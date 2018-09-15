THE GAME

• Coming off a 77-0 win over Savannah State in their home opener at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 8, the No. 21/20 Miami Hurricanes continue their month of September with a road tilt vs. Toledo at the Glass Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 15. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. ET on ACC Network Extra.

• The Hurricanes have a 2-0 all-time record against the Rockets, including a 52-30 win at Hard Rock Stadium last season (Sept. 23, 2017).

• Miami is making its first-ever trip to the Glass Bowl and its first trip to the state of Ohio since a 2015 matchup at Cincinnati (Oct. 1, 2015)

• The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Kevin Brown (play by play) and Andre Ware (color) on the call. Joe Zagacki (play by play) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 17th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty on the flagship station. Jose “Chamby” Campos (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game live on 990AM ESPN Deportes. THE SERIES

• Miami has played Toledo only twice in history, including last season, when the Hurricanes emerged with a 52-30 win at home on Sept. 23, 2017.

• Prior to last season, UM had only played Toledo once, earning a 24-14 victory over the Rockets in a Nov. 21, 1987 game played at the Orange Bowl.

THE HURRICANES

• Miami returns 14 starters and 44 letterwinners from a 2017 group that won 10 games (10-3) for the first time since 2003 and advanced to the ACC Championship Game for the first time in history. The Hurricanes ended the year in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the first time since 2003.

• Miami’s seven wins in ACC play (7-1) in 2017 were the most in program history, as the Hurricanes captured the ACC’s Coastal Division title for the first time. Mark Richt was named ACC Coach of the Year in a year where UM finished with a perfect 7-0 home record during the regular season.

• The Canes are coming off a 77-0 win over Savannah State on Sept. 8, 2018 in their home opener; UM tied the program record for points in the win.

• Miami outgained the Tigers, 494-78, with nine different Hurricanes scoring touchdowns in the victory, including six Hurricanes who scored their first touchdowns of their careers. The 77-point margin of victory was the largest in Hurricanes' history, besting the previous record of 70 set in 2013.

• With three more touchdowns Saturday against Savannah State (one rushing, two passing), starting QB Malik Rosier has now been responsible for 39 touchdowns (eight rushing, 31 passing) in his 16 starts (12-4 record). He is 8-1 in starts at Hard Rock Stadium and 4-3 in starts away from home.

• Among Miami's breakout stars in the first two games has been sophomore WR Jeff Thomas, who leads Miami with 199 receiving yards and 365 all-purpose yards this fall. Thomas had a career-best 90 punt return yards and a 67-yard receiving touchdown last time out vs. Savannah State.

• Among Miami's top defensive performers through the first two weekends have been sophomore DL Jon Garvin (team-high 16 total tackles, teamhigh 6.0 tackles for loss), senior DB Jaquan Johnson (15 tackles) and senior DL Gerald Willis III (4.0 tackles for loss, one sack).

THE OPPONENT

• Toledo is under the direction of fourth-year head coach Jason Candle, who has amassed an impressive 22-7 record at the helm of the Rockets.

• The defending Mid-American Conference (MAC) champions, Toledo is led by QB Mitchell Guadagni, who threw for 265 yards and three TDs vs. VMI

CANES BATTLE ROCKETS AT GLASS BOWL

• The No. 21/20 Hurricanes play their first true road game of the 2018 season on Saturday, Sept. 15 at Toledo. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. from the Glass Bowl.

• In last year's road opener at Duke (Sept. 29, 2017), the Hurricanes earned a 31-6 victory in an ACC matchup in Durham, N.C.

• Miami has won its road opener each season since 2014, when UM fell to Louisville on Sept. 1 in the Cardinals' first-ever game as an ACC football member; the Hurricanes have won three true road openers since.

• Miami has a 12-3 record at Hard Rock Stadium in Mark Richt's tenure, and has not lost a regular season game at Hard Rock since Oct. 15, 2016 - having won 10 straight regular season games there

UM NOTCHES FIRST SHUTOUT SINCE '15

• With a 77-0 win over Savannah State on Sept. 8, the Hurricanes posted their first shutout under the current coaching staff and first since a 45-0 win over BethuneCookman on Sept. 5, 2015.

• Nine different Hurricanes scored touchdowns in the win, with two studentathletes - TE Brevin Jordan and RB Lorenzo Lingard - scoring two touchdowns each.

• Miami's 77 points on Sept. 8 tied the program record for points - also set against Savannah State, in a 77-7 win in 2013.

• The Hurricanes' 77-point margin of victory was the largest in history, besting its previous high of 70 set in that same 77-7 win over Savannah State on Sept. 21, 2013.

"BREAK OUT THE CHAIN AGAIN!"

• Five different Hurricanes wore the new version of the "Turnover Chain" in Miami's 77-0 win over Savannah State on Sept. 8.

