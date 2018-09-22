THE GAME

• Coming off a 49-24 win vs. Toledo in their true road game of the season in Toledo, Ohio, on Sept. 15, the No. 21/20 Miami Hurricanes continue their month of September with a home game vs. crosstown foe FIU on Saturday, Sept. 22. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium.

• The University of Miami and FIU are fewer than 10 miles apart, with both schools located roughly a 25-mile drive away from Hard Rock Stadium.

• The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Kevin Brown (play by play) and Andre Ware (color) on the call. Joe Zagacki (play by play) and Don Bailey, Jr. (color) are in the 560 WQAM radio booth for their 17th season together, while Josh Darrow will handle the sideline duty. Jose “Chamby” Campos (pxp) and Joe Martinez (color) will carry the game live on 990AM ESPN Deportes. WVUM 90.5 FM will also be broadcasting the game.

THE SERIES

• Miami has played FIU only twice in history, most recently on Sept. 17, 2007, when the Hurricanes won, 23-9, in a game played at the Orange Bowl.

• The only other game between the Hurricanes and Panthers was played at the Orange Bowl on Oct. 14, 2006 - a 35-0 shutout by the Hurricanes.

THE HURRICANES

• The Canes are coming off a 49-24 win over Toledo on Sept. 15, 2018 in their first true road game of the season. The Hurricanes posted 473 total yards in the win. RB DeeJay Dallas had the first 100-yard game of his career (110) while WR Jeff Thomas had his third career 100-yard game (105).

• The 49 points vs. Toledo were the most points in a road game under Mark Richt, besting the previous high of 45 set at App State on Sep. 10, 2016.

• With a career-best five touchdowns Saturday against Toledo (three rushing, two passing), QB Malik Rosier has now been responsible for 44 touchdowns (11 rushing, 32 passing) in his 17 starts (13-4 record). He is 8-1 in starts at Hard Rock Stadium and 5-3 in starts away from home.

• Among Miami's breakout stars in the first three games has been sophomore WR Jeff Thomas, who leads Miami with 304 receiving yards and 536 all-purpose yards this fall. Thomas, who had his second 100-yard game of the season last time out, tied his career high with five catches in the win.

• Among UM's top defensive performers through the first three games have been redshirt senior DL Gerald Willis III (7.0 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks), senior DB Jaquan Johnson (team-high 22 tackles), sophomore DL Jon Garvin (6.0 TFLs) & sophomore DB Trajan Bandy (1 INT, 1 fumble recovery).

• Miami has returned 14 starters and 44 letterwinners from a 2017 team that won 10 games (10-3) for the first time since 2003 and advanced to the ACC Championship Game for the first time ever. The Hurricanes ended the year in the Capital One Orange Bowl for the first time since 2003.

• Miami’s seven wins in ACC play (7-1) in 2017 were the most in program history, as the Hurricanes captured the ACC’s Coastal Division title for the first time. Mark Richt was named ACC Coach of the Year in a year where UM finished with a perfect 7-0 home record during the regular season.

THE OPPONENT

• FIU is under the direction of head coach Butch Davis, who compiled a 51-20 record at Miami during his six seasons as head coach from 1995-2000.

• The Panthers are led offensively by RB Shawndarrius Phillips (249 yards, 4 touchdowns), WR CJ Worton (171 yards) and QB James Morgan (548 passing yards, 6 TDs). On defense, FIU has been paced by LB Sage Lewis (36 total tackles and 4 PBUs) and DL Teair Tart (3.0 TFLs, 2.0 sacks).

CANES BATTLE PANTHERS AT HARD ROCK

• The No. 21/20 Hurricanes play their second home game of the 2018 season on Saturday, Sept. 22 vs. FIU. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium.

• Though situated fewer than 10 miles apart, the two schools have met just twice in history, with Miami earning victories in both matchups. The most recent was a 23-9 win on Sept. 23, 2007 at the Orange Bowl.

• The win pits Miami alum and third-year head coach Mark Richt against Butch Davis, who served as head coach of the Hurricanes from 1995 through 2000.

• Miami and FIU are scheduled to play during the 2019 season in an FIU home game, though a location of that game has not yet been determined.

