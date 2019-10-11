THE GAME

• Coming off a 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech last time out on Oct. 5, the Miami Hurricanes continue a five-game homestand on Fri., Oct. 11 vs. ACC Coastal foe Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Kickoff for the matchup - UM's fourth game of the long homestand - is set for 8 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN with Dave Flemming (play by play), Louis Riddick (color) and Paul Carcaterra (sideline) on the call. Joe Zagacki (pxp) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 18th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. Alfredo Alvarez (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game on WMYM 990 AM, and Miami student radio, WVUM 90.5 FM, will also call it live.

THE SERIES

• Saturday's game vs. Virginia is the 17th matchup in the history of the series; UM leads the series 9-7, including a 5-2 lead in games played in Miami.

• The Coastal foes have met every year since 2004, and Miami has won three of the last four meetings overall and three straight in Miami Gardens.

• In last year's matchup in Charlottesville, Va., CB Trajan Bandy finished with two interceptions but the visitors suffered a 16-13 loss at Scott Stadium.

THE HURRICANES

• Miami returned 12 starters and 39 letterwinners from a 2018 team that finished with a trip to the New Era Pinstripe Bowl in New York, N.Y. Mark Richt announced his retirement at season's end, and Manny Diaz was named the 25th head coach in University of Miami program history on Jan. 2.

• The Hurricanes dropped their most recent game vs. Virginia Tech on Oct. 5, 42-35, in their ACC home opener at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami erased a 28-point deficit (28-0) and tied the game in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell to the Hokies to snap a three-game win streak over Virginia Tech.

• On Aug. 12, Diaz named redshirt freshman Jarren Williams Miami's starting quarterback for the season. Williams, who beat out redshirt sophomores Tate Martell and N'Kosi Perry in a three-man battle during training camp, made his fifth career start on Oct. 5 but was replaced by Perry vs. Va Tech. Williams is completing 71.8 percent of his passes (89-for-124) with 1,074 passing yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions through five starts.

• LB Shaq Quarterman has started all 44 games of his career since arriving on campus in January 2016; he has the second-longest start streak in FBS.

• Miami had eight players earn major preseason accolades, including multiple players named to more than one major award watch list. Among them were LB Shaq Quarterman (Butkus Award, Bednarik Award), DL Jonathan Garvin (Bednarik, Walter Camp POY) and WR K.J. Osborn (Biletnikoff)

• Diaz, who spent the previous three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Hurricanes (2016-18), retooled Miami's offensive staff upon his hire, bringing Dan Enos from Alabama as offensive coordinator and hiring four other new coaches for offense. He hired longtime colleague Blake Baker, who spent the last four seasons at Louisiana Tech, as defensive coordinator and added Todd Stroud as assistant head coach / defensive line coach.

THE OPPONENT

• Virginia is under the direction of head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who is in his fourth season at the helm in Charlottesville and 15th as a head coach.

• The Cavaliers are coming off an open date on Oct. 5, but fell on the road at Notre Dame, 20-35, last time out in South Bend, Ind., on Sept. 28.

• QB Bryce Perkins has been responsible for more than 1,300 yards and 10 total TDs, while LB Jordan Mack has 32 tackles, seven TFLs and six sacks.

CANES HOST CAVS IN PRIMETIME GAME

• Manny Diaz and the Hurricanes finished 5-1 at home in 2018 and are 18-4 in 22 regular season home games since Diaz joined the staff as defensive coordinator in January 2016, including a 2-1 mark in 2019.

• UM's last Friday night game was a 31-6 win at Duke on Sept. 29, 2017; its last home such game at home was a 34-6 win over FAU on Aug. 30, 2013.

• The homestand is the longest singleseason stretch since playing five straight regular season games at home in 1987 (Nov. 6 - Dec. 5).

JORDAN BALLING OUT IN SECOND YEAR

• Sophomore Brevin Jordan has been among Miami's top performers in his second season and leads the Canes with 23 receptions and 369 receiving yards.

• Jordan is ranked first nationally among tight ends in receiving yards per game (73.8) and has already surpassed his freshman year total for yards (287).

• Last time out, Jordan had a career-high 136 receiving yards and one touchdown against Virginia Tech (Oct. 5). His seven catches were one shy of his career high.

• The Las Vegas native, who was high school teammates with Tate Martell and Bubba Bolden, has more receiving yards than any other Power-5 tight end.

• Jordan was named second-team All-ACC in his true freshman season of 2018.

CHAIN RETURNS, TD RINGS DEBUT IN 2019

• One of the most recognizable sights in all of college football over the last two seasons, the latest version of the turnover chain was on full display in Miami's opener vs. Florida on Aug. 24 in the season opener in Orlando.

• The new chain, sporting a 10-inch '305' charm that contains more than 2,000 white sapphire stones, was worn four times vs. the Gators, including the first-ever appearance when DL Scott Patchan recovered a fumble.