• Sophomore DB Trajan Bandy became the first Hurricane to rock the new chain - made with more than 4,000 stones (compared to 900 last year) and weighing nearly three kilograms (two kilograms last year) - when he recovered a Savannah State fumble in the second quarter.

• DB Jhavonte Dean, LB Waynmon Steed, DL Scott Patchan and DB Sheldrick Redwine also wore the chain in Saturday's win.

• The new chain is modeled after Sebastian the Ibis, with the charm registering 8.5 inches in length (compared to 5.5 last year)

#21/#20 MIAMI MAKES FIRST TRUE ROAD TRIP TO FACE TOLEDO

• No. 21/20 Miami will be playing its first true road game of the 2018 season when it travels to Ohio for a matchup with the Toledo Rockets. Kickoff for the game is slated for 12 p.m. from the Glass Bowl.

• The game marks a return trip to the Hurricanes, who hosted Toledo on Sept. 23, 2017 and topped the Rockets, 52-30. Miami trailed 16-10 at half, but outscored Toledo 42-14 over the final two quarters.

• UM carries a perfect 2-0 mark vs. the Rockets all-time, but has never played Toledo on the road. Prior to last year's matchup, the Canes had only played Toledo once: a 24-14 home win in November 1987.

• Since joining the ACC in 2004, Miami has played in the state of Ohio just twice - a game at Ohio State on Sept. 11, 2010 and a game at Cincinnati on Oct. 1, 2015; Miami fell short in both matchups.

• The Hurricanes check in at No. 21 in the Associated Press poll and were ranked No. 20 in the Amway Coaches Poll - Miami has appeared in both polls for the last 20 straight polls, dating to Jan. 10, 2017.

HURRICANES SET RECORDS IN WIN OVER TIGERS IN HOME OPENER

• The Miami Hurricanes opened their 11th season at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 8 vs. Savannah State, capturing a 77-0 shutout victory to improve to 11-0 all-time in home openers at the stadium. Miami has outscored opponents 500-69 for an average margin of victory of 39.2 points in those 11 games.

• Miami's 77 points tied a program record for most points in a single game (also set against Savnnah State, in September 2013), while its 77-point margin of victory was the largest in program history.

• The Hurricanes have not lost a home opener since 2006, when they fell to Florida State 13-10 at the Orange Bowl on Sept. 4, 2006. Miami has won 12 straight home openers since - each one since 2007.

• The 12 straight wins in home openers marks the longest such stretch in Hurricanes Football history.

• Saturday's win over Savannah State also marked the debut of the new and improved Turnover Chain.

• Since the start of the 2001 season, Miami has opened the season 10 times at home and seven times on the road; the Hurricanes are 9-1 in those home games. Miami opened 2018 in a neutral-site game.

• Since joining the ACC prior to the 2004 season, Miami has played a conference opponent in only three of its 15 home openers: Florida State twice (2004, 2006) and Georgia Tech once (2009).

• In the modern era of Miami Hurricanes football (since 1979), UM has opened the season at home 18 times and is 16-2 in those games. Miami is 29-10 in regular season openers dating to 1979.

THOMAS SHOWCASING ELECTRIC PLAYMAKING ABILITY IN YEAR 2

• Sophomore WR Jeff Thomas showed off his skillset in a dominant performance in Miami's opener.

• Thomas started and made a number of acrobatic catches, hauling in a career-high five passes for a career-high 132 yards vs. LSU (Sept. 2); his previous highs were three receptions and 101 yards.

• Less than one week later against Savannah State (Sept. 8), Thomas once again showcased his electric speed in open space. Thomas hauled in a 67-yard touchdown pass on his only reception of the game and also finished with 183 all-purpose yards - including a career-high 90 punt return yards.

• Thomas, who led the Hurricanes with 22 plays of at least 20 yards in 2017, already has nine such plays (four receptions, three kick returns, two punts) - including four of the top five longest - in 2018. Thomas 67-yard touchdown was the longest play of the season for Miami and the fourth catch of at least 50 yards in his career; Thomas also hauled in a 50-yard reception in the opener against LSU.

• The East St. Louis, Ill., native was on the receiving end of the two longest pass plays for UM in 2017.

• Thomas' 132 yards vs. LSU in the Advocare Classic were the most in a game by a Miami Hurricane wide receiver since WR Ahmmon Richards totaled 144 yards against Pittsburgh on Nov. 5, 2016.

BREAK OUT THE CHAIN AGAIN! TURNOVER CHAIN 2.0 IS HERE FOR 2018

• When sophomore DB Trajan Bandy pounced on a loose ball in the second quarter of Miami's game against Savannah State, the crowd turned to observe a familiar sight from 2017: the "Turnover Chain."

