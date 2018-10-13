THE GAME

• Coming off a thrilling 28-27 win over Florida State at Hard Rock Stadium in its annual rivalry game last time out on Oct. 6, No. 16/15 Miami continues its month of October with a trip to Charlottesville, Va., for a matchup with Virginia on Oct. 13. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Scott Stadium.

• The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Jason Benetti (play by play), Kelly Stouffer (analyst) and Olivia Dekker (sidelines) on the call. Joe Zagacki (play by play) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 17th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. Jose “Chamby” Campos (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game on 990AM ESPN Deportes from Charlottesville.

THE SERIES

• The Hurricanes carry a 9-6 lead in the all-time series vs. the Cavaliers, and have won three straight matchups in the series dating to 2015.

• Miami trails the series, 4-3, in games played in Charlottesville, but captured a 34-14 win over the Cavaliers in its last trip to Scott Stadium in 2016.

• A pick-six helped Miami overcome a slow start in the most recent meeting in 2017, with UM outscoring UVA, 30-7, in the second half of a 44-28 win.

THE HURRICANES

• Miami is riding momentum from a come-from-behind 28-27 win vs. Florida State on Oct. 6, UM's 13th straight win at home in the regular season.

• The Hurricanes are on a five-game winning streak heading into their game at Virginia and are ranked among the nation's best in several categories.

• After another dominant performance by its defense vs. the Seminoles, Miami is ranked No. 2 nationally in total defense at 237.3 yards per game.

• The Seminoles totaled just 45 yards in the second half, as the Hurricanes outscored the visitors 21-7 over the final two quarters for their first win over Florida State at home in the regular season since 2004. QB N'Kosi Perry threw a career-high four touchdowns and no interceptions in the win.

• Miami put together the biggest comeback in the history of the series by erasing a 20-point third-quarter deficit (27-7) to rally past the Seminoles.

• Among UM's top defensive performers against FSU were DL Joe Jackson (two sacks), DB Sheldrick Redwine (one forced fumble) and LB Michael Pinckney (five tackles, one interception). Perry (204 yards), WR Jeff Thomas (76 yards) and WR Lawrence Cager (two TDs) paced the UM offense.

• Miami has returned 14 starters and 44 letterwinners from a 2017 team that won 10 games (10-3) for the first time since 2003 and advanced to the ACC Championship Game for the first time ever. The Hurricanes ended the year in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the first time since 2003.

• Miami’s seven wins in ACC play (7-1) in 2017 were the most in program history, as the Hurricanes captured the ACC’s Coastal Division title for the first time. Mark Richt was named ACC Coach of the Year in a year where UM finished with a perfect 7-0 home record during the regular season.

THE OPPONENT

• Virginia is under the direction of third-year head coach Bronco Mendenhall, who has compiled an 11-19 record in his time at the helm of UVA.

• The Cavaliers enter Saturday's game coming off a bye week. They are off to a 3-2 start but lost, 35-21, last time out at NC State on Sept. 29.

• The Cavaliers' offense is led by QB Bryce Perkins (1,125 yards, 11 touchdowns), HB Olamide Zaccheaus (501 receiving yards, six TDs) and RB Jordan Ellis (478 rushing yards). Defensively, UVA is led by LB Chris Peace (5.5 tackles for loss), CB Bryce Hall (9 PBUs) and S Joey Blount (32 tackles).

MIAMI BEGINS CRUCIAL STRETCH AT UVA

• The No. 16/15 Hurricanes play four of their next five games on the road, beginning with a Sat., Oct. 13 matchup at Virginia. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. from Charlottesville.

• Miami has an all-time record of 9-5 in ACC road openers, and have won both of their first road conference games in two seasons under Mark Richt (at Georgia Tech in 2016, at Duke in 2017).

• Saturday's game at Virginia matches the latest Miami has ever played an ACC road opener (seventh game) - Miami won both of the others this late into the season, on the road at Duke in both 2006 and 2008.

• Miami has compiled a 6-2 in ACC road games since Mark Richt's arrival in 2016, posting 3-1 records in both of his seasons.