• The season opener vs. the Gators also served as the debut for Miami's offensive reward: the two touchdown rings, which combine to spell out "Hurricanes".

• Six different Hurricanes have worn Turnover Chain 3(05); Miami has totaled 64 turnovers since the inception of the chain in 2017 - an average of 2.06 per game.

MIAMI TO FACE COASTAL-LEADING CAVALIERS IN PRIMETIME FRIDAY

• After two games away from home to start the season - one at a neutral site, and one on the road - the Miami Hurricanes continue their longest single-season homestand since 1987 with a matchup vs. #19/#20 Virginia on Oct. 11. Kickoff for the game is set for 8 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium (ESPN).

• The Hurricanes lead the all-time series with Virginia, 9-7, including a 5-2 mark in games played in Miami. The Hurricanes have won three of the last four matchups dating to 2015 and have won three straight meetings in Miami Gardens. Miami fell to the Cavaliers, 16-13, in last year's game on the road.

• The Hurricanes and Cavaliers have met every year since 2004 - the year Miami joined the ACC.

• Miami is coming off a 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech last time out; the Hurricanes overcame a 28-point deficit (28-0) to tie the game, 35-35, in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell to the visiting Hokies.

• Aftter its current five-game home stretch, the Hurricanes' next game is road matchup Oct. 26 at Pitt.

• The last time the Hurricanes had five home games in a row during a single regular season was 1987 - a year Miami won the national championship. The Hurricanes played the final five games of their 1987 season at home beginning on Nov. 7 vs. Miami (Ohio) and finishing Dec. 5 vs. South Carolina.

• The game will also be carried by 560 WQAM, WMYM 990 AM and student radio WVUM 90.5 FM.

A LOOK BACK: MIAMI OVERCOMES 28-POINT DEFICIT BUT FALLS TO VT

• Miami came all the way back from a 28-0 second-quarter deficit to tie it up, 35-35, in the fourth quarter against Virginia Tech on Oct. 5, but fell to the Hokies, 42-35, in its ACC home opener Oct. 5.

• QB N'Kosi Perry, who entered the game after QB Jarren Williams struggled in the early going, finished with career-high totals in completions (28), attempts (47) and passing yards (422).

• Perry's four touchdown passes tied a career high; two came on connections with WR Jeff Thomas.

• A 62-yard touchdown run from RB DeeJay Dallas in the fourth quarter tied the game at 35-35.

• TE Brevin Jordan set a career mark with 136 receiving yards while Thomas finished with 124 yards.

• Trailing 28-0, Miami got on the board when Perry's 'hail mary' attempt as time expired in the second quarter landed in the hands of WR Mark Pope, who scored the first touchdown of his career.

• Miami was on the verge of tying the program's largest comeback ever (28, 1999 at Boston College).

JORDAN HAS CAREER DAY VS. VT, SETTING STANDARD AT TIGHT END U

• For the second straight year, TE Brevin Jordan has been among Miami's top contributors on offense.

• Playing his first season of college football in 2018, Jordan emerged as a go-to target in the Miami offense; Jordan was second on Miami in receptions (32) and was second in touchdowns (four).

• Jordan was named to the All-ACC Second Team after a standout first year, starting 12 of 13 games.

• He has been even better in 2019, and is on pace for 55 catches and 886 yards by regular season end.

• Last time out vs. Virginia Tech (Oct. 5), Jordan had a career-high 136 receiving yards with one TD.

• Jordan enjoyed a strong opener vs. Florida (Aug. 24), starting the game and finishing with a teamhigh five-catches for 88 yards and one TD. He enjoyed another great game at North Carolina (Sept. 7), hauling in six passes for 73 yards. He has had at least five catches in three of five games this year.

• A Las Vegas native and high school teammate of QB Tate Martell and S Bubba Bolden, Jordan was named to the Mackey Award preseason watch list (nation's top tight end) and preseason All-ACC.

• Jordan was named a Midseason Freshman All-America by ESPN in 2018. The talented sophomore was rated the No. 1 tight end in the country by ESPN and 247Sports.com and No. 2-rated TE by Rivals. Name True Freshman Year Stats Brevin Jordan 2018 32 catches, 287 yards, 4 TDs Christopher Herndon IV* 2014 0 catches, 0 yards David Njoku* 2014 N/A (redshirt year) Greg Olsen* 2003 N/A (medical redshirt year) Kellen Winslow 2001 2 catches, 34 yards Bubba Franks 1996 N/A (redshirt year)

ROUSSEAU SHINING AFTER MISSING MOST OF FIRST SEASON TO INJURY

• After missing all but one full game during his true freshman season of 2018 due to a right ankle fracture, DL Gregory Rousseau has shined in his first major action through the first part of 2019.