• But instead of last year's chain, which was modeled in the shape of the iconic "U" logo, Bandy was presented a brand new turnover chain to rock featuring a charm in the model of Sebastian the Ibis.

• Turnover Chain 2.0 is comprised of more than 4,000 stones (compared to 900 last year), weighs roughly three kilograms (compared to two last year) and has an 8.5-inch charm (compared to 5.5).

• Bandy wore the chain once last season after an interception against Notre Dame. DB Sheldrick Redwine picked off a Tigers pass in the game to earn the chain, which he wore three times in 2017.

• Three players wore the chain for the first time Saturday against Savannah State: LB Waynmon Steed (fumble recovery), DL Scott Patchan (blocked punt recovery) and DB Jhavonte Dean (interception).

• Miami's four turnovers Saturday vs. Savannah State tied the season high from 2017, done four times.

TRUE FROSH TIGHT END DUO MAKING AN EARLY IMPACT FOR MIAMI

• Two key members of Miami's #Storm18 signing class have played bigger roles than already was anticipated after junior tight end Michael Irvin II suffered an MCL injury during fall camp.

• Freshman tight end duo Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory, who became friends through the recruiting process and were ranked among the nation's best at the position, have been counted on early in 2018.

• Last time out against Savannah State (Sept. 8), Mallory opened the game's scoring with a two-yard touchdown pass - the very first catch of his career. Mallory made his first career start in the victory.

• Jordan, who started the season opener, had a dominant outing of his own against the Tigers, setting career marks in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (52) to go along with his first two touchdowns.

• Jordan was ranked the No. 1 tight end in the country by ESPN.com and 247Sports and No. 2 by Rivals, while Mallory was ranked the third-best tight end by ESPN.com. The two are roommates at The U.

DEFENSE RECORDS FIRST SHUTOUT SINCE 2015 IN WIN OVER TIGERS

• The Miami Hurricanes' defense was able to compile its first shutout since the 2015 season opener against Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 5, 2015) in a 77-0 win over Savannah State on Saturday, Sept. 8.

• The shutout was the first under the current Miami staff, including defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

• Diaz's last shutout as defensive coordinator came exactly six years to the day before Miami's win over Savannah State; as the coordinator at Texas, Diaz's Longhorns shutout New Mexico on Sept. 8, 2012.

26 HURRICANES MAKE THEIR DEBUTS IN HOME OPENER AT HARD ROCK

• 15 offensive Hurricanes made their career debuts on Saturday, Sept. 8 vs. Savannah State: QB N’Kosi Perry, QB Cade Weldon, WR Mark Pope, FB Realus George, Jr., WR Marquez Ezzard, OL John Campbell, Jr., RB Robert Burns, OL Zalon’tae Hillery, OL Cleveland Reed, Jr., RB Cam’Ron Davis, TE Nicholas Ducheine, OL Zach Dykstra, K Alejandro Cardenas, OL Sam York and QB Jarren Williams.

• 11 defensive Hurricanes made their career debuts in the same game: DL Nesta Jade Silvera, DB Gilbert Frierson, LB Waynmon Steed, DB Gurvan Hall, Jr., DB James Murphy, DL Jordan Miller, LB Patrick Joyner, Jr., DB Nigel Bethel, DB Tyler Murphy, DB Colvin Alford and DL Tyreic Martin.

• The moment was not too big for several Hurricanes, who delivered impressive outings in their first career performances. Perry threw three touchdown passes while both Weldon and Williams rushed for one apiece. Lingard ran for two touchdowns, including a career-long 64-yard score. Silvera made the key play on a punt block that was returned for a touchdown, Steed recovered a fumble in the first action of his career and Joyner, Jr., helped cause the fumble in an impressive debut of his own.

LINGARD POSTS LONGEST RUN BY TRUE FRESHMAN SINCE DUKE IN 2012

• With a 64-yard touchdown run Saturday against Savannah State, RB Lorenzo Lingard recorded the longest rush by a true freshman running back since Duke Johnson had a 65-yard rush against Duke in his true freshman season finale on Nov. 24, 2012 in Durham, N.C., which was also a touchdown run.

JONATHAN GARVIN ENJOYING SOPHOMORE SURGE ON DEFENSIVE LINE

• The Miami Hurricanes' defensive line took a hit when three of its four 2017 starters departed this past offseason, but one of the players who has stepped up in his sophomore year has been end Jon Garvin.

• Garvin, who totaled just nine tackles as a true freshman in 2017, already has a team-high 16 tackles through the first two games; he set a career high with eight vs. LSU and matched it vs. Savannah State.

• Garvin, who had just 3.0 tackles for loss as a true freshman, already has a team-high 6.0 tackles for loss in 2018; he is the first player to have multiple games with 3.0 TFL since Denzel Perryman in 2011.

• The Lake Worth, Fla., native goes by "Neo" - his middle name and the name of his grandfather.