MIAMI COMES BACK, TOPS FSU, 28-27

• Facing a 20-point deficit in the third quarter, the Hurricanes used some timely defensive stops and three second-half touchdown passes from QB N'Kosi Perry to beat FSU, 28-27, on Oct. 6 at Hard Rock Stadium in the annual rivalry game.

• The Canes, who were trailing 27-7, were ignited in the second half by a forced fumble from Sheldrick Redwine and an interception from Michael Pinckney. By recovering a fumble vs. FSU, Gerald Willis III earned his first turnover chain.

• Perry set a career mark with four touchdown passes, besting his previous high of three. WR Lawrence Cager had the second multi-touchdown performance of his career with two TDs in the victory.

HURRICANE DEFENSE CONTINUES TO SHINE

• Miami's defense continues to shine under third-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who has shaped the Hurricanes' unit into one of the nation's elite during his tenure.

• The Hurricanes defense ranks among the nation's best in several categories, including No. 1 in both opponent third down conversion percentage (19.8%) and team tackles for loss per game (12.0).

• The Canes are ranked second nationally in total defense (237.3 yards per game), third nationally in passing yards allowed (137.3), seventh nationally in rushing defense (100.0) and sixth nationally in turnovers gained (14).

• Gerald Willis III (12.5) and Jonathan Garvin (11.5) are two of only five players in all of FBS with more than 11 tackles for loss.

#16/#15 CANES OPEN SECOND HALF OF SEASON IN CHARLOTTESVILLE

• After wrapping up a three-game homestand with a thrilling come-from-behind win over rival Florida State, the No. 16/15 Miami Hurricanes open the season's second half on the road at Virginia on Oct. 13.

• Miami plays four of its next five games on the road beginning with Saturday's game vs. the Cavaliers.

• The Hurricanes have compiled an 8-3 record in 11 total road games under head coach Mark Richt.

• Miami leads the all-time series with Virginia by a 9-6 margin, and have won three straight in the series. The Hurricanes battled back from an early deficit to top Virginia, 44-28, in the 2017 matchup.

• The Canes check in at No. 16 in the Associated Press poll and were ranked No. 15 in the Amway Coaches Poll - Miami has appeared in both polls for the last 24 straight polls, dating to Jan. 10, 2017.

LAST TIME OUT: MIAMI COMES FROM BEHIND TO BEAT RIVAL FSU, 28-27

• Trailing by 20 points with fewer than 20 minutes remaining in the contest, the Hurricanes scored 21 unanswered points to rally past rival Florida State, 28-27, on Oct. 6 at Hard Rock Stadium.

• The win was Miami's first at home over the Seminoles since 2004 and its second straight win vs. FSU.

• Miami's defense provided the spark the Hurricanes needed in the second half, holding the Seminoles to just 45 yards over the final two quarters and just 200 yards total in another dominant showing.

• Miami's smothering defense finished with 12 tackles for loss, two forced turnovers and six sacks.

• A third-quarter fumble caused on a sack by DB Sheldrick Redwine was recovered by DL Gerald Willis III for Miami's first turnover of the game, which jumpstarted the 21-0 run over the next 8:01.

• Over a course of nine plays in the third quarter, UM totaled two turnovers and two touchdowns: LB Michael Pinckney had an interception sandwiched between touchdown catches by WR Lawrence Cager & WR Jeff Thomas from QB N'Kosi Perry - turning a 21-7 deficit into a 21-20 game in just 2:31.

• UM completed the comeback 7:19 later on a score from TE Brevin Jordan with 11:52 left in the game.

DEFENSE CONTINUING TO DOMINATE UNDER DIAZ'S DIRECTION AS D.C.

• The Hurricanes defense has shined under the direction of third-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who has molded Miami's unit into one of the nation's elite during his tenure as coordinator.

• The most important metric to measure a college football defense in 2018, according to the UM staff philosphy, is opponent yards per play; Miami ranks fourth in FBS (4.1) and ranked ninth last year (4.6).

• In the NCAA rankings released Oct. 7, Miami was second in the nation and first in the ACC in total defense (237.3 yards per game); its 137.3 passing yards allowed per game was third-best in FBS.