MIAMI HANDLES ROCKETS IN 49-25 WIN

• With a 49-25 win over Toledo on Sept. 15 at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio, the Hurricanes compiled their most ever points in a road game under Mark Richt.

• Miami totaled 473 total yards of offense in the win, with QB Malik Rosier leading the way with a career-high five total TDs in the victory (3 rushing, 2 passing).

• Before Saturday's win over Toledo, the last time a Miami QB was responsible for five TDs in a game was Brad Kaaya vs. Pittsburgh on Nov. 5, 2016 (4 pass, 1 rush).

• RB DeeJay Dallas posted the first 100- yard rushing game of his career (110) while WR Jeff Thomas had the third 100-yard receiving game of his career (105) on a career high-tying five receptions with 1 TD.

HURRICANE DEFENSE CONTINUES TO SHINE

• Miami's defense continues to shine under third-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who has shaped the Hurricanes' unit into one of the nation's elite during his tenure.

• The Hurricanes defense ranks among the nation's best in several categories, including No. 1 in both third down conversion percentage (16.3%) and team tackles for loss per game (11.7).

• The Hurricanes are ranked fourth nationally in total defense (236.0 yards per game) and are ranked ninth nationally in passing yards allowed per game (136.7).

• Among UM's top contributors has been DL Gerald Willis III, who ranks fourth nationally and first in the ACC in tackles for loss, averaging 2.3 per game

#21/#20 MIAMI OPENS THREE-GAME HOMESTAND WITH FIU ON SEPT. 22

• The No. 21/20 Miami Hurricanes open a season-long three-game homestand when they host FIU on Sept. 22. Kickoff for the matchup - Miami's first vs. the Panthers since 2007 - is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

• UM carries a perfect 2-0 mark vs. the Panthers all-time, with the matchups coming in back-to-back years at the Orange Bowl; UM topped FIU, 35-0, in 2006 and won 23-9 during the 2007 season.

• Miami is coming off a 49-24 win over Toledo last time out, while FIU topped UMass at home, 63-24.

• Saturday's game pits Miami alumnus and one of college football's active wins leaders, Mark Richt, against FIU's Butch Davis, who served as UM head coach from 1995-2000 (51-20 record at Miami).

• The Hurricanes check in at No. 21 in the Associated Press poll and were ranked No. 20 in the Amway Coaches Poll - Miami has appeared in both polls for the last 21 straight polls, dating to Jan. 10, 2017.

• The Canes are also scheduled to play FIU again in 2019, but date and location for that game is TBA.

LAST TIME OUT: HURRICANES SHOOT PAST ROCKETS IN 49-24 ROAD W

• The Hurricanes used a strong start and a second-half surge to cruise past Toledo, 49-24, on Sept. 15.

• Playing in its first game in the state of Ohio since 2015, Miami received a career-best five total touchdowns from redshirt senior QB Malik Rosier en route to 473 total yards of offense in the win.

• Rosier's five total touchdowns were a career high, besting his previous high of four set twice in 2017.

• Not to be outdone, RB DeeJay Dallas had his first 100-yard rush game, WR Lawrence Cager had his second receiving touchdown of the season, and RB Trayone Gray scored for the first time since 2015.

• One of UM's top playmakers all season, WR Jeff Thomas had another impressive outing Saturday. He totaled a team-high 105 receiving yards, a career high-tying five catches and 171 all-purpose yards.

• On the defensive side of the ball, DL Gerald Willis III posted his second performance of at least 3.0 tackles for loss this season (3.0). Miami had 14.0 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks in the victory.

• DB Trajan Bandy wore the Turnover Chain for the second time with a fourth-quarter interception.

DEFENSE CONTINUING TO DOMINATE UNDER DIAZ'S DIRECTION AS D.C.

• The Hurricanes defense has shined under the direction of third-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who has molded Miami's unit into one of the nation's elite during his tenure as coordinator.

• In the NCAA rankings released Sept. 16, Miami was fourth in the nation and first in the ACC in total defense (236.0 yards per game); its 136.7 passing yards allowed per game was ninth nationwide.

• Miami's defense ranked No. 1 nationally in both third down conversion percentage (16.3%) and team tackles for loss (11.7). The Hurricanes' 39 first downs allowed on defense are 12th-fewest nationwide.

