HOKIES, THROWS FOR 400+ YARDS

• QB N'Kosi Perry was ready when his number was called in a loss to Virginia Tech (Oct. 5), entering in place of QB Jarren Williams in the first half; Perry set career marks in nearly every stat category.

• Perry set personal bests in completions with 28 (previous high was 21), attempts with 47 (previous high was 35), passing yards with 422 (previous high was 224) and longest pass with 51 (previous was 42).

• Perry also tied a career mark with four touchdown passes and threw just one interception vs. VT.

WILLIAMS HAS IMPRESSED THROUGH EARLY GOING OF CAREER AS QB1

• QB Jarren Williams was announced as Miami's starting quarterback by head coach Manny Diaz on Monday, Aug. 12 after winning a quarterback battle that started in spring ball and lasted into camp.

• Williams impressed in difficult environments to start the year vs. Florida in Orlando and at North Carolina; he ranks second in the ACC in passing efficiency (158.3) with seven TD and three interceptions.

• Williams ranks No. 12 in completion percentage in all of FBS and ranks first in the ACC at .718 this year.

• In his first start as quarterback vs. Florida on Aug. 24, Williams finished 19-for-30 for 214 yards and the first passing TD of his career. He became UM's seventh freshman QB to start a game since 2008.

• He was even better at North Carolina on Sept. 7, throwing for a career-best 309 yards on 30-for-39 passing with two touchdowns. The 30 completions were the most by a Miami QB since Brad Kaaya vs. Pitt in 2016, while the 300-yard passing game was UM's first since Malik Rosier at UNC in 2017.

• Williams beat out QBs Tate Martell and N'Kosi Perry for the starting spot. Williams will make the sixth start of his career on Oct. 11 vs. Virginia; he was the first freshman to start a season opener since Brad Kaaya started as a true freshman against Louisville on Labor Day weekend 2014 - a 13-31 loss to UofL.

• Williams saw action in one game as a substitute during his true freshman year; he finished 1-for-3 with one 17-yard pass and a one-yard rushing touchdown against Savannah State on Sept. 8, 2018.

• A consensus four-star prospect, Williams was ranked as the No. 6 dual threat quarterback by ESPN.

• Williams chose Miami over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State, among other schools

DALLAS HAS ROCKED TOUCHDOWN RINGS MORE THAN ANY OTHER CANE

• After QB Jarren Williams hit TE Brevin Jordan for a touchdown pass vs. Florida, the newest team reward was showcased: the Touchdown Rings. Made mostly of orange and green sapphires, the Touchdown Rings weigh 100 grams and contain close to 500 stones between the pair. The rings were designed by Miami's own "A.J. the Jeweler" - the same man responsible for all three Turnover Chains.

• RB DeeJay Dallas also wore them in the opener, while WR K.J. Osborn and TE Will Mallory wore them after receiving TDs at North Carolina. RB Cam'Ron Harris rocked the rings after his rushing TD vs. UNC.

• No one has worn them more than Dallas, who has six rushing touchdowns and one receiving score.

• TE Larry Hodges wore the touchdown rings twice vs. Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14), while WR Jeff Thomas wore them twice in a game vs. Virginia Tech back on Oct. 5 at Hard Rock Stadium

MIAMI WEARS SPECIAL "PARLEY FOR THE OCEANS" UNIS VS. CAVALIERS

• Determined to keep their surrounding oceans clean, and as a nod to the University of Miami's renowned Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, adidas and the Hurricanes' alternate uniforms for Miami's game vs. Virginia (Oct. 11) were created through adidas' collaboration with Parley for the Oceans. The environmentally-conscious unis were crafted from repurposed and upcycled materials.

• The adidas Primeknit A1 football uniform is composed of over 70% regenerated ECONYL® yarn; a raw material transformed from fishing nets and other nylon waste intercepted in marine environments.

• Miami wore an adidas x Parley for the Oceans uniform in their 2018 season opener vs. LSU (9/2/2018).

• The special-edition uniform jerseys have been auctioned off, with the proceeds benefitting first-year students at RSMAS who will take part in a research cruise; this also happened with the 2018 uniforms.