• Rousseau is tied for the Miami lead with 5.5 tackles for loss and leads the Hurricanes with 4.0 sacks.

• Last time out vs. Virginia Tech (Oct. 5), Rousseau had two tackles, including a solo sack - marking the fourth time in the first five games of the season that Rousseau has recorded at least one sack.

• Rousseau was ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals coming out of high school; as a senior at Champagnat Catholic, he had 80 tackles and 10 sacks, with three sacks in the state title game.

• In a dominant game vs. Central Michigan (Sept. 21), the 6-foot-6 standout recorded his first strip-sack, recovering his own forced fumble to wear the turnover chain for the first time in his career.

DALLAS OFF TO STRONG START IN FIRST YEAR AS MIAMI'S STARTING RB

• After playing behind current Seattle Seahawks RB Travis Homer the last two years, RB DeeJay Dallas was listed as the Hurricanes' starting running back after an impressive offseason and fall camp.

• Through Miami's first four games, Dallas ranks sixth in the ACC with an average of 81.8 yards per game and ranks ninth in all of FBS among all running backs with a 7.2 yards-per-rush average this season.

• In his first career start vs. Florida on Aug. 24, Dallas had a game-high 131 all-purpose yards, including a game-high 94 rushing yards. He had a career-high four catches and scored on a 50-yard TD run.

• Dallas delivered the fourth 100-yard rushing performance of his career at North Carolina (Sept. 7), totaling 107 yards on 14 carries. He rushed for a career-high three touchdowns vs. Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14), the first such performance for a UM player since QB Malik Rosier did it at Toledo in 2018. Last time out vs. Virginia Tech (Oct. 5), Dallas had a season-long 62-yard rushing touchdown in the loss.

• Though he was not a starter last season, Dallas was all over the field for the Hurricanes. The Georgia native had the longest rush of any player (83 yards), the longest kick return of any player (53) and the longest punt return (65). He ranked first on the Hurricanes in all-purpose yards (1,260).

• Dallas ended the year second in rushing yards (617) and tied for the team lead with six rushing TDs.

• In 30 career games, Dallas has found the end zone 15 times - all rush TDs - despite starting five games.

• Dallas became a father this offseason; though his own name is Demetrius, he named his son DeeJay.

WILLIAMS AS QB1

• QB Jarren Williams was announced as Miami's starting quarterback by head coach Manny Diaz on Monday, Aug. 12 after winning a quarterback battle that started in spring ball and lasted into camp.

• Williams impressed in difficult environments to start the year vs. Florida in Orlando and at North Carolina; he ranks second in the ACC in passing efficiency (158.3) with seven TD and three interceptions (all last game, when he was benched for N’Kosi Perry).

• Williams ranks No. 12 in completion percentage in all of FBS and ranks first in the ACC at .718 this year.

• In his first start as quarterback vs. Florida on Aug. 24, Williams finished 19-for-30 for 214 yards and the first passing TD of his career. He became UM's seventh freshman QB to start a game since 2008.

• He was even better at North Carolina on Sept. 7, throwing for a career-best 309 yards on 30-for-39 passing with two touchdowns. The 30 completions were the most by a Miami QB since Brad Kaaya vs. Pitt in 2016, while the 300-yard passing game was UM's first since Malik Rosier at UNC in 2017.

• Williams beat out QBs Tate Martell and N'Kosi Perry for the starting spot. Williams will make the sixth start of his career on Oct. 11 vs. Virginia; he was the first freshman to start a season opener since Brad Kaaya started as a true freshman against Louisville on Labor Day weekend 2014 - a 13-31 loss to UofL.

• Williams saw action in one game as a substitute during his true freshman year; he finished 1-for-3 with one 17-yard pass and a one-yard rushing touchdown against Savannah State on Sept. 8, 2018.

• A consensus four-star prospect, Williams was ranked as the No. 6 dual threat quarterback by ESPN.

• Williams chose Miami over Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State, among other schools.

TURNOVER CHAIN PART 3(05); CHAIN'S IMPACT MEASURABLE ON 'D'

• When DL Scott Patchan pounced on a Gators fumble in the first quarter of Miami's game on Aug. 24, fans inside the stadium and across the country awaited the unveil of the newest turnover chain.

• The chain, which previously featured a charm in the shape of the iconic 'U' (2017) and Sebastian the Ibis (2018), features a 10-inch charm with the famous '305' Miami area code with more than 2,000 white sapphires; the charm weighs 500 grams. The chain took roughly three months to complete.

• Since the unveiling of the turnover chain in 2017, the Hurricanes have compiled 64 turnovers in 31 games since, an average of 2.06 turnovers per game; UM had 19 takeaways the season before the chain.