• Among Miami's top performers on defense has been DL Gerald Willis III, who ranks fourth in the nation and first in ACC in tackles for loss (2.3 per game). Right behind Willis, in 10th place nationally and third place in the ACC, is DL Jon Garvin, who has totaled 6.0 tackles for loss (2.0 per game).

BREAK OUT THE CHAIN AGAIN! TURNOVER CHAIN 2.0 IS HERE FOR 2018

• When sophomore DB Trajan Bandy pounced on a loose ball in the second quarter of Miami's game vs. Savannah State, the crowd turned to observe a familiar sight from 2017: the "Turnover Chain."

• But instead of last year's chain, which was modeled in the shape of the iconic "U" logo, Bandy was presented a brand new turnover chain to wear featuring a charm in the model of Sebastian the Ibis.

• Turnover Chain 2.0 is comprised of more than 4,000 stones (compared to 900 last year), weighs roughly three kilograms (compared to two last year) and has an 8.5-inch charm (compared to 5.5).

• Bandy, who wore the chain once in 2017, has worn it twice in 2018; he had an interception at Toledo.

• DB Sheldrick Redwine also wore it vs. Savannah State, picking off a Tigers pass in the home opener.

• Three players wore the chain for the first time ever against Savannah State: LB Waynmon Steed (fumble recovery), DL Scott Patchan (blocked punt recovery) and DB Jhavonte Dean (interception).

ROSIER SETS CAREER MARK WITH 5 TDs, NOW HAS 44 TDs FOR CAREER

• In his first season as Miami's starting quarterback in 2017, Malik Rosier set UM's single-season "touchdowns responsible for" record with 31 - besting Vinny Testaverde's previous record of 30 set during Testaverde's 1986 Heisman Trophy campaign. He threw for 26 TDs and rushed for five scores.

• The Mobile, Ala., native, slated for his 18th career start on Sept. 22, threw for 3,120 yards, setting the single-season total offense record at Miami (3,588) and finishing with a 10-3 record for the year.

• Rosier is on pace to shatter his touchdown record, having already compiled 10 TDs in 2018 (5 rushing, 5 passing). He had a career-high five TDs last time out vs. Toledo (3 rushing, 2 passing).

• With five TDs last time out against the Rockets, Rosier has now been responsible for 44 career touchdowns (11 rushing, 33 passing). His performance against Toledo was the first three-rushing TD, two-passing TD game by a Hurricanes quarterback since Miami joined the ACC for the 2004 season.

THOMAS SHOWCASING ELECTRIC PLAYMAKING ABILITY IN YEAR 2

• Sophomore WR Jeff Thomas has showed off his playmaking abilities through the first three games.

• Last time out vs. Toledo (Sept. 15), Thomas led the Hurricanes in all-purpose yards (171) for the third straight game. He had a 100-yard receiving game (105) and tied a career mark with five catches.

• Thomas ranks first in the nation in yards per reception, averaging a whopping 27.64 yards per catch.

• Against LSU (Sept. 2), Thomas started and made a number of acrobatic catches, hauling in a careerhigh five passes for a career-high 132 yards; his previous highs were three receptions and 101 yards.

• Less than one week later against Savannah State (Sept. 8), Thomas once again showcased his electric speed in open space. Thomas hauled in a 67-yard touchdown pass on his only reception of the game and also finished with 183 all-purpose yards - including a career-high 90 punt return yards.

• Thomas, who led the Hurricanes with 22 plays of at least 20 yards in 2017, already has 12 such plays (six receptions, four kick returns, two punts) - including five of UM's top-six longest plays in 2018.

• Thomas 67-yard TD vs. Savannah State was UM's longest play of the season and the fourth catch of at least 50 yards in his career; Thomas also hauled in a 50-yard reception in the opener against LSU.

• The East St. Louis, Ill., native was on the receiving end of the two longest pass plays for UM in 2017.

• Thomas' 132 yards vs. LSU in the Advocare Classic were the most in a game by a Miami Hurricane wide receiver since Ahmmon Richards totaled 144 yards against Pittsburgh on Nov. 5, 2016.

OFFSEASON FOCUS ON 3RD DOWN PAYING OFF FOR OFFENSE, DEFENSE

• After the very first day of fall camp, Mark Richt stressed an emphasis on third downs on both sides of the ball, saying the Hurricanes practiced third downs on Day 1 as opposed to waiting til later in camp.