YOUNG O-LINE HAD TWO TRUE FRESHMEN FIVE OF FIRST SIX GAMES

• UM's starting offensive line vs. Florida (Aug. 24) included two freshman - true freshman LT Zion Nelson and redshirt freshman RT John Campbell, Jr. - and got even younger over the next five games.

• Joining Nelson on the offensive line and making his University of Miami debut was true freshman Jakai Clark, who started at right guard vs. North Carolina (Sept. 7), Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14), Central Michigan (Sept. 21), Virginia Tech (Oct. 5) and Virginia (Oct. 11). Miami also has sophomores DJ Scaife, Jr., and Corey Gaynor. The only starting OL with at least 10 starts is junior Navaughn Donaldson.

• According to research from The Athletic, the Hurricanes were one of only three programs in the country to start a true freshman at left tackle in their opener. Tennessee and UCLA also started a true frosh LT.

• According to the same research, Miami was also one of just three programs in the country to start freshmen at both tackle spots in the opener; Duke and Michigan started two redshirt freshmen tackles.

QUARTERMAN AN IRON MAN AT THE U, HEADS TALENTED DEFENSE

• Miami's three-headed monster - senior trio Zach McCloud, Michael Pinckney & Shaq Quarterman - had started nearly every game together since arriving to University of Miami as early enrollees in 2016.

• McCloud, who may redshirt 2019 - according to coaches - after moving back to inside linebacker prior to this season, has started 31 games in his career. He has totaled 133 tackles and 12.5 tackles for loss.

• One of Miami's most instinctive players, Pinckney started all 12 of the games he played in last season and finished with 74 total tackles and 11.0 tackles for loss. He was named All-ACC Honorable Mention.

• Quarterman, who has started all 45 games for the Hurricanes in three-plus seasons at The U, ranked second on UM with 82 total tackles. An All-ACC first-team pick in 2018, he has over 250 career tackles. Quarterman's 45-game start streak is the second-longest in FBS, trailing Ethan Reed of Louisiana Tech.

• All three linebackers elected to return for their senior seasons after Manny Diaz, their coordinator for all three seasons, was named head coach. The trio cited the importance of their collective legacy at Miami and a disappointing 2018 as key reasons for the return. Both Pinckey and Quarterman are on track to earn their undergraduate degrees; McCloud has begun work towards a master's degree.

HURRICANES BOLSTERED BY MIDSEASON DEBUTS OF SILVERA, BOLDEN

• Miami was bolstered by the Oct. 5 debuts of S Bubba Bolden, who missed the first four games due to NCAA eligibility issues, and DL Nesta Jade Silvera, who suffered a leg injury during fall training camp.

• Nine Hurricanes made their debuts in Miami's season opener vs. the Gators, including two players who started: LT Zion Nelson and WR K.J. Osborn. Nelson was one of just four freshmen to debut vs. Florida.

• Osborn was among five players who transferred to Miami this offseason and made their debuts; the other who debuted were P Louis Hedley, DL Trevon Hill, QB Tate Martell and DL Chigozie Nnoruka.

• The five true freshmen who debuted vs. Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14) were LB Sam Brooks, Jr., DL Jason Blissett, Jr., DL Jared Harrison-Hunte, DL Jalar Holley and S Keontra Smith.

MURPHY LIVING THE HURRICANE DREAM, SCORES FIRST TD OF CAREER

• Redshirt senior RB Jimmy Murphy was rewarded for his hard work vs. Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14), scoring a touchdown and celebrating with an enthusiastic front flip on the first score of his career.

• Murphy, a fan favorite, has been among Miami's top special teams performers for the last two years and was voted a team captain in 2018. He plans to attend medical school once his Miami career is finished.

HODGES FOLLOWS MALLORY'S LEAD, FIRST CATCH OF SEASON IS A TD

• For the second straight season, TE Will Mallory made the most of his first grab of the year, scoring a touchdown on the play. Mallory's 11-yard TD put the Hurricanes ahead late at North Carolina (Sept. 7).

• Mallory recorded his first career TD on his very first catch, a 2-yarder vs. Savannah State (Sept. 8, 2018.)

• Freshman TE Larry Hodges doubled Mallory's feat, scoring touchdowns on both of the very first two grabs of his career vs. Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14). Hodges made his debut at UNC on Sept. 7.