• Miami's defense ranked No. 1 nationally in both third down conversion percentage (19.8%) and team tackles for loss (12.0), while the Canes' 14 turnovers gained were tied for sixth-most in the nation.

• The UM rushing defense has been equally stout, holding opponents to an average of 100.0 yards per game, which is the best mark in all of the ACC. Miami's scoring defense is ranked No. 23 nationwide.

• The Hurricanes ranked among the nation’s leaders in several defensive categories in 2017, including first nationally in team sacks, third nationally in tackles for loss and ninth in opponent yards per play.

GETTING IT DONE IN THE TRENCHES - MIAMI D-LINE AMONG BEST IN FBS

• Among Miami's top performers on defense has been DL Gerald Willis III, who ranks second in the nation and leads the ACC in tackles for loss (2.1 per game). Right behind Willis, in a tie for fourth place nationally and second in the ACC, is DL Jon Garvin, who has 11.5 total tackles for loss (1.9 per game).

• Willis III became the first-ever recipient of the Outland Trophy National Defensive Player of the Month when he was honored with the recognition by the Football Writers Association of America on Oct. 5.

• There are only five players in the nation with more than 11 tackles for loss, and Miami has two of them.

• Not to be outdone, DL Joe Jackson has at least one sack in the past three games and ranks seventh among FBS players and fourth among Power-5 in career sacks with 20.0 in just 32 career games.

N'KOSI IMPRESSING, TO MAKE THIRD CAREER START SATURDAY AT UVA

• After impressing vs. FIU (Sept. 22) upon entering for UM's third series, QB N'Kosi Perry made the first start of his career vs. North Carolina (Sept. 27) and finished 8-for-12 for 125 passing yards & one score.

• Perry is ranked second in the ACC in pass efficiency (158.5) with 11 TDs and three picks this year.

• Perry threw three TDs and finished 17-of-25 for 224 yards and one pick in his action vs. the Panthers.

• Perry entered for Miami's third series vs. FIU and eventually compiled the longest scoring drives of 2018 by yards (87) & time (7:11), and tied the season long for a scoring drive by play count (14).

• In his second start vs. Florida State (Oct. 6), Perry threw for a career-high four touchdown passes and no picks to help complete an epic second-half comeback. He is tied for second in the ACC with 11 TDs.

BREAK OUT THE CHAIN AGAIN! TURNOVER CHAIN 2.0 IS HERE FOR 2018

• When sophomore DB Trajan Bandy pounced on a loose ball in the second quarter of Miami's game vs. Savannah State, the crowd turned to observe a familiar sight from 2017: the "Turnover Chain."

• But instead of last year's chain, which was modeled in the shape of the iconic "U" logo, Bandy was presented a brand new turnover chain to wear featuring a charm in the model of Sebastian the Ibis.

• Turnover Chain 2.0 is comprised of more than 4,000 stones (compared to 900 last year), weighs roughly three kilograms (compared to two last year) and has an 8.5-inch charm (compared to 5.5).

• The Hurricanes defense totaled only 19 turnovers gained in 13 games in 2016 - the season before the Turnover Chain's inception. Since, Miami has compiled 45 in just 19 games, averaging 2.4 per game.

OFFSEASON FOCUS ON 3RD DOWN PAYING OFF FOR OFFENSE, DEFENSE

• After the very first day of fall camp, Mark Richt & staff stressed an emphasis on third downs on both sides of the ball, saying Miami practiced third downs on Day 1 as opposed to waiting til later in camp.

• The Hurricanes, who finished last year ranked 125th in third down conversion percentage on offense and 75th on defense, have benefited from the offseason focus; Miami is ranked No. 35 on offense on third down conversion percentage (43.9%) and ranked No. 1 nationally on the defensive side (19.8%).

HURRICANES HAVE BEEN TOUGH TO BEAT AT HARD ROCK UNDER RICHT

• With a 28-27 win over Florida State last time out on Oct. 6, the Hurricanes won their 13th straight regular season game at home. The streak dates back to Oct. 15, 2016, its last loss (vs. North Carolina).

• Miami has a 15-3 overall record at Hard Rock Stadium since Mark Richt's arrival prior to 2016, and finished last year with a 7-1 record at the venue - including a perfect 7-0 mark in the regular season.