• The Hurricanes, who finished last year ranked 125th in third down conversion percentage on offense and 75th on defense, have benefited from the offseason focus; Miami is up to No. 34 on offense on third down conversion percentage (46.5) and is ranked No. 1 nationally on the defensive side (16.3).

• Miami finished 6 of 16 (37.5) on third downs vs. LSU (Sept. 2) and held the Tigers to a 3 of 16 mark (18.7). Against Savannah State (Sept. 8), Miami finished 7 of 12 on offense (58.3) and held the Tigers to a 2-for-16 (12.5) success rate. In their most recent game against Toledo (Sept. 15), the Hurricanes converted 46.6 percent (7 of 15) of third downs compared to just 18.1 percent (2 of 11) by the Rockets.

RICHT OFF TO STRONG START IN COACHING CAREER AT ALMA MATER

• Head coach Mark Richt's 21-8 start to his head coaching career at Miami is the fourth-best mark through 29 games in the modern era of Hurricanes football (since 1979). Head Coaching Record at Miami Through First 29 Games:

• Larry Coker (2001-2003) - 28-1 (.966)

• Dennis Erickson (1989-1991) - 26-3 (.897)

• Jimmy Johnson (1984-1986) - 22-7 (.759)

• Mark Richt (2016-17) - 21-8 (.724)

• Butch Davis (1995-1997) - 19-10 (.655)

• Howard Schnellenberger (1979-1981) - 18-11 (.621)

• Al Golden (2011-2012) - 18-11 (.621)

• Randy Shannon (2007-2009) - 15-14 (.517)

1983 NATIONAL CHAMPIONS TO BE RECOGNIZED ON 35-YEAR REUNION

• The 1983 national champion Miami Hurricanes football team will be recognized on Saturday, Sept. 22 on the occasion of the 35-year anniversary of the first football national championship in UM history.

• Former head coach Howard Schnellenberger will lead the 1983 champions "through the smoke" at halftime of Miami's game against FIU, set for kickoff at 3:30 p.m. from Hard Rock Stadium.

• Miami is expecting roughly 65 former players, coaches and staff members from that national championship team to be in attendance. UM will hold a special closed ceremony Friday on campus.

• The Hurricanes finished that season with an 11-1 record and topped Nebraska, 31-30, at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 1984 for the first national championship in program history.

"NO FLY ZONE" - MIAMI'S PASSING DEFENSE AMONG NATION'S BEST

• Miami's defense, ranked fourth nationally in total defense, has been especially stout on quarterbacks, holding opponents to an average of just 136.7 passing yards per game through three games.

• The Hurricanes are ranked ninth nationally and first in the ACC in passing yards allowed per game.

• Miami's defense is allowing 15.30 passing yards per completion, which ranks 15th nationally and second-best in the ACC. Its team passing efficiency defense is ranked third-best in the ACC (110.24).

HURRICANES HAVE BEEN TOUGH TO BEAT AT HARD ROCK UNDER RICHT

• With a 77-0 win over Savannah State in their home opener on Sept. 8, the Miami Hurricanes won their 10th straight regular season game at home dating back to an Oct. 15, 2016 game vs. North Carolina.

• Miami has a 12-3 record at Hard Rock Stadium since Mark Richt's arrival prior to the 2016 season, and finished last year with a 7-1 record at the venue - including a perfect 7-0 mark in the regular season.

• Miami's 7-0 record at home in the 2017 regular season marked the first undefeated regular season at home since 2002; the Hurricanes finished a perfect 4-0 in ACC games at Hard Rock Stadium last year.

• UM's lone 2017 loss at the venue came in the Capital One Orange Bowl, falling to Wisconsin, 34-24.

WILLIS HAS BEEN UNBLOCKABLE IN FINAL SEASON WITH HURRICANES

• DL Gerald Willis III, playing in his first game since Nov. 26, 2016, delivered an overpowering performance in the trenches against a talented LSU offensive line in the season opener on Sept. 2.

• Willis posted a career-high eight tackles in his first career collegiate start (four solo), and recorded an eye-popping 4.0 tackles for loss – the first such performance by a Hurricane defender since 2008.

• Willis, who was named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for that performance, has not slowed down; he ranks fourth in the nation and first in the ACC with 2.3 tackles for loss per game (7.0 total).