• In addition to Patchan, LB Shaq Quarterman (fumble recovery), S Amari Carter (interception) and striker Romeo Finley (interception) each wore the turover chain in Miami's opener vs. the Gators.

• In a 17-12 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 21, Miami had three turnovers and two first-time chain wearers - CB Al Blades, Jr. (interception) and DL Gregory Rousseau (fumble recovery).

PERRY ENJOYS BIG GAME VERSUS HOKIES, THROWS FOR 400+ YARDS

• QB N'Kosi Perry was ready when his number was called last time out vs. Virginia Tech (Oct. 5), entering in place of QB Jarren Williams in the first half; Perry set career marks in nearly every stat category.

• Perry set personal bests in completions with 28 (previous high was 21), attempts with 47 (previous high was 35), passing yards with 422 (previous high was 224) and longest pass with 51 (previous was 42).

• Perry also tied a career mark with four touchdown passes and threw just one interception vs. VT.

HURRICANES DEFENSE RANKS AMONG BEST IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES

• The Hurricanes have posted some impressive defensive numbers; UM ranks No. 15 in FBS and No. 3 in the ACC in total defense (283.0 yards per game) and No. 24 nationally in tackles for loss (7.6 per game)

• One of Miami's top-performing units this season has been its rushing defense, which has allowed an average of 78.4 yards this season - the seventh-lowest mark in FBS and second-lowest in the ACC.

• Miami's third-down defense is ranked highly; the Hurricanes are allowing teams to convert only 31.9 percent of third-down chances, the 26th-rated such defense in the country and third-best in the ACC.

• The Hurricanes have allowed one of its four opponents - Virginia Tech, last time out on Oct. 5 - to surpass the 100-yard rushing mark this season. The Gators rushed for just 50 yards in the opener.

OSBORN KEY ADDITION TO WIDE RECEIVER ROOM VIA TRANSFER PORTAL

• One of Miami's most important additions of the offseason was transfer K.J. Osborn, who transferred to Miami for his final year of eligibility after an impressive four-year career at Buffalo with the Bulls.

• The 6-foot Osborn has started all five games at wide receiver this season and ranks third n receptions (19) and leads the team in touchdown receptions (3). He has totaled 225 receiving yards - third-most.

• Making his second start on offense, Osborn tied for the team lead with seven receptions at UNC (Sept. 7), including a six-yard TD reception. He also scored TDs vs. Bethune (Sept. 14) and CMU (Sept. 21)

• Osborn was selected as one of two players to represent Miami at ACC Kickoff, the conference's annual media day, despite not having played a down at that point. Osborn has been cited by coaches and teammates as a key locker room influence. He was selected one of four captains for the Florida game.

• In his first game at The U, Osborn started and caught four passes for 41 yards, including an 18-yarder.

• In three seasons of playing time at Buffalo, Osborn totaled 1,490 yards and 12 touchdown receptions.

TOUCHDOWN RINGS UNVEILED, THOMAS WEARS THEM TWICE VS. HOKIES

• After QB Jarren Williams hit TE Brevin Jordan for a touchdown pass in the second quarter, the newest reward was showcased: the Touchdown Rings. Made mostly of orange and green sapphires, the Touchdown Rings weigh 100 grams and contain close to 500 stones between the pair. The rings were designed by Miami's own "A.J. the Jeweler" - the same man responsible for all three Turnover Chains.

• RB DeeJay Dallas also wore them in the opener, while WR K.J. Osborn and TE Will Mallory wore them after receiving TDs at North Carolina. RB Cam'Ron Harris rocked the rings after his rushing TD vs. UNC.

• No one has worn them more than Dallas, who has six rushing touchdowns to tie his total from last year.

• TE Larry Hodges wore the touchdown rings twice vs. Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14), while WR Jeff Thomas wore them twice last time out against Virginia Tech (Oct. 5) at Hard Rock Stadium.

YOUNG O-LINE HAD TWO TRUE FRESHMEN FOUR OF FIRST FIVE GAMES

• UM's starting offensive line vs. Florida (Aug. 24) included two freshman - true freshman LT Zion Nelson and redshirt freshman RT John Campbell, Jr. - and got even younger over the next four games.

• Joining Nelson on the offensive line and making his University of Miami debut was true freshman Jakai Clark, who started at right guard vs. both North Carolina (Sept. 7), Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 14), Central Michigan (Sept. 21) and Virginia Tech (Oct. 5). Miami also has sophomores DJ Scaife, Jr., and Corey Gaynor on its starting line. The only OL with at least 10 starts is junior Navaughn Donaldson.

• According to research from The Athletic, the Hurricanes were one of only three programs in the country to start a true freshman at left tackle in their opener. Tennessee and UCLA also started a true frosh LT.

• According to the same research, Miami was also one of just three programs in the country to start freshmen at both tackle spots in the opener; Duke and Michigan started two redshirt freshmen tackles.