• Miami's 7-0 record at home in the 2017 regular season marked the first undefeated regular season at home since 2002; the Hurricanes finished a perfect 4-0 in ACC games at Hard Rock Stadium last year.

• UM's lone 2017 loss at the venue came in the Capital One Orange Bowl, falling to Wisconsin, 34-24.

• In 17 regular season games at home under Richt's direction, the Hurricanes are averaging 40.0 points per game and allowing an average of 16.5 points, a positive differential average of 23.5 points/game.

MIAMI HAS TWO-PRONGED RUSHING ATTACK IN DALLAS AND HOMER

• Miami's two-pronged running back attack in junior RB Travis Homer (434 rushing yards) and RB DeeJay Dallas (369 rushing yards) has provided a boost for the Hurricanes offense this season.

• Dallas has averaged 6.4 yards per carry on just 58 carries with two touchdowns, while Homer, who has started every game at running back this season, is averaging 5.2 yards per carry with one TD.

• The two running backs have split reps over the past few weeks, with Dallas recording 100-yard rushing games vs. Toledo (Sept. 15, 110 yards) and North Carolina (Sept. 27, 114) and Homer doing it vs. FIU (Sept. 22, 114). Homer has four career 100-yard rush games while Dallas has two such games.

RICHT OFF TO STRONG START IN COACHING CAREER AT ALMA MATER

• Head coach Mark Richt's 24-8 start to his head coaching career at Miami is the fourth-best mark through 32 games in the modern era of Hurricanes football (since 1979). Head Coaching Record at Miami Through First 32 Games:

• Larry Coker (2001-2003) - 31-1 (.969)

• Dennis Erickson (1989-1991) - 29-3 (.906)

• Jimmy Johnson (1984-1986) - 25-7 (.781)

• Mark Richt (2016-17) - 24-8 (.750)

• Butch Davis (1995-1997) - 21-11 (.656)

• Howard Schnellenberger (1979-1981) - 21-11 (.656)

• Al Golden (2011-2012) - 20-12 (.625)

• Randy Shannon (2007-2009) - 17-15 (.531)

N'KOSI SETTING THE STANDARD AT QB IN EARLY PART OF CAREER

• Despite making just two starts so far, QB N'Kosi Perry has already orchestrated Miami's season-long drives by yards (87, vs. FIU) and time (7:49, vs. FSU), and tied the season mark for plays (14, twice).

JORDAN EMERGING AS TOP TARGET AT TIGHT END AS TRUE FRESHMAN

• Playing his first season of college football, TE Brevin Jordan has already emerged as a go-to target in the Miami offense; Jordan is tied for second in both receptions (15) and is second in receiving TDs (4).

• Jordan, who has 174 receiving yards and is averaging 11.6 yards per reception, has played in all six games and made five starts this year. He had a career-long 41-yard TD catch vs. Florida State (Oct. 6).

• The Las Vegas native posted a career-high seven catches and two TDs vs. Savannah St (Sept. 8).

• Miami's projected starting tight end, Michael Irvin II, suffered an MCL injury during fall camp.

THOMAS SHOWCASING ELECTRIC PLAYMAKING ABILITY IN YEAR 2

• Sophomore WR Jeff Thomas has showed off his playmaking abilities through the first six games.

• Thomas ranks second in FBS in average yards per reception at a whopping 24.75 yards per catch.

• In UM's last road game vs. Toledo (Sept. 15), Thomas led Miami in all-purpose yards (171) for the third straight game. Thomas has led UM in all-purpose yards in four of six games, including 124 vs. FSU.

• Thomas has a team-high 17 plays of 20-or-more yards in 2018 - he had 22 such plays during 2017.

• Against LSU (Sept. 2), Thomas started and made a number of acrobatic catches, hauling in a careerhigh five passes for a career-high 132 yards; his previous highs were three receptions and 101 yards.

• Thomas once again showcased his electric speed vs. Savannah State (Sept. 8) when he hauled in a 67-yard TD pass and finished with 183 all-purpose yards - including career-high 90 punt return yards.