• The last Cane to have 4.0 tackles for loss in a game was Marcus Robinson vs. Virginia Tech in 2008.

• Willis went on to post his second game of at least 3.0 TFLs in his last outing at Toledo (Sept. 15).

• Willis III and DL Jonathan Garvin, who posted 3.0 TFLs of his own against LSU, became the first Hurricane tandem to each record at least 3.0 TFLs in a game since DL Demetrius Jackson (3.0) and DL Courtel Jenkins (3.0) did it in the 2016 season opener against Florida A&M on Sept. 3, 2016.

JONATHAN GARVIN ENJOYING SOPHOMORE SURGE ON DEFENSIVE LINE

• The Miami Hurricanes' defensive line took a hit when three of its four 2017 starters departed this past offseason, but one of the players who has stepped up in his sophomore year has been end Jon Garvin.

• Garvin, who totaled just nine tackles as a true freshman in 2017, already has 18 tackles - second-most on UM; he set a career high with eight vs. LSU (Sept. 2) and matched it vs. Savannah State (Sept. 8).

• Garvin is ranked 10th in the nation and third in ACC with an average of 2.0 tackles for loss per game.

• Garvin, who had just 3.0 tackles for loss as a true freshman, already has 6.0 tackles for loss in 2018; he became the first Hurricane to have multiple games with 3.0 TFL since Denzel Perryman in 2011.

• The Lake Worth, Fla., native goes by "Neo" - his middle name and the name of his grandfather.

HURRICANES SET RECORDS IN WIN OVER TIGERS IN HOME OPENER

• The Miami Hurricanes opened their 11th season at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 8 vs. Savannah State, capturing a 77-0 shutout victory to improve to 11-0 all-time in home openers at the stadium. Miami has outscored opponents 500-69 for an average margin of victory of 39.2 points in those 11 games.

• Miami's 77 points tied a program record for most points in a single game (also set against Savnnah State, in September 2013), while its 77-point margin of victory was the largest in program history.

• The Hurricanes have not lost a home opener since 2006, when they fell to Florida State 13-10 at the Orange Bowl on Sept. 4, 2006. Miami has won 12 straight home openers since, a program record.

DEFENSE RECORDS FIRST SHUTOUT SINCE 2015 IN WIN OVER TIGERS

• The Miami Hurricanes' defense was able to compile its first shutout since the 2015 season opener against Bethune-Cookman (Sept. 5, 2015) in a 77-0 win over Savannah State on Saturday, Sept. 8.

• The shutout was the first under the current Miami staff, including defensive coordinator Manny Diaz.

• Diaz's last shutout as defensive coordinator came exactly six years to the day before Miami's win over Savannah State; as the coordinator at Texas, Diaz's Longhorns shutout New Mexico on Sept. 8, 2012.

26 HURRICANES MAKE THEIR DEBUTS IN HOME OPENER AT HARD ROCK

• 15 offensive Hurricanes made their career debuts on Saturday, Sept. 8 vs. Savannah State: QB N’Kosi Perry, QB Cade Weldon, WR Mark Pope, FB Realus George, Jr., WR Marquez Ezzard, OL John Campbell, Jr., RB Robert Burns, OL Zalon’tae Hillery, OL Cleveland Reed, Jr., RB Cam’Ron Davis, TE Nicholas Ducheine, OL Zach Dykstra, K Alejandro Cardenas, OL Sam York and QB Jarren Williams.

• 11 defensive Hurricanes made their career debuts in the same game: DL Nesta Jade Silvera, DB Gilbert Frierson, LB Waynmon Steed, DB Gurvan Hall, Jr., DB James Murphy, DL Jordan Miller, LB Patrick Joyner, Jr., DB Nigel Bethel, DB Tyler Murphy, DB Colvin Alford and DL Tyreic Martin.

LINGARD POSTS LONGEST RUN BY TRUE FRESHMAN SINCE DUKE IN 2012

• With a 64-yard touchdown run Saturday against Savannah State, RB Lorenzo Lingard recorded the longest rush by a true freshman running back since Duke Johnson had a 65-yard rush against Duke in his true freshman season finale on Nov. 24, 2012 in Durham, N.C., which was also a touchdown run.