• Thomas' 67-yard TD vs. Savannah State was UM's longest play of the season and the fourth catch of at least 50 yards in his career; Thomas also hauled in a 50-yard reception in the opener against LSU.

• The East St. Louis, Ill., native was on the receiving end of the two longest pass plays for UM in 2017.

HARLEY IMPRESSING AS TEAM LEADER, WAS A CAPTAIN FOR UNC GAME

• With WR Jeff Thomas struggling with first-quarter dehydration against FIU (Sept. 22), WR Mike Harley stepped up in his absence and delivered the best performance of his career in a 31-17 win.

• Harley led all players with a career-best seven catches in the win over the Panthers, posting a careerhigh 76 yards. His long catch of 42 yards is tied for the seventh-longest play by Miami this season.

• Harley was named a team captain vs. North Carolina (Sept. 27) and made his first career start. He led all Hurricanes with 70 receiving yards, and tied a career-long with a 42-yard reception vs. UNC.

• The south Florida native is tied for second with 15 catches for 173 yards in 2018 - besting his personal totals from last season already (nine catches, 91 yards). He is averaging 28.8 yards per game.

JONATHAN GARVIN ENJOYING SOPHOMORE SURGE ON DEFENSIVE LINE

• The Miami Hurricanes' defensive line took a hit when three of its four 2017 starters departed this past offseason, but one of the players who has stepped up in his sophomore year has been end Jon Garvin.

• Garvin, who totaled just nine tackles as a true freshman in 2017 - is tied for second on UM with 30 tackles; he set a career high with eight vs. LSU (Sept. 2) and matched it vs. Savannah State (Sept. 8).

• Garvin is ranked fourth in FBS and second in ACC with an average of 1.9 tackles for loss per game.

• Garvin, who had just 3.0 tackles for loss as a true freshman, already has 11.5 tackles for loss in 2018; he became the first Hurricane to have multiple games with 3.0 TFL since Denzel Perryman in 2011.

• The Lake Worth, Fla., native goes by "Neo" - his middle name and the name of his grandfather.

"NO FLY ZONE" - MIAMI'S PASSING DEFENSE RANKS AS NATION'S BEST

• Miami's defense, ranked second nationally in total defense, has been especially stout on quarterbacks, holding opponents to an ACC-low average of 137.3 passing yards per game.

• The Hurricanes' passing yards allowed numbers (137.3) are the third-lowest of any team in FBS.

• Led by two apiece from Jhavonte Dean and Sheldrick Redwine, the Hurricanes have totaled eight interceptions through the first six games - the 12th-most nationwide and third-most in the ACC.

DALLAS HAS ALREADY FAR SURPASSED FRESHMAN YEAR RUSHING TOTAL

• Running back DeeJay Dallas has been a big factor in Miami's offense in 2018, and is second on UM with 369 rushing yards in six games. He is averaging6.4 yards per carry with two rushing scores.

• In a win over Toledo on Sept. 15, Dallas posted the first 100-yard game of his career (110) in Miami's 49-24 victory. Dallas has already surpassed his 2017 true freshman mark of 217 total rushing yards.

• Dallas' 17 rushes against the Rockets also marked a career high for the Brunswick, Ga., native.

• Dallas did it again vs. UNC on Sept. 27, posting a career-high 114 yards on just 11 carries with one TD.

• His 534 all-purpose yards are the second-most on Miami, trailing only WR Jeff Thomas' 760 APY.

• Dallas, whose full first name is Demetrius, served as recruiting ambassador for the Hurricanes' "#Squad17" class and was originally committed to Richt during his time as Georgia head coach.

LINGARD POSTS LONGEST RUN BY TRUE FRESHMAN SINCE DUKE IN 2012

• With a 64-yard touchdown run on Sept. 8 against Savannah State, RB Lorenzo Lingard recorded the longest rush by a true freshman running back since Duke Johnson had a 65-yard rush against Duke in his true freshman season finale on Nov. 24, 2012 in Durham, N.C., which was also a touchdown run.

• Lingard, who has seen action in four games, is third on the team with 136 rushing yards this season on 17 carries. Lingard is averaging 8.0 yards per carry and 34.0 yards per game through his first four games.